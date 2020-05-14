My Dividend Growth Portfolio April Update: 41 Holdings, 0 Buys, 10 Sells

Cash was shored up as the divergence between Wall Street and Main Street continues to be wide and growing.

Introduction

Welcome to my April 2020 review for my dividend growth portfolio. For reference, this article series covers my investing journey as a father of two towards my eventual retirement. Any specific stocks or amounts are particular to my self-directed 401(k) plan.

The goal of my portfolio is to generate a perpetually growing income stream for my wife and I during our golden years. The aim is to live off dividends without touching the principal. Dividend growth stocks and ETFs are the chosen vehicles to meet that goal. Currently 34, I have approximately 25 years before I can touch any of this money (without taxes and penalties).

Another primary goal of writing is to assist other investors. I hope there are facets of my strategy that you find appealing and can implement yourselves.

For anyone interested, I have a trimmed version of a portfolio tracking spreadsheet you can freely take for yourself

I've received some questions in the past, so you can save off a copy by selecting "File" -> "Make A Copy."

Commentary

After the painful month that was March, April was more serene for the markets. Stocks had their strongest month since 1987 after their worst since 2008. From my own perspective, I continue to perceive a wide and growing gap between Wall Street and Main Street. While I am still employed, many millions are not, and that figure grows each week. My heart breaks a little when I see millions losing their jobs and the market rejoices. GDP drops and the market rejoices. It was also painful on a personal note having to cancel a much-anticipated Disney World trip with my family.

In any event, my game plan over the month was generally ignoring the market. That was not completely by design, the increased obligations with both work and at home aren't the most conducive for watching the daily musings of the stock market. With how rapid the market recovered, perhaps front-running the Fed, I also very quickly resigned myself to not making any purchases anytime soon. I was (briefly) buoyed during the commentary from the Berkshire meeting when Warren Buffett himself mentioned not seeing many values. I think we were just starting to see real and true values at the tail end of March. Those have obviously quickly evaporated and with many stocks either seeing new highs, or close to new highs, it's difficult to jive all of these conflicting data points.

Perhaps it is the sign that companies that continue to be hurt are part of the "old economy" and the crisis is perhaps speeding up the inevitable. I had a very quick head-fake with buying some small hotel REITs just two months ago and quickly seeing their stock price collapse along with the promise of income. I saw a stat that the 5 largest companies (all tech of course) make up about 20% of the value of the S&P.

So where does that leave me? Again, to reiterate I have no plans on buying anything anytime soon, there is too much uncertainty for the level of "the market" to jump in. I have plenty of current equity holdings, I am selectively reinvesting some dividends and just collecting others. I don't believe whenever we start to "reopen" that it will be some magic panacea where everyone returns to work, plenty of jobs will be gone forever, many others will file in very slowly. I'm also curious how this will impact state and municipal bonds. Tax revenue will drop off a cliff at the exact time that unemployment payments will spike. I also don't believe the amount the Fed has allocated to fighting the crisis will be enough and we can expect to see additional stimulus on an ongoing basis.

As I write it's now been 60 days since we started this new adventure at home. I expect many, many more days at home until it's safe to proceed as before. Stay safe, stay home, stay sane, stay healthy.

Dividend Increases

Dividend Cuts

Global X lowered their distributions for all their ETFs I have (except the preferred share ETF PFFD).

HYLB also lowered their distribution for high yielding bonds

2020 Goals

I'm going to take a page out of the leadership from many companies and remove guidance going forward. I had an optimistic goal of $17,000 in projected dividend income by the end of the year. That amount dropped over the past month so at this point as long as I show growth for the year I'll be satisfied.

I've already suffered dividend cuts this year so that's off the table as well. At this point the only thing I can look to is dividend growth from my individual holdings. Dividend increases haven't quite become faux pas during these times as share buybacks have been, but perception can drive reality.

I want my dividend growth holdings to have an average dividend growth rate of at least 7%. Currently 9.6%.

