American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (AHOTF) CEO John O'Neill on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTC:AHOTF) Q1 2020 Results Conference Call May 13, 2020 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jamie Kokoska - Director, IR

John O'Neill - CEO

Bruce Pittet - COO

Azim Lalani - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lorne Kalmar - TD Securities

Matt Logan - RBC Capital Markets

Mario Saric - ScotiaBank

Tal Woolley - National Bank Financial

Following the former remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session for analyst only. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for questions.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Jamie Kokoska, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin your call.

Jamie Kokoska

Good morning everyone, and thanks for joining us for our first quarter 2019 results conference call. Discussing our performance today are John O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer; Bruce Pittet, Chief Operating Officer; and Azim Lalani, Chief Financial Officer. The following discussion will include forward-looking statements as required by securities regulators in Canada. Comments that are not a statement of fact, including projections of future earnings, revenue, income, FFO are considered forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties.

The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual financial and operating results to differ significantly from our forward-looking statements are detailed in our MD&A for the 3 months ended March 31, 2020, and our other Canadian securities filings available on SEDAR and our website at ahipreit.com. AHIP does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. Listeners are urged to review the full discussion of risk factors on AHIP's annual information form dated March 27, 2020, which has been filed on SEDAR at sedar.com.

Our first quarter results were made available earlier related. We encourage you to review our earnings release, MD&A and financial statements, which are available on our website as well as SEDAR. On this call, we will discuss certain non-IFRS financial measures, including NOI, FFO and AFFO. For the identification of these non-IFRS financial measures, the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure and a reconciliation between the 2 see our MD&A.

All figures discussed on today's call are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated. I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded today, May 13, 2020. A replay of this call will be available on our website. John will begin today's call with an update regarding recent initiatives and portfolio strategy, Bruce will provide a brief update on hotel operations and Azim will review our financial results.

I'll now turn the call over to John O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer.

John O'Neill

Thank you, Jamie, and thank you everyone for joining us today. Clearly, the world and economic conditions have changed dramatically since we held our last quarter just 9 weeks ago. The impacts of COVID-19 have had a significant impact on the hotel sector as a whole. As a business, we've been agile in adjusting our hotel operations and in making important decisions to ensure the health and safety of our guests and employees, reduce costs, and preserve capital. These measures have effectively positioned us to weather this period of ongoing disruption.

The composition of our hotel portfolio has also shielded us from some of the worst impacts on our industry, with locations in secondary markets, not large gateway cities or resort locations, and with 24 extended stay hotels that represents 30% of our total. Our properties have continued to operate at higher occupancy levels than reported by many other hotel owners, over the past two months.

We had a strong start to the year with better than expected contributions from our 12 recently acquired premium branded hotels and a 9.8% net operating income growth from our other 67 hotels in January and February. Our first quarter was also the first quarter in recent years that we did not have any of our properties affected by renovation activity. We are very pleased with how our portfolio is performing before COVID-19 impacts hit in mid-March.

We continue to believe that our shift to become a pure-play premium branded hotel portfolio with a recent sale of our 45 economy properties and recent acquisition of 12 new premium branded properties was the right strategy both for long-term growth and near-term performance. In this economic downturn, extended stay hotels continue to be the best performing segment, and 8 of the 12 hotels we acquired in December are extended stay properties, including 5 of the 6 hotels located in Texas.

Today, 80% of our hotels remain open and accepting reservations, a much higher proportion in many of our hotel repairs. These hotels are all contributing revenue to our business. On the whole, we're seeing a sustained uptick in occupancy levels from the lows we experienced in mid-April. So far in May, we have averaged 38% occupancy across the 63 hotels we currently have opened. This is up from approximately 22% occupancy when COVID-19 measures had its worst impact on our hotel occupancy in mid-April.

Occupancy levels of some of our open hotels have been very high despite the overall downturn, due in part to large groups such as government agencies, military and the medical sector. For example, yesterday, we had 24 of our 79 hotels operating at over 50% occupancy, with 12 hotels at 70% or better.

I would like to acknowledge and thank our executive team, our hotel management and the staff across all 79 of our hotels, as they have responded well in adjusting to new and ever changing business levels, local health and safety orders and shifting guest needs during this exceptional time.

