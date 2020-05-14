Deflation Or Inflation: That Is The Question

Further out with date uncertain (3-5 years), inflation will move front-and-center as the Treasury-Fed will have little choice but to address the massive rise in inequality via a People's QE.

The full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will likely become clear by the end of the second quarter. The unemployment rate is already an astounding 14.7% (and in reality closer to 20%). Initial claims remain at stratospheric levels, though they have come down in recent weeks. GDP growth fell to -4.8% in Q1, mostly given that the pandemic did not take hold until mid-March. Estimates for Q2 growth range from -20% to -30%.

And yet, the S&P 500 has rallied over the past six weeks off the lows of March 23, increasing by nearly 30% (year-to-date return is -11.2%). Investors clearly welcome moves to open the economy, despite the fact that most Americans remain concerned about the health implications of returning to work, etc. Masks are being worn, the death toll is now above a startling 82,000, with expectations that the number will rise above 100,000 before the end of June.

So why is the stock market continuing to rise? Obviously, an important reason has been the massive intervention of the Government. Congress passed the CARES Act in March 2020 and has since added another $350 billion for small businesses with potentially more support expected in the next month or so. However, future legislation may not be so easily passed, given an erosion of bipartisan support (and the fact that it is an election year).

The Fed appears to have pulled out all the stops and has created multiple programs, each with its own non-intuitive acronym (all consonants and no vowels). These programs are mostly seeded with funds from the US Treasury, with the Fed then permitted to lend up to ten times the seeded amount. The Fed is now in the business of extending credit throughout the US economy, including to small and medium-sized business, state and local government and even for the purchase of corporate (and even high yield) debt. These programs are widely expected to top $4 trillion in total, bringing the total amount of government funding to more than $6 trillion (or approximately 30% of GDP).

The Fed also has reduced the short-term interest rate to 0% to 0.25% in early March and has resumed full-scale quantitative easing (QE). More than $2 trillion has been added to the Fed's balance sheet over the past seven weeks, an amount that dwarfs the activity utilized during the same time frame under QE 1-3. These comprehensive actions once again have lifted equity valuations. These actions have boosted financial asset prices (and the wealth-effect), making the rich even more so, but they have not lifted the real economy, which is expected to bottom in Q2.

Deficit spending by the government naturally raises concerns about inflation. The implicit assumption behind such concerns relates to memories of the 1970s. However, this is not the case in the current situation, nor for that matter, has inflation in the prices of goods and services been a concern for some time (though asset price inflation is another matter).

In addition, interest rates today are at record lows. In Europe and Japan, rates are negative on a nominal basis. In the US, the ten-year Treasury yield stands at approximately 0.70%. Pressures pushing against rising inflation include the following:

First, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, middle-class households faced an enormous debt overhang. These households endured losses of more than 40% of their net worth during the global financial crisis (GFC). According to the most recent data, their debt levels still exceed their incomes (down from 150% to 120%), despite net worth still being more than 30% below where it was in 2007. The ability of these households to consume has been undermined by the parlous state of their balance sheets. This will, no doubt, continue to be a deflationary factor, despite government support.

Second, growth and employment have collapsed and excess capacity has increased, given the pandemic. The economy eventually will emerge, but probably with a different set of economic drivers. Many of the activities that predated the crisis will be altered (e.g., sporting events, movies, restaurants, etc.).

Third, in the two previous crises (in 2000 and 2008), it took 47 and 75 months, respectively, (see chart below) for jobs to reach their pre-crisis peaks. The loss of 33.5 million jobs over the past two months will take time to recover, and until they have recovered, inflation will more than likely remain on hold.

It appears likely that inflation will remain under wraps for at least the next 12-24 months and perhaps longer. There appears to be little risk that yields will rise over the short term, given persistent deflationary pressures (e.g., job losses, depressed growth, etc.). And if yields rise sharply, the debt overhang will unwind, resulting in a depression. If yields begin to rise, the Fed will have little choice but to utilize its balance sheet, given the precarious state of balance sheets and the massive loss of jobs. Importantly, the bottom 50% of US households have less than 1.5% in net worth (down from 4% in 1989), meaning that they will be unable to survive without some type of support (picture below).

In brief, government bond yields appear reasonably safe for now (given only a modest risk of yields rising). However, given low yields, Treasuries will not provide much of a cushion either, should equities fall, as they did in 2000-2002 and 2007-2009.

There is a significant risk that there may be another leg down for the S&P 500 Index. This could be spurred by the normal cyclical path and/or by a second round to the pandemic, perhaps during the summer or fall. Investors wonder whether the recovery will take a V, U, W or L-shape. These can be defined as follows:

V-shape: down, then up.

U-shape: down, flat potentially for an extended period of time, then up.

W-shape: down, up, down again and then up.

L-shape: down and then stay there (Japan during the 1990s).

By now, it must be clear to everyone (with the possible exception of the financial markets) that a V-shape recovery is not likely to materialize. Investors today remain closely tied to their faith in the “Fed Put.” It appears either an elongated U-shape ("Nike Swoosh") or a W-shape is the more likely outcome, though obviously these are at best guesses (in the words of Keynes, “we simply do not know”). It is difficult to assess, given the risk of a second round of infections and the unprecedented nature of the shutdown of the US economy.

The S&P 500 fell by nearly 35% from February 19th to March 23rd, before rallying in response to actions taken by the government and the Fed in response to the pandemic. Since March 23rd, the S&P 500 has risen by 30%. Often in a crisis, equities fall and then rise (luring investors in) only to fall once again. It would not be at all surprising to see the current rally give way to a second leg down in the markets, as investor expectations adjust and/or perhaps a second round of infections accelerate, forcing the economy to shut down (partially, if not completely). And it is not even clear how much the economy will be able to accelerate, given that households largely have stopped spending. It is quite clear that this pandemic is far from over.

Although deflation remains the dominant risk today, there may be moments where reflation surges forward, given the enormous amount of liquidity that has been created. For example, if there is a shortfall in supply chains or a shortage of meat or other food groups, it is entirely possible that prices may increase, though these price jumps are not likely to be generalized.

Inflation will no doubt become a risk further out in time as the Fed-US Treasury continue under political pressure to provide households with direct allocations of cash. Eventually, the US economy will begin to re-accelerate. And given the experience with Quantitative Tightening (QT) in 2018, it is quite clear that there is no simple exit for the Fed, at least not so long as so many households (and corporations) remain burdened with debt. The Fed balance sheet right now is slightly under $7 trillion and is expected to rise to $10 trillion by year-end. Although the Fed in theory has an unlimited balance sheet, at some point, it may begin to find the limits being tested (via a sharp decline in the US dollar?). However, at the moment, deflation appears the greater concern.

Gold will continue to shine relative to equities and bonds. The past forty years of financialization (debt-induced asset price bubbles, the GFC and QE) is coming to a rather painful close, and with it overvalued equities and low-yielding bonds will likely become imperiled. It may be time to consider alternative strategies (e.g., managed futures, long volatility and cash) that will help to offset the risks associated with traditional (equity/bond) portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.