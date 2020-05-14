Las Vegas Sands: Japan Pullout Could Signal Adelson Cross Hairs At Wynn

Consolidation of the gaming sector turned from US regional to giants with Eldorado's buy of Caesars.

Post virus, Las Vegas Sands will emerge financially as the most powerful player in the Asian casino space with both Macau and Singapore $3 billion+ capex projects turning into EBITDA.

Nobody is a more adept timer of pregnant opportunities than Sheldon Adelson. The Japan initiative evolves with poor ROI prospects, so he waves bye bye and muse Wynn.

The announcement yesterday by Las Vegas Sands CEO Sheldon G. Adelson (LVS) that the company was abandoning plans to bid for one of three Japan casino licenses wasn’t as much a shock as it was a surprise. LVS was considered the prime front-runner for the most lucrative market of all: Yokohama/Tokyo. There was little doubt among our Japanese sources that the company would prevail. Adelson had a long history dealing successfully with the Japan business/official sector since he sold the COMDEX show to Japanese owners. The surprise was implicit in the clear conclusion that the entry price was too high under the most bullish of long-term growth forecasts.

“He knows the turf there better than most anyone else,” said one gaming executive from a potential competitive bidder. “His decision to bow out says a lot more about the likely trajectory of the enabling legislation. And not much of it appears very encouraging so far. It’s a blinking red light for us all. It could also give pause to all these Japan officials piling one barrier to a good ROI upon another. It was beginning to look like throwing $10b/ $12b into the ground there could create a near impossible hurdle rate. It’s probably why MGM (MGM) is the last man standing in Osaka after all the others took a hike.”

There have been hints. LVS COO Robert Goldstein has been quoted many times as raising valid concerns about the anticipated costs of building a massive integrated resort in Japan that could reach as high as $15 billion. Even the most optimistic projections began to shrink. Officials in the various bidding jurisdictions, pressured by public fears about a rise in problem gambling, set up unworkable ratios between allowable gaming space (3%/4% of the entire footprint) and the entire resorts. Also, public sentiment remains negative by most polls across potential host prefectures.

Nobody has ever doubted the potential. Analysts have projected that the three properties in full operation could conceivably generate somewhere between $15 billion and $18 billion in annual revenues. But the math begins to get antsy when you lay against that a sunk cost that could rise to $12 billion. If you apply the Las Vegas current revenue model of 35% gaming and 65% non-gaming, which would allay official fears of explosive problem gambling, you come up with the following:

- Estimated total revenue LVS Japan: $6 billion after 2 years open 2027.

- Gaming: ~$1.8 billion

- Non-gaming/MICE/shopping: ~$4.2 billion. Historically, food margins at casinos are very narrow, rooms much better, beverage high but of a much smaller revenue stream. Shopping is rent highly dependent on the viability of stores surviving a general retail crisis.

- LVS gross operating margin: ~29% throwing off $1.7 billion. Its margin now is heavily weighted to Macau and Singapore, where the ratio of gaming to non-gaming is dramatically higher on the gaming side, perhaps around 80% in gaming in Macau and somewhat less in Singapore.

- Assume debt service based on LVS/or partnership put up $5 billion in cash and financed $10 billion at an average weighted cost of capital at around 4.5% or $450 million, pre-tax leaving $1.25 billion. LVS's average return on investment runs 12.2% in the projected out-years, which barely covers its gross margin without all EBITDA elements calculated.

On top of these close-to-the-edge numbers, Japan officialdom has thus far established licensure tenure at 10 years versus double and triple that offered to developers in other Asian jurisdictions. If you play out that time frame over the sunk cost and debt service (long term there's no telling where rates may migrate to upward), you can only conclude, "Houston we have a problem..."

And that is for LVS, one of the sector’s most cost-efficient operators. Yet, on many levels, a Japan move for the company was exciting and played into the long-term outlook for the stock as a big plus. But clearly, every time Japanese officials weighed in on where they saw the enabling legislation moving, LVS numbers crunchers were driven back to their algorithms. Now, in the teeth of conditions triggered by the virus crisis, there is cause for pause and a musing over a pivot away from what begins to look at a problematical ROI in Japan vs. intriguing LVS possibilities closer to home (read: Wynn Resorts (WYNN)).

Why build over 4 years at double-digit billions when you can buy Wynn for a comfortable premium above its current trade at the $78-80 level? Sheldon is paying attention. (Below: Wynn Conference Center rounding out product for Encore and Wynn Vegas. Source: Wynn archives).

Wynn coming into Adelson’s cross hairs?

Looking at the gaming sector today after the drubbing it has taken related to the coronavirus crisis, we have lots of great companies selling for ridiculously low valuations. As we have pointed out in various SA articles, the bargains in the sector may be once-in-a-lifetime shots. Post virus, we have little doubt of a healthy re-ramping of both LVS and Wynn. Clearly, this door thrust open has not been lost on Adelson.

(Above: Wynn shares slowly inching back up despite virus duration unknowns.)

For several years now, yours truly and SA reader jensan96 have conjectured about the natural slam dunk that existed for LVS in a deal to buy Wynn Resorts. Back in the day, I suggested that Wynn’s then CEO/founder, the legendary Steve Wynn, and equally legendary CEO/founder of LVS, Adelson, needed to park their massive egos in the reception room. Then, the pair could go behind closed doors in a conference room and probably in an hour hammer out the basics of one helluva deal for their companies and investors.

