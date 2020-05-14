National Healthcare Corporation: Steady Dividend Paying Grower Is Undervalued

EPS has grown by 21% over the same period and PE currently stands at 14.6x with ROIC of 8.4% for FY19. NHC pays a dividend of $2 per annum.

The company has earned just shy of $1bn in each of the past 3 years, increasing its net profit margin by 100 bps over the same period.

National Healthcare Corporation 5-year share-price performance. Source: TradingView

National Healthcare Corporation (NASDAQ:NHC) has come onto my radar since the company is trading at its lowest price since May 2018, despite exhibiting signs of being a fundamentally sound investment opportunity offering several advantages to buyers.

NHC has been in the managed care business since 1971 and today the company owns, leases or manages a total of 75 skilled nursing facilities, 25 assisted living facilities and 5 independent living facilities providing both sub-acute and post-acute skilled, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, memory and Alzheimer's care, senior living services, and home health care services.

Although NHC's top-line growth has been steady rather than spectacular in recent years (as you might expect from a business that is part property management) revenues are creeping towards the $1bn mark whilst net income increased by 22% between 2018 and 2019 to reach $68m - a margin of 7%.

Furthermore, the company reported no outstanding debt at the end of 2019, and occupancy rates - a key measure within the skilled nursing facilities industry - improved to >90% during 2019. NHC also pays a $2.0 annual dividend (at a yield of ~3%), which is easily covered by the company's ~$100m per annum positive free cash flow generation. FY2019 EPS was $4.43 giving a PE ratio of 14.6x, whilst I calculate the return of invested capital ("ROIC") to be in the region of 8.4%.

Under normal circumstances investors might expect to pay a premium to acquire a stock with such strong fundamentals and that certainly proved to be the case between mid-April 2018 and early 2020 when the price of NHC shares rose by 47% to reach an all-time high of $87. But the nursing home sector has been badly affected by the coronavirus crisis with more than 10,000 deaths being recorded at care homes across the US. NHC's stock price has nose-dived to $62.4 at the time of writing.

With signs that the end of the pandemic may be in sight however, whilst the S&P 500 and the healthcare sector as a whole are mounting recoveries, NHC stock appears to be lagging the general trend.

NHC 1-year share price performance vs. S&P 500 and Vanguard Healthcare ETF. Source: TradingView.

Since there are no signs that NHC is likely to suffer any long-term effects from coronavirus out-of-proportion to the wider market, I would consider this to be an optimal time to acquire some NHC shares. According to my calculations a reasonable fair value price for this surprisingly under-covered stock would be in excess of $100 based on a discounted cash flow analysis. Therefore it's likely this stock is due a bounce-back and I cannot see it remaining below $70 for much longer.

Q1 results provide some comfort around the effect coronavirus has had on NHC's businesses. I consider this an opportunity to acquire a share of an experienced business operating within a growing market, paying a solid dividend, at an artificially low price.

Q1 Results: despite COVID-19/EPS scares, NHC still looks strong.

NHC released its Q120 results this week. Total revenues were up 3.4% versus Q119 to $256m whilst costs and expenses grew by the same percentage amount. Inpatient services accounted for 95% of all revenues earned, with Homecare, and other revenues including rental income (NHC leases 3 of its 13-strong portfolio healthcare properties to third party operators), management and accounting services fees, and insurance services, making up the rest. Income from operations grew marginally year-on-year to $15.8m, from $15.78m in Q119.

Despite the solid top line performance and steady operating margin of 6% which is broadly in line with recent performance, NHC recorded a net loss of $26m for the quarter (versus net income of $21m in Q119) due to a $60.4m charge related to unrealized gains on marketable equity securities, resulting in a negative EPS figure of -$1.8 for the quarter (EPS was $1.39 in Q119).

NHC does not provide much information about the charge in its Q120 10Q submission, although it is worth noting, firstly that NHC reports a holding of 1.6m shares in its own stock valued at $80m in Q120, that was valued at $132m in Q119 - meaning the company's losses on holdings of its own shares may be partly to blame (NHC stock was trading at $65 at the end of March '20 and $76 at the end of March '19), and secondly, that the company includes the following statements in relation (I believe) to the charge.

For the marketable securities in gross unrealized loss positions, (A) it is more likely than not that the Company will not be required to sell the investment securities before recovery of the unrealized losses, and (B) the Company expects that the contractual principal and interest will be received on the investment securities.

Hence, I do not think investors should be overly discouraged by the negative EPS generated in Q120, since both NHC and the wider market stocks that feature in the company's investment portfolio are likely to have recovered from March-end lows by the time the next set of quarterly reports arrive.

NHC management does not arrange an earnings call to accompany their quarterly (or annual) results, but COVID-19 is discussed in the 10Q submission. The company said that results were not affected by the pandemic in Q120 (although marketable securities were!) however the company noted that one key industry measure that is likely to suffer going forward will be the census or occupancy figure, which NHC reported was 91.4% in Q120 (up year-on-year from 90.2%).

NHC says they noted the census declining in March due to the lack of new admissions from acute care providers and referral partners which is likely to have a detrimental effect on next quarter's results, although it is an industry-wide issue, and the occupancy shortfall is unlikely to be severe unless the threat of coronavirus remains high over a longer-than-expected period.

