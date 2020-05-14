Is Take-Two Interactive Setting Up For A Breakout?

The video game maker is expected to see earnings and revenue increase compared to the same quarter of 2019.

Video game developer Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) is set to report fiscal fourth-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday. The rally off of the March low has the stock facing potential resistance at the $135 level and investors are hoping the earnings report can help the stock break out above that resistance.

Before we look at the chart for Take-Two, let’s take a look at the current fundamentals. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter and that is up 14.1% from the $0.78 EPS from the fourth quarter of 2019. The consensus estimate for revenue is at $582.22 million for the quarter and that is up 19.2% from last year.

Over the last three years, Take-Two has seen earnings decline by an average of 2% per year, but the company may have turned a corner in the third quarter with earnings increasing by 131% over the previous year. Analysts expect earnings for 2020 to increase by 142% overall.

Take-Two’s revenues have increased by an average of 24% per year over the last three years, but they were down by 26% in the third quarter. The consensus estimate for 2020 as a whole is that revenue will decline by 3%.

Seeing earnings improve dramatically while revenue fell in the third quarter can be partially attributed to improved management efficiency measurements. The return on equity for the company is at 12.8% and that is slightly below average. The profit margin is only 8.7% and that is considerably below average. Competitors Electronic Arts (EA) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) both show considerably higher ROEs and profit margins. One advantage for Take-Two that could help in the current economic environment is that the company doesn’t have any long-term debt.

It is also worth noting that EA and Activision have already reported earnings for the quarter and both appear to have benefitted from the current crisis as video game sales have jumped as consumers are forced to stay home.

The Stock is Facing Resistance at an Old High

Looking at the weekly chart for Take-Two, we see that the stock rallied approximately 35% off its March low and that put the stock at the $135 level. That same area marked a high for the stock last August. The stock hit $135 earlier this week, but turned lower as the market fell late on Tuesday and the selling continued into Wednesday.

The all-time high for Take-Two is just shy of the $140 mark and that high was hit at the beginning of October ’18. The all-time high could act as a secondary layer of resistance for the stock.

We see that the big rally over the last two months has caused the weekly stochastic indicators to hit oversold territory, but the 10-week RSI is still below its threshold for overbought status. The stochastic indicators have remained in overbought territory for extended periods in the past. Since the beginning of 2018, when the stochastics and RSI have hit overbought territory, that combination has been a bad sign for the stock. That is something we will want to keep an eye on.

Another interesting development on the chart is the possible inverse head-and-shoulders pattern being formed. We see the low from April ’18 as the left shoulder and the high in October ’18 as the left side of the neck. The low in February ’19 would be the head, the high in August ’19 would be the right side of the neck, and the low in March is the right shoulder.

A break of the neckline in the $135-140 area would be a confirmation of the pattern and could signal a big move to the upside. Most of the time when you hear about an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, it is usually in regards to a daily chart, but the principles and parts are still the same with a weekly chart.

Sentiment toward Take-Two is Neutral

Looking at the current sentiment indicators for Take-Two, we see relatively neutral readings at this time. There are 29 analysts covering the stock currently with 20 “buy” ratings and nine “hold” ratings. This gives us a buy percentage of 70% and that is right in the middle of the average range. Analysts have become slightly more bullish on the stock in the last few months.

The short interest ratio is at 1.82 and that seems to be in the average range these days. Take-Two’s ratio has fallen since the end of December, but the average daily trading volume has doubled since then. The short interest is up as well, but the number of shares sold short hasn’t jumped as much as the trading volume has.

The put/call ratio is at 0.744 and that is slightly skewed to the optimistic side. There are 24,367 puts open at this time and 32,731 calls. The current reading for the ratio is in the same vicinity to where it was back on February 6 when the company reported third-quarter results. The ratio was as low as 0.59 at the end of March and then gradually rose throughout April and into May.

Overall, we have an average level buy percentage from analysts, an average short interest ratio, and a slightly bullish skew from the put/call ratio. I don’t expect the sentiment to have a huge impact on the reaction to earnings.

My Current Take on Take-Two Interactive Software

The fundamentals for Take-Two are pretty good. They aren’t great, but they do seem to be improving. I like the fact that earnings appear to have turned the corner and are starting to grow again. I would like to see revenue do the same thing, but analysts expect the company to see revenue declines in 2020 and 2021. The sentiment is neutral as I expressed above and that likely means it won’t have much of an influence at this time.

This leaves the technical picture. As I pointed out earlier, the stock could be setting up for a breakout based on two factors - the former resistance in the $135-140 range and the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. Both of those scenarios would suggest a buy point at $140.

The fact that the stochastic indicators are in overbought territory is a minor concern and the RSI is getting close to overbought territory and that would be more of a concern based on the last few years. Should the stock pull back after the earnings report, I would consider the $110 area as another buy point.

Take-Two missed on its EPS estimate when it reported in February and the stock fell $15 the next day. In the previous seven quarters the company beat its EPS estimates, but the reactions were mixed afterwards. The stock trended higher after the reports from May, August, and November of 2019.

If you own the stock already, I would suggest holding on to it. If you are looking to buy the stock, I suggest buying on a move above $140 as it should signify a breakout. If the stock pulls back after earnings I would target a buy in the $110 area. This would mean getting in 16% lower than the current price.

If you would like to learn more about protecting and growing your portfolio in all market environments, please consider joining The Hedged Alpha Strategy. One new intermediate to long-term stock or ETF recommendation per week. One or two option recommendations per month. Bullish and bearish recommendations to help you weather different market conditions. A weekly update with my views on the market, events to keep an eye on, and updates on active recommendations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.