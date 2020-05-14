Southwest Airlines: Better Positioned To Take On The Challenge

I consider that Southwest is currently undervalued by $5 based on a comparative analysis of the CASM.

The risks posed by the infection to airlines' operation are significant and for carriers, there are operational and cash burn risks.

The company has been carrying out cost-reduction measures by reducing head count and flights since the beginning of the crisis.

Southwest Airlines is best positioned among the first three US airlines (by market cap going into the pandemic) to face the current crisis.

Air transport is a very important sector of the economy. This sector now forms part of the major infrastructure of the country.

Passenger traffic tends to double every 15 years despite global crises, including SARS in 2003 and the financial crisis in 2008, impacting what is now termed as a resilient industry.

Some predicted that the Internet would reduce business travel, but it never happened as the need for personal contact is greater than ever. Also, strong connectivity is needed to help kick-start the recovery.

Southwest Airlines (LUV), which provides air transportation in the US and near-international markets, is known as a low-cost carrier. There are particular features in its business model and the market it serves, which make it better prepared than its competitors to take on the social distancing challenge caused by the fear of being infected.

In my analysis, I will start by comparing the company’s finances with the competition, especially the "net income margin" profitability metric and walk through the strategies Southwest has adopted to reduce costs, explore its predominantly point-to-point business model and not least, I will also consider the operational and financial risks.

Before summing up, I will also dive into the valuations.

The big three

Southwest has the highest net income margin compared to both Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL). Here, I am not referring to the numerator or denominator, that is the net profits or the total revenues figures as they make no sense currently, but at the ratio itself. Now, net margins are obtained after subtracting the costs from the gross profits. This means that, at a net margin of 8.46%, the company is comfortably above the air transport average of 7.49% and therefore, the management is more efficient in managing costs.

Figure1: Comparing Financial metrics of Southwest with Delta Air Lines and United Airlines

Source: Seeking Alpha

Any management can perform cost reduction in a period of severe downturn but this should be done in a way so as to have minimal disruption on operations while at the same time maintaining existing itineraries as far as possible since, for an airline, “it's a lot easier to take capacity out than it is to put capacity back in” as mentioned in the earnings transcript.

One would normally not expect this from a low-cost play like Southwest but the way the company cut down on the number of flights suggests otherwise. Management is proceeding in a planned and efficient way.

As for employees' work schedule, it has been reduced first through reduced working hours and later through partial pay and voluntary leaves. The company plans to implement voluntary retirement by August and with a considerably lesser headcount than its competitors, reducing staff numbers should be less complicated.

There is also the fact that under the CARES Act, the company can protect the jobs of its employees through September 30, 2020.

Figure 2: Reduction in working hours

Source : Southwest Earnings transcripts

In addition to labor, the other major operational expense encountered by airlines is fuel costs. I now take a look at fuel, which is based on the price of oil, a variable cost.

Here, the company has been able to make savings due to both reduction in price per gallon and capacity cuts.

Figure 3: Fuel savings

Source : Southwest Earnings transcripts

As for hedging, it is a benefit when the quantity consumed at high prices goes up and the opposite is the case today. However, as can be seen from the figures, the savings being done are far outweighing the $97 million fuel hedging cost for the year 2020.

Moreover, the complex world of airlines' operations, which just a few months back was driven by availability of timely flights and competitive pricing, is now being suddenly squeezed and it will take more than just some petty cost efficiencies to move things around. Much more is required to succeed and in this respect, I consider the very operating model.

Point-to-point model advantage

The company had reduced its flights by 60% as of April 28 (earnings call date). This is less than the figure of 72% (yellow mark in figure 4) which I calculated from the chart obtained by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for the US domestic market flights and issued on April 21.

Figure 4: US domestic market flights vs. number of COVID-19 cases.

Source : IATA Economics

This means that Southwest was reducing the number of flights at a lesser rate than its competitors and the reason, as I already pointed out earlier, has to do with management efficiency. In fact, it only planned to reduce the numbers to 70% in May.

Now, equally important is that the company has managed to reduce flights in such a way that the total distance flown by its aircraft has been reduced by 65%, while at the same time destinations have been reduced only by 28%.

One of the reasons for this, according to me, is because of its predominantly point-to-point operating model.

Now there are two models, the first being the “hub and spoke” model which involves connections to destinations around a single hub, generally the largest or more economically affluent city in an area. An example is making a stop in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of Delta's main hubs, when connecting from Memphis to Indianapolis.

On the other hand, in a point-to-point model, Southwest can fly a passenger directly from Memphis to Indianapolis.

A hub-and-spoke model involves more seat miles, that is, more seats per each plane being flown for more miles for a relatively lesser number of origins and destinations than in the case of a point-to-point model.

Hence, Southwest, using this model, has been able to reduce its available seat miles (ASMs) by 65% while only reducing its O&D (Origin and destinations) markets by 28%.

Figure 5: difference between point-to-point and hub-and-spoke models

Source : Original figures obtained from The airlines economics of the bicycle wheel

Now, with social distancing measures in force globally, it looks like the hub-and-spoke model, where the airline is more focused on developing a large volume of passengers at its hubs is challenged.

Airline operations having to adapt with “reduced human interactions” plus the adaptability of US airlines in general to respond to challenges will certainly result in new realities with one of them being longer journeys, hopping from one airport to another, just to be safe. For Southwest, on the other hand, this mode of operation is something normal.

