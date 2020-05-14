Emerging Market Monetary Folly

Past experience with currency crises suggests monetary policy loosening in the midst of an exchange rate crisis does not bode well for keeping inflation under control or servicing their dollar-denominated debt obligations.

In the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, all too many major emerging market countries - including Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, and Turkey - appear to have embarked on a dangerous monetary policy path. At a time that these economies are experiencing a record pace of capital outflows and their currencies are dropping like a stone, these countries' central banks are choosing to engage in significant monetary policy loosening. By so doing, they are all too likely to accelerate the pace of capital repatriation and to further weaken their currencies.

Past experience with currency crises suggests that monetary policy loosening in the midst of an exchange rate crisis does not bode well for these countries' ability to keep inflation under control or to service their dollar-denominated debt obligations. Considering the increased importance of the emerging market economies in the global economy, any currency crisis-induced setback in those economies could constitute a meaningful headwind for a global economic recovery.

The coronavirus epidemic has created a perfect economic storm for the emerging markets. It has done so by sending international commodity prices crashing, by reducing advanced-country demand for emerging market exports, by devastating the international tourist industry, by interrupting supply chains, and by severely reducing workers' remittances. It has also done so by causing a record reversal of capital flows to the emerging markets.

According to the Institute for International Finance, in March 2020 alone US$100 billion was withdrawn from the emerging market economies as global investors became increasingly risk averse. This pace of capital withdrawal far exceeded any single month's such withdrawal during the 2008-2009 Great Economic Recession. This could presage a sudden-stop in capital flows to these countries.

By inducing a very deep economic recession, the coronavirus pandemic has also dealt a body blow to the emerging market's public finances. The most egregious example of this is Brazil, where questions about public debt sustainability are again being asked. According to the International Monetary Fund, Brazil's budget deficit will widen to more than 9 percent of GDP in 2020. As a result, its public debt to GDP ratio would rise to well over 100 percent by 2021, which would be an unusually high ratio for an emerging market economy.

The large capital outflows experienced by the emerging market economies, coupled with their weakening economies and deteriorating public finances, has caused their currencies to swoon at a faster pace than that which occurred in 2008. Indeed, since the start of the year, the Brazilian real, the Mexican peso, the South African rand, and the Turkish lira have all depreciated by more than 25 percent.

At a time of capital flight and considerable currency weakness, the normal thing for emerging market central banks to do is to make every effort to prevent the currency from going into free fall. The reason for so doing is to prevent inflation from taking hold through the increased domestic currency cost of imports as well as to prevent the cost of servicing the country's dollar-denominated debt from skyrocketing. This latter consideration currently seems to be of particular importance now that the emerging market economies have more than US$5 ½ trillion of dollar-denominated debt on their books.

This makes it all the more difficult to understand why the emerging market central banks seem to be succumbing to the temptation of cutting interest rates and of embarking on the quantitative easing path to stimulate their flagging economies. One would have thought that lowering interest rates would only make foreign investors less willing to hold the local currency-denominated debt of a country whose currency was weakening. One would also have thought that it would make domestic residents all the more inclined to send their capital abroad to protect themselves against higher domestic inflation.

One has to hope that before further easing their monetary policies, emerging market central banks will carefully consider whether any benefit to the economy from lower interest rates might not be more than offset by a further downward move in their currencies. Maybe then the world will be spared from a spate of full-blown emerging market currency crises that could bring a wave of debt defaults in their wake.

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.