Another issue the company and the wider nursing home sector is dealing with is the requirement to pay high levels of incentive compensation to staff during the pandemic and the increased costs of PPE equipment, food and dietary products. Along with unpaid medical bills, the US government have acted against this threat by creating the Provider Relief Fund, which has set aside $100bn to protect:

Skilled nursing providers, home health providers, hospitals, and other Medicare and Medicaid enrolled providers to cover any unreimbursed health care related expenses or lost revenue attributable to the public health emergency resulting from COVID-19.

There's no doubt that operationally NHC will be under strain at this time, but with the support packages available to it, and keeping in mind that every business within its sector will be facing the same issues, I do not think existing NHC investors need to be too concerned at this time.

I believe that even in spite of the issues the company faces the current price of $62 undervalues the stock by at least 20%. Prospective buyers ought to take note of this price discrepancy before the price corrects itself, in my view.

Strong Results Reflect diversified and consistent business model

NHC does not need to generate rapid growth in order to provide good value to its investors owing to the fact it is (I believe) undervalued by the market at this time, and the revenue streams that it does have are consistent, recurring, and reliable.

NHC net patient revenues by payor in Q119. Source: Company Q120 10Q submission.

In terms of patient net revenues NHC has a diversified base of 4 main payors: Medicare, Managed Care, Medicaid and Private Pay, with Medicare and Medicaid settled by reimbursement based on a daily rate charge which covers all services required. Changes to the way that Medicare and Medicaid are reimbursed would appear to benefit NHC - according to a note in the Q120 10Q submission:

In July 2019, CMS released its final rule outlining fiscal year 2020 Medicare payment rates and policy changes for skilled nursing facilities, which began October 1, 2019. The fiscal year 2020 final rule provided for an approximate net 2.4% increase, or $851 million, compared to fiscal year 2019 levels. This included a 2.8% market-basket update, offset by a statutorily required 0.4% productivity reduction.

At the same time, Medicaid reimbursement is made more complex by the involvement at the State level, with States controlling expenditures and often incentivized to reduce Medicaid spending, which can negatively impact NHC's business. States can also introduce rate increases, as was done in Tennessee and South Carolina in Q120, which translates into higher revenues for NHC (~$3.2m in this case).

NHC's specialty service and the base of most of its business is the provision of skilled nursing but the company also provides assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and Homecare Locations.

NHC operations by ownership status. Source: Company 10K submission FY2019.

The company's blend of businesses is therefore nicely mixed and geographically diverse, covering 10 states in the Southeastern, Northeastern and Midwestern parts of the US, and its facilities score above average ratings on the Five-Star Quality Rating scale introduced by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare ("CMS"), with 72% scoring a 4 or 5 star rating versus and industry average of 44%, and an average rating of 3.99 stars superior to the industry average of 3.12.

At the end of Q120 NHC reported no debt, and short term assets of $306m, ensuring the company - which generated $7.75m of net cash from operating activities during the quarter (down from $11.6m in Q119) has no liquidity concerns either in the short or long term. The company spent $7.79m on dividend payments in the quarter and repurchased $53,000 of its own stock as part of a wider $25m stock buyback program.

Conclusion - a useful hedge against riskier assets with price breakout potential

NHC: key financial ratios and forecasting. Source: my table using company data 2017-2019 then my assumptions.

Investing in National Healthcare Corporation may be world away from buying into an early stage biotech or even a large pharma company or health insurer (the types of stocks I usually cover) but it is a healthcare stock that provides an attractive hedge against these types of higher-risk, continuously innovating companies with uncertain cash flows with its established business model, real estate portfolio (valued at >$1bn on the company balance sheet) and growing market (10,000 Americans are turning 65 every day in the US).

It's unusual for a stock like NHC to be priced at such a discount by the market when the price trend within its industry sector is currently sharply upward. I recently came across a similar situation with Dexcom, a medical device company trading down at a time when its peers were surging. Having completed my due diligence I concluded the stock was not lagging the market due to internal issues and was therefore due a bounceback, and on that occasion Dexcom stock did indeed climb rapidly and now trades at a premium of 111% to its March lows.

I am not suggesting that NHC stock will make similar gains but if the company can continue to keep generating its current free cash flows of ~$114m per annum, growing at a rate of 2% and massaging its operating and net-profit margins slightly higher than an appropriate fair value for the company would be closer to $150 than $100, in my view. As that would push the forward PE ratio closer to 10x it would be natural to conclude that the market price is somewhat low.

Despite being a well-organized and self-sustaining company NHC management is not resting on its laurels and is pushing new initiatives such as expanding existing operations and services to include memory care (a new dedicated facility was opened in Tennessee in Jan 2019 and another acquired in Missouri in June 2019 which contributed >$500k of revenues in Q120), and opening a new Assisted Living facility in February this year in Tennessee.

In conclusion, I would purchase NHC stock at a higher price for the steady dividend income and premium fair value price I have calculated. The fact the stock is trading at 18-months lows in the absence of any obvious long-term headwinds plus signs that management can be innovative and expansionist makes the stock a buy and likely long-term hold, in my view.

