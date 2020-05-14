ArcelorMittal: Q1 Results Encapsulate The Distressing Macro Environment

After 2019 that was overshadowed by a substantial drop in demand for steel amid the U.S-China trade confrontation and uncertainty spawned by it, Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal (MT), one of the leaders of the grey metal industry, encountered much more aggressive headwinds in 2020. The supply-demand imbalance amid the economic turmoil across the globe induced by the pandemic sent its first-quarter revenue plunging. Despite some recuperation of economic activity in the world that we have been watching closely this May, Q2 and full-year results will likely be lackluster, as analysts are forecasting the 2020 revenue to be more than 23% below the 2019 level and the Q2 revenue to dip 42.7%.

As EBITDA plummeted because of softness in the core end-markets, the company has been implementing urgent measures to optimize the capital structure. However, an announcement of a $2 billion capital raise via issuance of common stock and mandatorily convertible subordinated notes was perceived by the investor community as an undesirable sign and led to an around 12.9% share price drop on the NYSE on May 11. That is explainable considering dilution and decrease in value per share which inevitably follows stock issuances.

Among other things, Moody’s has recently downgraded MT to junk credit rating, citing demand loss because of the coronavirus and its ripple effects on steel consumption in the automotive and construction industries, etc.

After a slew of disappointing events, MT is trading at EV/EBITDA of 7x and EV/Sales of just 0.31x. So, let’s delve into its Q1 results that have been presented recently to examine if there is a value investing opportunity here.

The top line

ArcelorMittal’s first-quarter sales were down 23% vs. 1Q19. The result has been the weakest since the fourth quarter of 2016. $14.84 billion in sales was the lowest result since the last quarter of 2016. Both revenue and EPS were deeply below the level Wall Street had expected.

Segmental data bring valuable insights worth highlighting. For instance, while the NAFTA region delivered a 4% improvement in shipments that had been close to the strongest levels since 1Q17, Brazil (the segment also encompasses Argentina, Costa Rica, and Venezuela) disappointed with an above 18% contraction that sent quarterly shipments close to a three-year nadir. Europe, the company’s bulwark with the most significant contribution to the top line, reported a 19.5% reduction. 9.3 Mt were slightly above lackluster 4Q19 results, but still almost the worst in comparison to twelve previous quarters.

Softness in Europe is fully explainable. For instance, in France during the first month of the coronavirus pandemic, the output of the construction industry tumbled by 90%, as the research conducted by Insee, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies, illustrated. That weighed on demand for steel.

Finally, ACIS set a three-year anti-record with 2.614 Mt. All in all, despite marginal improvement in the NAFTA region, a material decline in the European segment hammered the 1Q20 sales and took a toll on margins and operating cash flow.

Steel shipments by geography. Raw data from the MT analyst model, conditional formatting was added by the author. Intensive red indicates cells with the lowest values.

MT 1Q20 crude steel production of 21.1 Mt was 12.5% lower than in 1Q19 but well above the 4Q20 production of 19.8 Mt. Scaled back production staved off a huge inventory build-up that could lead to a sharp increase in working capital and, in turn, take a toll on net operating cash flow and capex coverage.

While revenue contracted, IFRS operating income did not emerge unscathed. Operating income was dragged down by impairment (because of permanent closure of the coke plant in Florange, France), a non-cash expense, and one-off charges. The scale of impairment was well below the 4Q19 when it equaled $830 million, but still substantial enough to send quarterly EBIT to the sub-zero territory.

Another huge blow was from exceptional charges, which were the consequence of the decrease in value of the inventory that was caused by a weak pricing outlook; they amounted to $457 million. That hugely distorted IFRS operating income as in 1Q19 the company reported no exceptional charges.

EBITDA, the metric that helps to mitigate the effect of non-cash expenses and tax regimes on a company’s income, also disappointed and plunged 44% vs. 1Q19 to just $967 million.

MT quarterly EBITDA and total sales in 1Q15-1Q20. Data from the MT analyst model.

Higher taxes added to difficulties and, after all, IFRS net income dropped to $(1.12 billion). A decline in accounting profit because of non-cash impairment charges has, of course, only limited importance, as little had changed for cash flow-focused investors.

Dividend suspension

Expectedly, given the unfavorable macro conditions and plunging sales, MT followed suit of many other basic materials companies and suspended the dividend to protect liquidity and shield the balance sheet. Here it is worth taking a look at the company’s free cash flow to assess how its investment activities and shareholder rewards were covered.

The gist is that the company was free-cash-flow negative last quarter; the previous time it failed to cover capex with net CFFO was in the 2019 September quarter. Thanks to strong cash flow in Q4 2019, MT's LTM FCF is standing at $2.17 billion.

Please, take notice that MT reports its FCF (a non-IFRS metric) deducting capital expenditures from net cash flow from operations. I frequently use the same methodology while researching cash flow statements.

I have prepared the following reconciliations to illustrate how MT’s IFRS net income compared to free cash flows in the March quarter.

Created by the author using the data from ArcelorMittal

As you can see, the Q1 profit was hugely distorted by non-cash items. Still, net CFFO did not cover capex.

And this is how pro forma FCF looked in 1Q19.

Of course, with a deeply negative FCF, dividend suspension was inevitable.

The debt question

The company’s net debt deserves closer attention.

In the earnings release, MT reiterated the commitment to net debt reduction up to a $7 billion milestone in the near term. As of end-March, net debt stood at $9.5 billion; cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet equaled $4.298 billion.

According to the 2019 Form 20-F (see page 152), the company's debt repayment obligations due in one year were $2,869 million. The recently announced debt and equity offering will provide an inflow high enough to fortify liquidity and cover upcoming principal repayment. Unfortunately, this comes at the expense of shareholders as dilution will lead to a decline in per-share earnings, EPS, and cash flow.

Conclusion

ArcelorMittal is facing a sharp reduction in steel demand because of the recession in the construction and automotive industries caused by the ramification of the coronavirus pandemic. The International Monetary Fund has recently revised the global economic outlook down and will be publishing a more bearish forecast next month. So, the pressure on ArcelorMittal’s top line is not about to ease this year.

Also, the most recent data presented by The American Institute of Architects illustrate that demand for design services in the U.S. touched a multi-year nadir; the Architecture Billings Index amounted to only 33.3. The advantage of this indicator is that it offers a glimpse into future construction activity. The indicator signals that the demand for steel used in the U.S. construction industry will be pronouncedly weak this year. Plunging demand for cars and lackluster sales dynamics even in China is another huge blow for steel producers.

In sum, I do not think MT is a value trap. Its cheap valuation (the Value Grade is 'A-') is a consequence of cyclical swings in the steel industry. Hence, it might offer solid price returns in the longer term. However, given macro challenges, I would not say the stock price has bottomed; so, I am neutral for now.

