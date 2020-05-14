FLOT: Bonds With Floating Interest Rates Continue To Suffer As Talk Of Negative Rates Surfaces

Interest rates are at record low levels, suggesting now may be a good time to buy floating-rate bonds. However, there is chatter rates could push even lower, into negative territory.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund I suggested avoiding back in 2019, and I am reiterating a similar message today. While credit risk remains minimal, and Fed support for investment grade bonds provides a tailwind, I see other attributes which negate these positive factors. One, FLOT has been lagging alternative fixed-income ETFs for some time, and I see little chance of that trend reversing soon. Two, FLOT's income stream has declined markedly in 2020. With interest rates unlikely to head higher, the fund's income stream will remain under pressure. Three, there is a growing possibility that negative interest rates will hit the United States. If true, the impact on FLOT and its top sector by weighting, i.e., banking, will not be positive.

Background

First, a little about FLOT. The fund "seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating rate bonds with remaining maturities between one month and five years." It offers investors exposure to U.S. floating rate bonds whose interest payments adjust to reflect changes in interest rates. FLOT currently trades at $50.03/share and pays a monthly distribution, with a yield of 2.54%. I offered a neutral outlook on FLOT during my review last year. Simply, I saw limited upside as interest rates were unlikely to move higher. In hindsight, this was a correct call. While FLOT did serve as an equity hedge, it still registered a negative return:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Given the volatile year we have had so far, I figured it was an opportune time to reassess FLOT to see if I should change my outlook from here. After review, I still don't see a strong enough case to go "bullish" and will again reiterate a neutral outlook on the fund, and I will explain why in detail below.

Floating Rate Funds Continue To Lag in 2020

I want to start by illustrating FLOT's performance this calendar year. The story is similar to one we saw in 2019, when floating-rate funds lagged some alternative fixed-income strategies. This led me to question the wisdom of buying a fund like FLOT, when other options with comparable credit quality were performing much better. So far in 2020, the consistent message in FLOT is underperformance, as measured by the performance of several other funds.

To illustrate, let us consider the year-to-date performance of FLOT, against a range of short-term bond ETFs and an aggregate bond ETF, as measured by the returns of the iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH), the SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB), and the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG):

(Source: CNBC)

As you can see, FLOT has notably underperformed all these options, all while offering either a similar yield. This continues the negative trend we saw last year and supports my previous thesis that avoiding FLOT was a wise move. Looking ahead to the second half of the year, I do not see many tailwinds on the horizon that will reverse this trend.

Income Stream On The Decline

While looking at the past performance is important, we have to consider the why behind it to help us gauge what the future will hold. One reason for FLOT's negative return, and respective lack of investor interest, is how the macro-environment has impacted the fund's income stream. While the majority of fixed-income funds will see their distributions come under pressure as interest rates decline, FLOT is especially vulnerable, as the yield resets itself at short-term intervals. As such, when the Fed cut its benchmark interest rate to near 0% during its March 23rd meeting, the fund was heavily impacted.

Of course, the Fed's action, and subsequent actions, have helped to support the corporate bond sector as a whole. This underlying support has provided a floor for prices, which allowed fixed-income products, including FLOT, to see their share prices recover from the March lows. While this is a positive, the negative impact on FLOT has been a dramatic decline in what the fund is able to pay out in distributions. To illustrate, consider the chart below:

Fund Jan - May Distributions 2019 Jan - May Distributions 2020 Change in Distribution Rate FLOT $0.51/share $0.36/share (29%)

(Source: iShares)

My takeaway here is FLOT has come under pressure for good reason - its income stream has taken a big hit. In fairness, this is to be expected in a declining interest rate environment. As such, investors could be thinking now is a good time to start positions, since rates are so low that they need to go up soon, right? Unfortunately, while there is plenty of logic behind that outlook, data suggests interest rates could be headed even lower still, which I will analyze in the next paragraph.

Are Negative Interest Rates On The Way?

As I mentioned in the preceding paragraph, there is the very real possibility that interest rates may be headed lower in the short term, and this reality will continue to pressure FLOT in terms of underlying performance and its ability to deliver income. But wait, interest rates are already near 0%, so they have to increase from here, rendering downside risk to the income stream minimal, right? While this makes intuitive sense in normal times, these are not normal times, and the reality is interest rates may be headed to negative territory. If this occurs, the yield offered by FLOT will be reset again at a lower rate, further compounding the year-over-year income decline noted earlier.

To assess this risk, let us consider what negative interest rates are. While I could fill pages with the pros and cons of implementing such a strategy, for this review I will give a broad overview of what they are, the likelihood of negative rates happening in the U.S., and how this would impact FLOT.

First, let me be clear that negative interest rates have not yet reached the U.S., and there is a good chance they never will. However, negative interest rates have already impacted other countries around the globe, so we should examine the possibility that the Fed will follow the lead of other central banks in pursuing this policy. Simply put, negative interest rates are a form of monetary policy designed to encourage loaning and spending, rather than saving. In practice, it results in charging a fee on cash deposited at a bank (rather than earning interest income), which offers an incentive to put that money to work more productively.

