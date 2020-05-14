Oil States International: More Upside Ahead

Source: OilOnline

I have been bearish cyclical names like Oil States International (OIS) for several years. The did not believe the economy was as strong as policymakers were suggesting. The coronavirus likely exposed that weakness. Brent oil is still sub-$35, despite supply cuts from Russia and Saudi Arabia. This may still be too low for oil drillers to open the spigots. In Q1 2020, Oil States reported revenue of $219.69 million, down 8% sequentially. However, the company's business prospects could improve.

North America Is Facing Headwinds

OPEC supply cuts have practically put a floor on oil prices over the past few years. I have long questioned whether demand would justify robust E&P in the oil patch. The coronavirus is starting to test that thesis, as demand for oil has been disrupted. In its most recent quarter, Oil States generated revenue of $220 million, 8% Q/Q.

Revenue from Wellsite Services was $87 million, down 5% Q/Q. It represented 40% of total revenue, up from 38% in Q4. The North America land drilling market has been hard-hit due to budget exhaustion from certain clients and falling oil prices; there could be additional headwinds until demand returns. Last quarter, Oil States discontinued drilling activities in the Permian because the margins were not robust enough to generate an acceptable return on capital. This may have led to lower revenue this quarter, yet improved margins. The segment still faces waning pricing pressure due to an oversupply of oil.

Downhole Technologies revenue was $41 million, up 7% Q/Q due to increasing sales of the company's perforating products and frac plugs. Meanwhile, revenue from Offshore Products fell 16% as disruptions in its operations caused delays in project-driven revenues. I believe Offshore could be the company's weakest segment going forward. Offshore projects may not be profitable unless oil prices are in the $65-70 range for an extended period. At Q1, Offshore was around 41% of total revenue.

Margins Bounce

Maintaining margins will be paramount for Oil States and other oil services companies going forward. Larger players like Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (SLB) have been laying off employees and closing certain facilities to cut costs. This quarter, gross margin for Oil States was 10% versus 19% in Q4. The company incurred a $25 million inventory impairment charge, which weighed during the quarter. On a dollar basis, gross profit was $22 million, down over 50% Q/Q. Management reduced SG&A expense by 11% to $26 million. SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue was about 12%, down 40 basis points versus Q4. This represents a sizeable pool of expenses management could cut in order to preserve margins.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $21 million (excluding inventory impairment charge) rose 7% Q/Q. EBITDA margin was 10%, up 200 basis points versus Q4. Margins improved due to cost containment initiatives. Management cut capital expenditures and discretionary spending to prepare for a potential protracted downturn in the oil patch:

As Lloyd mentioned, CapEx will be reduced by approximately 70% year-over-year. Direct operating cost will be reduced in line with activity declines. Headcount has already been reduced approximately 30% in our Well Site Services and Downhole Technologies segments since the beginning of this year. SG&A headcount has been reduced by approximately 15% since the beginning of the year as well. Short-term incentives have essentially been eliminated for 2020. Our 401K and deferred compensation plan matches have been suspended for the immediate future. Various salary personnel, including executive management, have taken salary reductions in addition to other reductions in short-term and long-term compensation.

EBITDA margins were half those of Halliburton or Schlumberger; if management can simply maintain margins amid volatile oil markets, that could be considered a win. Management is experienced at containing costs amid a downturn in the oil patch.

Liquidity

Liquidity is paramount, particularly for the smaller oil services firms. Oil States ended the quarter with $224 million in cash, up from $8 million at year end. Working capital was $338 million; the company should be able to monetize its working capital in case operations continue to contract. Oil States generated free cash flow ("FCF") of $3 million, down from about $16 million in the year-earlier period. Capital expenditures were about $6 million, a 67% reduction from that of the year-earlier period. Positive FCF implies liquidity could grow over time. Management needs to contain costs long enough for the economy to reopen, which will likely spur E&P and help grow the company's top line.

Conclusion

Policymakers and key oil suppliers have made concerted efforts to help stabilize the oil markets. Demand should return in a big way once the economy reopens. Rising demand, combined with supply cuts, should spur oil markets and OIS. The company has an enterprise value of $420 million and trades at just over 4x EBITDA. The potential upside may not be priced in. Buy the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.