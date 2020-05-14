Behind MGM Resorts International's Meltdown

The suspension of a $1.25 billion Dutch Auction tender, the drawdown of a $1.5 billion credit facility, and the transition to an asset-light model should provide it plenty of capital.

Today, we look at a well-known mid-cap name whose stock has taken a big hit here in 2020, thanks to shutdowns across its business portfolio triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak. The company has some potential positive catalysts in front of it, however. It also saw some major insider buying in April and just reported first-quarter results. A full analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

MGM Resorts International (MGM) is a Las Vegas-based casino operator with a total of 29 unique hotel and casino properties in the U.S. and China. The company was formed in 1986 and opened the doors to its first casino, MGM Grand Las Vegas, in December 1993. Since that time, MGM has grown primarily through the acquisition of Mirage Resorts in 2000, the purchase of Mandalay Resort Group in 2005, and the development of two properties in Macau. The company is in the process of finding new leadership after Jim Murren, the CEO since 2008, stepped down earlier this year. MGM’s stock has been devastated by the closure of its domestic properties and the idling of business in Macau due to the coronavirus pandemic and now trades at a ~60% discount from where it started 2020, commanding a market cap of ~$6.8 billion.

The company has three reportable segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China. Las Vegas is comprised of eight Strip casinos, including flagship MGM Grand, Bellagio and Mandalay Bay. It was responsible for 2019 revenue of $5.8 billion, or 47% of total. Regional consists of eight casinos east of the Mississippi, including the Borgata in Atlantic City, the recently opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts (2018), and the recently acquired Empire City Casino in New York (2019) and Hard Rock Rocksino in Ohio (2018 - rebranded MGM Northfield). This division generated 2019 revenue of $3.6 billion, or 29% of total. The MGM China segment houses MGM Macau and MGM Cotai (which debuted in 2018), and accounted for 2019 revenue of $2.9 billion (24%). The balance of revenue is generated from its 50% partnership in City Center Las Vegas, comprising ARIA Resort & Casino and Vdara Hotel.

Recent Non-Coronavirus Developments

The company has transitioned to an asset-light model, disposing of nearly all its domestic properties to REIT subsidiary MGM Growth Properties (MGP) - in which it retains a 60.6% economic interest - or partnerships including MGP. On that front, MGM sold its Bellagio property to a REIT managed by Blackstone (BMXT) for $4.25 billion in November 2019. It then sold MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay to a Blackstone/MGP partnership for $4.6 billion ($2.4 billion cash) in February 2020. In return for monetizing its assets, MGM is leasing its formerly owned properties. The one exception is Circus Circus casino, which it sold for a total consideration of $825 million in December 2019.

In addition to purchasing regional assets, management has used these funds to pay down debt ($4.1 billion net in 2019), with the goal of bringing domestic net (non-MGP) financial leverage to 1 by the end of 2020. It is also earmarked funds for expansion of its online sportsbook capabilities (BetMGM), which was launched domestically in 3Q19, and the advancement of its bid for one of Japan’s first three gaming licenses, a market projected at ~$18 billion. To help its cause pursuing this lucrative opportunity, MGM has teamed up with the Japanese financial conglomerate ORIX Corp. (IX).

In January 2019, the company embarked on a cost reduction and efficiency initiative with the goal of adding $200 million to annual Adj. EBITDAR by YE20. At YE19, MGM was well on its way, achieving ~$130 million of improvements in 2019.

Overall, 2019 was a solid year for the company, as the Las Vegas market held steady (up 1%) while Macau grew 10%. MGM generated 2019 Adj. EBITDAR of $3.0 billion on revenue of $12.9 billion, representing 6% and 10% increases over 2018, respectively. Revenue growth came from MGM China (19%), which enjoyed a full year of action from Cotai; and Regional, which saw its top line improve 21% as a result of a full year of proceeds from MGM Springfield and MGM Northfield, as well as its acquisition of Empire City Casino.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary

Source: Company Presentation

As of yearend 2019, MGM held cash of $2.3 billion and debt of $11.3 billion, which included $4.4 billion from its MGP operating partnership and $2.2 billion in its MGM China segment. The earliest any of the debt is due is $1.0 billion in 2022 followed by $1.6 billion in 2023. At that time, no amounts were outstanding on its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. The company had returned $1.3 billion to shareholders in the form of a $0.13 quarterly dividend and $1 billion of share repurchases over the course of 2019.

