Viela Bio, Inc. (VIE) CEO Bing Yao on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mitchell Chan - Chief Financial Officer

Bing Yao - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Bill Ragatz - Vice President, Head of Commercial

Jorn Drappa - Chief Medical Officer & Head, R&D

Seamus Fernandez - Guggenheim Securities

Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley

Chris Shibutani - Cowen & Company

Laura Chico - Wedbush Securities

Raghuram Selvaraju - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Yatin Suneja - Guggenheim

Mitchell Chan

The press release reporting our financial results is available on the Investor and Media page of our corporate website at www.vielabio.com. Joining me on this call this afternoon are Bing Yao, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jorn Drappa, our Chief Medical Officer; and Bill Ragatz, Vice President, Head of Commercial.

As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding our financial outlook in addition to regulatory, product development and commercialization plans and research activities. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties that may cause actual results to materially differ from those forecasted. A description of these risks can be found in our most recent Form 10-Q on file with the SEC. Similar to many companies in the biopharma sector, we are closely monitoring the Corona pandemic, including the associated restrictions on travel and work had been implemented as well as its potential impact on our business and clinical trials. The extent to which the Coronavirus impact us will just depend on future developments which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including new information which may emerge concerning the severity of the Coronavirus and the actions to contain the Coronavirus or to treat its impact amongst others.

I would now like to turn the call over to Bing Yao, our CEO.

Bing Yao

Thank you, Mitch. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I'm pleased to report that we had yet another productive quarter and are off to a very strong start in 2020. With the PDUFA date for our lead product candidate, inebilizumab approaching about in one month, while nearing our biggest company milestone to date, our first potential U.S. regulatory approval. While this would of course be a pivotal moment for our company, more importantly, it would be our victory for the thousands of patients affected by neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, or NMOSD.

In parallel to launch various activities, we continue to make solid progress across our entire pipeline. Most recently, as you may have seen this afternoon, we announced promising interim results from our ongoing Phase Ib trial of VIB7734, and just so, over a month ago, we initiated Phase IIb trial of VIB4920 for the treatment of patients with Sjogren's syndrome, a common rheumatic disease for which there are currently no approved disease modifying therapies. The energy and resourcefulness of our teams are incredible, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a affecting all of us today.

I would like to take a moment to address our complete response to the pandemic, but first and foremost, our thoughts are with thousands of patients and their families who have been directly impacted. Thanks to the healthcare workers helping to keep us all safe [indiscernible] grateful. To the extent that we can help contain the spread of the virus and flattening the curve, we continue to be nimble in our decision-making. At the outset of the outbreak, we moved quickly to protect and support our employees and the patients we serve, implementing a work from home policy and successfully transitioning into virtual external stakeholder engagements. While it is still too early to tell how impactful this pandemic will ultimately be, at present, we have been fortunately experienced minimal effects on our business and operations. We have sufficient supply of drug product to supply our launch and to continue our ongoing clinical trials. However, we have voluntarily paused enrollments of new patients with some of our trials in order to prioritize patient's health and that of the investigators at our clinical trial sites. Over the coming weeks and months, we'll continue to monitor this situation carefully and to follow guidance from local and federal health authorities.

Despite some adjustment to our day-to-day operations devastated by COVID-19 pandemic, we're well positioned for success in 2020 and beyond. At present our R&D is focused on three distinct signaling pathways, the autoantibody, co-stimulatory and innate cytokine pathways that underlie a range of autoimmune disorders. We believe our approach, which pursues our pipeline within a product make [indiscernible] more precise candidates that have ability to create multiple disease. Additionally, our research group continues to study and develop molecules for new pathways.

