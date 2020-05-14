Shopify's COVID-19 Play

Long before COVID-19 washed up on American shores, a secular shift toward e-commerce was already well advanced. Convenience, cost, selection all weighted heavily against the proverbial road trip to the local mall or department store. With blinding speed, COVID-19 has added safety to the list. Social distancing will be commonplace for the foreseeable future, providing e-commerce an even bigger slice of market share moving forward.

Now with new cases in the US largely plateauing and falling to the downside in many former COVID-19 hotspots, the many actors in the drama strain to be heard. State governors in Georgia, Texas, South Carolina and elsewhere are attempting to reopen their pummeled economies. Economists stress the need for additional fiscal assistance to help ravaged businesses bring back the army of workers furloughed over the past several weeks. Public health officials stress the medical solution to the crisis as biotech companies the world over scramble to bring a viable medical solution to market. And those confined under stay-at-home orders, lockdown freedom beckons - irrespective of smoldering pockets of viral outbreak that appear in their midst. Caution rang out from Seoul authorities, who were forced to shut down bars and clubs again in the face of 34 reported new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. Germany saw three districts exceeding the government’s limit of no more than 50 new cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 people. And Wuhan, China, five cases were discovered over the weekend in a single residential community, the first confirmed cases since early April.

This summer’s consumer traffic in restaurants, bars and malls -economic sectors that shed 7.7 million and 2.1 million jobs, respectively, through the end of April - will likely be painfully slow. In densely populated metropolises like New York City where the death toll now exceeds 19,000, the path to and time frame for economic normalcy is simply a known unknown. Short of a medical end to COVID-19, the fear element to the equation for most people remains all too real. Is it reasonable to assume COVID-19 lurks behind every cough and sneeze that occurs in public spaces? Meanwhile, the economic impact of COVID-19 remains fluid as both private and government surveys reported many of these worker furloughs are viewed as temporary in nature. This suggests a quick turnaround as fears of contagion wane. If true, the onus is on policymakers to fiscally keep the doors of impacted companies from closing permanently. Getting this crisis right is clearly paramount. Negotiating the waters of such disparate voices and interests bestows new meaning to political risk.

Figure 1: Shopify against the S&P 500

While necessity is the traditional mother of invention, adaptability runs a close second. Hardly by prescient design, the Ottawa-based Shopify (SHOP) found itself landing in the right place/right time positioning as the impact of the pandemic spread through the reach of its merchant community. By the beginning of April, COVID-19 had already seriously impeded global commerce with small- and medium-sized service businesses here in the US taking outsized economic hits. At the same time, demand for Shopify's shopping and delivery services by consumers confined by stay-at-home orders soared. Shopify Capital offered up $192 million or 28% more funding to merchants in the 1st quarter QOQ as a result, pushing the program past the $1 billion cumulative threshold during the quarter since launching the program in 2016. By happenstance, the company launched a free 90-day trial platform promotion introduced in early March. By last week's earnings call, the platform saw a 62% surge in online merchants for the period. The inability of its merchant clientele to meet the new demands placed on their retail operations found Shopify engineers setting up enhanced virtual links to lockdown customers, while coordinating local in-store curb-side pickup and delivery services to keep the flow of goods and services of platform merchants on track. New curbside credit card readers and sales tracking systems were provided to process payments were rolled out. Shopify kept a steady stream of bulletins flowing throughout the system on official assistance announcements from local, state and national governments. As a result of these efforts, local orders from consumers within a 10-mile radius of the registered online store address more than doubled during the period.

With the aid of an unparalleled barrage of liquidity served up by the Federal Reserve timed almost perfectly by an equally unparalleled and bi-partisan fiscal response from Congress, the heretofore liquidity-starved S&P 500 index shook off its 15-day bear market stint on the 8th of April with aplomb. To date, the Fed has already purchased about $1.5 trillion in treasuries and an estimated $600 billion in mortgage backed securities since mid-March. On Tuesday (12th May), the Federal Reserve Bank of New York started buying exchange traded funds with a broad exposure to corporate debt. It will begin to buy corporate debt directly, including non-investment grade issues, in the coming weeks. The Fed’s current purchase pace is now at the level of its second and third large-scale asset purchase programs combined over the course of 2010-12.

