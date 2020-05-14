Hyperinflation Is Here, We Just Can't See It Yet

QTM has held true in the long run. If it continues to be, we should see a total increase in the price level of 50% or more over the coming years.

Given the expected 35% decline in Q2 GDP and the 20% increase in money supply, the quantitative theory of money suggests the velocity of money should be down 50%+.

There was an overall CPI decline of 0.8%, but there was actually inflation if energy prices were removed.

Most investors are convinced that all recessions are deflationary. If the economy slows, demand declines, prices fall, and bond yields collapse. This often causes a spike in long-term Treasuries (TLT) and a decline in commodities. Indeed, we have seen this occur since the March COVID-19 crash and in 2008.

However, not all recessions are the same. In particular, if they cause supply to fall with demand, then it could result in a spike in prices. Additionally, unemployment and inflation are usually inversely correlated (see Phillips Curve) because unemployment causes incomes to decline. However, this recession has so far seen a rise in savings rates, partly because of generous unemployment benefits that cause some to earn more than they did while employed.

There are also growing shortage issues. Currently, a significant number of U.S meatpacking facilities are struggling to stay open due to the virus outbreak. This has resulted in a staggering 41% YoY increase in meat prices that will likely continue until the virus is over (not the lockdown).

In the past, quantitative easing and government stimulus have not caused a significant rise in inflation. However, the government has committed over $6 trillion to boost the economy and is looking to add $3 trillion more. This makes the $700 billion bailout package during the last financial crisis look like small peas. Will it do anything to help the economy? Perhaps, but encouraging spending by printing money while not allowing people to spend money due to mandate is a recipe for extreme price competition at the grocery store. See the article "The Coronavirus Is Neither Inflationary Nor Deflationary" for more information on that topic.

Now that April CPI data is out, let's see what the data is telling us.

April Inflation Data Shows Grocery Store Inflation

On May 10th, the BLS published April consumer price data. This showed an 80 basis-point decline in prices, which caused many to signal deflationary alarm bells. However, CPI is far from ubiquitous.

The reality is that the negative CPI print is almost entirely due to a crash in energy prices stemming from the decline in crude oil. To illustrate, take a look at a chart of CPI data percent change by category over the past year:

(Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics)

As you can see, energy prices are by far the most deflationary force in the economy. This factor makes up 6.5% of the CPI weighting, however, the prices of most commodities are tied to energy, as it is the main input cost in commodity production. I believe this is partly why we see a decline in "Commodities less food and energy" (20% of CPI weighting), while there is a general uptrend in "Services less food and energy" (60% of CPI). There is also the notable spike in food prices, which was the largest increase since the 1970s.

Top 20 Inflationary Components YoY Price Change Bottom 20 Deflationary Components YoY Price Change Health insurance 20% Fuel oil -33% Eggs 17% Gasoline, unleaded regular -33% Other pork including roasts, steaks, and ribs 13% Gasoline -32% Infants' equipment 11% Motor fuel -32% Window coverings 10% Energy commodities -31% Uncooked ground beef 10% Gasoline, unleaded midgrade -27% Uncooked beef roasts 9% Gasoline, unleaded premium -25% Gardening and lawn care services 9% Airline fares -24% Land-line telephone services 9% Fuel oil and other fuels -23% Sugar and sugar substitutes 8% Women's dresses -18% Photographic equipment and supplies 8% Energy -18% Pork chops 8% Other motor fuels -17% Stationery, stationery supplies, gift wrap 8% Televisions -16% Potatoes 8% Public transportation -16% Photographic equipment 8% Other lodgings away from home including hotels and motels -16% Fresh whole chicken 8% Car and truck rental -15% Beef and veal 8% Women's outerwear -15% Breakfast sausage and related products 7% Telephone hardware, calculators, and other consumer information items -14% Other uncooked poultry including turkey 7% Lodging away from home -14% Cheese and related products 7% Videodiscs and other media -13%

This data lines up with what many would expect. Food items most people like to cook at home, like meat, potatoes, eggs, and sugar, have seen significant price increases. Per usual, health insurance also made the top of the list. Most likely, there was a spike in insurance demand due to virus fears.

