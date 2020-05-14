Singapore Exchange: Pricing In Extreme Volatility

Extreme volatile in financial markets were the key contributors to SGX's strong +29% YoY and +38% YoY growth in revenue and earnings for 3QFY2020, and this might not be sustainable.

I maintain a "Neutral" rating on Singapore-listed exchange operator Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCPK:SPXCY) (OTCPK:SPXCF) [SGX:SP], or SGX.

Extreme volatility in financial markets were the key contributors to SGX's strong +29% YoY and +38% YoY growth in revenue and earnings for 3QFY2020, and this might not be sustainable. SGX maintained a consistent dividend payout of S$0.075 per share in 3QFY2020, and a failure to increase dividends going forward will potentially disappoint investors. SGX's current valuations have already priced in the extreme financial market volatility, and there could be potentially room for a valuation de-rating if the company fails to sustain its strong growth momentum in the quarters ahead.

On the flip side, SGX is still continuing on its journey of transforming into a multi-asset solutions provider, and there could be further upside from value-accretive acquisitions. As such, a "Neutral" rating for the stock is fair.

This is update of my prior article on SGX published on January 29, 2020. SGX's share price has increased by +12% from S$8.81 as of January 24, 2020 to S$9.89 as of May 13, 2020 since my last update. SGX trades at 26.6 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a premium to its historical mean five-year and 10-year consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 21.6 times and 21.8 times respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 (YE June) dividend yield of 3.3%.

Readers are advised to trade in SGX shares listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker SGX:SP where average daily trading value for the past three months is over $35 million and market capitalization is above $7.4 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Derivatives And Cash Equities Businesses Benefit From Increased Volatility In Financial Markets

Financial markets have been extremely volatile in the first quarter of calendar year 2020 (3QFY2020 for SGX), and this has benefited SGX's derivatives and cash equities businesses.

SGX's revenue from derivatives relating to currencies and commodities grew by +23% YoY from S$33.7 million in 3QFY2019 to S$41.5 million in 3QFY2020.

The company's currency futures volume increased +45% YoY to 7.8 million contracts in the most recent quarter, with key currency futures contracts such as USD/CNH and INR/USD witnessing growth rates of +58% YoY and +36% YoY respectively. SGX's commodities futures volumes also grew by +34% YoY from 5.2 million contracts in 3QFY2019 to 7.0 million contracts in 3QFY2020, which was mainly the result of a +36% YoY increase in iron ore derivatives contracts to close to 6 million last quarter.

SGX's revenue from equity derivatives increased by +24% YoY to S$106.0 million in the most recent quarter, driven by volume growth for its Nikkei 225, Nifty 50 index and MSCI Taiwan futures contracts.

Nevertheless, financial markets volatility has eased considerably in April 2020, and it is unlike that such high derivatives volumes in 3QFY2020 will be sustained for 4QFY2020. SGX highlighted at its 3QFY2020 earnings call on April 24, 2020, that "end customers (for derivatives) who were extremely active in 3Q (FY2020) have been relatively quiet so far for the last couple of weeks" and market participants "are trying to figure out where this market goes before they commit again."

Another bright spot for SGX has been the company's cash equities business, which saw revenue grow +38% YoY from S$80.4 million in 3QFY2019 to S$111.3 million in 3QFY2020. Specifically, trading and clearing revenue for the cash equities business increased by +65% YoY to S$67.9 million in the past quarter, as daily average traded value and total traded value expanded by +58% YoY and +63% YoY to S$1.61 billion and S$101.4 billion in 3QFY2020.

Notably, increased trading volumes for SGX's cash equities business were driven by a significant increase in retail investor participation, with a +50% YoY increase in dormant accounts (inactive accounts with no trading activity for at a year or more) which saw trading activity again for the month of March 2020.

At the company's 3QFY2020 earnings call on April 24, 2020, SGX expressed its optimism with regards to growing retail investor participation in the near future. SGX noted that "if we see that the economic scenario plays out in such a way that retail investors feel under-invested or under-deployed and see that there is value to be had in a 0% interest rate environment to invest in the Singapore stock market."

Nevertheless, future retail investor participation in Singapore's equity market is dependent on multiple factors, which includes the extent of the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Singapore economy, and whether Singapore's retail investors will adopt a "wait-or-see" approach or engage in aggressive buying of shares driven by FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) going forward.

Pace Of IPOs Could Slow, But Recent Acquisition Shows Promise

It is a mixed picture for SGX's other businesses.

The company's revenue from listing and corporate actions declined -4.3% YoY and -4.6% YoY to S$8.9 million and S$6.2 million respectively in 3QFY2020. Going forward, the pace of IPOs and other forms of capital raising activities is likely to slow, as companies are unable to get financing on attractive terms in current market conditions. SGX disclosed at the company's 3QFY2020 earnings call on April 24, 2020 that "in our pipeline, some companies have continued with the IPO preparation", while "some given the degree of impact of disruption to their business have paused."

On the other hand, Scientific Beta Pte. Ltd., a smart beta index firm, which SGX acquired a 93% stake in the company in January 2020 has started to contribute to the company's financial numbers. SGX's revenue from the Data, Connectivity and Indices or DCI business segment, saw revenue grow +26% YoY from S$26.1 million in 3QFY2019 to S$33.0 million in 3QFY2020, of which Scientific Beta contributed S$5.9 million of revenue.

Scientific Beta has room for further revenue growth driven by new products in the near future, with SGX noting at the recent 3QFY2020 earnings call that "the current market situation has actually yielded some very interesting insight for us to be able to continue to develop more enhancements to the indices to offer to our investors." In the medium to long term, as long as there continues to be demand for products relating to passive investing, Scientific Beta is expected to have decent growth opportunities ahead.

A Failure To Increase Future Dividend Payout Could Potentially Disappoint Investors

SGX declared a quarterly interim dividend per share of S$0.075 in 3QFY2020 (YE June), which is consistent with the company's new dividend policy of paying out a minimum absolute dividend payout of S$0.30 per share every year which started in FY2019. Prior to FY2019, SGX's old dividend policy was to pay out the higher of 80% of earnings or S$0.20 in dividends per share per year.

Market consensus expects SGX to increase its annual dividends per share from S$0.30 in FY2019 to S$0.32 in FY2020. Despite strong YoY revenue (+29%) and earnings growth (+38%) in the most recent quarter, SGX maintained a consistent dividend payout of S$0.075 per share in 3QFY2020.

At the company's 3QFY2020 earnings call on April 24, 2020, SGX noted that the company's new dividend policy initiated since FY2019 will "provide flexibility for SGX to balance our dividend payments with the need to retain earnings to support growth" and the company aims to "scale up our multi-asset platform" with acquisitions. But SGX also added at the recent earnings call that "the intention subject to the Board's approval is clearly to increase our absolute level of dividends to our shareholders."

Valuation

SGX trades at 23.4 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 26.6 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of S$9.89 as of May 13, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical mean five-year and 10-year consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 21.6 times and 21.8 times respectively.

SGX offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 3.0% and a consensus forward FY2020 (YE June) dividend yield of 3.3%.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for SGX are a decrease in volatility that translate to lower trading volumes for the company, overpaying for future acquisitions that are not value-accretive, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