In the past several weeks, we announced many important initiatives to reduce our costs and preserve cash. We have dramatically reduced staffing levels across our hotels, reducing hotel headcount by approximately 70%. That's 1,750 positions. We have reduced our corporate staffing levels by approximately 27% with all senior management team members agreeing to a 15% reduction in salary for the remainder of 2020. I have also agreed to reduce my salary by half for the remainder of the year and continue to take all my compensation in equity.

Our Board of Directors have agreed to receive 100% of their remaining 2020 fees in units rather than cash. And with the approval of our hotel brands, we have deferred all plans 2020 capital expenditures into 2021. Where we have multiple hotels in close proximity, we have consolidated certain hotel operations into one hotel, allowing us to operate in certain markets more efficiently.

Our third-party hotel manager Aimbridge has agreed to reduce some direct and third-party service fees until at least June 30, 2020. And based on our discussions with our loan servicers, we are receiving waivers to temporarily stop funding FF&E reserves as well as use our existing cash reserves to fund future debt service payments.

And as we announced on March 20, our board approved the temporary suspension of our monthly cash distributions as another way to preserve capital during this period of disruption. In total, the cost reduction and capital preservation initiatives we put in place are expected to capture more than $100 million of annualized cash flow savings, reducing our monthly cash outlay by more than $8 million.

We have also been in active discussions with our lending syndicate over the last several weeks to waive our financial covenants through the first quarter of 2021 and modified covenants through the remaining quarters into 2022 as well as to provide additional revolver capacity. We expect to complete these discussions shortly.

Like other hotel REITs, we also qualify for and subsequently received U.S. government loans issued under the CARES Act, which are intended to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 by supporting payroll and hotel operations. We are pleased with our liquidity levels given these initiatives and ongoing discussions to-date.

This is clearly an unusual time in the markets for the macroeconomic environment and for the hotel sector in particular. However, AHIP remains one of the best position hotel REITs to withstand these temporary coronavirus-related headwinds and prepare for future opportunities for growth. Our select service properties are located in secondary U.S. markets. Our hotels are rooms focused with an efficient operating model and generally appeal to individual leisure or corporate travelers, not conferences and groups.

Approximately 30% of our guest rooms are in extended stay properties, which continued to be the best performing segment of the hotel industry in today's economic environment. And almost all of our guests are domestic U.S. guests, not international travelers. With many of these initiatives to best counteract the impacts of COVID-19 now already implemented. We are turning our attention towards how we can best capture market share as the economy begins to recover.

Like every one, we continue to monitor our markets and the coronavirus situation closely as regions begin to reopen across the U.S. with shelter-at-home regulations starting to be lifted the markets we operate in should recover. In the meantime, we will continue to do everything we can to properly protect our hotel employees and guests, our business and our market position in these circumstances.

Without update on our recent initiatives, I'll now turn the call over to Bruce to discuss hotel operations in more detail. Azim will then discuss our first quarter performance. Bruce?

Bruce Pittet

Thank you, John, and good afternoon, everyone. This quarter proved to be an extremely busy time for managing our assets, with two very different than distinct operating periods. In January and February, we were very involved in ensuring a seamless transition of the 12 recently acquired premium branded hotels into our portfolio. And beginning in the second half of March, our attention quickly turned to efficiently reducing our operating costs and implementing health and safety protocols in our hotels due to COVID-19.

To start, I don't want to lose sight of the 12 hotels we acquired in December. They have performed in line or above our expectations during the January and February period. As Aimbridge had previously managed these hotels, the transition was somewhat seamless from an operational perspective.

Over the first two months of the year, we were particularly pleased with our two hotels in the Pittsburgh Airport, Robinson Township submarket and our two hotels in San Angelo, Texas. Our hotels in both markets demonstrated dramatic RevPAR increases of 37% and 7%, respectively. As well, during the first quarter, these 12 properties achieved a star index of 131.5 with 100 representing the fair share of their respective markets.

These 12 hotels have proven to be some of the best performing properties in our portfolio, year-to-date, including during the sector downturn. 67% or 8 of the 12, hotels or extended stay properties, and we see this segment has being the most resilient segment at holding occupancy over the last eight weeks.

Turning to the dramatic shifts in hotel operations that began during mid-March, starting on the health and safety front, our manager Aimbridge quickly reacted to government mandates and local health regulations, eliminating non-essential amenities and hotel services across our portfolio. As an example, wherever breakfast service was included, we are shifted to a grab-and-go breakfast to limit the amount of food preparation and maintain required levels of social distancing.

