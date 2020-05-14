Zscaler: COVID-19 Tailwinds But Rich Valuation

Despite the company’s strong prospects, its high valuation and decelerating revenue growth make this a poor entry point into the stock.

Zscaler is benefiting from the proliferation of users outside of the traditional corporate network as a result of employees working from home during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Zscaler (ZS) is a leader in cloud-based cyber security solutions but faces strong competition from incumbents like Palo Alto Networks (PANW) who are rapidly expanding their cloud security services. Zscaler’s stock has benefited from the COVID-19 work-from-home narrative but it is yet to be seen how large an impact this will have on the company’s finances. Zscaler is richly valued given its declining growth rate and stiff competition and investors may benefit by waiting for a more attractive entry point into the stock.

Market

The shift towards cloud infrastructure and cloud deployed applications, along with increased internet traffic and a proliferation of endpoints, has resulted in the internet becoming the new corporate network and the cloud becoming the new data center. This shift is being driven by enterprise demand for greater IT agility and lower costs and is creating changing network security requirements.

Table 1: Development of Cybersecurity Market

(Source: Created by author based on data from Check Point Software)

Traditional security approaches focused on establishing a perimeter around the corporate network, but this approach was based on the premise that all enterprise users, data and applications resided on the corporate network. Traditional security approaches have limitations and security policies that are consistently applied within the traditional corporate network either cannot be enforced or are easily circumvented in a cloud environment. Cloud applications which are heavily used can also put significant strain on network capacity and data center infrastructure.

Security appliances are expensive to purchase and maintain which has led to many organizations utilizing a limited number of internet gateways, routing traffic from branch offices across wide area networks through these gateways to apply security checks and access control, referred to as a “hub-and-spoke” architecture. The hub-and-spoke architecture is slow and provides a poor user experience which reduces the benefit of cloud deployment.

Newer approaches route traffic directly to the internet and provide the functionality of a traditional internet gateway as a cloud service. A zero-trust approach is utilized where every user requires authentication for every application they access, providing increased security. Using the castle-and-moat approach users are given access to the corporate network instead of just the specific application they are utilizing which increases vulnerability because a single compromised VPN user can expose the entire corporate network.

Cloud-based is the future of network security and the shift toward this approach has likely been accelerated by COVID-19 dramatically increasing the demands on corporate IT networks due to a proliferation of endpoints and traffic outside of the traditional corporate perimeter.

Figure 1: Approaches to Network Security

(Source: Created by author using data from Zscaler)

In addition to the issues caused by cloud deployment, the sophistication and volume of cybersecurity threats continue to increase. Hackers, motivated by financial, criminal and terrorist objectives, are exploiting the gaps left by existing network security approaches with increasingly sophisticated and evolving threats.

These factors have created a large and growing market opportunity for cloud-native network security solutions which can protect the corporate network and provide secure user access without impacting the user experience. Zscaler estimates that approximately $17.7 billion is spent annually on security functionality which is provided by its platform.

Zscaler

Zscaler is a cloud-native cybersecurity company focused on connecting the right user to the right app on any network. Zscaler’s platform secures user access to applications and services utilizing a network of more than 100 data centers around the world, which allows traffic to be routed locally and securely to the internet.

Zscaler’s cloud platform was designed to perform full in-line inspection of internet traffic and real-time threat correlation and delivers the functionality of a traditional internet gateway as a cloud service. This is achieved using a proprietary TCP/IP stack, which is protected by over 100 issued and pending patents. Zscaler’s value proposition is enhanced corporate security through improved network architecture and lower total cost of securing the corporate network. Cost reductions are achieved by eliminating the cost of buying and managing hardware and reducing dedicated wide area network costs.

Zscaler’s primary services are:

Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA): securely connects users to externally managed applications (SaaS applications, internet destinations) regardless of device, location or network. The ZIA solution sits between users and the internet and is designed to ensure malware does not reach the user and valuable corporate data does not leak out.

Zscaler Private Access (ZPA): offers authorized users secure and fast access to internally managed applications hosted in enterprise data centers or the public cloud. The ZPA solution connects a specific user to a specific application without bringing the user on the corporate network.

Figure 3: Zscaler Services

(Source: Created by author using data from Zscaler)

Revenue comes primarily from subscriptions to access the cloud platform along with related support services with a small amount of revenue generated by services associated with implementation, network design and training. Subscription pricing is calculated on a per-user basis and subscription revenue is recognized ratably over the life of the contract, which is generally one to three years.

Zscaler predominantly relies on a channel partner network to sell their platform, which includes telecommunications service providers, system integrators and value-added reseller partners. Service provider partners include BT Telecommunications (BT.A), Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF), Orange (NYSE:ORAN) and Verizon (VZ). Systems integrator partners include, Deloitte and HCL America (HCLTECH). Zscaler’s sales team supports these channel partners by providing them with education, training and programs which enables them to sell Zscaler’s solutions independently. Zscaler’s sales force also directly develops relationships with customers and engages with senior IT personnel. This approach allows Zscaler to actively push their services with minimal sales staff and allows them to compete with much larger companies.

