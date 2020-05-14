Adobe: Simply The Best

I conduct a series of valuation studies to show that there is some room to run.

Adobe is a juggernaut in the creative economy and one of the best SaaS names to buy and hold.

Thesis

Adobe (ADBE) is a best-in-class SaaS name that has held that title for longer than most technology companies. It is a pioneer in the creative economy and rightly so.

I will analyze recent channel checks to see how customers and resellers view the product. Then I do a valuation analysis to show that the business is fairly valued, and there is still room to grow from here.

I recommend a buy and hold.

Channel Checks

I spoke with a former Adobe executive to understand how the business is performing. The channel check provided a few interesting insights.

First, he thinks of the business in two areas: Creative and Analytics. Most of the revenue is coming from Creative (~75%). Analytics helps drive new customer growth, because in Creative, the business is well-known now and slightly saturated.

The second key area is elevating the spend on existing customers by offering new products and services. This is a big area of focus.

Third, the Creative Cloud can be used across functions - sales, marketing, and HR. Because there are many different use cases, it is easy to see upsell within organizations.

Valuation

I conducted a series of valuation tests that show Adobe trading near fair value. Wait for opportunities with macro sell-offs to buy big.

In the below analysis, you can see I conducted a series of valuation tests to come to a fair value on Adobe. We can see that several comparable/market tests show that Adobe is undervalued on a profitability basis (operating income specifically).

What is most interesting is my DCF calculation of intrinsic value shows fair value significantly above current levels, even with the run-up in the stock recently.

On a comparable basis, you can see that the business trades at a discount on its profitability basis. It is a balanced growth and profitability mix (efficiency near 40%), which is rare in pure SaaS plays.

On a relative basis, you can also see Adobe trading near the trend line of similar stocks, suggesting it is relatively not cheaper than peers. Adobe is the red dot in the matrix, slightly below the trend line. You can see that it is still below the trend line as other tech stocks have recently done well. The R-squared of 0.38 is significant here, but it has historically been ~0.40. That means that 38% of the variation in stock price can be attributed to the efficiency score (LTM FCF + Revenue growth). Of course, the higher the efficiency number the higher the expected multiple.

Also looking at the historical valuation, we can see it is trading at fair value on an EV/EBITDA basis (LTM). We can see Adobe trading at values similar to 2018 and 2019 figures, and above 2017. This was during the transition to SaaS.

On a price/earnings basis, the stock also does not look particularly cheap. There is a lot of volatility in this chart, suggesting there are often good times to really dig in and buy the stock when it hits those historical lows.

The counter-argument for these valuation posts is to mention the steady share price growth and solid execution over the past few years.

Considerations

Given that the market has realized this company's potential, there is little room for execution error. The valuation is something to closely watch.

Second, it is important to look at macro factors and how businesses will view the spend on Adobe. Nobody knows the true impact of COVID-19, but this is an area to track.

Third, I would keep track of emerging startups in the space and others like Dropbox (DBX), Box (BOX), and DocuSign (DOCU) who are in the collaboration space, the mainstay of Adobe.

