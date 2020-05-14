Run The Retail REIT Gauntlet? No Thanks

In the following column, I lay out the reasons why I see retail REITs as a "no touch" for retirees and income investors at present.

The title of the piece pays homage to the 1977 Clint Eastwood movie “The Gauntlet.”

Eastwood was assigned to escort a witness into custody from Las Vegas to Phoenix for a mob trial. As usual, a plethora of problematic pitfalls lay ahead for our hero. This was the first thing that came to mind when conjuring up what may lie ahead for retail REIT investors. Even so, with the recent devastating selloff in retail REITs, many analysts and authors alike are advocating the selloff represent a “historic buying opportunity” or the “buying opportunity of a lifetime” at present. I beg to differ. In the following piece I lay out my case.

Potential Pitfalls

The following are the primary reasons I would avoid retail REITs at this time.

Deep selloff doesn’t equate to deep value

Many of the retail REITs are down 50-80%.

Top 10 largest market cap YTD performance

(O), (SPG), (REG), (FRT), (NNN), (KIM), (ADC), (BRX), (TCD), (WRI)

Top 10 Worst performing YTD

(WPG), (SRG), (PEI), (CBL), (MAC), (CDR), (RVI), (RPAI), (SITC.PK), (EPR)

These types of deep dive selloffs are often seen by novice investors as amazing buying opportunities. How could it not be? The REITs were just trading for an incredibly higher price only a few weeks ago? Let me clear up the conundrum.

The “Hunt for yield” drove prices too high

Just because a stock has sold off by 80% doesn’t mean it represents an 80% discount. I submit to you that the level REITs were trading at previous to the selloff were unjustified in the first place. The unjustified elevated price of retail REITs is directly attributable the unending hunt for yield by retirees and income investors, with nowhere else to turn. The oft used colloquialism “TINA” comes to mind which stands for “There is no alternative.” This acronym reminds me of my cousin’s farm's sheep handling system where the sheep are corralled every so often to be sheered.

This is definitely what has happened to those holding these stocks during the recent downturn. Yet, some still opine that investors should hold on due to the “fat” dividend. Well I say “caveat emptor” my friend, that fat dividend may only be a mirage. Here is why.

Dividends under extreme pressure

Retail REIT dividends will undoubtedly be under extreme pressure because many tenants are facing bankruptcy. Some so-called REIT experts have put forth rents from tenants are continuing to be paid at an 80% or better level. Here’s the issue, crunch time hasn’t even hit yet. Many small business owners and big box stores alike are merely treading water at present. They are relying on government hand outs, taking on additional debt, or surviving on what little savings they may have had. It takes time for liquidity issues to turn into solvency issues. It’s too soon to know who will make it out of the gauntlet alive.

Under current conditions I am waiting a few more months to see how things shake out prior to dipping my toe back in. I sold out of my REIT portfolio in early February when President Trump cut off travel from China due to the corona virus. Whenever I conclude uncertainty is at all-time highs and visibility at all-time lows, I switch to capital preservation rather than appreciation mode as an investor.

I found it cheaper for me to pay my bills with my capital while I wait for the smoke to clear rather than take the potential hit in a severe pullback. This is not an attempt to time the market, this is a risk management strategy I have developed over the years by learning the hard way. What's more, I actually shorted Realty Income (O) and Simon Property Group (SPG) in early March and recently covered for a nice gain which more than made up for the income I would have received in the first place. So I'm actually way ahead and was able to sleep well at night not having to live through another drastic selloff. Let me be clear, I am not recommending anyone short these stocks now, I am saying to avoid them. Here is why.

Brick and mortar footprint already overbuilt

The brick and mortar retail sector was already under siege prior to the pandemic. Shrinkage of brick and mortar retail stores was already underway. The pandemic only abetted to accelerate the process. The 10 years of easy money has served to increase the footprint vastly beyond where it should have been. The U.S. has several multiples of retail real estate compared to other developed economies.

I experienced my first real estate pullback in 1982. I was a framing subcontractor building apartment complexes in San Antonio, Texas. All new construction stopped on a dime. The slabs that already poured remained bare for years. We did not get paid for the last floor we framed. I have seen several cycles since. For the last 20 years I have been involved in real estate as a builder/developer. I'm currently a licensed Texas REALTOR® and have been since 2009. This time around it seems like thing might be worse for malls, commercial real estate, and big box stores alike. Let me explain.

Congregate settings are high risk

This recession was self-induced. The American public was told to stay home and non-essential establishments to close in order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Over the past few months of lock down it has become apparent that congregate setting such as jails and nursing homes are where the virus is spread more easily. Malls, building, and big box stores are congregate establishments. They will most likely be the least patroned places going forward as people find alternative less risky ways to shop and work. Taking all these factors into consideration the risk of owning these investment vehicles seems to high compared with the fleeting reward. Let's wrap up.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is we are just at the beginning of the retail REIT gauntlet, not the end. There are many potential pitfalls that lie ahead. The mere fact a company has fallen by 80% does not make it a bargain. It fact, it may end up being more expensive even at the much lower level. The fundamental value of a company is based on future earnings, not past. I submit that the future earnings potential of retail REITs has been greatly diminished. With reduced cash flows and taxable income waning, I see high dividend yields as red flags rather than an enticing inducement to buy.

I say buyer beware! We could see a third of the malls and retail outlets vanish out of existence. The redevelopment of these properties is highly questionable. You can expect interest rates for redevelopment loans to be high as the risk is incalculable. Moreover, the primary businesses malls were previously redeveloping into were “experience” type themes which would seems to be on the outs in the current COVID-19 social distancing environment. I say there will be a time and place to put money to work in retail REITs, yet that time is certainly months away, maybe even years. There are better, less risky, opportunities out there for retirees and income investors. The retail REITs are down big for good reason. This is not the “historic buying opportunity of a life-time” as far as I am concerned. Thank you for your time and consideration. I look forward to your feedback in the comments section.