Portfolio Strategy

Buying Criteria

These are the general guidelines I will review to see if something is worthy of adding to my dividend portfolio or whether I will add to an existing position.

Investing Framework

This is the first round of questions to review during an initial filtering process of investments.

What is the opportunity here?

Am I excited about the business or is this a trade?

What's the expected growth?

What are the risks and downside?

How does this fit into my portfolio?

Is the opportunity here better than an ETF?

Are we near an all-time high? Coronavirus showed how quick we can plummet. One fallout from this experience may be avoiding adding new money when we are near new highs.

Company-Specific Factors

What's do the earnings and revenue growth look like?

How long is their dividend growth streak?

Is the sum of the dividend safe? 60+ on Simply Safe Dividends What about the dividend growth rate historically and potentially going forward? Is this a fast grower or slow grower?

Chowder rule > 10%. High yield investments may get a pass on this. Like mentioned above, I want some additional "kicker" that can provide additional upside with less risk.

I want to see steady earnings growth over time; this will generally remove commodity-based companies.

I like cash cows. Good profit margins (> 10%) are appreciated, though not required. A company with a moat should be analyzed to see how easily its moat can be disrupted.

I like to see shareholder-friendly management. This manifests in a healthy and rising dividend and a willingness to buy back shares. Often buybacks aren't always done at opportune times. Additionally, they are frequently established to just buy back stock options for employees. A good metric to investigate is the "total shareholder yield." This aggregates net dividends, buybacks and debt reduction.

Perhaps most importantly, the valuation needs to be right per F.A.S.T. Graphs. The stock should be trading at fair value or better for an appropriate timeline (13+ years, if possible). With a longer time frame, I can see how shares fared during the Great Recession, and this also removes some of the recency bias that can come from only analyzing valuation during this extended bull market.

I will also use Simply Safe Dividends and the information provided by Brian on his site. Among a plethora of information available, he has a dividend scorecard where companies are ranked in terms of dividend safety, growth and yield. I aim to pick companies that are in the 80+ safety range.

Selling Criteria

Here are my guidelines when I may consider a stock sale. First and foremost - I really don't want to sell shares.

Dividend cut.

Company degradation - This could be things like deteriorating balance sheets, loss of competitive advantage and loss of credit ratings. These factors may come to light before a dividend cut manifests. This may also appear in a streak of less-than-expected dividend increases. The dividend increase is the more visible outward sign of a company's success. A paltry increase or two may underscore problems below the surface.

Thesis not panning out

Wild overvaluation - This becomes a bigger factor if there is something at a fair valuation that I wish to purchase with the proceeds. I will admit that several things I have sold have continued to defy financial gravity, so I am more becoming of the mind of just ignoring overvaluation if the underlying business continues to operate well. Think "Selling into Strength". I may put in a limit order to sell, tailing a stock upwards until financial gravity kicks in. I may write an out-of-the-money covered call.

I just don't want to own it. When I pull this card, I will more fully explain my reasoning. Part of the beauty of owning individual companies is choosing where I put my money. I can opt to not support companies, products, management, etc. that I do not agree with. An example of this could be companies with management issues or criminal/unethical business practices.

Based on known information, capital is better passively invested or focused into better ideas.

Timing

One tactic I've used is buying shares prior to the ex-dividend date after the company has announced its yearly increase (this also works for ETFs). The increase in amount gives a quick, "at a glance" view into how management thinks the company is operating. A large increase can be confirmation from management that the business is running quite well. Sometimes, the reverse can be true too - being snubbed with a "bad raise" can be a red flag that things are not as they seem and it's time to research what's up. I've front-run a dividend increase several times already with Altria Group, Starbucks, Corning (GLW), Prudential Financial (PRU), Home Depot and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Most importantly, this was not done to chase dividends but to strategically add to a position that was worthy of being added to. Trees don't grow to the sky, and neither do dividend yields. A quality company that has a nice dividend increase should see its stock price rise by a similar amount over the course of the year, readjusting to the new and higher dividend amount. By jumping the gun, you can speed up the compounding process. This is also a much more compelling idea when valuations aren't in the nosebleeds like they are today.