Here, I will brief history. We have built a robust pipeline and today have five molecules in development, three of which are in clinic. Our leading near term milestone is of course the potential FDA approval of inebilizumab and NMOSD, a severe and rare neuroinflammatory disease, that affects about 10,000 patients in the United States alone. We know that about 80% of NMOSD patients have autoantibodies to a water channel protein called aquaporin-4. These autoantibodies are produced by plasmablasts and the plasma cells that bind primarily to astrocytes in the central nervous system. The binding of aquaporin-4 autoantibodies to central nervous system cells is believed to trigger attacks, which damage the optimal nerve, spinal cord and brain. Our patient's health and the quality of life can decline significantly with just one attack. In time, many patients will come to irreversible blindness and paralysis and experience progressive of worsening on the disability with each subsequent attack. This is a devastating disease. Preventing future attacks and limiting disability are crucial to patient health.

As you may recall, we designed inebilizumab to target and deplete CD19 expressing B-cells which include plasmablasts and some plasma cells based on strong efficacy and safety results from our pivotal and momentum trial which demonstrated significant attack reduction as well as reductions of worsening disability, reduction in new MRI lesion and a reduction in NMOSD-related hospitalizations. We believe that inebilizumab has the potential to be a first-line monotherapy for NMOSD patients. Our open-label extension period has given us the insights into how inebilizumab might work long term. The main duration of treatment is two years with some patients on inebilizumab for up to five years. Results are consistent with that of the primary analysis and over 80% of patients remain attack free. So we are highly encouraged by the potential long-term benefits of inebilizumab.

With that, I would like to hand the call over to Bill Ragatz, our Head of Commercial, who will provide more details about our launch strategy and the readiness. Bill?

Bill Ragatz

Thanks, Bing. As you have just heard with our PDUFA date of June 11th now just weeks away. We are soon approaching a very exciting and momentous time at our company. At the outset of our launch planning when thinking about the most important characteristics of our field teams, we prioritized experience in rare and neurological diseases as well as relationships with key customers. As this would be our potential first launch, we had the unique opportunity to hand-pick a team dedicated exclusively for NMOSD.

To support the launch, Viela has assembled seasoned teams, including MSLs, market access and sales representatives with each team averaging over 15 years of experience. The breadth and depth of knowledge of these teams is really impressive. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to face some unique challenges, specifically travel restrictions and limited physical access to our customers. However, this has not been a major impediment to our progress as we were able to quickly pivot through remote interactions and alternative ways of disseminating disease education.

Based on our conversations with physicians, including key opinion leaders as well as managed care providers and patients, we believe that inebilizumab meets many of the needs that our customers have in treating NMOSD and we are confident in our ability to reach those who could benefit most from it. Importantly, despite other approaches on the market that are in development, many physicians remained very interested in B-cell depletion and we are continuing to expand our educational efforts.

We are also strongly focused on the patient journey and our patient advocacy team has been working closely with NMOSD specific advocacy groups, particularly the Guthy-Jackson Charitable Foundation, the Sumaira Foundation and the Siegel Rare Neuroimmune Association to better understand patients' needs and provide high quality disease education. To this end, we have sponsored a series of podcast to help share knowledge around NMOSD spanning from diagnosis and treatment, the quality of life and what it feels like to live with the condition. We have heard from patients that this has been immensely helpful in addressing many of their key questions, especially around the management of NMOSD in the face of COVID-19.

In looking ahead, if inebilizumab is approved, we'll be focusing on newly diagnosed patients and those experiencing an inadequate response to their current maintenance regiment. Our aim is to help prevent future NMOSD attacks and prevent further worsening of disability. We believe that inebilizumab will provide significant value to the NMOSD community and our goal is to ensure patients have access to this important medication. While our immediate focus has been on the development and potential commercialization in NMOSD, we continue to evaluate the potential broader role of inebilizumab in the autoantibody pathway.

With that, I would like to hand the call over to Jorn Drappa, our Chief Medical Officer to provide an overview of the current and future development plans for inebilizumab as well as a summary of our progress in our other clinical programs.

