Osisko Gold Royalties' Q1: The Sixth Consecutive Quarter Of Losses

Osisko Gold Royalties is cheaper than its peers, moreover, compared to them, it possesses also some hidden value in the form of the Cariboo project.

The Q2 financial results will be more impacted by COVID-19 than the Q1 financial results.

The revenues declined too, but the operating cash flow increased and the net loss was notably lower compared to the previous quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) released its Q1 2020 financial results. The numbers are not too impressive, although the operating cash flow increased, total debt and net debt increased too, while attributable gold equivalent production and revenues declined.

In Q1 2020, Osisko's attributable gold equivalent production equaled 18,159 toz. It is 11.3% less than in the previous quarter and 8% less than in the same period of last year. The decline is attributable to the coronavirus that forced some miners to suspend their mining operations. Osisko was affected especially by the suspension of its cornerstone asset, Agnico Eagle Mines' (AEM) and Yamana Gold's (AUY) Canadian Malartic mine (Osisko owns 5% NSR). The mine was suspended between March 25 and April 15. As a result, Osisko's Q2 results will be even more impacted than its Q1 results. Due to the prevailing uncertainty, Osisko withdrew its 2020 production guidance.

Source: Own processing, using data of Osisko Gold Royalties

Due to the lower attributable gold equivalent production, also Osisko's revenues declined. From $39.3 million in Q4 2019 to $37.5 million in Q1 2020. In comparison to Q1 2019, the revenues experienced a significant decline, however, it is attributable to Pretium's (PVG) repurchase of the Brucejack mine off-take agreement. What is important, the revenues from streams and royalties remain relatively stable, in the $25-30 million range.

Source: Own processing, using data of Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko's operating cash flow improved to $17 million, or by 29% quarter-over-quarter. On the other hand, compared to Q1 2019, it declined by 8%. The net income has improved, as the net loss decreased from -$119.5 million recorded in Q4 2019, to -$9.5 million in Q1 2020. The EPS equals -$0.06. Due to the regularly repeating impairment charges, Q1 2020 was Osisko's sixth consecutive quarter when a net loss was recorded. This time, it was an $18.7 million impairment on the Renard diamond stream. The adjusted net income equals $5.3 million and the adjusted EPS equals $0.04.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko's cash position increased by 29% quarter-over-quarter, to $127.9 million. However, the total debt increased too, to $301.7 million. As a result, the net debt grew from $169.5 million as of the end of Q4 2019, to $173.8 million as of the end of Q1 2020. After the end of Q1, Osisko's cash position was further boosted by the C$85 million private placement completed on April 1. Moreover, the company has also an undrawn credit facility of more than C$400 million at its disposal. It means that the company is well-positioned to acquire some new assets if an opportunity emerges.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Osisko Gold Royalties

Besides the negative impacts of COVID-19, the most negative news came from Quebec in Q1. The Renard diamond mine was suspended on March 24 due to the coronavirus. In April, Stornoway Diamond Corporation (OTCPK:SWYDF) was allowed to restart the mine. However, due to the weak diamonds market, it decided to keep it on care and maintenance indefinitely. Osisko owns a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine.

However, there were also some positive developments. In January, Osisko Gold Royalties increased its NSR royalty on the Windfall gold project from 1-1.5% to 2-3%. And it seems like Osisko's attributable gold equivalent production should experience a nice boost from Victoria Gold's (OTCPK:VITFF) Eagle Gold mine that produced only 10,544 toz gold in Q1, but 6,768 toz gold in April alone. Osisko owns a 5% NSR royalty on the mine.

Another positive news is that despite the recent issues, Osisko will keep its quarterly dividend unchanged, at C$0.05 ($0.035). The dividend will be paid on July 15. After annualizing, the dividend equals $0.14 and the dividend yield equals 1.47% at the current share price.

On March 30, Osisko announced a non-brokered private placement of C$85 million. The transaction, under which 7,727,273 shares were acquired by Investissement Québec was completed on April 1.

Source: Own processing

The chart above shows some historical valuation metrics of Osisko Gold Royalties. The ratios are calculated using closing stock prices for each period and EPS, operating cash flows, and revenues recorded over the preceding four quarters. Unlike many of its peers that became notably more expensive over the recent months, Osisko maintains relatively stable values (although quite high values) of its price-to-operating cash flow and price-to-revenues ratios. As of May 12, its price-to-operating cash flow ratio stands at 21.4 and its price-to-revenues ratio stands at 14.1.

Source: Own processing

Osisko's main competitor is Sandstorm Gold, another mid-sized royalty and streaming company. When comparing the two companies, the price-to-earnings ratio is useless, as Osisko hasn't recorded a positive net income for several quarters. Moreover, due to the Q1 2020 loss, Sandstorm's price-to-earnings ratio grew to 785. The other two ratios provide a better comparison of the two companies. As can be seen, Osisko, although expensive, is less expensive than Sandstorm Gold, whether measured by the price-to-operating cash flow or the price-to-revenues ratio. Moreover, it is important to remember that Osisko is slightly specific, as it is not a pure royalty/streaming play anymore. It owns the Cariboo project that was acquired back in the autumn. Osisko acquired it for C$338 million ($240 million), but it seems like the market attributes only little value to this project now.

Osisko's share price maintained a growth trend during the first part of Q1. In late February, it started tanking along with the broader stock market and gold prices. The bottom at $4.65 was reached on March 16. The subsequent recovery took the share price back to the $9-9.5 range, where it encountered a major resistance level. In the near future, we should find out whether Osisko manages to break the longer-term downward trend initiated in August, or whether another leg down begins.

What I like about Osisko Gold Royalties' Q1:

The operating cash flow and net income improved (although the net income remained negative).

The Eagle Gold Mine production is ramping up.

What I don't like about Osisko Gold Royalties' Q1:

The attributable gold equivalent production declined in Q1 and it should decline even more in Q2.

The net debt increased.

The timing of the equity financing was unlucky, moreover, it is questionable whether it was actually needed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VITFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.