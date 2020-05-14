PetMed Express: Tailwinds Are Pushing Pet Medicine Into The Future

Competition has been significant, but the emergence of pet telehealth implies that veterinary prescription sales are ripe for conversion to e-commerce.

PetMed Express has failed to grow revenues or earnings materially for several years. Yet, the company continues to show stable profits and no leverage.

As components of the U.S. economy begin to reopen, the fallout from the CV-19 induced demand shock will be felt differently across sectors. Over the last decade, the secular shift toward e-commerce at the expense of brick-and-mortar in the retail sector has been characterized as "the retail apocalypse". This term is a generalization - there have been many traditional retailers and product manufacturers with strong e-commerce channels that have transcended the headwinds faced by retailers.

As supply chains shift in the wake of the pandemic, those companies with strong supply chain management and fulfillment capabilities are likely to be able to respond most effectively to any deglobalization impulse.

PetMed Express (PETS) has built e-commerce channels to win market share from traditional brick-and-mortar and clinic-based sales venues. Growth has stagnated the last few years, but the current shifts in consumer preferences present an inflection point.

E-commerce sales as a percent of total U.S. retail sales reached 16% in 2019 and will continue to grow.

U.S. E-Commerce Sales as a Percent of Total Retail Sales

Source: Digital Commerce 360

It’s too early to determine precisely which changes in consumer behavior will stay with us post quarantine. There is no shortage of data, both pre-CV-19 and more current, that can help us determine likely winners and losers. The goal is to identify companies that are riding the tailwinds of secular change, are winning market share in their industry, and that will likely benefit from further changes in consumer behavior.

The Pet Pharmacy Market

CV-19 has accelerated the implementation of telemedicine, allowing doctors and nurses to scale their ability to treat patients at lower costs, while freeing up waiting rooms from being prime germ spreading zones. One of the barriers to human telemedicine has been the navigation of complex regulation. Pet telemedicine has also faced regulatory challenges, although the FDA recently relaxed rules around pet diagnosis and treatment. This allows veterinarians to prescribe drugs without direct examination, allowing pets to be treated quickly, giving veterinarians increased scale and margin opportunities, and owners to avoid the inconvenience of going to a physical clinic.

The opportunities for growth in the pet health telemedicine ecosystem via technology have never been stronger. Below is an example of one industry group’s vision for veterinary healthcare:

Source: TodaysVeterinaryPractice.com

PetMed Express

PetMed Express is a leading vet pharmacy, fully licensed in each state. The company operates no stores; all fulfillment is executed through its website 1800petmeds.com. PetMed Express uses third-party shipment fulfillment and markets its services through national advertising campaigns. Consumers typically pay less for medications as compared to veterinarian clinics.

The size of the U.S. pet medication market was estimated at $9 billion in 2018 by Packaged Facts. Approximately 12% of this market was fulfilled through e-commerce, lower than the ratio of overall retail sales.

Google Trends indicates a surge in search history for the company’s website through the CV-19 pandemic as consumers sourced new ways of acquiring medication for their dogs and cats.

Source: Google Trends

PetMed Express claims to own about 6% of overall pet medication market share or about half of all e-commerce sales for pet medications.

Source: 1800petmeds.com

Note that while the company does sell pet food and accessories, these categories represent a relatively small number of SKUs, as the PetMed Express focuses on the medication category.

Competition has picked up in the space, particularly with the emergence of rapidly growing competitor Chewy (CHWY). This has weighed on the company’s financial performance over the past few years, with management citing “increased competition” a number of times over recent conference calls. Chewy offers a broader range of products, without the same focus on medication. Chewy also sells products for reptiles, fish, and birds - typically lower-margin products than medications (and most of which are available from multiple competitors on Amazon).

Chewy is a much larger company that has focused almost entirely on revenue growth at the expense of earnings. A Wall Street darling “secular grower”, Chewy went public in 2019 as spinout from PetSmart. The company has grown at an impressive rate but has still not guided to expect any profits. It has just seen a major lift in new customers. While the revenue trajectory is impressive, given the product mix and how this translates into customer retention is unknown at this stage. PetMed Express, on the other hand, claims that 80% of orders are repeat orders, and the product mix generates higher margins than Chewy. This is important when considering customer acquisition costs of about $47 per customer.

Financial Summary

Comparing financial information from the two companies results in the following:

Chewy is being valued by the market at 3.3x EV/Sales, with PETS at just over 2.25x. Understandable given the growth trajectory of Chewy.

PetMed Express has struggled to grow over the past several years, although it has remained solidly profitable.

The outperformance of high-growth large caps is not isolated to the FAANMG complex. In a world with limited (and in some cases negative) growth, there are fewer destinations for growth equity capital to find a home. We can consider Chewy’s valuation premium on this basis.

That’s not to say that PetMed Express looks "cheap" on backward-looking EV/Sales, P/E, or EV/EBITDA metrics. The market is discounting higher levels of sales and earnings growth potential, which is reasonable given the dynamics of the sector in light of CV-19. However, consider that PetMed Express claims that 80% of its sales represents re-orders, in turn representing a high retention rate, effectively levering customer acquisition costs.

If the company can capture high re-order rates on new customer orders through our global pandemic, the backfill to recurring revenue and earnings could be substantial.

How Does This Play Out?

The fact that PetMed Express has maintained half of the pure-play pet medication online order market despite increasing competition makes this an attractive asset for another owner. With an EV of just ~$640 million, no debt, and a highly loyal customer base, this is an attractive target for a number of potential suitors.

The substantial market share held by veterinarians in the medication business has been slowly eroding as e-commerce has gradually displaced these sales. The accelerating trend of pet telehealth means that technology will further integrate with veterinarians to deliver services virtually. This implies that much of this market share is up for grabs.

One risk to owning shares of PETS is continued outperformance by large-cap growth factors, leaving small and mid-caps outside capital flows operating in an increasingly bifurcated manner. The data does not suggest it at this point, but another risk would entail consumers returning to their habits of pet medicine procurement through brick-and-mortar channels sooner rather than later.

In Summary

While PetMed Express has failed to meaningfully grow earnings and revenue the past several years, the company has marched forward without making any major missteps.

Given the company’s stable and loyal customer base, lack of debt, and substantial market share, a strategic or private equity buyer could inject capital to accelerate growth and/or integrate with an existing pet telehealth framework which the potential to unlock substantial value. With an EV under $700 million, the price tag is low for a major player in an important part of the pet telehealth value chain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.