Jorn Drappa

Thank you, Bill. I will get into inebilizumab in just a moment, but I would like to start this part of the earnings call presentation with some data that we have just reported today that involves VIB7734. VIB7734 is a monoclonal antibody that was designed to target an antigen that is specifically expressed on the secretes of plasmacytoid dendritic cells. These are cells that play a multifaceted role in inflammation and at a basic level they are important in activating other cells and also contribute to a pro-inflammatory state in tissues with patients -- in patients with autoimmune diseases. For example, in skin biopsies with lupus skin disease, you can see a large enrichment of pDCs similarly also in biopsies with other autoimmune diseases such as myositis [indiscernible] large numbers at our sites to produce a lot of cytokines and maintain inflammation of these tissues. And therefore the hypothesis is that by depleting these cells we can potentially interrupt the pro-inflammatory cycle.

So as a reminder, our Phase Ib trial involves three cohorts. The first cohorts are included 8 patients with a mix of different autoimmune diseases such as lupus systemic sclerosis and the second of three cohorts enrolled patients with cutaneous lupus. Cohort 2 contains 12 patients and cohort 3, 11 patients and the goal was to test whether 7734 not only depletes within the circulation which we already knew from our Phase Ia trial, but also in inflammed tissue and to that end, we took skin biopsies from these patients with cutaneous lupus before and after treatment so that we can actually enumerate the pDCs before and after treatment.

So this afternoon we've reported PD interim data from cohort 2 as well as safety and some clinical outcome measures from a subset of Cohort 3. The primary outcome in this trial was safety. We saw that the rate of adverse events and serious adverse events was comparable between active and placebo patients. There were no unexpected safety findings. We also showed that in cohort 2, VIB7734 was perfectly able to deplete pDCs in the skin biopsies of patients with CLE after three months of treatment.

And finally we found dose-dependent improvement in the clinical outcome measure that is called the CLASI, Cutaneous Lupus Activity and Severity Index, which is basically measuring the activity of lupus skin rashes. We found that the proportion of patients with improvements in the CLASI by either at least 4 points or 50%, both of which is considered clinically meaningful with substantially larger and subjects treated with 7734 than in the placebo control. We look forward to reporting final results from this trial including those from Cohort 3, which we anticipate towards the end of the third quarter. We are now in the process of preparing for Phase II studies in one or more indications that are thought to be driven in part by pDCs and the pro-inflammatory mediators they produce.

Going back to inebilizumab, we have made progress on RNS cycle programed in myasthenia gravis and IgG4 related disease. So as you know, we are preparing potentially pivotal trials in both of these indications and we have submitted INDs as well as scientific advice and similar things in countries outside of United States. We have obtained feedback from regulatory agencies, incorporated that feedback into our clinical plans and protocols. We have finalized protocol and are currently in the process of starting up sites with the goal of starting pivotal trials in both of these indications towards the middle of this year. But of course the uncertainty factor being whether clinical trial sites will at that time, be ready to enroll patients as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but currently we are still expecting to start these trails on time.

Most of you are familiar with myasthenia gravis, there are inflammatory disorder whose pathogenesis has a number of similarities with NMO spectrum disorder, it is also mediated by a pathogenic autoantibody and it results in abnormal muscle weakness and other neurological symptoms. IgG4 related disease is a heterogeneous disease that is marked by tumor-like swelling and fibrosis of various affected organs, which is caused by infiltration of C-19 expressing plasma cells that generate IgG4 antibodies. Many different organs in the body can be involved -- commonly involved organ include the pancreas, salivary glands, retroperitoneum and kidneys. So both of these are important indications that impact relatively large numbers of patients and we are really looking forward to starting these trials in these two life cycle indications.

Finally. I'd just like to address VIB4920. That is our fusion protein that's designed to bind to CD40L on activated T-cells blocking their interaction with CD40 expressing cells. The CD40, CD40 ligand pathway is a key co-stimulatory pathway that is required for the activation of T-cells but also plays other important biological roles. As you know, we have initiated the Phase IIb trial in patients with Sjogren's syndrome. This is the second most common rheumatic disease after rheumatoid arthritis and is characterized by mouth and eye dryness but can also result in fatigue, chronic pain and other systemic manifestations. Traditionally trials in this indication are focused on patients with high systemic disease activity and we are also including these patients in our trial, but we are also looking at another population of patients who have less systemic disease activity but a higher symptom broadly related to dry mouth, fatigue and other subjective symptoms. We dosed the first patient in this trial at the end of 2019 and enrolled additional patients in early 2020 who continued to be followed in our trial. But we voluntarily paused the enrollment of new patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are continuously evaluating the situation at different participating sites and countries and look forward to resuming enrollment as soon as safety possible.

