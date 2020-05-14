Fear Creates Opportunity: Triple Net Lease Preferred

In this case I choose to pass on a potential multi-bagger return in the common in order to keep a dividend and reduce risk.

Back on March 24th, Jonathan Weber released, “EPR Properties: What Investors Need To Know About Its Massive Dividend Yield”. Last weekend Jussi Askola released, “EPR Properties Suspends The Dividend: Sell, Hold Or Buy?”. The common dividend cut in particular makes the EPR more interesting because:

It got the bad news of the common dividend cut out.

It confirmed the preferred is less likely to get cut.

It provides retained cash to help EPR Properties gets past COVID challenges and thrive over the long run. Over time the reduces preferred risk.

However, before we go there, here are the publicly traded triple net lease firms with some key valuation and safety ratios.

Source: Stock Rover

Additionally there are couple other things about Triple Net Lease firms that are particularly important to point out in today's environment.

COVID-19 would typically NOT constitute a situation where a triple net lease tenant could get out of its lease. In fact, most triple net leases expressly state that events of force majeure do not curtail the tenant's obligation to pay rent. That doesn't mean it's not in the landlord's best interest to work with tenants, it means the negotiation starts from a place of, "you still contractually owe your rent". The location of the real estate and building is frequently an integral part of a triple net lease client’s business. For example, if you’ve had an established profitable movie theater on Kennedy Avenue for a decade or more, you’re probably not going to want to walk away from that location in order to build another a couple miles away. If nothing else, the prospect of allowing a competitor to set up shop in your former location would be prohibitive. A ski resort or amusement park is even more “sticky” as it has permits and significant sunk costs tied to the location, making the cost of moving prohibitive. Triple net lease contracts are therefore usually sticky, long-term leases. In most cases, the whole point of entering into a triple net leaseback was more a financing choice rather than a desire to create location flexibility. On the contrary most triple net lease tenants want extensive assurance that you can't evict them or raise the rent inordinately built into the contract because they plan to stay for decades. In this way, triple net leases tend to be a more permanent arrangement than an apartment rental, or office space, in someone else’s building.

Now on to the focus of the rest of this article, Triple Net Lease Preferred.

Triple Net Preferred:

There are only three triple net lease firms that I am aware of which have preferred stock or baby bond offerings--EPR Properties, Spirit Realty, and National Retail.

Source: QuantumOnline

Of these, the only one I currently find more attractive than its corresponding common are the EPR preferred.

EPR Properties (EPR) is a triple net REIT that owns entertainment-oriented properties like movie theaters (45% of rent), food/play attractions (23%), ski resorts (8%) and other hospitality venues. These hospitality enterprises are among the worst hit by COVID-19. Essentially 100% of EPR’s tenants are currently shut down and 85% aren't paying rent. This is clearly a speculative situation. So while Jonathan and Jussi focused on the common, I seek to control payout risk a little bit more by looking at securities higher up on the stack, as well as overall portfolio risk by potentially stepping into a smaller than average allocation.

EPR Preferred G:

Investors interested in taking a potential position in EPR Properties should fully read this press release which outlines their situation as of April 21st as well as the more recent earnings release and conference call. The key points that I’d like to note are:

Only 15% of tenants paid their rent in April, 85% were deferred. Again, this is clearly a high-risk situation.

Top client, AMC Theatres, represents 18% of total rent for EPR. This client recently received a $500 million loan that they indicate would carry them through a complete suspension of all operations until Thanksgiving. However, Texas, Georgia and other area's are already starting to allow the reopening of movie theatres. AMC decided to delay the Texas opening of their theatres until mid-summer (July 17 th ?) due to a lack of new movie availability, but it's pretty clear all theatres will not have to remain closed through Thanksgiving. In other words, top tenant AMC has a decent chance of surviving outside bankruptcy.

?) due to a lack of new movie availability, but it's pretty clear all theatres will not have to remain closed through Thanksgiving. In other words, top tenant AMC has a decent chance of surviving outside bankruptcy. EPR has a massive amount of available liquidity, $994 million as of April 21st. With the common dividend now eliminated, and assuming current rent collections (15% of total rent), this would allow them to cover the cash burn for over 5 years. COVID-19 is highly unlikely to be a major issue two years from now, much less 5. EPR is likely to survive outside bankruptcy.

I find it notable that in the April 21st release management modeled survivability both with and without the common distribution, but they didn’t provide a third option where the preferred distribution also wasn’t paid. This shows in their mind a preferred distribution cut is unlikely to be necessary or desirable, instead it is lumped in with other operating costs.“The ‘Monthly Cash Burn Rate’ includes the Company’s current estimates of average monthly cash for general and administrative expense, interest expense, property operating expense paid directly by the Company, ground leases whether or not paid directly by the Company, losses on the Company’s operating properties , preferred dividends and maintenance capital expenditures.” (emphasis mine) Reinforcing this in their recent earnings release, EPR decided to cut the common dividend due to a probably Q2 covenant breach but left the preferred dividend alone.

and maintenance capital expenditures.” (emphasis mine) Reinforcing this in their recent earnings release, EPR decided to cut the common dividend due to a probably Q2 covenant breach but left the preferred dividend alone. This video from Simon Property Group (SPG) shows little reluctance for people to return to malls. I suspect it will not be that much different with movie theatres and other experiential facilities though social distancing measures will probably limit attendance and the max sales level. It is usually a mistake to underestimate the resiliency of the American consumer. In this case consumers desire to "go out and have a little fun" after being cooped up at home for months is even more likely to create a decent rebound of demand. SPG for example commented, "Shopper response to our reopenings has been very positive. Initial traffic has been better than expected, and at times we have had to limit access to our properties to ensure enthusiastic shoppers adhere to the social distancing standards outlined in our COVID-19 safety protocols. Moreover, to our surprise, many of our tenants experienced much stronger than expected sales over the weekend. Overwhelmingly, consumers have relayed to us how excited they are to be out shopping again. With more and more stores opening every day, we expect our retailers will be able to take advantage of significant pent-up consumer demand."