Aimbridge has instituted in clean and enhanced hotel cleaning regime and high touch areas of the guestroom and hotel common areas. Their cleaning protocols will be supported by recently announced brand cleaning programs. Guestroom housekeeping protocols have been modified to limit interaction between guests and employees. All guest rooms are now provided with supplies and provisions needed for the entire length of the guests stay, and daily housekeeping is suspended unless requested by the guests. For extended stay guest, rooms are being serviced once per week.

We have also modified our tracking procedures across our properties with appropriate business and now in place between guests and front desk staff. We took quick action to reduce operating expenses wherever possible including the dramatic reduction of our staffing model, which reduced headcount by 70%. This rightsizing of staffing levels better align the hotels with a significant drop we are seeing in demand. Today, the majority of our hotels are staffed to minimum requirements.

These staff reductions are expected to save us approximately $40 million in annualized labor costs. As well, we have minimized the operational footprint of all our hotels, and wherever feasible, we have consolidated hotel operations into one property in markets where we own two or more assets.

As of today, 63% or 80% of our 79 hotels remain open and are accepting guests nightly. Six properties are temporarily suspended to arrivals and 10 properties have consolidated operations with other nearby properties. We believe that most if not all, all property should be reopened by the end of June. These properties can reopen very quickly as required. We continue to believe our portfolio is well positioned to weather the downturn.

Our hotels are concentrated in secondary markets frequently with close proximity to interstate and drive to demand generators. 83% of our guest rooms are in upper or upper mid-scale change scales, rather than full service properties in large gateway cities or resort markets and 30% of our hotels are considered extended stay properties, which is the best performing segment of the hotel sector at the moment.

On average, occupancy during the first quarter was 62.2%, down from 72.4% in the first quarter last year, but higher than many other hotel REITs have reported. The year-over-year decline is due solely to the impact of COVID-19 in March. Occupancy levels in January and February average 69.7% in line with the same period of 2019. In March, our occupancy fell to 47.6%.

We are cautiously optimistic that we rebounding from occupancy loads seen in mid-April. We have seen a steady get gradual increase in our occupancy levels since then, with our 79 hotels, averaging occupancy of 29% so far this month, our 63 hotel open properties, averaging 38%. Our 24 extended stay properties are averaging over 50% occupancy month to date in May.

As John mentioned at the start of today's call, in consultation with our brand partners, we have deferred all previously planned hotel renovations for 2020 to future years, as part of our cash preservation strategy. While the impacts of COVID-19 have had a significant impact on demand across the entire hotel sector, our properties have continued to outperform the competitive sets and capture a higher proportion of available business.

During the first quarter, our entire portfolio of 79 hotels achieved a STR Index rating of 122.4 and the 67 same property hotels achieved an index of 121.1 with 100, representing a fair share. Geographically, our hotels in Virginia, Maryland and Florida were the best performing during the quarter. Our Embassy Suites properties, which are located in larger secondary markets, and have some exposure to meetings and conference business segments have been the most challenge properties since the onset of pandemic.

In Q1, our entire portfolio grew RevPAR by 50 basis points to $70.83, largely due to the hydrating of our portfolio and the 12 assets we acquired in December. In fact, those 12 hotels generated ADR premium of almost $63, compared to the economy lodging hotels for January and February, compared to the same period last year. This compares to the U.S. hotel industry average RevPAR decline of 19.3%. For our same property portfolio of 67 hotels, RevPAR declined 17.1%.

Our hotel manager continues to find new and innovative ways to capture business for us during this downturn. We've seen a meaningful uptick in business from military, government agency, logistical and medical sector guests over the past few weeks. We are even monetizing one of our parking lots near logistics warehouse where delivery agency need space for training for loading and unloading of trucks.

And with that update on our hotel operations, I'll now turn the call to Azim to discuss financial and capital metrics. Azim?

Azim Lalani

Thank you, Bruce. Good afternoon everyone. As mentioned earlier, the first quarter was marked by two different periods. We were pleased with strong performance of our hotels in January and February with strong contributions from the 12 hotels we acquired in December and have recently renovated properties. For the first two months, revenues grew by 2.6% and NOI grew by 2.1%. The impact of COVID-19 had a materially negative impact on our quarterly results beginning in mid March.