If this sounds interesting to you

Dividend Reinvestment

I have commission-free trades, so it doesn't really matter whether I leave reinvestment on or not. I'll generally leave it on for my core holdings or where I can lower my cost basis. This is also generally when I have ample cash (5%+ in my portfolio).

In any event, I did some simple conditional formatting on my spreadsheet. Cells will be green if I have an opportunity to lower my cost basis.

I can quickly cross reference this with my upcoming dividend calendar for my dividend alerts. Additionally, I added an extra column on my spreadsheet for whether it's on or off.

Here's my table showing reinvestment statuses. Items show up in here when reinvestment is either on or the current price is below my basis.

Name Ticker DRIP Basis Current Share Price Reinvest On? Apple AAPL $114.79 $317.50 Yes Brookfield Asset Management BAM $45.07 $33.26 Yes BlackRock BLK $439.42 $460.60 Yes Cisco Systems CSCO $44.99 $43.90 Yes Walt Disney DIS $94.40 $106.64 Yes Global X US SuperDividend DIV $22.07 $14.47 Yes Cohen&Steers Opportunity CEF FOF $10.76 $10.01 Yes Corning GLW $22.21 $20.96 Yes Home Depot HD $135.21 $237.46 Yes XTrackers High Yield Corp Bond ETF HYLB $49.82 $45.58 Yes iShares International Select Dividend ETF IDV $26.49 $23.36 Yes JPMorgan Chase JPM $85.14 $88.21 Yes MasterCard MA $205.62 $276.63 Yes Medtronic MDT $70.41 $96.74 Yes Global X MLP ETF MLPA $46.84 $26.97 Yes Altria MO $40.19 $36.63 No Microsoft MSFT $147.13 $185.62 Yes Nike NKE $15.04 $88.93 Yes Realty Income O $55.54 $52.41 Yes Pennsylvania REIT D Series 6.875% PEI-D $20.05 $4.26 No Global X Preferred ETF PFFD $25.18 $23.40 Yes Prudential Financial PRU $76.54 $55.27 Yes iShares mREIT ETF REM $40.12 $21.05 Yes Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging SDEM $12.82 $9.51 Yes Global X SuperDividend® ETF SDIV $16.64 $9.83 Yes Tanger Factory Outlets SKT $23.00 $5.88 No Simon Property Group SPG $154.98 $55.61 Yes SPDR S&P High Dividend SPYD $32.37 $26.39 Yes Global X SuperDividend REIT SRET $14.17 $6.63 Yes STAG Industrial STAG $31.15 $24.69 Yes Stanley Black & Decker SWK $120.73 $110.85 Yes T. Rowe Price TROW $63.04 $116.22 Yes Travelers Companies TRV $89.11 $94.78 Yes Visa V $140.56 $182.16 Yes

Contributions

Contributions are still on pace to max out for the year but again, it all depends on being gainfully employed. I received a "true up" contribution in March for having fully funded my plan before the end of the prior year. My understanding is not everyone has this so check your circumstances if you fully fund a retirement account with an employer match prior to the end of the calendar year.

The Portfolio

Here's my actual portfolio with a few of my data points highlighted.