It is “safety first” now and therefore the right time to consider risks.

Operational and economic downturn risks

In this unique environment characterized by the presence of a highly contagious virus and low demand for airplane seats resulting both out of fear and lock-down measures, risk analysis is of critical importance.

In this respect, reduced human interactions while performing mundane tasks are key to reducing infection probability among airline crew and airport personnel. Logically, those who have been impacted by reduced work hours should be considered as backups and this constitutes another item I like about Southwest: the top guys have not dropped a big job cut plan in the jaws of eager short-sighted investors.

Now, there are fears that the virus could persist and curb people's desire to travel after the stressful period of confinement. There are also risks posed by the drop in purchasing power linked to shorter working times and layoffs as a result of an economic downturn and a general feeling of insecurity.

Business travel may also suffer as companies tighten the screws on travel policies.

Also, after the summer bearing the aftermath of the infection, there is winter which is synonymous of low season. Therefore, airlines have to wait for the reservation period for the summer season of 2021 which typically starts at the end of October to have significant cash inflows.

Figure 6: Evolution of Revenue Passenger Miles before COVID-19 and forecast afterwards.

Source : IATA

According to the IATA's forecasts for RPK or Revenue Passenger Kilometres or Revenue Passenger Miles, which measures the traffic for aircraft, the recovery will start in Q3 in domestic markets where there is reduced recession impact followed by 50% recovery in Q4 for international markets.

Therefore, the question is whether Southwest has the necessary cash to burn through this period.

The answer is yes, up to Q4-2020, as with more than $9 billion, the company can withstand an estimated cash burn averaging $30-35 million per day.

Figure 7: Amount raised in notes and equity

Source : Item 1, Item 2, item 3, item 4, item 5

In addition, the company has just raised $815 million through a sales leaseback.

Some investors may be alarmed by the large amount of debt in such a short while as for most of its existence, the company had very little debt. However, it's not all debt and the last transaction shows Southwest is now unlocking cash from assets instead of contracting additional debt.

Moreover, in my view, the cash burn rate should be reduced further as the company has grounded its older Boeing (BA) planes, resulting in fuel efficiency improvement of 0.8% compared to last year.

What also makes me optimistic about Southwest is that it caters mostly for the domestic market and hence, it should recover faster (figure 6). Some can argue that the domestic market is not Southwest’s exclusive market and they are right.

According to my belief, it will be more through a combination of domestic market strength and point-to-point model that the company will fare better. In fact, the company has a history of gaining market share during recoveries with the SARS epidemic in 2003-2004 being one example.

Finally, there are reasons to think that a recovery may happen faster as per a statement from IATA :

There are several plausible reasons why the coronavirus, which is spread primarily by respiratory droplets, has not resulted in more on-board transmission, and why air travel is different from other modes of public transport”

I totally agree with this statement, otherwise given the number of flights they undertake, all the airplane crews should have been hospitalized by now and this is not the case.

IATA further recommends the wearing of face coverings and cleaning of aircraft which Southwest is already performing at an enhanced level through the use of hospital-grade disinfectants.

Therefore, there are operational risks but also a need for travel, especially business travel, and the airline industry has taken exceptional measures to protect passengers. As for the high debt level, I further consider this in the overall valuation for Southwest.

Valuations

The market has already punished Southwest as from the end of February. Other factors which negatively impacted the stock price are COVID-19 being declared a pandemic and one big investor having lost confidence in airlines. Moreover, the fact that Southwest has lost only 55% of its value compared to the more than 60% for its competitors shows that it has been punished less by the market.

Figure 8: Comparing the stock price evolution in terms of percentage.

Data by YCharts

Now, with no revenue and earnings forecast and very high debt levels accumulated in a very short period of time as well as stock dilution caused by equity financing, most of the classical valuation techniques make little sense.

Hence, according to me, any indication of the value of the company should focus more on the costs and there is one value metric, namely the CASM, which is the Cost per Available Seat Mile, which makes sense.

Based on historical values, Southwest Airlines’ CASM at 8.65 cents in 2018 was 20% lower than Delta Air Lines' and United Airlines'. For 2019, CASM increased by 1.5% because of the increase in oil price. Finally, as per the last earnings, first-quarter CASM, excluding fuel and profit sharing, increased by 5.1%.

These yearly variations did not cause much alteration and thus I consider that Southwest's cost per average mile to be lower than competition by 20%.

Additionally, management efficiency, point-to-point model advantage and domestic market specialization all justify the fact that Southwest is better than its competitors. The management may not be experienced in managing that level of debt but the last cash-raising action shows an awareness for diversification, even if this means increase in leasing costs.

Exploring this further, when compared to its two competitors' average downside of 67.5%, the stock price should have been at the $30 level instead of $25, just based on the CASM alone.

Key takeaways

As the world's first low-cost airline, Southwest Airlines changed the way a trip is planned. To compete with established businesses, its founders needed a solid argument: price. Now, fifty three years later, the management has to find another solid argument taking into consideration the safety of passengers and employees.

While others seem to be drastically reducing flights and considering severe job cuts to save cost, ironically, Southwest, currently the world's largest low-cost airline, is not doing so in the same drastic way.

It is the operating model which is proving to be more of strategic significance and one of its aspects, which consists of limiting the service to the strict minimum aimed at reducing costs, could now help reduce infection rate in the quest for reduced human interactions during flight.

At current prices, the stock is a Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.