Overall, March RevPAR declined by 39%, driven by a 38.5% decline in occupancy, reflecting the various travel bands and health measures implemented to contain the virus. As a result, total revenues for the first quarter declined by 23% to $61.9 million, and we took quick actions to reduce our expenses to mitigate the impacts of the revenue declines and preserve liquidity.

Our NOI margin declined 3.2 percentage points during the quarter with NOI down 30.8% from the comparable period last year to $17.9 million. Loss and comprehensive loss for the seasonally weaker first quarter was $12.6 million, down from a loss of $500,000 last year. Contributing to the reported loss this quarter were approximately $5.8 million from the unrealized loss on the fair value of interest rate swaps due to declining interest rates over the past few weeks and $1.9 million in non-cash impairment charges related to four hotels.

Reported to diluted loss per unit for the quarter was $0.16, compared to a diluted loss per unit of $0.01 last year. Diluted FFO per units was $0.06, down from $0.15 last year and diluted AFFO per units was $0.05, down from $0.13. It's important to note that our portfolio has changed quite significantly during the past 12 months, with the sale of 45 the economy lodging properties and the acquisition of 12 premium-branded hotels at the end of last year.

As a result, same property metrics provide a more meaningful indication of performance though these two were impacted by COVID-19. Same property metrics represent 67 hotels owned continuously since January 1, 2019. For the quarter, same property revenues declined 15.9% to $53.5 million, and same property NOI was $15.2 million, down 28% from last year, reflecting the impacts of COVID-19.

However, for January and February of 2020 same property revenues were up $1.3 million or 3.4%, and same-property NOI grew $1.1 million or 9.8% to $12.3 million. As a result of higher revenues from recently renovated property as well NOI margins increased by 180 basis points to 30.9%, and so the decline in revenue and NOI this quarter was due solely to the impacts of COVID-19 in March.

As the impact of COVID-19 became more significant, our Board of Directors approved changes to our monthly distribution in order to conserve capital, during this time of uncertainty. On March 10th, we announced that our March, 2020 distribution would be reduced to $0.038 per unit per month. As conditions in our sector continued to worsen, we then announced the suspension of our monthly distributions beginning in April, 2020 until the impacts of COVID-19 abated and the performance of our hotels sufficiently improved.

In addition, the payment of the March 2020 distribution was also subsequently deferred to a later date to be determined by our Board. We believe that, cash preservation was the most important to mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19. The suspension of the distribution will save approximately $36 million of annualized cash flow.

Turning to capital and liquidity metrics, as of March 31st, AHIP had unrestricted cash balances of $19.8 million and restricted cash balances of approximately $30 million, consisting of $19 million in FF&E and PIP reserves and $11 million in property tax and insurance reserves. We are currently in discussions with our loan servicers about applying these reserves for upcoming debt service payments and defer funding FF&E reserve contributions to further enhance our liquidity.

We have already received waivers and consents from certain CMBS loan servicers and discussions are ongoing with the remainder of our CMBS loan servicers. As well, we are in active discussions with our lending syndicates to obtain covenant waivers through Q1 2021, modified provenance to the end of 2021, and accessing extra revolver capacity. We are current on all of our debt service payments and financial obligations, and we're compliant with all of our lending agreements for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Based on current hotel occupancy levels, AHIP estimates the monthly cash burn rate covering all the expenses, including all monthly debt service payments to be approximately $2.2 million per month. At current occupancy levels, we expect to have sufficient liquidity to maintain all current expenses and debt payments for approximately 20 months. As overall occupancy levels reach 50%, we anticipate an overall breakeven cash level.

Based on our cash on hand, use of restricted cash reserves, increasing lines of credit, and government loans, we remain comfortable with our access to liquidity, which we expect will be approximately $45 million as we finalize our discussions with our lending partners. At the end of March, we had a weighted-average remaining term on our total debt of 5.3 years and a weighted-average interest rate of 4.36%. We also do not have any significant debt maturities until June 30, 2022.

With that financial discussion, I'll turn the call back to John for some closing remarks. John?

John O'Neill

Thank you, Azim. The impacts of COVID-19 have presented some unforeseen challenges for the hospitality industry and overall economy in the near-term. The actions we've taken will help us to withstand and quickly recover from this period of disruption. We have reduced operating costs wherever possible. We've taken several cash preservation strategies to enhance our liquidity. We expect to receive waivers on financial covenants shortly to further provide us with financial flexibility, and we are continuing to operate 80% of our hotels at occupancy levels higher than many other hotel owners.

