Why Wells Fargo Is Even Cheaper To Ignore

Despite Wells Fargo (WFC) limiting such risky instruments as home equity loans that may ruin its business, investors sent the stock down ~8% on May 13. The sector is about to face a sharp increase in defaults and home foreclosures starting in the second quarter. But if Wells Fargo is the most responsibly run firm out of all the banks, the company should report limited losses. Conversely, its competitors may post higher loan provisions. The Fed also issued a grim economic outlook, triggering the selling. At what point should investors ignore the negative noise and buy shares as it nears a bottom?

Before reading further, investors should note my “buy” rating on WFC stock on April 15, 2020. Since then, the stock fell by nearly 22%.

Fed Chair’s Dour Forecast

Fed Chair Jay Powell said that "while the economic response has been both timely and appropriately large, it may not be the final chapter, given that the path ahead is both highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks.” In the weeks following the massive rally and v-shaped bounce from the March lows, investors expected better news than that. Speculators based their bullishness on the economy reopening without incident of another outbreak, the U.S. government starting a second multi-trillion dollar stimulus package and negative interest rates.

Fed Chairman Powel said that the Fed is not considering negative rates. Investors should look at that stance as good news. At 0% rates, Wells Fargo’s interest rate spread shrank considerably. In its last quarter, management said that its “performance in spread products suffered due to the market dislocation.” But its commercial loans grew 52%, up 10% from the fourth quarter. Its global debt capital market activity was the strongest on record, too.

WFC also said that “what's important is controlling the spread of the virus so the economy can reopen.” So, instead of looking at various States loosening stay-at-home orders even as Covid-19 cases rise, Americans should look at developments outside of their country. For example, South Korea enjoyed months of zero new infections. But on May 11, a single sick person led to a sudden increase in new infections. In Russia, the country did not issue a lockdown early enough. Now, it is becoming the second most-infected country with 240,000 coronavirus cases.

Wells Fargo needs economic activity to resume before its business gets better. For now, it must keep its levels of capital as strong as possible. Its liquidity position is still healthy, although it may need a capital raise or debt issuance if the lockdown continues for longer than thought.

Dividend Maintained

Wells Fargo has strong capital ratios and will not need to cut its dividend. And it also faces a different balance sheet cap, limiting its ability to deploy capital internally. But predicting when the economy recovers or how many businesses will resume after the lockdown eases is impossible. If the Fed is right and the recession (it is a temporary depression now) worsens, then WFC may cut its dividend later in the year.

After the stock fell nearly 8% to trade at $22.21, the dividend yield of 8.5% is nearly double that of its competitors. Citi (C) pays a dividend-yielding 4.8% while Bank of America (BAC) stands at 3.3%.

Risks

Wells Fargo took a $4 billion provision expense to cover credit losses. Its securities impairment cost $950 million, and its net losses from equity securities for deferred compensation plan investments increased by $621 million. In its wholesale banking, WFC took a $2.2 billion increase in its provision expense.

As it digests the unemployment numbers, the GDP decline, and the government stimulus package, investors may anticipate the current second quarter hurting results at its worst. After that, as the lockdown eases and parts of the economy start to reopen, WFC’s required provisions should drop.

Fair Value on Wells Fargo Stock

19 analysts offering a 1-year view on Wells Fargo have an average price target of $34.18 (per TipRanks). 15 of those analysts rank the stock as a “hold.” Two analysts correctly predicted that the stock would fall in the $21-25 range:

Similarly, the stock has a margin of safety of 70% based on a discounted-cash-flow analysis:

With its strong value score of 98/100, investors seeking a discounted dividend-income stock should not ignore this bank stock.

Investors should not try to predict when Wells Fargo might bottom. Instead, build a dividend-income stock list, as explained here. At these levels, the market is predicting a deep recession. That sentiment is too negative. Eventually, WFC stock will rebound when that reverses.

