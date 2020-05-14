Days Of Future Passed: Where's The ETF Space Headed? (Podcast)

As with all great innovations, ETFs continue to evolve in ways that deliver investors increased efficiency and access - and also with potential new risks for the uninitiated.

By Jonathan Liss

My guest today is President of Procure Holdings and ProcureAM ETFs, Robert Tull. A leading figure in the exchange-traded fund space from the get-go, Bob played a critical role in the launch of the first ETFs that provided access to international, country-specific indexes. He was a key member of the American Stock Exchange’s New Products division, overseeing product and index development and consulting to many companies within the domestic ETF marketplace. As part of his role there, he actually helped come up with the term "ETF" (original ETFs like the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) were initially called "Index Shares").

Bob continues to innovate in the ETF space - his current projects include a new model of non-transparent actively managed exchange-traded product as well as the launch of new ETFs via ProcureAM - such as the cleverly tickered Procure Space ETF (UFO). His insights into the history and evolution of the ETF space provide a glimpse not only of where we have come from as an industry but where we are likely headed. It's a somewhat contradictory story of increased efficiency and access for regular investors - but also increased complexity and confusion. As ever, the bottom line for investors is that knowledge is power. ETF education holds the key to achieving one's investing objectives via an investing vehicle that can be both a blessing and a curse depending on how it's used - or misused.

Show Notes

2:00 - The early history of ETFs and Bob's role in it - including coming up with the "exchange-traded funds" moniker

9:30 - Why were most of the initial ETFs (SPY) (QQQ) "40s act" Trusts as opposed to the current preference to launch nearly all ETFs as open-ended investment funds (NYSEARCA:IVV) (NYSEARCA:VOO)?

12:30 - In an environment like the current one, how can ETF investors avoid the impulse to trade emotionally based on the news of the day?

19:15 - Bob's latest enterprise: Difference between Procure Holdings and Procure AM; The Procure Space ETF (UFO)

22:30 - How does your active, non-transparent ETF model compare to other non-transparent models?

27:00 - Why does the world need additional non-transparent actively managed products now? Is this actually good for investors?

32:15 - Smart Beta everywhere: Bob's take on the proliferation of these products

36:30 - Days of future passed: Where's the ETF space headed?

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ, VOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Robert Tull doesn't have positions in any of the funds discussed in today's show.



Jonathan Liss is long QQQ and VOO.