As our occupancy and market share index ratings show, our hotels are continuing to outperform our competitive set within this challenging environment. And the actions we have taken to conserve and increase our liquidity will ensure that AHIP will be able to meet its ongoing costs and debt service obligations for an extended period of time even during low occupancy times.

Overall, we are optimistic that the worst of the impact from COVID-19 is now behind us and that a path to economic recovery is underway. Our occupancy levels are slowly recovering and we are seeing an increase in business opportunities and guest inquiries compared to April. We are now focusing our efforts to ensure our properties are well positioned to capture new business as regions of the United States begin to reopen and expect that the first wave of returning travelers will be leisure-oriented to nearby drive markets for the summer season, with AHIP properties well positioned to benefit from this renewed travel.

Our unit price has clearly been affected by this downturn alongside all other U.S. hotel REITs, due to ongoing anxiety in the equity markets and the hotel sectors broad appeal to retail investors. That said, we continue to believe our business is significantly undervalued and that the temporary of COVID-19 on our sector will pass and the real value of our properties and normalized cash flow will eventually be reflected in our unit price. As an indication of this, fellow AHIP executives and board members joined me in collectively purchasing more than 500,000 additional units in the market, before entering into our trading blackout on April 1st.

So with that overview of our first quarter and recent initiatives, we'll now open the call to questions from analysts. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Lorne Kalmar with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Lorne Kalmar

One quick clarification question, I think I heard Azim say that, the burn rate is 2.2 million per month, which I was just wondering what the difference in that in the $3.8 million was or maybe I just heard?

John O'Neill

Azim.

Azim Lalani

Sure. So that just reflects the difference in occupancy. So, our current occupancy levels in the high 30s is about 2.2, the 3.8 reflects occupancy at around the 30% mark.

Lorne Kalmar

That makes sense. And then, you guys said you needed about 50% occupancy to get to breakeven, but do you may have a RevPAR figure, but instead?

Azim Lalani

I'll take that first and then maybe turn it back to Bruce. We're essentially on that assumption, assuming our average rate stays at the approximate $100 level, where it's at approximately right now. So, that it's about for a $50 RevPAR, 50% of $100. So that's about the level that we expect a breakeven corporate phase for a season.

Lorne Kalmar

Okay. That is going to answers my next question. I am going to ask about ADR, but are you guys finding you have to give up a lot in terms of rates to push occupancy or you think the 100 increase steady level?

John O'Neill

Bruce.

Bruce Pittet

It's a good question. We have certainly seen a drop in ADR over the last eight weeks. Some of that has to do with the mix of customers we have in our hotel, but the shift in rate is nowhere near the decline we've seen in occupancy. And actually, the ADR decline has been fairly stable over the last six weeks. So, we don't expect that we're going to have to by aggressively dropped rate to maintain the occupancy that we have today or even frankly grow the occupancy.

Lorne Kalmar

And then, this one I guess maybe also for you Bruce. Are you guys seeing some positive momentum on reservations with the shelter-at-home restrictions are being lifted?

Bruce Pittet

Yes, I think it's fair to say that as those restrictions are being lifted in the various states around the country, occupancies start to move in our hotels in that region. So, I think there's clearly a direct correlation between the two.

Lorne Kalmar

Okay. And then just one last housekeeping item to me and I'll turn it back. I was just wondering, if there, any excluding impairment charge, are there any one-time items and property taxes and insurance and what's a good run rate going forward?

John O'Neill

Azim.

Azim Lalani

Yes, there's nothing significant on the property tax side. Probably the biggest change is the fact that we had lodging last year in property taxes. And so with the premium branded hotels we acquired in December, some of those have higher property tax expenses compared to the lodging hotels.

Lorne Kalmar

And what do you say looking at a run rate, is this sort of Q1 a good runway going forward for 2020?

Azim Lalani

Yes, I think so. Yes.

Your next question comes from Matt Logan with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Matt Logan

Based on the current trends that you're seeing, do you guys have any sense of when you'll reach your 50% occupancy breakeven levels?

