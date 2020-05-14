HIE: Near-4% Annual Alpha From This High Dividend Equity Closed-End Term Fund

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on April 29, 2020, with certain numbers updated. Please check the latest data before investing.

Main thesis

The main thesis is that potential "pull-to-par" alpha from Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund's (HIE) term structure means that the current discount is attractive.

Introduction

HIE is a high dividend closed-end equity fund that we had owned in our original Tactical Income portfolio from way back in 2016, but sold it as its discount contracted to near parity.

Why did we sell it? HIE is a term fund, due to liquidate on November 24, 2024. Therefore, when the fund traded up to near parity, there would be not much alpha potential left to be harvested from discount contraction at that point.

It should be noted that the liquidation event is not an iron-clad guarantee. A one-year extension is possible by the Board's decision. Any further extension requires the approval of shareholders. From the fund website:

The Fund has a 10 year term limit. It will terminate on November 24, 2024 unless the Board of Trustees determines that it is in the best interests of the shareholders to extend the term limit for one year or if shareholders vote to shorten or extend the life of the Fund.

Funds usually aren't able to just abolish the liquidation mandate willy-nilly. To convince shareholders approve the change they usually have to offer sweeteners such as a tender offer for their shares which in effect allows an investor to cash out at NAV. And the wider the discount near the liquidation date, the less likely that investors will want to approve anything other than liquidation.

In any case, having a term structure is still better than no term structure when it comes to potential discount contraction. And with HIE trading at a discount of -18.66%, the alpha potential is quite immense, reaching +4% per year. The 1-year z-score of -3.3 also indicates extreme relative undervaluation. (May 13 update: Discount is currently -15.47% with a 1-year z-score of -2.4).

The below shows the premium/discount chart of HIE since inception in 2014. We can see that the current discount is the widest since inception of the fund. Hence, there is a large margin of safety from buying HIE at this level.

(Source: CEFConnect, data from April 28, 2020)

As an aside, what on earth was HIE doing at a +15% premium just half a year ago? Given that HIE is a term fund, that does not make sense at all, since investors would be experiencing negative alpha simply by holding the fund. I've had several members ask me about HIE last year and my response was invariably that it was overvalued and they should look elsewhere. A -19% discount is a different story though!

Portfolio

With regards to the asset allocation of the fund itself, it is an equity fund, with around 15.3% leverage as of March 31, 2020.

(Source: HIE Factsheet)

It is important to note that the fund has a combined ~22% allocation to the broad energy sector, consisting of 11.3% in "energy" and 11.1% in "MLPs". Therefore, investors who do not want further exposure to energy may wish to skip over this fund. In my opinion however, I'd rather be a buyer than a seller at such lower valuations.

Here are the top 5 holdings of HIE, which are all well-known dividend-paying names such as BCE (BCE), AbbVie (ABBV), Gilead Sciences (GILD), AT&T (T) and Broadcom (AVGO).

(Source: HIE Factsheet)

Distribution

The fund also just recently cut its distribution, from $0.1160 to $0.0400 per month. This was inevitable given how much the NAV had declined during the market crash, especially the energy holdings. The current NAV yield is 7.11%, which should be quite sustainable given the modest use of ~15% leverage. Due to the fund's -19% discount, the market yield is boosted up to 8.74%. The coverage based on the latest earnings numbers was 92%, so some top-up from capital appreciation or ROC would still be required. (May 13 update: Market yield is 8.50%).

The announcement of the distribution cut on April 1 dropped the share price by -11%, and the price had never really recovered after the cut announcement even though the NAV continues to move solidly higher.

Data by YCharts

Risks and summary

Besides the risk of the energy holdings, and equity risk in general, one further possible red flag is that the historical performance of HIE has been quite poor compared to other equity funds. This is because of the fund's energy and MLP holdings, as well as its focus on dividend and value stocks which have vastly underperformed growth stocks over the last several years. This is why we just bought HIE in our more aggressive Tactical Income-100 portfolio, and not our more conservative Income Generator portfolio. I'm willing to overlook the poor performance of HIE given the alpha potential available from discount contraction plus its overweight in the beaten-down energy and MLP sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HIE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.