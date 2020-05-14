Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (DVCR) CEO Jay McKnight on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCQX:DVCR) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Jay McKnight - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kerry Massey - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call participants

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Diversicare Healthcare Services 2020 First Quarter Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.

I would like to remind everyone that in addition to historical information, certain comments made during this conference will be forward-looking statements within the meeting of the Safe Harbor provisions of the private securities litigation Reform Act of 1995. And these statements, involve risks and uncertainties may cause actual events, results and or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statement.

You are encouraged to reviews the risk factors and forward-looking statements disclosures the company has provided an annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, and in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2020 as well as other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

During today's call, references may be made to non-GAAP financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review those non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of those measures to the comparable GAAP results and our press release furnished under Form 8-K.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Jay McKnight, the President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Jay McKnight

Thank you, Sara. Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining Diversicare's 2020 first quarter earnings call. We apologize for the delay at the beginning of the call there. There was some technical difficulties with our hosts and hope everybody's able to join us successfully.

As we shared before, we have had and continue to have a substantial exposure in certain jurisdictions that have some of the highest professional liability cost per bed in the country. Also we cannot predict the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our future professional liability costs. These factors and other challenges facing our industry have been taken into consideration in developing our operating and strategic direction.

I want to spend some time discussing the first quarter's results with a specific focus on the impact of COVID-19 on our company and industry. Kerry Massey, our Chief Financial Officer will provide some more in depth financial information for the quarter. We'll conclude with some time for questions.

I want to start our prepared remarks I'm bragging on our team, our direct caregivers, regional teams and support staff have worked tirelessly to care for our patients and residents as well as each other. This is undoubtedly the toughest population health challenge the long-term care industry has faced and our company is made up of thousands of healthcare heroes. They are an inspiration to me and deserve to be celebrated for all they have done and are doing. We have countless examples of them going the extra mile to help families stay informed of how their loved ones are doing in our care, looking after one another in times of illness or disaster in many other acts of living the Diversicare service standards.

Our regional teams have been present in our centers to provide additional support and our team here at the company's headquarters, or as we call it the Brentwood Support Center have been phenomenal as well. Kerry and his purchasing team have gone above and beyond in procuring hard to get personal protective equipment for our centers. It really is a privilege to lead this team and seeing the massive effort to pull together to care for our patients, residents and team members is incredibly motivating.

We enjoyed a great start to the first quarter with our major portfolio pruning and right sizing efforts behind us with our exit from Kentucky in 2019. And finalizing our settlement with the government in February, we were really well positioned heading into the year. We usually do not discuss specific month's results instead we focus on the quarters. However, the month of January was very good for us. Our top-line revenue was solid and expenses were extremely well controlled. February was also a good month but the early impact of COVID-19 began in the middle of the month. In March, we really began to be able to identify the impact of the virus on our company with reduced patients served and increases in expense.

Since the quarter end, we've seen those pressures continue. Our patients serve decreased by 1.7% by the end of March from the January baseline average. In April, we saw that decline increased almost 7%. It's difficult to get a firm number for the industry as a whole but anecdotal information is indicating an 11% decline in census across skilled nursing facilities from the end of January through April. We expect to see a slow rebuilding of our census as the spread of the virus stabilizes. But it's not possible for us to predict when our patient serve will return to the levels we've previously experienced.

For the first quarter, we realized that net loss from continuing operations of a $0.5 million compared to a net loss of $1.6 million for the year ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $16.6 million. EBITDA of 3.1 million compares very favorably to 1.1 million for the first quarter of 2019. Our same-store revenue for the quarter was 120 million compared to 117.6 million for the year ago quarter. Revenue increased primarily as a result of an extra operating day in February, increased reimbursement rates and $900,000 of additional revenue from the State of Alabama. Kerry will provide more details about the quarter's results in his comments.

As of today, we have dealt with or are dealing with COVID-19 directly in 15 of our 62 centers. That means that we have had patients residents or team members test positive for the virus. We maintained a COVID-19 update page on our company's Web site that includes certain information about our experience. We encourage you to review that Web site for our most recent updates.

Until very recently, our industry has been designated a lower priority for supplies of PPE and testing. We are now starting to see some improvement in those areas. A primary difference between skilled nursing facilities and other healthcare environments like hospitals is that we're not clearing out our facilities and halting elective procedures to make room for infected patients to come to us for treatment. Instead, we're doing everything we can to protect our long-term patients and residents from the community at large as the virus spreads the need for widespread testing in skilled facilities is critical to fighting this virus. We've tested over 2000 of our patients and team members with a little over 25% of them testing positive. Of those positive cases, roughly half have been asymptomatic. The ability to test every one of our centers we believe, will be key to properly cohorting or grouping our positive and negative patients and staff to minimize the spread.