Shopify clearly got caught in the sharp market updraft as liquidity issues in the buying and selling of bonds and equities on US exchanges quickly waned as the Fed’s backstop came into place. Shopify’s share price (red-green line) bottomed on the 16th of March at $322, only to reverse to the upside for a 16% gain on the 23rd of March precisely when the S&P hit its nadir for the year. A short-lived but unsustainable spurt to $446/share two days later gave way quickly to a 22% drop by the 2nd of April, which saw the stock crash through its 200-day exponential moving average (blue line). From there, Shopify has soared 105% through Friday’s market close to $709/share. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is up 31% from its 23rd March low, advancing 1.69% (see Figure 1, above). In a jarring juxtaposition, US unemployment hit a post-Depression high of 14.7% with a whopping 23.1 million workers furloughed, while the Nasdaq squeaked into positive territory YTD.

The company delivered a mixed result for the quarter with revenues up 47% YOY at $470 million, but down almost 7% from the 4th quarter 2019. Since 2012, Shopify revenues have grown at an annualized rate of 69.2% through the end of 2019. Gross profit for the quarter came to $257 million, up 43% YOY but down 3% from the 4th quarter. Over the 8-year period, annualized growth in gross profits came to 61.29%. Total operating income for the quarter was negative at $59.2 million, down from a negative $31.4 million YOY with total operating expenses up 49% YOY. Operating expenses also increased 8% in the 1st quarter over the 4th quarter. Over the eight-year period, operating expenses grew at a 61.41% annualized rate. Much of this growth in the quarter stems from capital outlays and expenses associated with the purchase of 6 Rivers Systems last year. Six Rivers provides cloud-based software and mobile robots that will add measures of efficiency to Shopify’s fulfillment network rollout in the US. Earnings per share remained negative for the 1st quarter at ($0.27)/share, down almost 23% YOY and down from a positive $0.01/share in the 4th quarter. Shopify has yet to turn an annual profit.

Unsurprisingly, non-GAAP growth measures figured heavily in the company’s 1st quarter report. Monthly recurring revenue (MRR) grew at 25% YOY to $55.4 million. The measure compiles three basic components: merchant monthly fees, variable fees collected from larger companies on the Shopify Plus platform, and the number of Shopify apps merchants use per month. Overall, MRR multiplies the number of merchants on the platform by the average monthly fee charged on the last day of the period. MRR is important as both a monthly account of cash flow as well as a monthly headcount of companies using the Shopify platform.

Shopify Plus added two percentage points to MRR growth during the quarter, accounting for 28% of MRR revenue, or $15.3 million. Shopify Plus offers large volume, higher margin merchants the ability to move a portion or all their operations online quickly, cost efficiently and across multiple selling channels. The ability and facility of companies to offer merchandise online during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak were aptly demonstrated, in many instances providing the difference between meeting and not meeting demand for the period.

Another non-GAAP measure is gross merchandise volume (GMV). The indicator compiles the total dollar value of goods and services processed by merchants on the Shopify platform, including shipping, handling, duties and applied sales taxes. GMV increased 46% YOY to $17.4 billion with $7.3 billion or about 42% of that dollar volume being processed through Shopify Payments during the quarter. Dollar volume through Shopify Payments increased 51% YOY with non-discretionary items like food and daily essentials seeing elevated demand during the COVID-19 lockdown period. Office equipment and exercise equipment were also high demand items as the shift from offline to online retail increased proportionally to the inability or unwillingness of consumers to venture outside for basic and nondiscretionary needs. GMV, an annual measure, increased by 49% YOY through the end of 2019.

