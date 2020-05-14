Assessing Survival Potential: American Campus Communities

Demand for four-year education has been on the decline for years, and if the current situation makes demand even lower, the company will likely face permanent margin compression.

American Campus Communities has decent financial health to survive but will likely see a drastic decline in funds from operations.

This would likely result in a long-term double-digit decline in the company's revenue, as many students look to break their 2020-2021 leases.

While few of the company's assets are in California, many colleges throughout the country may follow suit.

The student housing REIT American Campus Communities lost 10% of its value Wednesday as California public universities announced they will maintain primarily online education in the Fall.

In general, REITs are among the hardest hit sector by the COVID-19 economic shock. Most remain far below February levels despite the "recovery" of major indices. Most notable among these is American Campus Communities (ACC), which remains about 50% below its pre-crash levels.

See ACC's performance vs. the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ):

In the past, student housing was regarded as an extremely profitable and generally low-risk investment. Students are generally supported by parent incomes or debt, and are unlikely to not pay. Additionally, rents are often higher near campuses due to fixed demand and low vacancy (in normal circumstances).

The current situation has ended this. Essentially all schools have switched to online education, which has caused an extreme spike in non-paying students who aim to break their lease. Additionally, many campuses are planning on maintaining online courses in the Fall. So far, this includes California's large CSU and UC systems. While California properties do not make up a majority of ACC's portfolio, it does own numerous CSU and UC-centered properties, and there is a chance many other schools follow suit.

If you recall, California was one of the first states to adopt a widespread shelter-in-place order due to COVID-19. In the days and weeks following, essentially all other states followed suit. Unfortunately, I would not be surprised if this occurs with the rest of public colleges across the U.S.

ACC is a bit cheaper with a TTM P/FFO of 9-10X, though its dividend yield is only 6.3%, which is low given its considerable risks. Most students are still on the hook for rent this semester due to tight lease agreements, but many are likely not paying. If colleges remain largely online in the Fall, off-campus vacancies will likely skyrocket and cause a significant loss in revenue for landlords.

Like most REITs, ACC's margins are thin, and the business is not made to cope with a double-digit decline in revenue. The company will likely survive, but there is a considerable chance it will be permanently impaired.

American Campus Communities' Defensive Efforts

Unfortunately, there is not a lot that the company can do to avoided losses. Its best efforts are likely going to be in shielding itself from liability. So far, it has waived late fees and is pausing evictions for most students, encouraging social distancing and daily cleaning, limiting on-site employee hours (but not reducing compensation), and providing employees with extended sick leave. In general, these are efforts that will likely moderately increase operating expenses and not stop revenue declines.

That said, these efforts reduce litigation risk and will ideally maintain positive public relations. As reiterated in its latest earnings call, the company is aiming to be "compassionate and provide financial assistance and support to residents and their families who suffer diminishment of income as a result of the COVID-19 crisis." This does not necessarily mean it will allow students to break leases, but it will likely allow for forbearance for an extended period of time.

Of course, in times like these when the vast majority of previously employed students are unemployed, there is a significant chance delayed rent will never be paid. Remember, full-time students generally cannot collect unemployment.

In recent quarters, American Campus Communities has generated around $250 million per quarter in revenue. In its last current report, the company estimated that $13-17 million would be refunded. This only applies to on-campus housing where students were forced to leave, which makes up a low portion of its assets. Additionally, 7% of students did not make off-campus rent payments in April.

Preleasing volumes in April were 60% of prior-year activity, and it is likely May will be even worse. As of April 17th, 76% of the REIT's wholly owned portfolio was preleased for the 2020-2021 academic year. This is in line with last year's level, but given the growing number of schools that plan to keep online courses, it will likely see a significant slowdown in May.

In its earnings call, the company stated a multitude of reasons why students should still rent off-campus even when they have no need to go to campus. This includes high-speed internet, friends, and financial aid. However, I highly doubt many students' parents would be willing to pay or that students will be willing to go into unnecessary debt.

Can American Campus Communities Take the Hit?

As I mentioned earlier, ACC can do everything right and it will still be in an awful situation. Luckily, the company's leverage is not too extreme, so it can afford to see negative cash flow for some time. As you can see below, the total liabilities-to-total assets is currently a decent 56%, and the company has seen financial-debt-to-EBITDA decline dramatically over the past few years. Additionally, its profit margins are generally high at 14%:

With 14% profit margins and a safe debt level, ACC is not at extreme financial risk. Additionally, it has an investment grade credit rating of BBB, so its refinancing ability is indirectly supported by the Federal Reserve. The company also has $170 million in positive working capital, so its liquidity risk is low in the short run.

That said, it's the long-run risks that are more concerning. This includes the possibility of many schools switching to primarily online education in the Fall, a decline in Freshman matriculation that will result in lower off-campus demand two to three years from now (as most incoming students live in university-owned housing in their first year), and a decline in the financial health of students and their families that makes them unable to afford off-campus housing.

There has also been an 11% decline in the number of students attending college over the past decade with consistent losses YoY. This has been largely due to a drastic decline in the value of a degree and an increase in education costs. Without a doubt, a switch to lower-quality online education and a decrease in financial stability will make this previously small problem much worse.

Bottom Line

Overall, American Campus Communities is in a difficult situation. In the short run, the company is safe, as most of its current leases are being paid and it preleased a large number of units for 2020-2021. However, if more school systems follow California's path and do not maintain in-person classes, ACC will likely see an extreme increase in students trying to break their lease. It's a relatively small burden to pay two months of rent on a vacant unit, but it's a major burden to pay six months to a year.

Even more, it seems likely that the crisis results in longer-lasting reverberations that will harm the company's revenue. Fall 2020 Freshman matriculation is likely to be at record lows, which will result in years of lower demand for housing. Even longer is a general devaluation of a four-year education and a potentially permanent shift toward online education.

ACC can sustain a short-term double-digit decline in revenues, but if it is sustained, then issues will arise. The company has ongoing development projects that will likely result in significant losses. Its credit rating will be at risk, and dividends would likely be cut dramatically.

The REIT currently trades at a TTM P/FFO of 9X and has a 7% TTM dividend yield. It also trades slightly above its book value with a P/B of 1.11X. Personally, I believe these valuations are fine if we assume the company's revenue will recover by 2021 and a secular decline in student housing demand is avoided. If ACC's revenue fails to recover by then and/or student housing demand falls into a lasting decline (which is likely given current trends against four-year education), future FFO will likely be substantially lower as margins come under fire. Additionally, its properties would likely be overvalued, which would result in refinancing difficulties.

Due to these risks, I do not believe ACC is a Buy at its current price. Following the news from California, the stock declined over 10%, and I believe further declines will come. I would not look to buy the stock until its TTM P/FFO is closer to 5X (share price of $15), which I believe appropriately accounts for its likely 50%+ long-term decline in FFO (due to a 50% decline in margins).