Name Ticker % of Portfolio CCC Status Income Apple (AAPL) 6.83% Challenger $200 AbbVie (ABBV) 1.90% Challenger $295 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 1.58% Challenger $72 Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) 0.25% Challenger $16 BlackRock (BLK) 1.55% Contender $148 Cisco Systems (CSCO) 1.49% Contender $147 Walt Disney (DIS) 2.76% Challenger $137 Global X US SuperDividend (DIV) 1.19% None $418 Cohen&Steers Opportunity CEF (FOF) 2.58% None $806 Corning (GLW) 2.21% Contender $280 Home Depot (HD) 3.10% Contender $235 XTrackers High Yield Corp Bond ETF (HYLB) 3.06% None $586 iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) 3.65% None $874 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 3.00% King $230 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 2.44% Challenger $299 MasterCard (MA) 3.26% Challenger $56 Medtronic (MDT) 2.20% Champion $148 Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) 1.53% None $128 Altria (MO) 3.13% King $863 Microsoft (MSFT) 0.62% Contender $21 Nike (NKE) 0.92% Contender $30 Realty Income (O) 0.39% Champion $62 Pennsylvania REIT D Series 6.875% (PEI-D) 0.14% None $172 Global X Preferred ETF (PFFD) 1.38% None $244 Prudential Financial (PRU) 2.07% Contender $493 iShares mREIT ETF (REM) 1.61% None $881 Starbucks (SBUX) 2.55% Contender $166 Schwab US Dividend ETF (SCHD) 6.45% None $596 Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging (SDEM) 2.31% None $629 Global X SuperDividend® ETF (SDIV) 2.38% None $1,179 Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) 0.67% Champion $487 Simon Property Group (SPG) 1.23% Contender $560 SPDR S&P High Dividend (SPYD) 4.84% None $935 Global X SuperDividend REIT (SRET) 0.93% None $496 STAG Industrial (STAG) 0.21% Contender $36 Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 2.14% King $161 AT&T (T) 1.94% Champion $417 T. Rowe Price (TROW) 1.69% Champion $157 Travelers Companies (TRV) 1.62% Contender $168 Visa (V) 3.38% Contender $67 W.P. Carey (WPC) 0.20% Contender $42

Here are the values behind the "CCC Status" category:

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

King: 50+ years

Dividend Safety

Here's a table that I keep tabs on the dividend safety score from Simply Safe Dividends and how that meshes with the S&P credit rating. The table is then sorted descending by the safety score (this is only for individual companies). Many of these scores have taken a hit lately especially.

Name S&P Credit Rating SSD Safety Score Johnson & Johnson AAA 99 BlackRock AA- 98 Prudential Financial A 75 T. Rowe Price - 94 Corning BBB+ 77 Home Depot A 87 Stanley Black & Decker A 90 Apple AA+ 99 AbbVie A- 50 Visa AA- 99 Travelers Companies A 78 MasterCard A+ 99 Medtronic A 99 Cisco Systems AA- 91 Microsoft AAA 99 Nike AA- 99 Altria BBB 55 Starbucks BBB+ 67 Abbott Laboratories A- 71 Realty Income A- 70 W.P. Carey BBB 73 Simon Property Group A 25 STAG Industrial - 45 JPMorgan Chase A- 60 AT&T BBB 65 Tanger Factory Outlets BBB 20 Brookfield Asset Management A- 55

With this new chart I've had a few insights:

I mostly own safe (60+ score) companies

I try to bundle my riskier companies into ETFs than individual exposure. This doesn't always pan out.

Generally, out of dividend safety, dividend growth and current yield, you can pick any two.

I have great ETF alternatives for dividend growth (SCHD), safe high yield (SPYD) and high income (DIV, SDIV, SRET, MLPA, FOF, etc.). Therefore - the bar for individual securities is quite high. Many of these ETFs are also nearly free (SCHD and SPYD have extremely low costs) and have performed quite well.

Performance

Here's my updated list of performance of my holdings versus their benchmark since I've first owned shares. Results are sorted descending. Results may not perfectly line up with my own results due to subsequent purchases. It highlights the flat out result versus the S&P and a benchmark since the date of first purchase. Many of the top holdings took a major hit during the first drop of the coronavirus.

