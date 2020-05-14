85 10%+Yield Dividend Dogs Priced $5-$15 In May

$5k invested on 5/12/20 in the lowest-priced five 10%+Yield@$5-$15 equities of 10 by yield, showed 14.33% more projected net gain than from $5k put in all 10. The low-price bargain basement dividend dogs retained their lead for May.

Top 10 10%+Yield@$5-$15 priced firms by yield, USAC, ARI, AINV, SLFPY, CEQP, PBFX, CIM, TRTX, RC, and top dog, SVC ranged from 21.3%-30.93%. Expect many dividend reductions and cancellations in coming weeks.

Analyst Target net gain estimates for these top 10 bargain basement dogs 5/12/20 ranged from 63.98%-140.26% for LADR, TCPC, ABR, SVC, CIM, KRP, TRTX, USAC, PBFX, and top pick, RC, per YCharts dividend data.

These dividend dog 10%+Yield@$5-$15 prices are all sourced from YCharts which allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent report if a dividend is cut.

Foreword

A reader of August's high-yield, low-priced dividend dog list said this is "dangerous advice." Hence, it is to be used at your own risk.

I have always advised that high dividends are a sure sign of high risk. Combine that signal with a low price offer and you have the stuff of legends and horror stories. Especially in light of YCharts' declaration that YCharts allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Therefore, a few line items you see calculated here could be totally inaccurate.

This May list, unlike those previously posted, found no stocks reporting annual returns lower than 0%. 12 this month showed yields greater than 20%. These were not removed, though their dividends are the most likely to be cut or curtailed.

Happy hunting and beware of the numbers put up by the top 12 by yield on this list of 85. In short, this is risky business. These are Dogs of the Low, not of the Dow. These dogcatcher metrics are set to snag the most unloved and unpopular curs as a contrarian stock selection strategy.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculated 63.98% To 140.26% Net Gains For Ten 10%+Yield@ $5-$15 Stocks By May 12, 2021

Six of the 10 top yield 10%+Yield@$5-$15 dogs were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year (based on analyst one-year targets). So, this forecast , as graded by Wall St. Brokers, was 60% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1k invested in the highest yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst median target prices of those stocks, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020 data points. Note: one-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). 10 projected profit-generating trades to May 12, 2021 were:

Source: YCharts

Ready Capital Corp. (RC) was projected to net $1,402.56, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 4% over the market as a whole.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) netted $1,172.70 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from six brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 67% over the market as a whole.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) was projected to net $1,129.98 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from seven brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 128% over the market as a whole.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) was projected to net $892.94 based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by 10 analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for KRP.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) was projected to net $892.91 based on dividends, plus the median of prices estimated by seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 10% under the market as a whole.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) was projected to net $849.58 based on estimated dividends, plus the median of target estimates from three brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 101% greater than the market as a whole.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) was projected to net $790.92, based on the median of prices estimated by six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for TRTX.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) was projected to net $772.55, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 74% over the market as a whole.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) was projected to net $645.45, based on the median of prices estimated by eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 54% over the market as a whole.

Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) was projected to net $639.73, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 141% over the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 92.39% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 83% greater than the market as a whole.

Source: realitypod.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

50 Broker Price Target Upsides

Source: YCharts

50 10%+Yield@$5-$15 Top Dogs By Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Top Ten 10%+Yield@$5-$15 Dog Yields Ranged 21.3%-30.93%.

Top ten 10%+Yield@$5-$15 dogs selected 5/12/20 by yield represented three of 11 Morningstar sectors.

The top and the majority of stocks on the 10 by yield list were from the real estate sector placed first through fourth, and ninth: Service Properties Trust [1], Ready Capital Corp. [2], TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. [3], Chimera Investment Corp. [4].

Then, three from the energy sector placed fifth, sixth and tenth: PBF Logistics LP [5], Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) [6], USA Compression Partners LP [10].

Finally, two financial services representative stocks placed seventh and eighth, Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (OTCPK:SLFPY) [7], and Apollo Investment Corporation (INV) [8], to complete the 10%+Yield@$5-$15 top 10 for May 2020-21.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten 10%+Yield@$5-$15 Top Yield Stocks Showed 46.37% To 111.79% Upsides To May 2021

Source: YCharts

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 14.33% Advantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest Priced 10%+Yield@$5-$15 Dogs To May 2021

10 top 10%+Yield@$5-$15 dogs were culled by yield for this May update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by Yahoo Finance did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top ten 10%+Yield@$5-$15 Priced dogs selected 5/12/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of 11 sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated Five Lowest-Priced Top 10 Highest-Yield 10%+Yield@$5-$15 Dogs (31) Delivering 85.39% Vs. (32) 74.68% Net Gains From All 10 By May 12, 2021

Source: YCharts

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+Yield@$5-$15 dogs collection was predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 14.33% more net gain than $5k invested as $.5k in all 10. The second lowest priced, Ready Capital Corp., was projected by analysts to deliver the best net gain of 149.26%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced top 10%+Yield@$5-$15 dogs as of May 12 were: Service Properties Trust, Ready Capital Corp., TPG RE Finance Trust Inc., Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI), and Chimera Investment Corp., with prices ranging from $5.27 to $7.83.

Five higher-priced >10%Yield@$5-$15 Priced dogs from May 12 were: Apollo Investment Corp., PBF Logistics LP, USA Compression Partners LP, Crestwood Equity Partners LP, and Standard Life Aberdeen PLC, whose prices ranged from $8.28 to $11.42.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

Below is the listing of all 85 May 10%+Yield stocks priced at $5-$15 from YCharts as of 5/12/20.

Source: YCharts

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%Yield@$5-$15 Priced dividend dog purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com, YCharts.com, finance.yahoo.com, analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: realitypod.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.



In addition, my YCharts data supplier makes no warrants regarding their forward looking dividend accuracy. Here is their dividend yield statement: "2) We allow a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Hence, this data should not be used for backtesting purposes. For true historical testing purposes, one would need the date the company announced a cut or increase in the dividend to get the proper expected dividend yield as of a given date."



"The forward yield won't catch changes as there is not an automated method for turning those announcements into that kind of data. A specific use case would require additional over-site after the screening had taken place to catch these instances. I wish there was an easier way, and I will submit feedback, but as of yet this has been how we've always done things for lack of a better method."