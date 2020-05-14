Tracking Kahn Brothers Portfolio - Q1 2020 Update

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Kahn Brothers' 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Kahn Brothers' regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/11/2020. Please visit our Tracking Kahn Brothers Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our last update for the fund's moves during Q4 2019.

This quarter, Kahn Brothers' 13F portfolio value decreased one-third from $825M to $547M. The number of holdings increased from 47 to 48. The largest individual stock position is Merck (NYSE:MRK) which accounts for ~14% of the portfolio. Largest five positions are Merck Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB), and BP plc (NYSE:BP). Together, they account for 51.47% of the 13F portfolio.

Irving Kahn was a disciple of Benjamin Graham and is the author of "Benjamin Graham The Father of Financial Analysis". He was by far the oldest protégé (died 2/26/2015 at age 109) and one of the closest followers of the original teachings of Benjamin Graham.

Stake Increases

BP plc: BP stake was first purchased in 2010. The position remained minutely small for the next two years. The bulk of the current 7.43% of the portfolio stake was built in 2013 at prices between $40 and $53. Through Q1 2019, the stake was increased by ~60% at prices between $28.50 and $53. There was another ~22% stake increase next quarter at prices between $40.50 and $45.25. The stock currently trades at $22.23. Last three quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

BlackBerry Ltd. (BB): BB was a very small ~0.50% of the 13F portfolio position established in Q3 2013 at prices between $8 and $10.84. Q2 2014 saw a 270% stake increase at prices between $7.15 and $10.12. The five quarters through Q1 2016 saw the position more than doubled at prices between $6 and $11. There was another ~40% increase in Q2 2016 at prices between $6.29 and $8.09. Q2 2019 also saw a ~22% stake increase at prices between $7.40 and $9.60. The stock is now well below those ranges at $4.46. It is currently a 4.40% of the portfolio position. For investors attempting to follow, BB is a good option to consider for further research. This quarter saw a marginal stake increase.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN): PTEN is a 1.30% of the portfolio position first purchased in 2009. Most of the original stake was purchased in 2010 and 2012 at prices between $13 and $22. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows. The three quarters through Q3 2019 had seen a ~45% stake increase at prices between $9.50 and $18 and that was followed with a ~37% increase last quarter at prices between $7.90 and $11.80. The stock currently trades below the low end of those ranges at $3.15. This quarter saw a ~15% stake increase.

Stake Decreases

Merck Inc.: MRK is the largest position at ~14% of the 13F portfolio. It was a very small stake first purchased in 2000. The position had fluctuated over the years, but the bulk of the current stake was purchased in 2009 at prices between $24 and $38. The position had since been sold down by roughly 40% over the last 10 years through minor trimming almost every quarter. Q2 2019 saw a ~28% stake increase at prices between $73 and $86. The stock currently trades at ~$78. There was marginal trimming in the last two quarters.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK): GSK is a top-three ~11% of the portfolio position. It was a very small 0.41% of the portfolio stake as of Q3 2015. That original position was increased by roughly 18 times over the next six quarters at prices between $37.50 and $45. The stock is currently at $42.74. There was a ~20% increase over Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 at prices between $34.50 and $41. Q2 2019 saw another ~25% stake increase at prices between $38.50 and $42. Last three quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Bristol-Myers Squibb: The 10.47% of the portfolio (top three) BMY stake was built in Q1 2019 at prices between $45 and $54 and doubled next quarter at prices between $44.50 and $49.50. Q3 2019 also saw a ~5% stake increase. The stock currently trades at $63.27. There was marginal trimming in the last two quarters.

New York Community Bancorp: NYCB is a large (top five) ~9% of the portfolio stake. It is a very long-term position that was first purchased in 2000. The stake was built to a large ~10% position (over 1.4M shares) by 2003 and in 2004 the position was doubled. Since then, the stake had been kept largely steady although adjustments occurred every year. 2015 through 2017 saw a ~30% overall reduction at prices between $13.50 and $19. Last year saw an about turn: ~130% stake increase at prices between $9 and $14.50. Q2 2019 saw a ~28% further increase at prices between $9.50 and $12. The stock is now at $8.88. Last three quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Citigroup Inc. (C): C is a very long-term holding and was a small position in Kahn Brothers' first 13F filing in 1999. By 2006, the position still accounted for less than 0.1% of the portfolio. The 2009-10 time frame saw a huge stake built at a cost-basis in the 30s. The stock currently trades at $40.60 and it stands at 7.26% of the portfolio. There was a ~20% stake increase in Q2 2019 at prices between $62 and $71. Last three quarters have seen minor trimming.

Assured Guaranty (AGO): AGO is a large ~7% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2017 at prices between $36 and $42.50 and doubled the following quarter at prices between $37 and $42. The three quarters through Q1 2018 had seen a combined ~60% increase at prices between $33 and $45. The stock is now at $23.85. Q2 2019 also saw a ~25% stake increase at prices between $41 and $48. This quarter saw minor trimming.

MBIA Inc. (MBI): MBI has been in the portfolio since 2007 and it is currently at 6.68% of the portfolio. Most of the original position was purchased during the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009 at low prices. Q2 2015 saw a ~75% stake increase at prices between $5 and $9.81 and that was followed with another ~30% increase in the following quarter at prices between $5.50 and $7.70. The stock currently trades at $6.15. The four quarters through Q1 2019 had seen marginal selling while next quarter saw a ~28% stake increase at prices between $8.75 and $10.25. There was marginal trimming over the last three quarters.