Given the nature of Zscaler’s services and the scope of rerouting all internet traffic through Zscaler’s data centers, sales is a high touch and lengthy process and often involves C-level personnel in discussion of strategic network transformation and cloud migration projects. Zscaler’s sales and marketing expenses should therefore be expected to remain relatively high while the company is growing rapidly. As growth declines sales and marketing expenses should normalize as Zscaler’s services are likely to be sticky, with low customer churn and relatively long subscription periods.

While most customers protect all users by routing all internet-bound traffic through Zscaler’s platform, some customers only deploy the platform for specific users or specific functionality. In these cases Zscaler can leverage a land-and-expand sales model and generate incremental revenue by:

expanding deployment of the platform to cover additional users

upgrading customers to a more advanced Business, Transformation or Secure Transformation suite

cross-selling to existing customers

This strategy has proven effective so far with ARR expanding over time and contributing significantly to revenue growth.

Figure 4: Zscaler ARR by Customer Cohort

(Source: Zscaler)

While Zscaler has yet to achieve operating profitably, the economics of its business is potentially compelling. Gross profit margins are high and the contribution margin of customers after the first year where sales and marketing expenses are elevated is also high. The contribution margin is defined as ARR minus the cost of revenue minus sales and marketing for the customer cohort and generally expands over time as ARR grows and sales and marketing expenses decline.

Figure 5: Zscaler 2015 Customer Cohort Contribution Margin

(Source: Zscaler)

Zscaler plans to open its cloud security platform to third-party developers and applications to further extend its functionality in a strategic move similar to CrowdStrike’s (OTC:CRWD) store. Third-party solutions are likely to fulfill specific requirements and verticals that Zscaler has yet to introduce to the platform. While this may create additional competition, the focus for Zscaler is scaling the functionality of the platform rapidly and in a low-cost fashion to maximize its attractiveness to customers. This strategy could also be an additional monetization avenue if Zscaler decides to take a commission on revenue from applications sold through its platform.

Zscaler still has significant potential for growth as only 200 of the Forbes Global 2000 were Zscaler customers in 2018. Zscaler currently has over 3,900 customers distributed across all major geographies and spanning every major industry, including airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology and telecommunications services.

Financial Analysis

Zscaler has achieved relatively rapid revenue growth since it was incorporated in 2007, but this has begun to slow in the last 12 months. While revenue growth is still greater than 30% annually, the growth deceleration is concerning given Zscaler’s annual revenue is only approximately $360 million and they are targeting a $17 billion market. Investors should look for revenue growth to stabilize or increase in coming periods otherwise valuation multiples are likely to compress significantly.

Figure 6: Zscaler Quarterly Revenue

(Source: Created by author using data from Zscaler)

Figure 7: Zscaler Revenue Growth

(source: Created by author using data from Zscaler)

The deceleration in revenue growth is supported by declining billings growth, which points to further potential revenue growth deceleration. Zscaler will likely receive a large revenue boost from COVID-19 forcing corporations to upgrade their network security solutions but the size of this boost is uncertain, as is the extent to which it will translate into long-term growth. The cost of Zscaler’s service is potentially an issue as it is priced on a per user basis. If a company has a large number of employees who are concentrated in a small number of locations, then traditional network security is likely to be comparable or less expensive which could be prohibiting adoption of Zscaler’s solution.

Figure 8: Zscaler Revenue and Billings Growth

(Source: Created by author using data from Zscaler)

Zscaler continues to achieve strong growth in customers and revenue per customer which should support long-term growth. Expanding revenue per customer could be indicative of customer satisfaction with the platform leading to expanding deployment over time.

Figure 9: Zscaler Customers

(Source: Created by author using data from Zscaler)

Figure 10: Zscaler Customer Net Retention Rate

(Source: Created by author using data from Zscaler)

Zscaler’s gross profit margins are high, even for an enterprise software company, which indicates a strong competitive position and places the company well for future profitability. Operating profit margins are negative, which is to be expected for a small SaaS company with high growth.

Figure 11: Zscaler Margins

(source: Created by author using data from Zscaler)

As the business scales and revenue declines, operating expenses will decrease relative to revenue and Zscaler should be able to achieve high operating margins. Zscaler’s operating expenses are slightly higher than comparable companies at a similar size but they are showing the same general trend. Operating expenses are dominated by sales and marketing, which is not surprising given the relatively long average subscription period and high-touch nature of the sales process.

Figure 12: Zscaler Operating Expenses

(Source: Created by author using data from Zscaler)

Figure 13: Zscaler Operating Expenses

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Despite not yet achieving operating profitability, Zscaler has generally generated positive free cash flows over the past few years. This is largely the result of stock-based compensation being a large contributor to total costs. Although this isn’t a cash cost it is a very real cost for existing shareholders in the form of dilution.