EPR Properties common (EPR) has almost 200% upside from its current price to the price it traded at near the beginning of this year. The preferred EPR PR G returning to par represents a little less than 50% upside. Both are very tempting potential returns. However, with the common one has to also consider whether the intermediate term fair value has been damaged. For example, a 10% reduction in rent corresponds to a 15% reduction in FFO and a 37% reduction in net income due to leverage. So if you think 2021 rents will be 10% lower you might consider the upside on EPR common something closer to $60 than $71. This is still a very attractive 150% upside potential, but you also get an attractive 8.1% dividend while you wait for the 50% potential with the preferred.

Personally, I chose EPR PR G over the common. Part of the reason for that is simple, I like collecting dividends. While I expect EPR will be fine in the long-run, I could see the firm being prohibited from reinstating a dividend until the interest coverage ratio covenant breach is resolved. That might not be until 90% or more of tenants have paid their rent for an entire quarter, an eventuality that could be a year or more in the future. Thus, I think there's a decent chance the preferred returns to a near par price before the common returns to $60 or more. If that should happen, there is also the potential to switch from the preferred to the common and get a higher overall combined return than buying the common now.

Consider, it is still very possible that some of EPR's tenants will need to declare bankruptcy, thereby breaking existing triple net lease contracts. That can be a long process.

It's also likely that EPR will see making temporary but significant rent concessions to clients advantageous in order to help them return to business. For example, it would make sense to me for EPR to negotiate a forgiveness of rent owed in return for some newly issued preferred shares in its clients businesses or potentially some portion of future sales for those that aren't publicly traded. This would help them not only survive outside bankruptcy, but create a situation where EPR benefits from helping its clients recover. However, preferred interests in struggling clients and future cuts of the gross revenue isn't cash in the present quarter. Thus they probably won't be counted towards helping resolve a debt covenant breach until they actually produce cash.

However, the cutting of the cumulative preferred dividend at this point is unlikely to occur. We have already seen management considers it a different and more drastic step than cutting the common. In part this is because the preferred dividend is cumulative, meaning the obligation doesn't go away. Just as important however is the savings from cutting the preferred is relatively small. So the bank is unlikely to fight them over it. Relative cash retained by eliminating the preferred amounts to only $24 million per year, less than 8% of the cash that is being saved by cutting the common distribution ($342 million). Additionally, the very fact that the cumulative dividend is usually not cut short of impending bankruptcy, makes it less likely to be cut. Management will want to avoid sending a signal of more desperation as much as practical.

Debt:

Fortunately, EPR doesn’t have any debt coming due until 2023 ($675 million), and notably 99% of their debt is unsecured. They also don't have a Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA covenant, but they do indicate they seek to keep Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA <5.6x (it was 5.1x at the end of the quarter).

Covenants which do exist include Debt / Total Assets < 60%, and an Interest Coverage Ratio > 1.5x. It is these covenants that are likely to be breached in Q2, especially the latter. Though technically that hasn't happened yet, management is already in discussions with their banks indicating, "we don’t anticipate any issues getting the waiver done...we agreed as part of that process to suspend our dividend...I think the bank might have been open to some form of dividend [1¢], but thought it didn’t make sense to borrow to pay the dividend...".

Taxes and Trading Considerations:

EPR.pG is thinly traded. Thus one should use limit prices to buy and sell, and not expect to be able to get out of a sizeable position without significantly affecting price. I used a limit order to enter a 1.5% initial position. This initial position is small enough that I can add if some future bad news resulted in the preferred returning to the single digits, or if some good news warranted a bigger position.

REITs are best held in an IRA or other tax-deferred account because the distribution they pay out is considered taxable income for US investors. My IRA’s however were already maxed out and they aren’t allowed to utilize margin. I therefore chose to buy the EPR preferred in a taxable account.

This is less than optimal from a tax point of view, and as a result this will likely be a trade rather than a long-term investment. I favor the preferred in this case primarily because I want to collect a dividend while waiting for COVID to end and EPR to recover. However, I find it a benefit that it's relatively easy to identify where this trade should be closed and the margin eliminated. Namely, I would likely sell when these preferred traded near par and had achieved long-term tax status, if not before then. At that time I will decide whether it makes sense to switch into the common for the long run.

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear? Data verified by Etrade. The primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. Portfolio's prices fluctuate, the income stream not so much. By focusing on underlying corporate cash flows, and management capital allocation and alignment, then overlaying sound money management strategy, we help reduce portfolio income volatility. Capture an income stream that helps you stay logical when times are tough. Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR.PG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: EPR Properties only collected 15% of rent in April due to COVID and thus should be considered speculative. EPR Preferred are thinly traded, use limit orders and control one's position size accordingly. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.