Ticker Owned Since Versus S&P Benchmark Versus Benchmark AAPL 4/13/2015 115.98% SPY 115.98% TROW 9/29/2016 43.50% SPY 43.50% HD 5/3/2016 39.73% SPY 39.73% MSFT 11/14/2019 31.73% SPY 31.73% MA 7/26/2018 30.03% SPY 30.03% V 7/26/2018 23.36% SPY 23.36% ABT 1/10/2020 23.18% SPY 23.18% WPC 3/19/2020 16.34% SPY 16.34% BLK 10/16/2019 13.18% SPY 13.18% JPM 7/15/2016 9.06% SPY 9.06% ABBV 1/28/2019 8.64% SPY 8.64% JNJ 12/9/2015 7.83% SCHD 13.51% NKE 5/3/2016 6.65% SPY 6.65% MDT 11/22/2016 2.93% SPY 2.93% HYLB 1/10/2020 0.92% AGG -12.39% SCHD 9/24/2018 -3.51% SPY -3.51% CSCO 8/23/2019 -8.61% SPY -8.61% STAG 2/20/2019 -11.28% SPY -11.28% SBUX 12/3/2015 -16.92% SPY -16.92% FOF 10/10/2019 -19.57% SPY -19.57% IDV 6/20/2019 -20.15% SPYD 7.54% GLW 10/14/2015 -20.26% SPY -20.26% O 2/21/2020 -21.71% SPY -21.71% SPYD 6/13/2019 -28.68% SPY -28.68% DIV 7/31/2019 -31.46% SPY -31.46% SDEM 2/20/2019 -34.02% SPY -34.02% SWK 1/28/2016 -34.20% SPY -34.20% BAM 2/21/2020 -38.50% SPY -38.50% T 11/3/2015 -39.76% SPYD 3.67% REM 6/20/2019 -45.07% SPYD -17.38% DIS 12/28/2015 -48.49% SPY -48.49% SDIV 2/20/2019 -48.65% SPY -48.65% MLPA 2/6/2019 -51.97% SPY -51.97% TRV 4/28/2014 -53.97% SPY -53.97% MO 10/31/2013 -55.20% SPY -55.20% SRET 2/20/2019 -56.38% SPY -56.38% PRU 4/7/2016 -60.97% SPY -60.97% SPG 4/30/2019 -68.01% VNQ -54.78% SKT 7/26/2017 -96.45% VNQ -69.94%

The data runs off the API I host over at Custom Stock Alerts (documentation here). This set comes from exposing the stock return calculator as an API call that can be used in the web, Excel or Google Sheets.

Versus S&P: This is a measure of the alpha generated (or not) versus the S&P 500 as a benchmark. This is calculated using the stock return calculator here, and it uses the "Owned Since" column as the starting date. This may not reflect actual results, as multiple purchases would change the figure. I can also set the benchmark at the individual ticker level. This table is how shares have performed since I first purchased them. I can compare versus both the S&P and another benchmark for each holding. It's supported by the stock return calculator (there is also API access available for use in spreadsheets) that I built.

The next column allows flexibility to define what my benchmark can be. For example, look at the REITs - I've set their benchmark to be VNQ for an apples-to-apples comparison. A utility could be compared to XLU for example. I need to flesh out what high yield ETF I want to be the benchmark for my high yielding ETFs.

These results can change quickly - an example I have is from former holding of Ventas (VTR). It went from a major laggard of both VNQ and the S&P to beating both within a few months. I managed to also sell my shares at the top. ABT was one of the hottest stocks the first time I owned it and around the time I trimmed it, it was beating the S&P by 82%.

Portfolio Yield

I've calculated a few aggregate statistics for my portfolio. Portfolio yield is up over 5% though down from nearly 6% at the end of March. Projected income also took a hit this month.

Projected Income $13,898.90 Cash $13,887 Cash Ratio 4.85% Total Value $300,461.80 YOC (Divi Companies) 5.67% Yield (Divi Companies) 5.31% Portfolio Yield 4.85% Yield w/Cash Drag 4.63%

Projected Income - the sum of all known dividends for all holdings

Cash Ratio - percentage of cash in the portfolio

Total Value - self-explanatory

For these next batch, the numerator in each calculation is my "Projected Income".

YOC (Divi Companies) = "Projected Income" / ("sum of invested capital" - (cash + cost of all non-dividend-paying companies)). This is my yield based on what I put in, this is separate from current market valuations.

Yield (Divi Companies) = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value" - (cash + value of all non-dividend-paying companies)). Said another way, this is the yield from all my dividend-paying companies.

