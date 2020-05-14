Vir Bio COVID-19 Updates, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Vir Bio Moves Ahead with COVID Projects, Reports Higher Q1 Revenue

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) provided an update about its COVID projects, while confirming GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) investment worth $250 million. The company is currently working on multiple clinical programs to address COVID 19 breakout. During the first quarter, Vir also inked several manufacturing agreements for producing antibodies for its clinical programs. The company stock is currently trading nearly 150 percent up on Year to Day basis.

Vir reported its first quarter revenue at $5.7 million, up from $3.7 million it had reported in revenue for the first quarter of the previous year. Its research and development expenses for the quarter stood at $65 million, drastically up from $25.9 million on Year over Year basis. The company stated that the increase is mainly attributable to collaboration expenses, personnel, and ongoing clinical expenses relating to VIR-2482 and VIR-3434.

The company incurred $12.6 million worth of general and administrative expenses, compared to $8.6 million tab it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Vir’s net loss for the quarter stood at $77.2 million while it had incurred a net loss of $28.7 million in the Q1 of 2019. On per share basis, the corresponding figures are $0.71 per share and $3.19 per share respectively.

Vir is currently working on its lead drug candidates VIR-7831 and VIR-7832 for treating COVID 19. These monoclonal antibodies have demonstrated the ability to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 live virus. The company is looking to start Phase 2 trial for the drug this summer. The company has inked a deal with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited and GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA for accelerating the research for these drug candidates. Vir sold 6,626,027 shares of its common stock to Glaxo Group Limited at a price per share of $37.73, for an aggregate purchase price of $250.0 million on April 29, 2020.

It is also collaborating with Alnylam for developing another drug candidate, VIR-2703 and ALN-COV. The companies plan to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) or IND equivalent application by the end of 2020. The company’s other collaboration is with Generation Bio Co. for exploring the potential for Generation Bio’s non-viral gene therapy platform for extending the scope of Vir’s current or future human monoclonal antibodies for treating SARS-CoV-2.

Vir is working on several other drug candidates in diverse fields. Its VIR-2218 is a HBV-targeting small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA), which showed substantial, dose dependent reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) in patients during its Phase 2 trial. This reduction was found in dosages ranging from 20mg to 200mg. HBeAg- and HBeAg+ patients also showed similar reduction in HBsAg. The company also provided updates about VIR-2482, a monoclonal antibody being developed as universal prophylaxis for influenza A and VIR-1111, an HIV T cell vaccine based on human cytomegalovirus.

Vir Biotechnology uses its immunological known how with latest technologies to develop treatments for serious infectious diseases. The company currently has four technology platforms and its development pipeline consists of product candidates focused on SARS CoV 2, HIV, Hepatitis B virus, Tuberculosis and Influenza A.

Gamida Cell Reports Positive Data for Phase 3 Clinical Trial

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) announced positive topline results from its Phase 3 clinical study. It was a multi-center, international and randomized Phase 3 trial and sought to assess the safety and efficacy of omidubicel in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies undergoing a bone marrow transplant. The comparator group consisted of patients receiving a standard umbilical cord blood transplant.

Gamida reported that the study met its primary endpoint of time to neutrophil engraftment. In the intent-to-treat analysis, the median time to neutrophil engraftment was significantly shorter at 12 days for patients who received omidubicel compared to the comparator group which had median time of 22 days. The analysis included 125 patients aged 12–65 years with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, acute myelogenous leukemia, chronic myelogenous leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome or lymphoma.

Omidubicel was generally found to be well tolerated. Among patients who were transplanted per protocol, 96 percent of patients on omidubicel showed successful neutrophil engraftment, while 88 percent of patients in the comparator group hit the mark. Ronit Simantov, M.D., chief medical officer of Gamida Cell said, ““We are pleased with the outcome of this global, well-designed study in patients with life-threatening blood cancers who were in need of a bone marrow transplant and did not have an available matched donor. Importantly, these data confirmed the results from our earlier Phase 1/2 clinical study and demonstrated that patients who received omidubicel had more rapid recovery of neutrophils, which are key infection-fighting white blood cells.” The data was in line with the results from Phase 1/2 study.

Omidubicel is the company’s lead clinical program. It is an advanced cell therapy aiming to be a potential life-saving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell or bone marrow transplant solution for patients suffering from hematologic malignancies or blood cancers. The program has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Orphan Drug Designation in the United States.

Gilead Inks Remdesivir Deals in 127 Countries

Gilead Sciences (GILD) announced that it has inked a licensing deal with generic manufacturers for its flagship product, Remdesivir. The collaboration with five generic drug makers will be applicable in 127 countries, not counting the United States. These drug manufacturers are Cipla, Jubilant Lifesciences, Hetero Labs, Ferozsons Laboratories and Mylan. The company stated that these manufacturers will be responsible for manufacturing the drug for “low-income and lower-middle-income countries, as well as several upper-middle- and high-income countries”.

Remdesivir was granted emergency use authorization by the FDA on May 1. Gilead stated that the newly struck deal is “royalty free” and will remain so until the World Health Organization declares COVID 19 to be no longer a global health crisis or “until a pharmaceutical product other than remdesivir or a vaccine is approved to treat or prevent Covid-19, whichever is earlier.” This IV drug has been found to be helpful in shortening the recovery time for some patients. Under this deal, the company will share its manufacturing knowledge with the partners. Each of the company will set its own price for the generic version.

Remdesivir requires several raw materials which are scarce and require their own long production timelines. Some of the main countries covered by the collaboration are Armenia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Egypt and India, among others. Gilead had earlier contemplated licensing the drug to the Medicines Patent Pool, which then could have sublicensed it to generic companies.

The licensees will use their won active pharmaceutical ingredients or APIs for manufacturing the drug. It is expected that these companies will be able to supply the medicine within a few months.

