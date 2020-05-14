Brighthouse Financial Is (Finally) A Buy

Introduction

In the past, I have written several articles critical of Brighthouse Financial (BHF), drawing attention to its poor earnings quality and misguided strategy. In my last article earlier this year, I expressed surprise at the stock going up on bad fourth-quarter results and recommended that investors sell the $50 strike calls with the stock at $47. Since then, the stock has lost more than 40% of its value in a market where financial stocks have been decimated. I do not believe the company’s fundamental value has changed much and now recommend (surprise!) buying the stock.

I also believe that the company is now presented with a great opportunity to change its strategy to create shareholder value and close the enormous gap between its share price and book value per share.

March quarter results

To those who are unfamiliar with the company, I should note that the company hedges its risk to downside equity exposure by buying puts. This is in relation to the minimum guarantees it provides in some of its annuity products. In prior articles I have shown that over time the derivative losses are substantial and cannot be wished away. However, once in a while when equity markets crater and volatility spikes, the company makes out well. It also hedges its interest rate risk, which produces gains when interest rates go down.

On a GAAP basis, the company’s first-quarter results were spectacular. The company had mark-to-market gains on derivatives of $6.9 billion pre-tax, which would put any tail-risk hedge fund to shame. The company reported net income of $4.95 billion or EPS of $47 per share. How often do you see a company reporting earnings in a quarter that exceed its market cap? Excluding the derivative gain and adding back some expenses, the company provided an adjusted EPS figure of $2.60. The company said that it had bought back 12% of its shares outstanding this year through May 8 before temporarily suspending the repurchases to evaluate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before investment and derivative gains, the company had revenue of $2.1 billion, up 4.8% from the prior year, aided by higher investment income. The company ended the quarter with book value of $20 billion or $198.62 per share. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, the figures were $17.3 billion or $172.28 per share. These figures are truly extraordinary compared to the company’s market value of $2.6 billion at the current share price of $26. As I have suggested in the past, the company will probably be better off just liquidating and returning its capital to shareholders.

In the past, some have suggested that the losses the company usually takes on its derivative positions are not real and I have argued otherwise. Similarly, I believe that when it has gains, they are real as well, with the inflow of cash shown in the cash flow statement.

The stock was initially up by 10% after its results were announced, but gave up all these gains and closed down for the day. Maybe ETFs or programs that don’t discriminate between companies in a sector were selling the stock on a weak day for the markets.

What should the company do?

I have previously laid out a strategy for the company to sustainably generate shareholder value. It involves the following steps:

Shrink the business by writing only policies that will be profitable after the cost of hedging the downside is included. Retain profits and build capital. Use the increased capital with the reduced business to curtail and then eliminate the hedging expense by being in a position to absorb downside losses.

I believe the company is now presented with a golden opportunity where the business environment for sales is weak and the windfall from the last quarter has increased its capital. It is therefore in a good position to curtail its use of hedges going forward since it is in a position to absorb some downside losses. It should also change its pricing to reflect the cost of the downside protection it offers on its products.

Valuation and recommendation

In a prior article, I developed a normalized annual EPS for the company of $4.50, much less than the $10 the company claims and analysts go along with. I would assign an 8x multiple to arrive at a $36 fair value for the stock. Thus I see substantial upside from the current $26 stock price and recommend that investors buy the stock. I believe the upside can be even more if the company sees the error in its ways and follows the strategy outlined above.

Risks

We are currently in a skittish market for financial stocks, including the insurance sector. Most companies in the sector have been beaten down. The concern is that low interest rates will make it harder for these companies to write profitable policies going forward. Investors could continue to sell these stocks, driving prices lower, as the economy weakens and the Federal Reserve represses interest rates.

If the company continues along its path of buying puts and not reflecting their cost in its pricing or its adjusted results, it could sustain billions of dollars in losses going forward, depleting its capital.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.