Portfolio Yield = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value" - Cash). This is the yield based on all my invested money and their respective prices today. This would be the headline figure advertising the portfolio.

Yield w/Cash Drag = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value"). All in, this is the yield given my expected income divided by the full portfolio value.

Correlation Matrix

I use the correlation matrix from Portfolio Analyzer. It's a huge table mapping out how one stock trades with another from a relation of -1 to 1. -1 means they move perfectly opposite of another, 1 means they move in perfect lockstep.

I've used this information in the past to remove holdings that essentially move in lockstep (correlation > 0.90). It's also a factor when adding in a new position, it doesn't necessarily make sense to add something if another holding closely mirrors it. I've learned that during panics all of this goes out the window as everything gets sold off indiscriminately. Bonds and preferred shares offered very little ballast.

Trade Summary

My Sells

Canadian "5" (BMO, BNS, CM, RY, TD)

Firstly, I sold all the Canadian banks I had just previously added. They were all very small insignificant nibbles and in total made up less than 1% of my portfolio. There's nothing wrong with them, it's more of a commentary around my portfolio construction.

I also bought them much too early into the collapse and after they recovered (mostly), I opted to set a sell limit below the current prices by a bit. I decided I was not going to ride this storm back down after watching the pain of March. At some point they triggered, again I haven't been watching the market closely.

SPGI

S&P Global was another similar story, I had just nibbled at this company back near the end of February right at the market peak. It was another small holding and after the loop of it falling 30% then recovering, I set another limit sell order.

APLE / CLDT

I bought and sold both of these hotel REITs in under two months. I bought these right as some of the news was really starting to come out about Coronavirus in the US at the tail end of February. I just looked up the data, when I bought these, there were 53 confirmed cases in the US which sounds extremely quaint right now. Call it a failure of imagination or expectation of a better response to the crisis but again, this was the absolute peak and worst time to buy these.

I had been tinkering in the past because of free trades on picking up some higher yielding companies as little nibbles (sub 1% or so of my portfolio) and letting them ride. Fast forward and both stopped dividends completely as the world travel market has utterly collapsed. After they both recovered about 40% from their absolute lows, I set some limit sell orders again and decided to just take the loss if they were to trigger. They both triggered and I just don't see any opportunity here for at least a year.

I suppose a buyout is a possibility but in terms of seeing normal hotel occupancy rates, it does beg the question if there will be a new normal after this. As everyone was thrown into the largest work from home experiment ever with no preparation, companies may permanently cut business travel which makes up a consistent amount of revenue for hotel chains.

WFC

You may be noticing a pattern here. I bought some Wells shares far too early in this process when I thought a 5.4% or so yield was opportunistic (back in the $38 range). Fast forward to today and shares are in the low $23 range and sport am 8.5% yield. I had a limit sell at $29 that triggered after shares briefly popped back into the $30s. What I also learned in particular with Wells is they have not held up nearly as well as I would have otherwise thought.

I have JPM in the sector and they've done much better in terms of "holding up". Here's a quick comparison from YCharts and the data is actually starker if you back out to a year view.

Perhaps the market is now saying the dividend is not safe for Wells. In any event, it doesn't do much to instill confidence about the situation. Wells was another small nibble and not taking up much space in the portfolio.

SKT (trim)

Ah Tanger, what a ride it's been. This has been flashing warnings for a long time but perhaps it took the Coronavirus to finally grasp the depth of the crisis. Obviously once the centers were all closed, it became extremely clear the dividend was no longer safe. They opted to pay out one final dividend (I suspected it was going to either be halted of heavily reduced). Due to my late nature of writing this article they did report they would suspend the dividend. I also turned off reinvestment for this as I've expected lower prices.

Also, Tanger collected just 12% of April rent which is incredibly poor, some other companies have had much higher collection rates. Realty Income I believe was in the 80%+ range.

My strategy was to start trimming my position in Tanger. The ex-dividend date was April 29th and the stock was in the upper $7 range. I had a limit order at $7 to trim 100 shares of my holding. I did receive the dividend (tax free account) and then that limit triggered.