John O'Neill

First comment I'd make and then I'll let Bruce jump in is, when we talk 50% breakeven where we're talking on an annualized basis. So, the question is, when will we first start to get 50%? Well, as we indicated in our prepared remarks, even this past 10 days where I mean our open hotels network, we're running in the 40% range. So the jump up to 50 and getting the other 16 hotels back fully open, which we hope and expect to do by the end of June. We may very well be back up to 50% throughout the whole portfolio. It could be as soon as next month.

As we are entering into a summer season, which is traditionally in normal circumstances, the best quarter and the best season of the year. In particular this year, we expect to see a lot of drive business and close to home business, which would definitely benefit our portfolio. So my crystal ball isn't perfect, but, we're expecting to be hoping to be back in the 50% level by the time, June or early July.

Bruce Pittet

John, the one thing I'll add. Your comment, we are looking at a kind of on an annualized basis. Coming out of March, year-to-date, the 79 hotels were running about 62% occupancy, I think, was the number right. So, clearly we've had a step back in April and many, but we're certainly seeing positive signs that we should hit that 50% level, I think, over the next two months.

Matt Logan

And just to clarify, when you guys talk about breakeven, is that based FFO, AFFO with free cash flow?

Bruce Pittet

That would be more equivalent to FFO.

Matt Logan

On an FFO basis?

Bruce Pittet

Yes.

Matt Logan

And maybe just thinking about the mix shift between the government and healthcare business and the leisure business travelers, how do you see that evolving over the next few quarters?

John O'Neill

Bruce.

Bruce Pittet

Thanks, John. Well, I think it's very safe to say that over -- say the last eight weeks, almost exclusively, our occupancy has been driven by corporate or essential business requirements across the portfolio. As travel restrictions are dropped, we truly expect to see that leisure segment grow at a faster clip than the corporate segment for what it's worth. So, certainly through, I'd say August, we're anticipating leisure growth at a greater rates and corporate. And then as we get into the fall, I suspect we'll start to see the corporate business coming back more significantly.

Matt Logan

And do you think any of that government showing healthcare business will fall off kind of as the pandemic subsides?

Bruce Pittet

Again, it's a bit of a crystal ball question. At the moment, there's nothing that suggests we're going to see that. We're still entertaining requests or Aimbridge is retaining requests for our hotels for that sort of business in future months. So certainly today, we haven't seen the demand wings for that sort of business.

Matt Logan

And maybe just one last question for me. In terms of earn out the deferred payment for your economy lodging hotels. Can you give us an update on where that stands, if the criteria for the earn out has been amended at all?

John O'Neill

Azim?

Azim Lalani

Sure. So, currently the discussions are ongoing with the buyer and they're making progress on meeting the conditions. And so from our perspective today that amount is collectible, and we'll have more information as we progress through the summer.

Our next question comes from Mario Saric with ScotiaBank. Please go ahead.

Mario Saric

Just coming back to the breakeven point on the 50% occupancy, I want to confirm that, that's on the 79 hotels as opposed to Q3, is that correct?

John O'Neill

Yes, that's correct.

Mario Saric

Okay. And then, in terms of the liquidity savings of 8 million per month, is that achievable at the 50% occupancy or in terms of let's say hiring, rehiring, does that even to be 8 million or to be 8 million a month out of a 50% occupancy level?

John O'Neill

I think it does eat and I'll let Azim or Bruce had jump in a minute, but it does as we moved from sort of our lows of 30% back up to say 50%, there will be some rehiring and that'll certainly eat into the 8 million savings. But on the flip side, of course, you're enjoying more revenue at 50%. So, all that's taken into consideration in our modeling and our forecast in terms of what our bottom line and earnings contribution is at the 50% level. So, you are correct in that assumption.

Mario Saric

Okay. Can you maybe walk us through the mechanics and the quantum of the government guaranteed loans that were received and whether that's included in those liquidity numbers that are provided?

John O'Neill

Azim?

Azim Lalani

Sure. So, we received a $9.9 million under the CARES Act. It's all included in our liquidity calculations. The program is still evolving a little bit in terms of the criteria for eligible expenses as well as the mechanics for repayment. So, we're still waiting for the final criteria, but we have received the funds.

Mario Saric

And is that the extent that you're anticipating under the act?

Azim Lalani

That's correct.

Mario Saric

The $21 million of other commitments listed in your MD&A for 2020, is that simply three installments of 7 million, the first of which didn't go through in the quarter or is that something else?

John O'Neill

Azim?

