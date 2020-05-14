Coronavirus Beaten Down Stocks/Funds Series - iShares MSCI South Korea

The iShares MSCI South Korea ETF is currently trading on a very low PE of only 11.9.

South Korea is a modern tech economy, led by exports of electronics and cars. Exports account for more than 50% of GDP. South Korea is a member of the G20.

The iShares MSCI South Korea ETF is down 24% from its peak from early 2020, and has recently bounced up after hitting a 5 year low.

In this 'coronavirus beaten down stocks/funds' series of articles I look at both stocks and funds that have been beaten down due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) market sell-off and are near or below their 5 year low, are very well valued, and have potential to rebound strongly as we recover.

Today I look at South Korea, a market that has been heavily sold off and is now bouncing up after recently hitting a 5 year low, and trades on a PE ratio of only 11.9. South Korea also appears to be well on top of the coronavirus with the number of cases declining for some time now.

South Korea

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) - Price = USD 49.08

As shown on the charts below the EWY fund has recently bounced up slightly after hitting a 5 year low. The EWY fund is down 24% from its peak from early 2020.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF fund (EWY) - 5 year price chart (in USD)

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF fund - 25 year performance chart (in USD)

A look at what drives the South Korean economy

According to Wikipedia:

Exports account for more than 50% of South Korean GDP; including electrical machinery and equipment (28%), nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical (13%), road vehicles (12%), mineral fuels, mineral oils, bituminous substances (8%), plastics and articles thereof (6%), iron and steel (4%), optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring (4%), organic chemicals (4%), and ships and boats (3%).

China was the largest destination of South Korea's shipments (25% of total exports), followed by the US (14%), Vietnam (9%), Hong Kong (6%), Japan (5%), Taiwan and India (3% each), and Singapore, Mexico, Malaysia, Germany and the Philippines (2% each).

South Korea has a population of ~52 million and their GDP is currently 2.3%pa, with an IMF 2020 GDP forecast of 2.2%pa.

South Korean exports by sector

Source: Trading Economics + Own chart creation

Key summary points on the South Korean economy

South Korea is mostly an export led economy (>50% of GDP). Samsung Electronics is the country's leader, and they specialize is semiconductors used in smartphones and PCs etc, as well as electronic devices, and home appliances.

South Korea's exports are well diversified; however one can argue cars and some electronic component and devices sales will suffer in a global economic downturn.

The coronavirus impact in South Korea

Worldometers reports that South Korea has had 10,423 coronavirus cases and 204 deaths, as of April 9, 2020. The chart below shows South Korea is leading the world (along with China) in overcoming coronavirus. New cases yesterday were only 39.

South Korean government response

The South Korean government has been very pro-active in testing for coronavirus cases, then tracing contacts, and imposing isolation for any that have the virus and their contacts. Testing is free for anyone referred by a doctor or displaying symptoms after recent contact with a confirmed case or travel to China. Testing is available at hundreds of clinics, as well as some 50 drive-through testing stations.

A March 14 SCMP report stated:

By carrying out up to 15,000 tests per day, health officials have been able to screen some 250,000 people – about one in every 200 South Koreans – since January.

South Korea's approach has been to avoid lockdowns that cripple the economy. They have relied heavily on public cooperation advising social distancing, to stay indoors, avoid public events, wear masks, and practice good hygiene. Many countries may look to copy the South Korean approach due to their success.

Workers continue to go to work or work from home. Those unable to work due to business closures are being supported by the government.

On April 8 CNN reported:

South Korea listened to the experts. [USA] We blew it. Nonetheless, the great success story is South Korea, and we know how they did it: they tested.

Testing and isolating positive cases has helped South Korea overcome coronavirus

To spare hospitals and clinics from being overwhelmed, officials opened 600 testing centers designed to screen as many people as possible

The iShares MSCI South Korea ETF fund details

The iShares MSCI South Korea ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of South Korean equities, with exposure to large and mid-sized companies in South Korea.

Top ten holdings

Breakdown by sector of the South Korea fund

As shown below information technology (34.4%), consumer discretionary (11.02%), and financials (10.63%) are the top 3 sectors.

As discussed earlier global demand for tech products (information technology) is a key factor for the South Korean economy. Current low reserve bank interest rates of 0.75% in South Korea, does negatively impact banks margins.

Valuation

The current PE ratio as of April 7 is only 11.6. Dividend yield is 2.76% for the iShares MSCI South Korea ETF.

The PE of 11.6 shows the market is about 33% undervalued to the long term global equities average (PE of 15.5), and even cheaper when taking into account South Korea currently has a very low reserve bank interest rate of just 0.75%.

South Korea's historical PE ratio 1998 to 2020

The Lotte World Tower in Seoul, is the tallest building in South Korea and the 5th tallest in the world

Risks

South Korea is an export led economy, so a further global slowdown will impact their economy. Given the H1 2020 global slowdown South Korean earnings will likely fall significantly, making the PE rise. However as earnings recover the PE will fall again.

The two top stocks in the South Korean fund are Samsung and SK Hynix, who both receive the majority of their income from semiconductors. A pricing downturn for semiconductors would therefore have a small negative impact. Global smartphone sales and demand plays a role here.

Currency risk. The stocks in the iShares South Korean fund are South Korean, and hence are priced in South Korea Won. The fund is priced in USD.

Market sentiment - COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has been causing global lockdowns and economic disruption, which in turn has lowered investor sentiment.

Conclusion

The South Korean export driven economy is currently being hurt by slower global growth and hence less demand for electronics and cars. As the global economy returns to a more normal level of activity these sectors should steadily recover.

South Korea has led the world in terms of beating coronavirus by using a combination of mass testing, then isolation of positive cases or contacts, in addition to social distancing and good hygiene. This has meant less disruption to their economy than if they had done strict lockdowns.

As a result of the coronavirus market sell off the iShares MSCI South Korea ETF is now recovering after bouncing off a 5 year low. The ETF is still down 24% from its early 2020 peak. This has resulted in the historical PE ratio for the fund dropping to a very low 11.9. Given the inevitable drop off in global demand, South Korea's export sector will be hurt in H1 2020, but should start to recover in H2, 2020 assuming global economic recovery also occurs. Also noting 25% of exports go to China, and China appears to be leading global recovery, this bodes well for South Korea. Once the global disruption eases the current low valuation will look quite cheap.

Risk remains with the coronavirus and the degree and length of global economic disruption ahead; and in particular its impact on demand for electronic goods, cars and other Korean products. A prolonged global recession will not help South Korea to recover as they are an export led economy.

I rate the South Korea MSCI iShares ETF as a buy for investors with a 5 year plus time frame. The safest way would be to buy some now, and have spare cash to buy again if the fund drops further due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