I do wonder also if this business will be permanently impaired by the virus. Crises will speed up problems and Tanger is still tied to the hip to the underlying health of retailers. Prior to this there were a lot of issues in the industry because of the death-of-retail stories. It'll be interesting to see what the dividend looks like once it's reinstated.

Between the SPGI, 5 bank and WFC sales it was a net loss of about $550 which is covered by less than a month of dividend income.

My Buys

None

Charts and Graphs

Dividends

This chart covers a rolling 3-month average of my dividend income. With a quarterly view I can smooth out the variations from month to month. You can visually see how well the trend-line fits the data over time. The divergence from the trend started mid 2018 when I sold some income stocks for some growth stocks. After the subsequent fall of income and some mixed investment results, I stayed true to myself and got back into the dividend game whole hog. The addition of high yielding stocks and ETFs (now mostly ETFs) has given my dividend income a shot in the arm.

I broke the $1,000 average monthly dividend mark in December 2019, and I continue to grow from there. The average dipped slightly to $1,205 this month as the $680 from April was a tad lower than the $690 from January. The attractive aqua bar for April was more representative of the annual increases I am expecting. Growth is still there just not as visually impressive as March. As long as those bars keep moving forward over time I'll be in good shape. Notes

My re-initiating small positions in O, STAG and WPC kicked in this month with a small token amount of dividends.

The GlobalX funds (besides PFFD) all saw drops in dividends but such are the times we are in. Not visible here but HYLB also dropped month over month in income.

I have to continue to ride out this storm and reinvest selectively along the way.

Dividends by Position Size The bubble graph maps expected yearly dividends (y-axis) by the percentage in my portfolio (x-axis). The third data point, yield on cost, is represented by the size of the bubble.

Apple and SCHD still battle for the largest holding, Apple pulled ahead again this past month. In my last month review SCHD was well ahead. SCHD is my favorite ETF which is also why it's the largest overall holding I have. On the y-axis are some of my high-yielding ETFs have started seeing pain with reduced payouts. I'll continue to monitor the story, in a sick way some of them seem like better values. At their lows, several of these ETFs were about cut in half while payouts (thus far) have "only" been reduced 25% or so which seems like a net win.

Growth

The $680 in April was a 35% improvement over last year. On a rolling YTD basis, I'm up 70% versus the total collected in 2019.

My next chart is my forward-looking income view where I sum up what I would earn in the next 12 months based on the shares I own and the currently declared dividend rates. It currently stands about $13,898 which is about 53% higher than what it was a year ago.

This is where the damage from Corona is starting to take its slow toll. The amount dropped 6% in the past month and I'm not going to prognosticate on which direction it will go from here.

Target Portfolio

I have a target portfolio that captures my need for a lot of various dividend sources while also having allocation to growth. This is how I would like to allocate money across different equity (not asset) classes. I'm an equity guy and while things like commodities or currencies don't interest me, I've found value in some bonds as a place to park extra cash.

I first allocated 10% to growth stocks (was 20%, then 15%). This scratches my itch for having shares in Berkshire and some of the FANGs. I'm also optimistic that at least some will be the dividend growers of the future (most likely to be Berkshire or Alphabet at this point).

Next is 25% allocated to high-yielding stocks. I use these as the income portion of my dividend machine. Dividends may be directly reinvested if current prices are right or they will be harvested and tactically allocated to the best investment idea at the time. It also helps me shore up my "balance sheet" by having more cash being generated alongside my regular contributions.

The main portion of the portfolio at 55% is core dividend growth. This is where I am to pick names that I expect to surpass the high yielders decades down the road. I would consider names like Apple, Nike or Home Depot to be generational winners. This can also be ETFs such as SCHD which are built to hold dividend growth companies.

Lastly, the remaining 5% is allocated to cash. I think any active investor must always have cash on the sidelines for opportunities that present themselves. Frequently, these opportunities may only last a day and with no cash available either leads to a missed opportunity or a need to scramble to sell something else. This will help prevent FOMO.