Without test to identify our asymptomatic carriers, even the best infection control procedures are fighting a losing battle to stop the spread. We're just now starting to see increased availability of tests, but that does not yet extend to all of our markets. We're optimistic that tests will continue to -- access to tests will continue to improve in the very near future. Our reimbursement have increased through a few names we described in detail in today's 10-Q. First, the CARES Act provided stimulus funds to long-term care providers in two tranches.

In April, we received $9 million in those two tranches that must be used to offset lost revenue or increased expense incurred to fight the virus. With the significant increases to expense we're experiencing for PPE, labor, food and other costs, we're going to need this money as we do our best to stay on course. Effective May 1 sequestration for our Medicare rates has been suspended through the end of this calendar year, which will increase our Medicare rates by 2%.

Some of our states are working to assist providers through additional Medicaid funds, notable for us as is the State of Alabama, our biggest operating state, which is temporarily increased Medicaid rates for sniffs by $20 per patient day that resulted in almost 900,000 of additional revenue for us in March.

I shared already about the pressure on occupancy our industry continues to experience and I'd like to share specifics. Our total occupancy for available beds was down from 81.4% to 80.4%, with skilled mix down slightly from 15% to 13.7%. Our quarterly Medicare and Medicaid rates increased year-over-year by $33.38 and $1.94 respectively. Please note that the Medicaid rate does not include the impact of the temporary increase in Alabama. Our managed care rate was down by $1.75 for the quarter year-over-year.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Kerry for some specific remarks on our financial statements.

Kerry Massey

Thank you, Jay.

As a reminder, the financial results over former Kentucky operations are presented as discontinued operations for both the current and prior year periods given our exit from the state during the third quarter of 2019.

As Jay noted in his comments, we're off to a strong start to the quarter, before we begin to experience a decline in our patient served around mid-February due to COVID-19. Even though we lost revenue from the decline in patient served, we still ended the quarter with revenue of $120 million from our continuing operations, representing an increase of $2.4 million over the prior year quarter. The net increase was driven by an additional day of revenue from the extra Leap Year day, in addition to an improvement in our Medicare and Medicaid rates.

We also benefited from $1.3 million of incremental revenue from our participation in the Texas QIPP program, as we continue to perform well against the quality benchmarks for that program. We also received approximately $900,000 of increased Medicaid reimbursement from the State of Alabama in connection with a temporary increase in the Federal matching rate under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Alabama has communicated to providers that the temporary increase will continue through the end of the nationally declared emergency or May 30, whichever occurs first. A few of the other states in which we operate have recently announced similar Medicaid stimulus packages, although final details are still pending.

We do not expect that all of our states will ultimately elect to pass on a portion of the increased Federal match to providers. The Federal stimulus support that Jay referenced that was provided under the CARES Act of which $9 million has already been received in April, is not reflected in our first quarter operating results, as the receipt of the stimulus funds represents a second quarter event. As Jay referenced, the stimulus funds must be used to offset the lost revenue and increased operating expenses that we experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, we expect to recognize the benefit of the stimulus funds over future periods in relation to those anticipated unfavorable impacts.

Our operating expenses for the quarter of $94.9 million at 79.1% of revenue were down as a percentage of revenue from the prior year quarter of $94.4 million or 80.3% of revenue. In the early portion of the quarter prior to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've benefited from effective labor control and the improvements that we've made in our operational cost structure. However, as the virus began to impact our markets, we began to see pressure on our cost structure. Ultimately, we incurred $0.4 million of salaries expense, employ $1 million of supplies expense for the quarter in providing care to the patients or residents in our centers that were affected by COVID-19 and preparing our centers for potential outbreaks.

As the pandemic started to impact the supply chain in late February, the limited supply and high demand for PPE infection controlled supplies in food lead to substantially increased prices for these items. We anticipate that these increases in our operating expenses will continue in future periods as we continue our fight against the virus.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter of $6.8 million or 5.6% of revenue, decreased $0.4 million compared to the prior year quarter a $7.2 million or 6.1% of revenue. The reduction in G&A expenses resulted from our initiatives to drive efficiencies to the functions to support the operations of our centers, and the right sizing of our non-center based team members in 2019.

Our professional liability expense for the quarter of $1.8 million, or 1.5% of revenue was in line with the prior year quarter. Lease expense for the quarter of $13.5 million was up about $400,000 from the prior year quarter. The increase resulted from the amendment to our master lease with Omega in connection with our exit from Kentucky during the third quarter of 2019.

As we have stated in previous quarters, we are in the early years of our Master Lease Agreements with Omega in go to living. As a result, our GAAP rent expense for those operating leases is more than the actual cash rent that we pay. Our lease expense for the quarter includes a little over $800,000 of non-cash straight line rent associated with these Master Lease Agreements.

In conclusion, the first quarter was one of the best that we have reported in some time, even with the early impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, the positive momentum that we established early in the quarter from increased Medicare and Medicaid rates and improvements to our operational cost structure, coupled with the increased Medicaid reimbursement that we received from the State of Alabama was enough to make up for the unfavorable impacts that we experienced from COVID-19.