With that, I would like to turn it over to Mitch Chan, our Chief Financial Officer.

Mitchell Chan

Thanks, Jorn. I'd like to refer you to the press release issued earlier today for a summary of our financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and take this opportunity to briefly review a few items.

For the quarter, our R&D investment totaled $26.8 million as we continue to advance our pipeline. For SG&A, we invested $15.3 million in the first quarter, which includes our U.S. pre-commercialization investments for inebilizumab and NMOSD. In all, our total operating expense for the first quarter was $42.1 million. Together with our other income, our operating loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $40.8 million, which translates to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.80 for Q1 2020. For cash, we ended the first quarter with approximately $335 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments.

With that, I'd like to hand it over back to Bing.

Bing Yao

Thanks, Mitch. Thank you again for joining our call today. As you have heard, we had a strong quarter and are well positioned for productive and a successful year ahead. We especially look forward to our biggest near-term milestone, the potential FDA approval and the commercialization of inebilizumab which would be a first for our company. Many thanks to our teams for their continued hard work and ushering this forward, in addition to the development of several other pipeline molecules.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Seamus Fernandez of Guggenheim. Your line is open.

Seamus Fernandez

Thanks very much for the questions and congratulations on the 7734 data. Jorn, my one question there, I missed the -- a little bit of the data that you mentioned there in terms of the differential between the arms on the CLASI score? So I was just hoping you could clarify that. And then as you think about the overall development approach for 7734, can you just give us your sense, I know, Jorn, you've studied a lot of products in lupus in the past. Feel this -- at least this early data sort of lines up to some of the other therapies that you've seen in clinical development. And then just a quick clarification. Where there any -- was there any evidence of a meaningful increase in herpes related re-infection? Thank you.

Jorn Drappa

Okay. Thanks for your question, Seamus. With respect to the CLASI, we did observe dose-dependent separation between active and placebo. There was a little bit of a separation in cohort 2, there was a much clearer separation in cohort 3. I'm not going to present numerical values today. But sufficed to say, there was a very clear separation between the active and the placebo. We are currently in the process of prioritizing and designing Phase II trials for this molecule and lupus is clearly included in the list of its high on the list. You're correct, we have substantial experience in conducting lupus trials and we know the challenges and pitfalls. But we also think that there is substantial remaining unmet medical need in this indication. There is currently still only one biologic approved, which has relatively modest efficacy and there is still plenty of unmet medical need in patients who have severe manifestations, who have nephritis and other serious symptoms of lupus.

So it's clearly on our radar screen, we doing the work currently of discussing what is the most efficient design, potentially in a lupus study, but also considering additional indications beyond lupus where pDCs are known to play a role. And with respect to your last question on herpes, we did not see any increase in the herpes infections or reactivations.

Seamus Fernandez

Great. Congratulations again, I'll jump back in queue.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jeff Hung of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Jeff Hung

Hi, congrats on the progress and thanks for taking the questions. I guess firstly how many patients were in cohort 3 for the interim analysis. And then based on the current data, do you think you captured the therapeutic window or would you want to look at namely higher dose given that the safety was comparable to placebo even in cohort 3? And then I have a follow-up.

Jorn Drappa

So the ends in the cohorts were 8 for cohort 1, 12 in cohort 2 and 11 in cohort 3. Out of those 11, there were, I think, 9 evaluable and that they had passed the time of the primary endpoint at day 85. So that was the data that we've included in this interim analysis.

Bing Yao

Clearly, we should have take-up that 50%.