Another way to view the core portfolio would be through a Venn diagram across the three equity categories.

For illustrative purposes, I specifically have the circles overlapping most of the area to highlight the focus on dividend growth stocks.

Actual Portfolio

I'm right around where I'd like to be. High yield took a shellacking in March which cut that slice down a lot. I am shoring up my dry powder as I don't believe we are out of this mess just yet (despite what the market is doing recently). At some point I'll add to the growth section with QQQs or a cloud computing ETF.

Here's how I classify my holdings in order to create the above pie chart. I try to be logically consistent, but it can be a little subjective. One example of the subjective nature is Altria is pegged as a dividend growth stock, but AT&T is high yield. Their current yields are about the same, but the growth rate of T's dividend is barely beating the rate of inflation, if at all.

Ticker Classification AAPL Dividend Growth ABBV Dividend Growth ABT Dividend Growth AMZN Growth BAM Dividend Growth BLK Dividend Growth BRK.B Growth CSCO Dividend Growth DIS Dividend Growth DIV High Yield FOF High Yield GLW Dividend Growth GOOG Growth HD Dividend Growth HYLB Fixed Income IDV High Yield JNJ Dividend Growth JPM Dividend Growth MA Dividend Growth MDT Dividend Growth MLPA High Yield MO Dividend Growth MSFT Dividend Growth NKE Dividend Growth O Dividend Growth PEI-D High Yield PFFD High Yield PRU Dividend Growth REM High Yield SBUX Dividend Growth SCHD Dividend Growth SDEM High Yield SDIV High Yield SKT High Yield SPG Dividend Growth SPYD Dividend Growth SRET High Yield STAG Dividend Growth SWK Dividend Growth T High Yield TROW Dividend Growth TRV Dividend Growth V Dividend Growth WPC Dividend Growth

Visualizations

Income by Sector

I receive about half my income from ETFs of various types and the rest is sprinkled across the sectors.

When I look at my allocations in dollar amounts, 1/3 is into an ETF (the difference mainly being higher yielding ETFs which scale up to generate 50% of my income) with the rest dispersed across individual holdings in each sector.

Sector Allocations Lastly when analyzing my individual picks, I categorize them based on their dividend growth history (kings 50+, champions 25+, contenders 10+, challengers 5+).

Champion, Contender, Challenger View

This is an automated pull from my API. I have a "King" status for those with streaks over 50 years. I want to note that the Abbott's per the CCC list are not champions though by legacy S&P rules they are both Dividend Aristocrats.

Correction Watch List

The first correction ended nearly as quick as it started that I don't have anything on my watch list at this point. Something like QQQ or a cloud computing ETF are the only new things I'm really interested in. Short of that, I'd like to try to grow some of the existing positions I have.

I demoed a scoring rubric that for the moment I am pausing. I need to flesh the concept out more and when I feel I will actually listen and apply the rules by making purchases.

Things Coming Up

I don't believe I have dividend increases coming in May based on historical data. I'm focusing on my work and family at this time and pretty much ignoring the market.

Conclusion

I wrapped up April with $680 in dividends. While that amount was 35% higher than a year ago it was muted by a step backwards in projected income. That figure dropped 6% to $13,898 (from $14,747).

I made 10 small sales during the month in a reversal from the expanding portfolio in the past few months. I have about 5% cash at this time.

Lastly, I hope you are able to handle these turbulent times. If you are employed, I hope you stay employed, there are a lot of people being let go. Stay safe, wash your hands and let's get through this together.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, ABT, AMZN, BAM, BLK, BRK.B, CSCO, DIS, DIV, FOF, GLW, GOOG, HD, HYLB, IDV, JNJ, JPM, MA, MDT, MLPA, MO, MSFT, NKE, O, PEI-D, PFFD, PRU, REM, SBUX, SCHD, SDEM, SDIV, SKT, SPG, SPYD, SRET, STAG, SWK, T, TROW, TRV, V, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.