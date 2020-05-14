Paratek Plods Along

We highlight key quarterly results and update our investment thesis on Paratek in the paragraphs below.

Today, we take a look at my favorite antibiotic concern in the market and the only one I own within my personal portfolio. The company posted Q1 results on Monday, so it is time to update our investment thesis around this small cap name.

Company Overview:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) is a 'Tier 3' concern based out of Boston. The company's main asset is NUZYRA (omadacycline), which was just launched just over one year ago. The compound has been approved for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). NUZYRA is a once-daily IV and oral modernized tetracycline that has demonstrated activity against a wide spectrum of bacteria, including Gram-positive, Gram-negative, and drug-resistant strains. Paratek currently trades for approximately $4.50 a share and sports a market capitalization of some $190 million.

Late last year, Paratek sealed a substantial five-year contract valued up to $285 million with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, to support the development of NUZYRA for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax. The company is modeling just under $40 million in revenues in FY2020 from the initial BARDA contract to cover 2,500 anthrax treatment courses. Overall, the contract provided $59 million for anthrax treatment courses.

The contract also covered 'all support of the FDA post-marketing requirements for NUZYRA approval, including pneumonia and pediatric studies as well as the five-year post-marketing bacterial surveillance study'. This could provide up to just over $75 million in funding to Paratek for these efforts. The contract will also reimburse Paratek around $20 million over the course of the deal to support the onshoring of manufacturing activities for NUZYRA.

First Quarter Results:

The company reported a loss of 66 cents a share on Monday on just over $7.9 million in revenue for the quarter. Both top and line numbers were slightly better than expectations. NUZYRA revenues came in at $7.3 million, an impressive 35% rise from the closing quarter of 2019.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company has seen sparse analyst attention so far in 2020. WBB securities put a 'Speculative Buy' with a $6 price target on PRTK in early January. Tuesday, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating with Street high $18 price target on the stock.

The company ended the first quarter with approximately $195 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet (its current market cap). Leadership has stated funding in place to sustain it to 2023 when it expects to be cash flow breakeven. The company did file a preliminary prospectus for a mixed shelf offering earlier this week, however. It should also be noted the company has approximately $240 million in long-term debt obligations. Based on guidance provided on the first quarter conference call, Paratek should end FY2020 with approximately $130 million in cash on hand.

Verdict:

It was a solid quarter of Paratek, despite headwinds from COVID-19, which is impacting about every sector of the economy. NUZYRA sales continue to trend up nicely and should continue to do so throughout 2020. The company has a solid balance sheet and a cash runway to break-even status a few years out. NUZYRA should be approved in early 2021 in China via marketing partner Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB). This approval will trigger a $6 million milestone payout to Paratek as well as low double-digit to mid-teen royalty payouts on NUZYRA sales for Greater China. All in all, my only pick in this sub-sector continues to execute well and has a favorable risk/reward profile on a longer term basis. My preferred way to add to my stake in Paratek right now is via the use of covered calls. One such strategy is outlined below.

Option Strategy:

To established or add to a position in PRTK, one can execute an option strategy like the one that follows. Using the September $5 call strikes fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $3.70 to $3.80 range (net stock price - option premium). Liquidity is just okay here but better than the December strikes, so you might have to place order more than once to fulfill. This strategy provides decent downside risk protection and also a potential approximate 30% return by mid-September.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRTK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.