Jorn Drappa

Yes for dosing. So we still haven't completed our modeling. So we will -- inputs on the data into our PK/PD efficacy model. We will wait until we have the complete dataset available to make a definitive sort of statement or decision on the right dose. It seems from the preliminary data that the higher dose or that was tested had a bigger impact on the CLASI. But whether or not this is the peak or whether potentially a higher dose needs to be looked at -- I think we will be guided by the PK/PD modeling.

Jeff Hung

Great, thanks. And then you've indicated that upon approval. I'm now talking about inebilizumab for NMO, you were able to begin the commercial launch shortly after. Some companies have decided to push off launches to later in the year given the challenges in the current environment, including like lack of face-to-face interactions and lower patient visits. So can you talk about your decision to launch shortly after approval and what gives you confidence that the current environment won't be a significant headwind to your launch? Thanks.

Bill Ragatz

Great question. Obviously, this is a dynamic situation we're dealing with nationwide. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected different parts of the country very differently. The good news is with our experienced sales force we have some very good relationships that we think we can rely on for different parts. In addition, we know that there are parts of the country that are opening already. We've done some research recently to understand a little bit about some regional differences and the regional plans will be very different depending on if you're a hotspot or not. So we think that we have a product that is meeting a lot of the needs of our target audience. And we think that we have some relationships that we can count on to have meaningful interactions with physicians after approval and therefore we think the best path for us is to get the product to patients who needed it as quickly as we can.

Jeff Hung

Great. Thanks a lot.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Paul Choi of Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is [indiscernible] for Paul. So as you think about the heterogeneity and lupus as a disease. Can you just talk about, if there is any settings where you think pDC activity, it's depletion makes more -- much sense of the therapeutic approach?

Jorn Drappa

Yes. So you're perfectly correct in pointing out that what are the key issues in drug development in lupus is heterogeneity, both in terms of clinical manifestation but also potentially with respect to underlying biological pathways. And we are doing actually a lot of work to disentangle some of this heterogeneity. We are looking at several biomarkers that are associated with pDCs, we're looking at the interferon signature, we're look at interferon regulated genes expressed in the skin as well. And so we tried to correlate to the extent possible in this relatively small trial. These biomarkers with the clinical outcomes that we have observed.

So this work is still ongoing and we hope to leverage this to potentially be able to stratify or focus the Phase II populations to include those patients that were most likely to benefit.

Unidentified Analyst

And then, when you think about Sjogren's syndrome in particular, this population that maybe had high symptom varying the less disease. How has [indiscernible] then maybe patients guided you to think about what symptoms are most important or will it be clinically meaningful there and then kind of a follow-up to that. What's the size of the population? How does that compare to the more severe group?

Jorn Drappa

Yes. So if you ask patients, I think you will consistently hear that fatigue is on the very much on the top of their list of concerns, followed by dryness of -- and these patients have very unpleasant symptoms caused by dry mouth, dry eyes and absence of secretions in other organs as well. So I think these are the key patient reported outcomes that need to be captured. And the way we capturing patient reported outcomes, so with a validated instrument that's called DIS3 and that includes many of these things. The number of patients in the higher symptom, burden subgroup in the trial is -- I can't remember it off the top of my head, but I think it's -- no, it's -- they are roughly equal size, I think it's a little bit larger than the size in the -- size with a high symptom -- with the high disease activity where they are roughly equal, but they will be analyzed separately. So one with an objective outcome on the DIS and one with the patient reported outcome DIS3.

Unidentified Analyst

And does that trial kind of correlate well to the real world population differences like what percentage of patients have more severe versus bad symptomatic burden?

Jorn Drappa

No. So in the real world the population with the high symptom burden is much larger than the one with the high disease activity. But the trial size is more driven by statistical considerations who are going to -- by power considerations and by input performance rather than to reflect the real world.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That makes a lot of sense. Thank you so much.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Chris Shibutani of Cowen. Your line is open.