Source: Company Presentation

When the company reported its earnings on February 12, 2020, it increased its quarterly dividend to $0.15 (current yield 5.2%) and announced a new $3 billion share buyback that included a $1.25 billion Dutch Auction tender offer at a range between $29 and $34 a share that was scheduled to close on March 16, 2020. MGM also announced an $857 million tender for up to $750 million of principal debt, which closed in March. Cash for these tenders would be paid from the $2.4 billion of cash received from the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay transactions that closed in February.

At that time, MGM was trading at ~$33. Since the heady days of early this year, the company has cut it dividend payout by 98%. Analysts were a mixed bag, with three Buy and two Outperform ratings counterbalanced by five Hold and two Sell ratings. Twelve-month price targets were predominantly in the mid-to-high $30s.

Coronavirus Developments

Also at that time, Macau operations were in the middle of a 15-day suspension, which plunged the district’s revenue 88% in February. Even though operations have resumed under social distancing protocols, Macau was still suspending the individual visitor scheme under which the Chinese enter the territory to gamble, and the Hong Kong to Macau ferry service remained on hold. As such, business had yet to return to Macau, with April revenue plummeting 97% versus 2019.

Then, on March 13, 2020, the company began shuttering its domestic operations. In anticipation of this move and due to unprecedented market conditions, management suspended the $1.25 billion Dutch Auction for common shares on March 12th, and on March 16th, it tapped all $1.5 billion available under its credit facility. Shortly thereafter, the governor of Nevada made it official, ordering all casinos in the state to close for 30 days on March 18th.

The company is currently forecasting it will start to reopen its Las Vegas properties in late May/early June.

Throw in a leadership transition with the departure of Chairman and CEO Jim Murren and uncertainty reigned supreme. On March 19, 2020, MGM hit an intraday low of $6.45, down ~80% since its earnings announcement five weeks prior. The shares have approximately doubled from their COVID-19 meltdown lows. Since Q1 results were posted earlier this month, six analyst firms, including Barclays and Morgan Stanley, have either maintained or downgraded MGM to Hold status. Nomura and Union Gaming have reissued Buy ratings since the quarterly results. Price targets proffered within these ratings have ranged from $13 to $22 a share.

Insider Buying

Despite the chaos surrounding the gaming industry, insiders at MGM have been using the sharp selloff as a buying opportunity. Board member and activist shareholder Keith Meister has added 600,000 shares, while CFO Corey Sanders and interim CEO William Hornbuckle have (between them) invested $300,000 into MGM. All of these purchases took place on March 30th and April 1st, between $10.97 and $12 per share. Three other insiders added approximately $225,000 to their core stakes in aggregate on April 9th. There has been no other insider buying since then.

Verdict

Before the world came to a screeching halt in March 2020, MGM enjoyed two solid months domestically, with Adj. EBITDAR up 27% in Las Vegas and 26% regionally on a same-store basis versus the prior two months of 2019. Owing to the shutdown of Macau, overall revenue was down 10% versus the prior-year two-month period. As of March 26, 2020, after giving effect to the debt tender and the drawdown of its credit facility, the company’s domestic operations held cash of ~$3.9 billion.

Source: Company Presentation

For the balance of the year, MGM has domestic rent obligations of ~$736 million, net of expected distributions from its ownership interest in MGP. Add to that figure non-operating expenses (primarily interest expense) which totaled $1.1 billion in 2019, and a back-of-the-envelope calculation would imply at least two years of cash. The company is forecasting a more conservative calculation (above) which gives more than a year of liquidity even in full lockdown mode for a year, which seems very unlikely.

It also holds significant assets, including MGM Springfield, a 50% interest in CityCenter Las Vegas, a 56% interest in MGM China, and a 60.6% interest in MGP. Along those lines, MGM has an agreement in place with MGP to receive cash for up to $1.4 billion of the company’s existing operating partnership units, which it has not yet exercised.

Although a firm re-opening date is still somewhat uncertain, as is the desire of people to reengage in highly social environments, MGM is in strong financial stead, which should actually bolster its position to obtain one of the gaming licenses in Japan. Las Vegas Sands (LVS) just announced it is no longer pursuing a license in Japan, which should lower the competition.

That said, the only way I would initiate a position in MGM Resorts right now is via covered calls using at-the-money long-dated call options. Option premiums have exploded with the surge of volatility in the past few months. This means the strategy provides a great deal of downside protection and offers up a lucrative return (approximately 35% currently using the Jan $13 call strikes), even if the stock does nothing from these levels through early 2021. I will probably wait to action until we get at least a 5-10% decline in the overall market, however.