Note: Kahn Brothers controls 6.75% of the business.

Seaboard Corporation (SEB): SEB is a very long-term position that was reduced significantly over the last two decades. The position size was ~29K shares in 1999 and accounted for around ~2% of the 13F portfolio. The tremendous share price appreciation in the interim has resulted in the current stake accounting for 6.54% of the portfolio even though the position-size was reduced by more than half to ~12.71K shares: the stock is a twenty-bagger during this period. The last five years had seen a ~36% selling at prices between $2,550 and $4,700. Q2 2019 saw an about turn: ~80% stake increase at prices between $3,955 and $4,700. The stock currently trades at ~$3,064. For investors attempting to follow, SEB is a good option to consider for further research.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE): PFE is a 4.60% of the portfolio position. This was a very small stake first purchased in 2000. Most of the current position was purchased in 2007 at prices between $23 and $28. The seven quarters through Q1 2016 had seen a one-third reduction at prices between $28 and $36. The next two years had also seen another two-thirds selling at prices between $30 and $39. The pattern reversed in Q2 2019: ~50% stake increase at prices between $39 and $44. The stock currently trades at $37.05. Last few quarters have seen minor selling.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP): The original NTP position was a ~2% stake established in 2001. The stake saw a ~40% selling in Q4 2016 at prices between $7.15 and $9.50 while Q2 2019 there was a ~20% increase at prices between $9.35 and $10.10. The stock currently trades at $4.16. Last three quarters have seen minor trimming.

Note: Kahn Brothers controls ~5.5% of the business through its ownership of ~2M shares of NTP.

VOXX International (VOXX): VOXX has been in the portfolio since 2001 when the company was named Audiovox. The current position stands at 2.04% of the portfolio. Recent activity follows: There was an almost one-third increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $4.65 and $8.90 and that was followed with another ~60% stake increase the following quarter at prices between $6.40 and $8.85. The stock is now at $5.19. The two quarters through Q3 2019 had also seen a ~15% stake increase. There was marginal trimming over the last two quarters.

Note: Kahn Brothers owns ~16% of the Class A shares through the ownership of ~3.75M shares - John J. Shalam has majority control through ownership of the Class B shares.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX): HOLX is a very long-term position. In 1999, the position size was at 1M shares and by 2003 the stake had increased to ~1.8M shares and accounted for around 6% of the portfolio. Since then, the position has been substantially reduced (after accounting for three 2-for-1 stock splits in 2005, 2008, and 2009). The stock is now at $51.35 and has appreciated over 35-times during the holding period. Last few years have seen large reductions. Kahn Brothers is harvesting gains. There was a ~10% selling this quarter.

The New York Times Company (NYT): NYT is now a minutely small position. The stake was first purchased in 2006 and the bulk of the current position was built in 2011 and 2012 at prices between $5.75 and $10.75. 2014 to 2017 had seen a combined ~50% selling at prices between $11 and $25. Last seven quarters had seen another 85% reduction at prices between $22 and $36. This quarter saw the stake almost sold out at prices between $28.50 and $40. The stock currently trades at $36.11. Kahn Brothers harvested gains.

Rafael Holding (RFL): RFL is a spin-off from IDT (NYSE:IDT) that started trading in March 2018 at ~$7 per share. The stock is now at $12.65. The position saw a ~40% stake increase in Q2 2019 at prices between $18.90 and $27. Last three quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Sterling Bancorp (STL): STL is now a small 0.71% of the portfolio position. The original stake was a very long-term position that was established in 2004 (Provident Bancorp at the time). The six quarters through Q1 2016 had seen a ~25% reduction at prices between $12.50 and $17.75. 2017 saw a combined ~11% trimming at prices between $21 and $26. The three quarters through Q1 2019 had seen another ~45 % selling at prices between $15.75 and $24.50. The stock is now at $9.55. There was a ~15% stake increase in Q2 2019 while the next two quarters saw a combined ~28% selling. There was minor trimming this quarter.

IDT Corporation: IDT is a very small 0.69% portfolio position that saw a roughly one-third stake increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $10 and $15. Q4 2017 saw another ~20% increase at prices between $7.75 and $13.25. The stock is now at $5.60. It is a very long-term position that has returned many-fold over the years.

Trinity Place Holdings (TPHS): The very small ~0.52% portfolio stake in TPHS saw marginal trimming this quarter.

Note: Kahn Brothers has a ~5% ownership stake in Trinity Place Holdings.

Note: Other very small positions (less than 0.5% of the portfolio each) in the portfolio include AT&T (T), Apple (AAPL), Alcon (ALC), Bank of America (BAC), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Chevron (CVX), Comcast (CMCSA), Crew Energy (OTCPK:CWEGF), Coal Creek (OTCPK:CCRK), Exxon Mobil (XOM), First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX:FBAK), Genie Energy (GNE), Glacier Bancorp (GBCI), Hope Bancorp (HOPE), IDW Media (OTCPK:IDWM), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), KeyCorp (KEY), Lifeway Foods (LWAY), Navient (NAVI), Novartis (NVS), Orange County Bancorp (OTCQX:OCBI), PepsiCo (PEP), Peyto Exploration (OTCPK:PEYUF), SB One Bancorp (SBBX), Verizon (VZ), ViewRay (VRAY), Valhi (VHI), and Zedge Inc. (ZDGE). ZDGE and GNE are spin-offs from IDT.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Kahn's 13F stock holdings in Q1 2020:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, BB, BP, GSK, NYCB, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.