My design was simple. Understanding the two men personally as a long-time industry insider, I suggested then that a holding company owning both entities could be formed with a pro rata share holding by each man entirely based on valuation at merger. A clear no-brainer once the ego element is gone. It is now gone.

You’d have two operating units: one, LVS/Wynn USA encompassing all the Las Vegas properties, and two, Sands/Wynn China holding all the Asian assets. Both would report to a holding company headed by Adelson. Dividends could be expected to produce a comfortable 5.3% yield or more, depending on the recovery duration of Vegas and Asia. The result would be a gaming powerhouse like no other on the globe with massive footprints both in Las Vegas and Asia.

With the news of the LVS bow-out, jensan96 and yours truly have raised the notion again. This time, we are not voices in the wilderness, as there have been growing whispers among certain people in the business as well as the financial community that it could well be time to revisit this idea.

What has happened since we raised this plan was that first, Steve Wynn has since been ushered out of the company - a big loss to be sure, but there it is. One ego out of the room. Second, the successor management are all fairly competent hired corporate hands who have transitioned the company from its flawed genius CEO into a squeaky clean, check all the diversity boxes on the board, company.

Wynn cronies are for the most part gone. The company has served its time financially as it were both in Nevada and Massachusetts, and has clear sailing ahead. It is poised for a quicker-than-average rebound post virus in Macau because its VIP customer focus will return sooner. And its capex plan for Macau - the Crystal Pavilion due by 2025 - is a solid conceptual diversification to attract a chunk of the mass market.

Meanwhile, Adelson, now 86, and with no noticeable intentions to retire, still has 20/20 vision when it comes to seeing the world as it is, not as a wishful thinker. What he sees, in our view, is Wynn as a superb stand-in for Japan, a run at a compatible competitor that would unlock massive shareholder value, create a powerful marketing landscape from mass to VIP and everything in between and, of course, assure his foundation of fat dividends accruing to his foundation for eons going forward.

An LVS/Wynn deal makes solid sense now

With the shares of both companies still inching their way out of the virus battering, value abounds and will do so at least until the arrival of the vaccine perhaps 8 months away. So, jettisoning a Japan bid fits very smoothly into taking on a Wynn move which promises to bring lots more goodies to both companies than would a Yokohama casino.

Here’s the HJK/jensan96 plan in rough numbers:

LVS lays an offer of $10 billion on the table in an exchange of stock and cash deal. Down payment will be $2 billion

Sands China Ltd. (OTCPK:SCHYY) shareholders take on anywhere between $1 billion and $1.75 billion in debt to maintain their equity position that includes Wynn Macau (HK1128).

Encore Boston will be coming into its own within the next two years or before, and will justify selling it at or near its sunk cost of, say, $2.5 billion to possibly add to the cash component.

Thus, total cash down possible if needed: $4 billion

Now take real synergies - not earnings transcript promises - to be attained by such a deal: Merging all IT and database, purchasing, development and marketing administrative back office functions in Las Vegas and Asia. This could save $150-200 million.

The result of the new LVS/Wynn company: A $20 billion annual revenue operator with the most powerful market position in all of Asia, both in Macau and Singapore. Our EBITDA calculation: $7-7.4 billion annually, at a 6X multiple or $42 billion from the get-go.

The deal would take out the 4.99% position of Galaxy Entertainment Group (GXYEF, HK0027).

Today’s LVS market cap: $35.1 billion

Today’s Wynn market cap: $8.4 billion

Combined: $43 billion

LVS/Wynn combination if closed today: $42 billion. Post virus, you could be easily looking at a $250 stock comfortably yielding over 5% in dividends.

Now this valuation comes as LVS is trading at $45/46 and Wynn at $78.66.

What LVS gets

An enlarged footprint in Vegas with two upmarket properties and a convention/meeting center focused on an average upscale customer with the highest REVPAR in town.

The premier upper-market segment operator in Macau with two properties that dominate in the premium mass and VIP customer segments, plus the Crystal pavilion project stretching its reach into mass after 2025. (Below: The Venetian Las Vegas a convention and cash cow. Source: LVS archives)

What Wynn gets

A big player in MICE Las Vegas, a partner with Madison Square Garden in the coming Sphere 17,500 seat arena due to open in late 2022. The orb-shaped arena, with construction now ceased due to virus delay, will be an entertainment game changer in Vegas without question. (Below: The Orb design that will light up the strip sky and become a game changer for sports and entertainment events. Source: LVS archives)

The Venetian and the Palazzo properties plus the Sands convention center.

What both get

A pole position with the operating and financial power to open anywhere in Asia or, for that matter, challenge Melco (MLCO) with a competitive eurozone-aimed mega-project in Cyprus.

What neither wants or needs

A regional footprint outside Las Vegas which will be dominated by the new Caesars (CZR) and pose tough costly market share wars.

The bottom line: The pending close of the Eldorado (ERI)-Caesars deal in June or early July tells us that now that US regional consolidation is a fact of sector life, the next mega-merger can’t be far behind.

On this basis, we see investors needing to be in both stocks right now before we get an easing of virus shutdowns, and certainly before the arrival of a vaccine probably early next year or before, by which time both stocks could have the lost bargain status they now enjoy.