Chris Shibutani

Great. Thank you very much. Congratulations on all the progress. Two categories of question. First on 7734, when we see additional data later in the year, can you give us a sense for what kind of -- how many doses and what kind of follow up you might expect? And also will you be sharing with us more specifics or can you even comment now about the patients I believe from an enrollment criteria standpoint could have been those with and without systemic lupus and of course the cutaneous can have various types of manifestation in subacute versus chronic, any sort of characterization of the types of patients that we'll see would be helpful as we all begin to slowly map out what this could look out from a market opportunity standpoint? Thanks.

Jorn Drappa

So the trial included patients both with and without systemic lupus. But they have to have cutaneous manifestation. They could have systemic lupus or just cutaneous. And in the trial, it was approximately half-half, those patients with and without systemic lupus. And then in terms of what will we see at the end -- in the final analysis. So the final analysis will include the PD analysis of skin biopsies in cohort 3. So these will be processed when the last patient in cohort 3 has had their day 85 skin biopsy. And then these skin biopsies will be processed and analyzed which takes a little bit of time. And then at the end of the trial, we will have complete data with respect to safety, clinical outcome measures and PK/PD biomarkers for all three cohorts. Patients -- so the primary endpoint is assess at after three month at day 85, but there will be additional safety follow-up at least through day 140 for all patients and depending on the recovery kinetics of pDCs potentially be on that foundations.

Chris Shibutani

Great. We'll look forward to that. And then in inebilizumab just to make sure that we're up to date, obviously very close to the PDUFA date, I think the last time you communicated publicly, you had felt comfortable in expressing that you do not expect a black box and as far as any last minute type labeling discussions, is there anything to share with us in that regard? And then secondly, if you do launch, help us get a sense for what you think we'll be able to measure what kind of metrics will be out there in terms of other prescription data realizing that this is a specialty product but how lost are we going to be as we begin to try and figure out how the initial launch is going in this environment? Thank you.

Jorn Drappa

I'll take the one on the label, So there is no updates to share. No status changes since our last call. And then I'll pass it over to Bill for the second part of the question.

Bill Ragatz

Yes, good question, obviously as we've talked about before. From a focus perspective, we're focusing on both newly diagnosed patients and patients who are having inadequate response to their existing immunosuppressant therapy they're on. There are roughly 10,000 actionable patients we see in the marketplace and we'll be going after the key institutions along with some of the community doctors who are seeing high number of patients as well too as kind of our priority focus at the immediate launch period. Again as mentioned before, in one of the last questions, this will vary probably significantly across the nation depending on the status of opening up with the different areas, but we expect to be able to have good relationships and good discussions with our key targeted doctors right after the launch.

Chris Shibutani

But in terms of third party prescription tracking data et cetera we're going to be kind of navigating our way through a bit of a fog, is that fair? Or is there anything that you would comment in terms of how -- the lens that we should be looking through any kind of prescription progress or data?

Bill Ragatz

It's going to be a little bit foggy to start out with for sure.

Chris Shibutani

Okay. Thanks.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Laura Chico of Wedbush Securities. Your line is open.

Laura Chico

Hey, thanks very much for taking the questions. I guess one on 7734, I know you're saving details for later, but could you just talk qualitatively perhaps to the degree of pDC depletion in the peripheral blood versus the skin. I guess any distinctions that you might call out there? And then you kind of mentioned the follow-up but any insight thus far into the durability of action? And then I have one follow-up on 4920.

Jorn Drappa

So the pDC depletion is quite potent both in peripheral blood and in the tissue. Most patients depletes in the peripheral blood to achieve near complete depletion in the peripheral blood, and we see the same thing in the tissue as well. We see near complete reduction of pDCs in the skin biopsies when compared to baseline. And that is true even in cohort 2, despite the fact that the clinical outcome seem to be better in cohort 3 than in cohort 2, but from a PD point of view that was already quite good effect in cohort 2.

Laura Chico

Wonderful. I guess one follow-up on 4920. Could you just talk to the level of steroid usage in the patients that have more symptomatic disease. And I guess if you could just remind us how are you looking at or are you evaluating steroids bearing effects when 4920 is dosed there?