In practice, this is a fairly extreme policy and can have negative repercussions if implemented. One, it will pressure margins at banks and other lenders, as they may have to pay fees, rather than earn interest, on the cash they are holding. Further, lenders may decide the storage fee is worth it, if the economic outlook is bleak, and still decide not to lend out the money. This would negate the impact the central bank was hoping to have. Most dramatically, it could curtail faith in the banking system, potentially causing a run on the banks, with individuals and businesses withdrawing their money.

However, despite the potential downsides, this has not stopped major institutions, such as the Japanese and European central banks, from undertaking this strategy. In fact, given the European Central Bank's reach over Europe, we have seen the majority of the continent impacted by negative rates in recent times, as shown below:

(Source: Bloomberg)

While the actual effectiveness of these policies has not been wildly positive, that has not stopped the constant decline in interest rates in the U.S., to the point where speculation over negative interest rates is getting louder by the day. While once a far-flung idea, futures markets are actually pricing in the reality of negative U.S. interest rates, as shown below:

(Source: Bloomberg)

As you can see, the market is beginning to bank on the Fed moving into negative territory, and there is a growing list of people who actually want to see this happen. The most influential of whom may be President Trump, who again reiterated a call for negative interest rates this past week, according to a report from Reuters. Specifically, he was quoted as saying:

"As long as other countries are receiving the benefits of Negative Rates, the USA should also accept the ‘GIFT’. Big numbers!”

While the futures market and President Trump's vocal support could signal negative rates are on the way, it is not a foregone conclusion just yet. The most important player in this debate is the Fed, and Fed officials have yet to commit to this form of stimulus. In fact, the day prior to President Trump expressing his support, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans noted that while he sees interest rates staying near zero for “quite some time,” he does not expect to resort to negative interest rates, as reported by Reuters.

My overall takeaway here is investors need to only consider the risk of negative rates right now, but not necessarily plan for it. At the present moment it still appears to lack Fed support, but there are very vocal proponents of the policy, and the futures market is indicating it will happen. While I personally do not believe we will see negative rates in the short term, the risk of those does lead me to believe FLOT continues to be an investment to avoid right now. If rates do go negative, the income stream will fall even further, and even if they don't, the Fed has given no indication rates will be going up anytime soon. This is a headwind for FLOT, as a rising rate environment is key to the fund's strategy.

Credit Risk Remains Minimal

Through this review, I have clearly had a more pessimistic tone with regard to FLOT. However, it is important to note I am not "bearish" on the fund, as I explained I am maintaining a neutral outlook. A key reason for this is the fund's credit quality, which is quite strong. While I do not like some of the other attributes, given our current environment, I do like that FLOT is comprised exclusively of investment grade corporate debt, as shown below:

(Source: iShares)

While investment grade bonds obviously offer less income than their high yield counterparts, I have been favoring this exposure right now to try to mitigate potential volatility in my portfolio. With the March sell-off still fresh in my mind, and an uneasy recovery taking hold, pushing the risk envelope does not seem appropriate at this time. Further, the Fed has committed to supporting the investment grade bond sector, while announcing only minimal support for sectors below investment grade. This reality has encouraged me to "invest like the Fed" and to primarily buy in the areas the Fed is directly supporting.

To understand this point, consider the action taken by the Fed up to this point. In laying out support for the corporate bond sector, the Fed issued two key statements, shown below:

Establishment of two facilities to support credit to large employers – the Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility for new bond and loan issuance and the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility to provide liquidity for outstanding corporate bonds



Source: Federal Reserve

The issuer was rated at least BBB-/Baa3 as of March 22, 2020, by a major nationally recognized statistical rating organization ("NRSRO"). If rated by multiple major NRSROs, the issuer must be rated at least BBB-/Baa3 by two or more NRSROs as of March 22, 2020 Source: Federal Reserve



The takeaways here are these mandates allow the Fed to purchase outstanding bonds directly and through ETFs. However, the limitation that exists is the bonds must either be investment grade bonds or have been recently downgraded to just one level below investment grade (these bonds are termed "fallen angels"). This means the Fed support, while still fairly broad in scope, does not offer much to high yield bonds. Therefore, investment grade corporate bonds look especially attractive by comparison, and this benefits FLOT, along with all ETFs that hold assets of similar credit quality.

Bottom Line

FLOT has been lagging over time, and I expect more of the same in the second half of 2020. While I don't forecast much downside, I see little chance of meaningful upside as well, hence a continuation of a neutral outlook. Further, if interest rates do move lower, FLOT's already declining income stream will take another hit. Therefore, FLOT remains a fund I would avoid going forward, and would suggest investors think carefully before starting new positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.