Azim Lalani

Sure. So, that represents a couple of items. So, the first item is a termination penalty payable to the manager on the sale of the economy lodging. So, that's due in the fourth quarter. And then the second one is the deferred purchase price on the acquisition of its all premium branded and that's due at the end of December.

Mario Saric

And then from a disclosure standard, I'm just wondering if you go to Page 12 of the MD&A, where you kind of break down the RevPAR growth by a chain scale segment. Do you have that breakdown for your own portfolio for Q1?

John O'Neill

We do have it. We can certainly get it to all of the analysts after the call.

Mario Saric

Okay. So just maybe on a go forward basis, it'd be interesting to have that information once things normalized in particular.

John O'Neill

Yes, that's good feedback. Thank you.

Mario Saric

And the last question is just coming out of the crisis. How do you think about the structure of the hotels and assuming social distancing to that extent will be here for a little while? Are there meaningful CapEx than that you think you needed to incur on some of the hotels to adjust to the new norm let's say for the time being? Or are you pretty comfortable about the renovations that have been completed and then the hotels that exit today required little CapEx to deal with consumer behavior going forward?

John O'Neill

It's John. Great question, there's a few parts to that. I'll start and then I'll ask Bruce to jump in. Coming out of COVID whenever that actually happened or it will happen slowly or incrementally. But we fully expect essentially a new operating model post-COVID with essentially less services, less touch points, higher margins, essentially a leaner operating model. And a lot of that is indeed driven by the health and safety realities of a post-COVID returned to business.

So, it'll probably drive higher margins, less service, especially in the higher cost areas of our business, which are essentially housekeeping and food and beverage, both will be a little lighter touch essentially coming out of COVID. So, that's I guess if there's a positive, it's not really just our business, I think it's the entire industry is going to see that sort of a new operating reality coming out of COVID, which to drive higher margins at least. Maybe I'll turn it over to Bruce to sort of add anything with respect to the changes that need to be made from a health and safety point of view. And they're not high capital types of changes, but Bruce?

Bruce Pittet

I'll first say that I agree completely with what you just said. I think the grants are going to have to recalibrate, their service and amenity standards in the hotels. And that will most likely lead to reduce reduction in costs. I don't envision any significant capital requirements for the hotels to maintain say, appropriate social distancing requirements and that sort of a thing. So I actually think it'll end up being a bit of a net gain as far as the profitability of our hotels. This is something that's going to evolve over the next 6 to 12 months. But I think, it will actually have a positive impact on our margins.

Mario Saric

And then last question. We're early on in terms of the crisis, but how do you -- like the longer term, how do you think this crisis has changed, if at all, your long-term capital allocation strategy in terms of the types of hotels that you want to own, locations that you want to own? Did that get adjusted at all because of this?

John O'Neill

I think just the exact opposite. I think it reaffirms, for us, the kind of hotels we want to own and in what market segments and in what markets. So secondary market, focus more on extended stay, premium branded. If anything, the events of the last 60 days have solidified that strategy. So if and when market activity starts up again and there's -- as you probably know, there's been very, of course, little market transactions, hotel M&A in the last 60 days is basically being non-existent. But if and when that does start up again, if we were to continue to grow, I think our current market segmentation and focus is where we want to be. So we're happy with the changes we made at the end of 2019 and even borne out very much so given the current environment.

Your next question comes from Dean Wilkinson with CIBC. Please go ahead.

Dean Wilkinson

Azim, you said you were in conversations with your lenders on covenant later to the end of 2021. Complaint to that the quarter end, would we assume then that perhaps you may have tripped some of those during Q2 and those are where the discussions are? And can you give a little more detail on what those specifically are?

Azim Lalani

Sure. So, you're absolutely right, we were onside with covenants in Q1, we still are in the middle of Q2, but we do expect that given the low income in April, that will be challenged on all the income based covenants. And so to be proactive we're getting in front of our lender to highlight the issue and really get covenant relief that quite frankly all of the other U.S. hotel REITs have got as well. So, it's just a reflection of the lower income that we're expecting.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay. And I'm assuming that those conversations are being met probably positively just given that we're all in this together?

Azim Lalani

Absolutely, yes.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay. Second question, just on the credit facility, what would be the available borrowing base, if there's a formula behind that and show what that is?

Azim Lalani

So, the way the facility is designed, we do have the ability to access more capital. And the way we would do that is we would have to defease existing loans and roll them into the facility to access to higher leverage that's available.

