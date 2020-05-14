Discover Financial: Another Sizable Reserve Build On The Cards

Due to the uncertainties related to COVID-19, there are chances that provision expense and the loan balance will give negative surprises in the year ahead.

The management incorporated a peak unemployment rate of 9% in its loan loss reserve calculations. As unemployment will likely be worse than management’s expectations, further provisioning will be needed.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) posted a loss of $0.25 per share in the first quarter due to a jump in provision expense. I’m expecting another sizable build in reserves for loan losses in the second quarter because the unemployment rate has surpassed management’s previous expectation. Consequently, the provision expense will likely remain elevated in the second quarter. Additionally, loan balances will likely continue to decline in the second quarter because a reduction in sales of gas and discretionary goods will undermine the uptick in sales of groceries and other everyday goods.

Based on my outlook on earning assets and credit costs, I’m expecting DFS’s earnings to decline by 77% year-over-year to $2.06 per share in 2020. However, there are chances of an earnings surprise in the year ahead due to the high uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price, but due to the risks and uncertainties, I’m adopting a neutral rating on DFS.

Greater Than Expected Unemployment Rate To Lift Reserves For Loan Losses

DFS’s provision expense more than doubled to $1,807 million in the first quarter from $836 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The management considered the unemployment rate and GDP growth rate as the major inputs for its model to determine the loan loss reserves. As mentioned in the first quarter’s conference call, the management assumed that the unemployment rate will peak at 9% and stay high at around 7% through the end of the year.

The unemployment rate has already crossed management’s expectations as April’s unemployment rate was reported at 14.7%. Further, around 33 million people have filed jobless claims in the seven weeks ended April 30, which makes up 21% of the 156,481,000 civilian labor force. Consequently, I believe that the unemployment rate can reach a peak of around 20% in the second quarter. As unemployment will likely be much worse than what the management previously predicted, DFS will need to make another sizable reserve build in the second quarter. Consequently, I’m expecting provision expense to remain elevated in the second quarter before trending downwards in the second half of the year. For the full year, I’m expecting provision expense to increase to $5.4 billion from $3.2 billion in 2019.

Loans To Decline On The Back Of Reduction In Sales Of Discretionary Goods, Gas

DFS’s loans declined by 7% till the end of March 2020 from the end of December 2019. I had previously expected the impact of COVID-19 on loan balances to be mixed. However, the actual impact was overwhelmingly negative in April, as shown in the first quarter’s investor presentation. The reduction in sales volume of discretionary goods and motor gas undermined the increase in sales from groceries. The management expects loans to continue to decline for a quarter or two, as mentioned in the conference call. For the full year of 2020, I’m expecting loans to decline by 9.7% year-over-year.

I’m expecting deposit growth to remain strong in the quarters ahead as investors will want to divert their funds from risky investments, like equities, into more secure bank deposits. Further, the management mentioned in the conference call that the demand for their deposit products has been good. Due to the expected decline in loan balances, I’m expecting DFS to park the excess funds from deposit growth in relatively lower-yielding securities. Overall, I’m expecting securities to grow by 13% and deposits to grow by 4% year-over-year in 2020. The following table shows my estimates for balance sheet items.

The impact of loan decline on net interest income will likely be exacerbated by a compression in net interest margin, NIM. The full impact of the 150bps federal funds rate cut in March will be visible on NIM in the second quarter. Consequently, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 45bps in the second quarter, and by 62bps in the full year. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Expecting Earnings To Decline By 77%

The surge in provision expense, decline in loan balances, and NIM compression will likely pressurize earnings in the remainder of 2020. On the other hand, expense control efforts will likely keep the non-interest expense growth subdued in the year ahead. Overall, I'm expecting DFS’s earnings to decline by 77% year-over-year to $2.06 per share in 2020. The following table shows my estimates for the income statement.

The provision expense in the future will depend on the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the depth and duration of the pandemic are unknown, the provision expense can give a negative earnings surprise in the year ahead. Additionally, loan balances can miss the estimates if the pandemic lasts beyond my expectations. On the other hand, according to news sources, the Federal Reserve Chairman appears to have ruled out the possibility of a negative federal funds rate; therefore, I believe the interest rate risk is low. Overall, the uncertainties pose a considerable threat of a negative earnings surprise in the year ahead.

I'm expecting DFS to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.44 per share in the remainder of 2020. Despite the expectation of an earnings decline, I'm not expecting a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 85%, which is manageable. Additionally, the company is well-capitalized, which reduces the threat of a dividend cut. DFS’s common equity tier 1 ratio was supported at 11.3% as of March 31, 2020, as opposed to the minimum regulatory requirement of 7% (including the capital conservation buffer). The dividend estimate for 2020 implies a dividend yield of 4.8%.

High Level Of Risk Negates The High Return Potential

I'm using the historical price-to-book-value multiple (P/B) to value DFS. The stock traded at an average P/B multiple of 2.28 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the forecast book value per share of $30.2 with the average P/B multiple gives a December 2020 target price of $68.8. This target price implies an upside of 89% from DFS's May 13 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The high upside is marred by a high level of risk. As discussed above, the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic pose risks to earnings, and consequently, to the valuation. Due to the risks and uncertainties, I’m adopting a neutral rating on DFS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.