Is Shopify’s current stock price sustainable moving forward? This is likely the wrong question to ask. Stock prices are valued not by historical or current performance - but on the potential of future earnings. Shopify’s $87.98 billion market cap is 51 times trailing twelve-month revenues and 93.4 times TTM gross profits through the end of 2019. That is pricey by most standard measures. At its current valuation, the company is now the biggest publicly listed firm in Canada, having edged out the Royal Bank of Canada (RY) last week. That said, investors are collectively telling a different story. Shopify has become a major player in the e-commerce space which is fast becoming an essential utility. While its current market valuation is 13.6 times less than Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) $1.2 trillion market cap, comparisons of the two competitors in the same e-commerce space are hard to avoid. Investors clearly see in Shopify a formidable rival to Amazon’s current e-commerce market position. More importantly, investors see the e-commerce space as big enough for the likes of both Shopify and Amazon to expand and consolidate their respective operations. COVID-19 has accelerated the shift toward online shopping and Shopify’s (and Amazon's) current market valuation is a reflection of the fact.

Shopify has gathered a very loyal base of some 1 million merchants, mostly small- and medium-sized companies (SME) to date. In order to maintain, let alone grow, its current market valuation, the task for Shopify moving forward is clear. First and foremost, the company needs to grow its merchant base. As we have seen, revenues have a current annualized growth rate of 69.2% back to 2012. The results of the company’s 90-day free trial netting a 62% increase in new business creation on the platform underscores demand among SMEs for Shopify’s growing basket of online services. Second, Shopify needs to continue the process of launching technology tools to add services to its platform, creating broad-based and recurring bottom-line income streams that will lift the company to profitability sooner rather than later. The continued breakout of its fulfillment network in the US with the aid of 6 Rivers System software and automation is a clear example. Shopify Capital was an unexpected godsend to many a struggling Shopify merchant in the heat of the COVID-19 outbreak by offering up loans and advances to merchants against future sales. Such support for its merchant community needs to both continue and expand moving forward.

By and large, merchants do not really care where the sales are coming from - be it from websites, from brick-and-mortar stores, from Amazon's or Instagram’s Marketplace or from tablets, cell phones or laptop computers. Merchants care about the management of their inventory, their sales and the channels through which they move their goods and services. Shopify provides the unified command center to monitor the minutia of retail so that merchants can increase their marketing and service reach and ultimately their gross sales to their respective client base.

An amazing statistic popped out of the company’s press release announcing its earnings call last week. Shopify’s point-of-sale (POS) merchants selling through brick-and-mortar storefronts saw revenues drop 71% in the first half of March. Those same merchants were able to turn around much of that deficit by shifting sales quickly online, recovering an estimated 94% of sales assumed to be lost forever in the first half of the month. Providing an almost seamless pivot from physical to virtual sales underscores the importance of Shopify in the e-commerce mix. This level of flexibility is but one of the many tailwinds behind Shopify's current market success.

Figure 2: Shopify and Amazon against the S&P 500

Shopify is among a handful of tech companies that clearly surged in value in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic has forced us all online to meet daily needs that could not be met under lockdown mandates that swept major population centers here in the US and around the world. Companies like Amazon, Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) have all pushed their market caps comfortably above the $1 trillion mark. Amazon (up 24%) and Microsoft (up 13%) lay claim to double-digit gains for the year. Zoom (ZM), a video-conferencing technology firm, is up 146% midday (13th May). With stay-at-home mandates, the company has seen exponential growth through the end of the 1st quarter. The broader S&P 500 is still down just under 12% for the year through yesterday’s (12th May) market close. Nearly 40% of the market value of the Nasdaq derives from these stocks with the addition of Alphabet (GOOG) and Facebook (FB). Similarly, these same companies comprise about one fifth of the S&P 500 by market capitalization. Both Shopify (green-red line) and Amazon (purple line) have furthered the relative value of e-commerce during the pandemic and investors have responded by advancing their shares in the marketplace well beyond the S&P 500 benchmark’s own breakout since the 23rd of March. Shopify broke through its 200-day exponential moving average in the early days of April and has largely not looked back. Ditto for Amazon (see Figure 2, above). And with the continued and determined market backstop provided by the Federal Reserve, both Shopify and Amazon will continue to provide millions with market access to myriad goods and services by click of a keyboard in the post-pandemic environment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHOP, AMZN, MSFT, GOOG, ZM, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.