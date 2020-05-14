Schrodinger: Interesting, But Not An Investment Right Now

The company is losing a bit of money, but that is backed well by cash holdings, as the long-term potential remains sound.

The promise of the business seems well baked into the stock, with operating assets trading at 35 times annualised sales.

Schrodinger has seen revenue growth accelerate in 2019, yet growth has slowed down a bit in the first quarter due to slower growth at its drug discovery business.

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) is a company which captured my imagination when it went public in February of this year, as I concluded in this premium article that it was a very interesting company to watch.

Ever since, shares have more than doubled again, and they are up more than threefold from the public offer price, causing a massive surge in the valuation. Despite the sound potential for the business in the long run, I fail to see compelling risk-reward here, despite continued progress and interesting partnerships with blue-chip names.

The Company, The Thesis

Schrodinger has a goal to transform the way in which therapeutics and materials are discovered. The company has developed a platform which allows for the discovery of high-quality molecules used in drug discovery and material applications. The method has two distinctive advantages: lower costs, while the chances of success are better.

Drug development is both time-consuming and expensive, as it is hard to predict upfront how molecules behave, and the company aims to improve just that. Real improvements have far-reaching consequences not just for drug development, but for aerospace, defense, semiconductor and other industries as well. Over half of the 400 FTEs are involved in R&D. In fact, more than half the workforce has a PhD.

Hard to imagine, yet the IPO price in February was just $17 per share, as Schrodinger sold nearly 12 million shares in an offering raising about $200 million in gross proceeds. The 61.5 million shares outstanding following that offering valued the company at $1.05 billion at the offer price, and at $1.72 billion at the $28 mark at which shares ended their first day of trading. Adjusting for the existing net cash balances and the offer proceeds, operating assets were valued around $1.45 billion at $28 per share.

Valuation Thoughts

A nearly $1.5 billion operating valuation is quite steep for a business which generated just around $55 million in sales in 2017, of which $5 million was from drug discovery and the remainder from software products and services. Overall, the company posted an operating loss of $19 million that year.

Schrodinger grew sales by 20% in 2018, with revenues approaching $67 million as the drug discovery business grew sales by 40% to nearly $7 million. Yet, despite the reported growth, operating losses widened to $28 million.

At the time of the public offering, only the first three quarters for 2019 have been reported. Sales were up 21% for the nine-month period, with the drug discovery business tripling sales to $10.5 million. There is an interesting twitch, and that is that this might be the most interesting part of the business, with its greatest promise. At the same time, this unit is now responsible for a substantial part of the losses, as the company posted an operating loss of $31 million for the first three quarters of the year.

It guided for fourth quarter sales of $25-$26 million, nearly 50% revenue growth on an annual basis, with drug delivery revenues seen at $8 million. This indicates good momentum, as operating losses were actually expected to narrow a bit towards $8 million.

Based on the fourth-quarter outlook and the operating asset valuation at $28, shares were trading around 15 times sales at the offering. That is high for a lossmaking business with around 20% growth in recent times, yet Schrodinger is making progress on margins and has seen real sales growth acceleration in the fourth quarter. Amidst all of this, I concluded that the risk-reward looked compelling at the offer price, yet I was no longer seeing that great risk-reward at $28 per share.

A Modest Start To 2020 On The Numbers, Good On The Partnerships

Since its debut about three months ago, investors have seen their fair share of volatility. Yet, after seeing stellar opening-day returns already, shares furthermore doubled over the past three months alone, now trading around the $60 mark.

This means that with the reported diluted share count of 61.5 million shares, Schrodinger's equity valuation stands at $3.7 billion, or around $3.4 billion if we include the net cash position of nearly $300 million.

The strength of the operating momentum faded a bit, as first-quarter revenues rose 26% to $26.2 million, driven by drug discovery revenues increasing just 11% to $2.4 million, a real reversal of the strong momentum seen in recent quarters. With expenses growing at an elevated pace, operating losses more than doubled from $5.6 million to $11.8 million, as the results provide little indication to drive the underlying momentum in the stock.

There seems to be real underlying strength with the company expanding a partnership with AstraZeneca (AZN) during the quarter, and it has teamed up with Google (GOOG, GOOGL) as well, though expected payoffs will not be seen in the current results, of course.

Furthermore, Schrodinger's shareholder base is particularly interesting, including Bill Gates and David Shaw, among others.

Remains Interesting, Not Here and Now

Given the huge run-up in a very tough investment climate, I find the risk-reward of the shares not necessarily very appealing. This is certainly the case, as the first-quarter results show some real deceleration in revenue growth, mostly on its most promising business, as the company has seen some deleveraging on the bottom line as well.

Nonetheless, Schrodinger remains an interesting business with high-profile partnerships, so I will certainly keep an eye on the shares from here on, yet find no real reasons to initiate a position here.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.