Our EBITDA for the first quarter was $3.1 million, an improvement of $2 million from the prior year quarter. Adjusting for lease expense adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $16.6 million. That concludes our discussion of the Q1 financial results.

I will now turn the call back over to Jay for some closing remarks.

Thank you, Kerry.

We do have an early view on our annual Medicare increase slated to be effective October 1 of this year. The proposed rule would provide for a market basket Medicare increase of 2.3%. As it stands, the payment methodology that CMS uses to reimburse us PDP would not be changed in this update.

I'd like to take a minute to publicly thank our National Association, the American Healthcare Association, and our state associations for their leadership and assistance in this fight. They work to tell the operator story to our state and federal governments, it's safe to say that without them, we would have not received the relief that we have so far. We appreciate all they do for our industry and for representing us so well.

The importance of skilled nursing facilities and the effort required to care for the most vulnerable members of our society is starting to get the attention deserved. We will continue as a company to work to improve our long-term care industry and in pursuit of our goal to be a recognized industry leader.

As is our custom we'd like to conclude the call by reminding you of our mission statement to improve every lively touch by providing exceptional health care and exceeding expectations.

This concludes our prepared remarks will now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Jay McKnight

Operator we can see one gentleman in the queue for questions already, not sure if you can see him or not but if you'd let him know we'd appreciate it.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello.

Jay McKnight

Hey, John. How are you?

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good. How are you?

Jay McKnight

There's some issues with the system and I understand operator is working remote. She's doing the best she can. So…

Unidentified Analyst

No problem at all. Well, just to the entire Diversicare team and society as a whole and thank you for the tremendous services that you guys are providing. during the crisis. It's unbelievable feat. So thank you.

Jay McKnight

Thank you, man, we really appreciate it.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Well, I guess, do you have any visibility, I mean you said you started off January pre crisis, we're in the midst of the crisis now. Do you have any kind of -- any kind of visibility on how your business may perform for going forward here any type of visibility or what's the path forward?

Jay McKnight

Well, that's a great question. It's a tough one to answer because a lot of our ability to move forward is going to depend on what others around us do. At this point, we're not seeing admissions at the rate we have in the past because the elective procedures have largely been on hold with the hospital systems. Some of the markets have opened up where they're allowing elective procedures that can be done on an outpatient basis. But a lot of the inpatient basis or inpatient elective procedures, who would typically and traditionally come to us for a skilled period of stay, rehab stay after that procedure, those are not happening right now. So we've got a little bit of that going on.

And then, obviously, everybody's aware of the phenomenon of hospitals being largely empty. So they are trying to understandably, when they do have patients, they are trying to hold on to them as long as possible. So that's affecting our admission flow from just a normal community admissions, if you want to talk about admissions we get from doctors offices, local community centers, families, those are those are largely slowed as well as people try to understand what the effect of the pandemic is going to look like.

We've commented in the past that whenever we're in periods of economic slowdown, families will make the determination to keep a loved one at home, if they're not working, and have access to some social security money and things of that nature. So that obviously is affecting it. So, we really -- until we start to see some improvement -- vast improvement in the economy, it's hard to say when we're going to see our admissions come back to where they've been in the past.

Right now, our centers are doing -- they're doing a fantastic job of doing everything they can to fight the virus, and keep the patients and residents and our facilities in touch as much as possible with their loved ones without allowing any -- kind of trying to minimize the risk. So it's really hard to say when we see things coming back to the business as usual.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. I think you've had this on your site for a little while but you have care solutions and you talk about memory care, long-term care, complex medical care, is that all within the skilled nursing realm or do you see any offshoots of other business opportunities outside of skilled nursing?

Jay McKnight

Well, that's all of those items are things that we're doing under our skilled nursing license that we perform those in most all of those in -- most, if not all of our facilities, those are things that we're doing today. I mean, like always we continue to evaluate strategic opportunities. We candidly we have things that we're constantly working on. And then, we've had a large interruption here, so it's kind of slowed down some of our strategic thinking, last year and going back before that, we were really focused on settling our open government matter, understanding how that was going to position the company moving forward and our exit from Kentucky. Those two things were the big projects that we've worked on for call it the last 18 months.

Now that those are done and in the rearview mirror, and then we did have such a great start to the year, we were really excited about 2020. And then, obviously, COVID-19 showed up and it's kind of changed the trajectory that we thought the year was going to go. So we don't have anything on the strategic side that we can speak to as of today, we're really kind of in a wait and see mode on some of those items.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you, understand -- understandable. I'll hop back in the queue and see if anyone else has some questions.

Jay McKnight

Okay. Thank you very much, John. We appreciate your time.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] I'm showing no other questions at this time.

Jay McKnight

Okay. Thank you, everybody, for your interest in Diversicare. We appreciate your time this afternoon. And again, we apologize for the delay in beginning of the call. We look forward to updating you in future quarters.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.