Figure 14: Zscaler Free Cash Flow

(Source: Created by author using data from Zscaler)

Competitors

Corporate network security is a well-established market with a number of strong global competitors. Zscaler’s successful entry into this market has been enabled by the transition to cloud computing and the new challenges it presents for network security. Zscaler segments its competition as follows:

Independent IT security vendors: Companies offering a broad mix of network and endpoint security products, including Check Point Software (CHKP), Fortinet (FTNT), Palo Alto Networks, Cloudflare (NET) and Symantec (NLOK).

Companies offering a broad mix of network and endpoint security products, including Check Point Software (CHKP), Fortinet (FTNT), Palo Alto Networks, Cloudflare (NET) and Symantec (NLOK). Networking vendors: Companies offering security appliances, and which incorporate security capabilities in their networking products, including Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Juniper Networks (JNPR).

Companies offering security appliances, and which incorporate security capabilities in their networking products, including Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Juniper Networks (JNPR). Point solutions: Providers of point solutions such as proxy, firewall, sandboxing and advanced threat protection, data loss prevention, encryption, load balancing and VPN, including FireEye (FEYE), Forcepoint, F5 Networks (FFIV) and Pulse Secure.

Competition is based on:

Delivering security regardless of user location

Platform features, effectiveness and extensibility

Platform reliability, availability and scalability

Ability to integrate with other companies in the security and network ecosystem

Total cost of ownership

Reputation

Sales and marketing

Customer support

Figure 15: Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways

(Source: Zscaler)

Zscaler’s position as a cloud-native vendor gives it a strong position for the future as companies are transitioning to this style of network architecture. On-premise vendors have been aware of this transition for many years though and have been positioning themselves to compete in this market. Zscaler is now facing increased competition which makes its declining revenue and billings growth rates even more concerning.

For example, Palo Alto Networks has a cloud solution that is similar to Zscaler’s, which it is strengthening through acquisitions. Palo Alto Networks’ billings show that its cloud service is similar in size to Zscaler but growing much faster. Palo Alto Networks aims to deliver a multi-cloud, multi-platform integrated security solution both for cloud security and new cloud-based network architectures. Palo Alto Networks already has a global footprint and is able to build on its existing relationships, potentially giving it an advantage in scaling adoption. In addition, it is able to offer an integrated suite of on-premise and cloud solutions which may enhance functionality and reduce costs for customers.

Figure 16: Palo Alto Networks Customers

(Source: Palo Alto Networks)

Figure 17: Palo Alto Networks Next-Gen Security Billings

(Source: Palo Alto Networks)

Companies like Cloudflare are now introducing security solutions which place them increasingly in competition with Zscaler. Cloudflare can offer a range of network solutions and can provide better security in areas like DDoS mitigation. It is yet to be seen if Cloudflare will achieve widespread adoption amongst larger enterprises but they are a credible threat, particularly amongst smaller companies who may already be users of other Cloudflare services.

Figure 18: Cybersecurity Market Landscape

(source: Created by author)

Valuation

Zscaler has a strong business with a large market opportunity and this is reflected in the stock’s rich valuation. Zscaler’s EV/S ratio is in line with its historical average since listing in 2018 but this is despite significant deceleration in growth.

Figure 19: Zscaler EV/S Ratio

(Source: Created by author using data from Zscaler and Yahoo Finance)

Zscaler’s EV/S/growth ratio is at a historical high and shows how richly the company is currently valued given its growth rate. This is largely a function of the COVID-19 work-from-home narrative, but it is unknown how much the current situation will benefit Zscaler or how sustainable any additional revenue will be.

Figure 20: Zscaler EV/S/growth Ratio

(Source: Created by author using data from Zscaler and Yahoo Finance)

There is a large premium for comparable companies that are cloud-native as they have strong competitive positions relative to on-premise incumbents and are achieving rapid revenue growth. Zscaler’s EV/S ratio is high for its current growth rate compared to companies like Okta (OKTA) and CrowdStrike. Companies like Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks trade on significantly lower multiples despite achieving growth rates not that much lower than Zscaler. This is at least partially due to the fact that their core firewall hardware businesses are likely to face pressure in the future as network security continues to change.

Figure 21: Comparable Company EV/S Ratios

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports and Yahoo Finance)

Based on a discounted-cash-flow analysis, I estimate the intrinsic value of Zscaler to be approximately $83 per share. While I believe Zscaler is strongly positioned for the future and is fairly valued, I do not think this is a good entry point. Sentiment is high due to the COVID-19 work-from-home narrative and a failure to deliver significantly improved revenue growth in coming periods is likely to result in a share price decline. In addition, Zscaler faces strong competition and it is not clear it will remain the market leader in cloud network security.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NET, CRWD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.