Dean Wilkinson

Is there a material cost of defease those?

Azim Lalani

Well, over the last few weeks given what's happened to the 10 year rate, the cost of defease has gone up significantly. And so, we're currently evaluating alternatives.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay. But that's outside of the 45 million of the expected liquidity that you quoted in?

Azim Lalani

That's correct.

Operator

Tal Woolley

When you look across the market right now or your biggest markets, what's your assessment of the competitive situation right now? How well are your competitors earnings through this process?

John O'Neill

Kind of two answers to that. I'll start with. I think the hotel market is general and then maybe Bruce can talk a little bit about, how we're doing against our competition. So I think, the hotel experts are actually predicting a decrease in available hotels supply in 2020. Hotels essentially being taken out of commission for a variety of reasons, independently owned over leverage, and sort of with no available liquidity to sort of weather the storm or just old hotels that, I guess this is the catalyst that the closes them down forever, essentially.

So, we're expecting a decrease in supply. And you probably heard us talk, over the last few years at AHIP, new supply is always an issue in the hotel business. We're constantly seeing, especially post '08, anywhere from 1.5% to 3% new supply, every year in our markets. And that's a lot. And so this clearly has stopped. I don't know that I've ever seen it going backwards as much as this. But if you're in the game and in the market and doing okay, well then negative supply increases a good thing. So, I don't like how it's happening or why it's happening, but the result is okay for us. So that's in general, maybe Bruce can talk a little bit about how we're doing against our supply, our competitive supply in our markets.

Bruce Pittet

Happy to. Thanks John. As mentioned, kind of for the first quarter. Our index for our 67 hotels is running in the 122 range. And for our new 12 hotels, more like in the 130, 132 range. What we found in April is that, our penetration has actually improved. So I think that's a follow from the fact that, we have some -- our competitors that have just simply closed in some of the markets that operating in. And I think it also speaks to the strength of type of product and quality of product that we have in the market. So, we've seen our penetration indexes improve over the last six weeks and we expect to have that continue going forward, notwithstanding the fact that we do have six hotels that are close to arrivals at the moment.

Tal Woolley

So those index figures, as your competitors reopened, you would expect those index figures to decline a bit though, right?

Bruce Pittet

They will. Although I think, as John said, I'm not so sure in some markets we won't have some, there will be some competitors that just won't open again, right. They will have fallen by the wayside for lack of a better term. And as our hotels stay open, we obviously only strengthen our position in the marketplace, going forward as opposed to a hotel that's closed.

Tal Woolley

Okay. And then you're going to have a more, I think the phrase you would use for later touch on sort of M&A. Can you hold like you ADRs if that service model, like if it is lighter touch going forward? Or do you think there will be sort of a consumer response or competitive response you might need to think about?

John O'Neill

That's a good question. On one hand, from a health and safety point of view, I think the customer will demand it, expect it. On the other hand, hotel pricing is elastic and variable. And it's beholden on us not to drop our rates too much, if at all. And the hotel industry history historically hasn't been the best that yield management strategy. But so far during this pandemic, we'd been pleased that rates have generally held in there. So, it's a good question. Again, the crystal ball doesn't know exactly what the market's going to bring, but, if you're giving the customer what they want and expect from a "lighter touch", it doesn't mean there's no services, it's just means unchanged. And, so maintaining rate is always a focus for us.

Tal Woolley

And then, just lastly, I'm not quite in that, I haven't sort of seen this kind of a negotiation before. So if you negotiate to be able to use your FF&E reserves, to help cover some of the costs of your servicing. Will we have a period then where you're probably going to have to replace those afterwards?

John O'Neill

Yes. Sort answer is yes. Once the waiver/relief period is over then the norm that we're experiencing right now is then you repay those reserves, but not instantly, over an extended period of time. So, you're essentially over contributing for the next, on average now we're finding 12 months, but that to get back up the reserves to what their levels should have been. But that would only start when the relief period is over and spread out over a year. So, that's still very beneficial for us and it gives us an especially positive help to our liquidity during these very low occupancy times.

And there are currently no further telephonic questions at this time. I'll turn the call back to the presenters for any closing remarks.

John O'Neill

Thank you very much, operator. Well to our investors and analysts, thank you again for joining us on our call today. We look forward to speaking with you in August when we report, our second quarter results. So be well everyone. Thank you. And thank you for listening. Bye now.