Energy dominates the deflationary spectrum, with gasoline being the most significant. Similarly, airfare, public transportation, lodging away from home, and vehicle rental also made the list, as a drop in demand for those services led to a drop in gasoline prices. Interestingly, expensive items often placed on credit cards, such as televisions, women's dresses, and telephone hardware, also made the list. This is a signal that people are indeed cutting back on unnecessary expenses.

Inflation Is Much Higher Than It Should Be

The Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow model currently estimates that Q2 Real GDP will be down 35%. This would bring real GDP to the 1990s levels, if not lower, and would be the worst decline in U.S history. This means most companies are, on average, seeing revenue decline by 35%. GDP is a measure of income, so it also means borrowing will need to rise by that amount for consumer cash flows to be the same.

Under normal circumstances, this would be extremely deflationary. The velocity of money is collapsing, however, the supply of money has increased at a record pace with M2 being 20% higher YoY. See below:

(Source: Federal Reserve)

Now, if a "V-shaped" recovery happens, that implies GDP will return at least close to previous levels. Under the classical quantitative theory of money where GDP = Price Level (i.e., CPI) X Output (i.e., real GDP) = Velocity of Money X Money Supply, it would cause an extreme inflationary shock. Since we are seeing essentially 0% inflation today, a 35% decline in output and an (at least) 25% increase to M2, the theory would imply the velocity of money (amount of times a dollar changes hand in a year) has declined 50-60%.

The money supply essentially never shrinks, so a V-shaped recovery where the velocity of money returns to past levels would be expected to result in a 20-30% increase to the price level in order for velocity and real GDP to return to past levels. Of course, M2 lags the monetary base which has risen 50% and will likely continue higher. This means it is entirely possible we see the price level increase by 50%+. This would likely occur over the course of a few years and depends on whether or not the velocity of money is permanently impaired. I would argue money velocity has declined over recent decades due to the growth of credit which is reaching extreme levels, so velocity is likely to return to past levels.

Now, QTM has fallen in popularity among academics in recent decades. However, analytical research on long-run data suggests it may actually be more credible than many think. Some may say "money printing in 2009-2010 never caused inflation", but, of course, the increase in money supply was insignificant compared to it is today. Back then, QE was also during a period of high deflation due to a liquidity spiral. Indeed, I believe it is very likely we see 5-10% inflation promptly after the crisis is over.

Trade Ideas

A rise in inflation is not priced into financial markets. In fact, most assets are currently priced for a rise in deflation. I believe this makes the greatest trade idea today short long-term Treasury bonds via TLT or an inverse ETF like TBT. TLT currently has a duration of about 19, meaning a 1% rise in its yield (caused by a 1% rise in inflation) should cause the fund to decline 19%. A 5-10% rise in inflation like I expect would cause it to rapidly decline well over 50%.

The next best idea is precious metals. I believe gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) are currently starting to account for a substantial rise in inflation. Indeed, gold has risen over 25% over the past year. If we assume short-term rates will not rise at the same pace as inflation, each 1% increase in inflation will likely cause a roughly $200-400 increase in the price of gold (See real rates vs. gold).

While I am moderately bearish on equities, some are a strong hedge against inflation. Unlike fixed-income, companies are able to raise prices (and therefore profits) with inflation. Certain companies like Utilities (XLU) and REITs (VNQ) often struggle to keep up due to long-term contracts. However, Materials (XLB), Mining (PICK) and Energy Producers (XOP) usually lead inflation by a significant margin. Still, these equities have significant downside risk due to low prices and demand today.

Believe it or not, inflationary forces are on the rise. CPI may seem low due to energy prices and other short-run demand shocks, but the rapid increase in food prices is the first major warning. If people don't work, production falls and shortages grow, which causes consumer competition, resulting in higher prices. To make matters worse, the government is pouring freshly minted money on the economy in order to encourage people not to work. If the quantitative theory of money holds, which it historically has in the long run, this will result in at least a 50%+ increase in the price level.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.