Jorn Drappa

So steroids is really not part of standard of care in patients with Sjogren's. So steroids will not be on board in the trial and it's also not commonly used in the real world because it just simply doesn't work very well and the same is true for many other immunosuppressive drugs that have been tested enough when found not to work particularly well. So steroids bearing is obviously very important in diseases where there is a lot of found steroid use such as lupus and in other conditions it is less critical in disease like Sjogren's syndrome.

Laura Chico

All right. Thanks very much.

Thank you. Our next question comes around Raghuram Selvaraju of HC Wainwright. Your line is open.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Thanks very much for taking my questions. The first one is for Bill. I was wondering if you could elaborate on what virtual events and foray you expect to highlight inebilizumab in post the approval decision?

Bill Ragatz

Yes, good question. We're still evaluating some of the options there. As I mentioned before, we are doing some webcast or Facebook Live events that have been very successful, and while they were targeted initially to patients, we've also heard from physicians that they were very helpful with some basic understanding. We're doing virtual detailing as many people are, from a disease state perspective, we'll continue that afterwards and we're looking at other options as well too, that seem to be effective of kind of breaking through the noise given that many people are now in the virtual setting trying to go after a similar physician basis.

Raghuram Selvaraju

And can you comment on the rise of telemedicine and whether that's likely to have any potential near- and/or medium-term impact for that matter on the inebilizumab launch dynamic?

Bill Ragatz

Great question. I mean, clearly we're seeing a lot more tele-visits going on right now. In talking with physicians, they do feel that that is kind of an anomaly that will go down significantly once things start opening up. But there may be some role for that for more follow up visits and anything else. However, in the research we've done, physicians are very concerned about their NMOSD patients considering that any attack can be so severe and disabling long term -- firmly disabling. So they are more likely to try to get their patients in front of them to do a full evaluation which is really more difficult to do in telemedicine than it would be face-to-face obviously. So we don't expect to have a material impact on our expectations right now with the telemedicine that's going on currently.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Great, thanks. And then the next couple of questions are for Jorn. I was wondering if you could maybe provide us with some additional granularity and what steps you're taking in the ongoing trials of inebilizumab and 4920 to ensure that patients are not lost to follow-up. And then if you have any sense of with what timing enrollment might resume in the Phase II trial of inebilizumab for kidney transplant desensitization and the trial for 4920 in Sjogren syndrome where -- and as I understood enrollment has so far been paused?

Jorn Drappa

All right. So we really haven't had much issue with lost or with losing patients do follow up. So the largest group of patients that we currently have active in an ongoing clinical trial is NMO patients in the open-label trial. We have thus far not really seen any dropouts or any missed visits as a result of COVID. There are two other trials. So with 4920 one in rheumatoid arthritis and one in Sjogren where there is just a small handful of patients were enrolled prior to pausing enrollment as -- due to the COVID crisis. And similarly in those patients, they have continued to come to the trials that they have completed their visits on time and we have been able to conduct dosing visits as well as a follow-up visit. So that didn't seem to be much of an issue.

The timeframe -- when we think trial can be resumed it's difficult to predict and it's going to be difficult -- it's going to be different by region. So we are right now in contact with -- frequent contact with investigator sites, talking to them to understand what their local situation is, what their institutional policies are on whether or not clinical research is on hold and how the epidemiology is developing in their various locations. And there are clearly some locations where the pandemic is on the wane. These investigators and these regions are ready potentially to resume screening and enrollment in the reasonably near future, perhaps as early as June or July. And then there are other regions where the pandemic of the epidemiology is still very much on the rise or remains at a very high level.

And so, those regions are not anywhere close to ready to resume clinical research. So the answer is going to be different in different parts of the world and even in different parts of the country.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Okay, that's very helpful. And then just very quickly On 7734, you mentioned that there could be multiple Phase II settings in which this molecule might be explored. I was just wondering if you could give us an idea of specifically what you consider to be the highest priority one within the Phase II contact specifically and whether or not you think any of those studies might potentially start before the end of this year or if we should be looking towards those as potentially 2021 start events?

Jorn Drappa

So, I think yes -- as I said earlier, we are still really in the process of prioritizing indication. So I think at this stage, it's a little bit premature to give you like a prioritized list. With respect to trial start, I think next year is more likely.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Yatin Suneja of Guggenheim. Your line is open.

Yatin Suneja

Hi guys, appreciate the opportunity for question. Congrats on all the progress. Just a couple of question on inebilizumab front. Could you guys comment on the level of engagement you have had with the regulators on the labeling front? Is the base case still going to be for the zero positive patient, which is about 80% of the market. Can you just comment what sort of interactions you've had there?

Jorn Drappa

There's no updates to share on this at this stage.

Yatin Suneja

Okay. And then on the European front, any update in terms of the European regulatory discussions?

Bing Yao

Yes for European, if you ask why on the partnership, we are -- actually discussions with potential partners for Europe. Second of all, is on the finding is still the case intended to file the midyear with the Cedar.

Yatin Suneja

And then, just on the launch dynamic given that you have convenience advantage relative to the new drug that has been out there on the market [indiscernible]. Can you talk about how you are set up to leverage that? Is there any new market research that you've conducted and any new learnings now relative to the pre-COVID environment in terms of the convenience. And then the other part of the question is, talk about the willingness of patients to start or physicians to start patients on a B-cell depleting therapy in the COVID environment when these therapies tend to be a little bit more immunosuppressive. So just talk about these two dynamics if you could? Thank you.

Bill Ragatz

So it's a very good point. Clearly, one of the advantages that we have against the existing therapy that's out there is a dosing advantage. And I think that it is something that I think resonates well with physicians, given especially now that patients do not want to go to an institution to get infusions. But clearly, that is one of several elements of our product profile that's very attractive to physicians. The safety, the efficacy -- the multiple efficacy endpoints that we have along with the familiarity of the mechanism of action are all strong elements here that really combined together to give us a very strong overall product profile and one that physicians have told us is very attractive to them for their NMOSD patients both their new patients and for patients who would be thinking about switching. So while convenience may play a little bit more of a role short term, we feel that that is one of many elements that we have going for us in our positioning of this product.

Jorn, do you want to talk about B-cell therapies and COVID?

Jorn Drappa

Yes. So I think in this disease, it's quite clear that patients need to be on some immunosuppressive regimens given their risk of attacks with the potentially devastating consequences of an attack. So I think there is consensus in the community that subtype of immunosuppressive regimen must be instituted and that's really not great data at the moment whether certain regimens are more immunosuppressive or are associated with a greater risk of COVID than others. There's actually a numerous efforts ongoing currently to better understand this, including an initiative by the Guthy-Jackson Foundation survey of experts in this field. From our discussions with experts, we did get the sense that a lot of people think that there does not appear to be an increased risk of COVID in patients who are currently on B-cell depleting.

So the data is still is quite scant and we're looking forward to getting better data on this, but that is sort of the good start that we are receiving from talking about this exact issue with experts in the field. So that does not seem to be a whole lot of -- I mean there is certainly some concern but there is not a whole lot of data to suggest that B-cell depletion is associated with any particular risk there.

Yatin Suneja

Got it. And just one final question which is on the payer front specifically as it relates to inebilizumab. Given that we are in the COVID environment, are you able to sort of conduct all the required meetings over phone or are there any required meetings that needs to be conducted in person just from payer perspective? Thank you.

Bill Ragatz

Great question. Clearly, a lot of the meetings move to a more virtual environment. The nice thing is from a payer side of things, a lot of the meetings are already were virtual. So we have not seen an impact -- a real impact on the frequency or the quality of the meetings we've had in discussions with payers.

Yatin Suneja

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. I'm showing no further questions, so I'd like to turn the call back over to management for any closing remarks.

Mitchell Chan

Yes, I just want to thank you all again for joining our call today. Really appreciate the good questions you asked. Have a good evening and please reach out to us if you have any additional questions. Thank you.

