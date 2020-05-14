Iron Mountain: An Undervalued Play On Data Centers

IRM has a portfolio that will grow to a capacity of 360 megawatts once it is completely built out.

Iron Mountain continues to grow their data center portfolio to be a major player in the DC space moving forward.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) assists organization in protecting their information through physical or cloud storage facilities. The company maintains deep relationships and has done well expanding their portfolio of offerings. This is yet another name undervalued name that continues to trade at a steep discount to its peers.

Like most stocks across the board, IRM fell hard in the market-wide selloff we saw in March, but has been slow to rebound. In fact, Iron Mountain shares fell roughly 40% from the February highs to the March lows. Since then, as the S&P 500 has rebounded nearly 30%, IRM has been left behind mounting a rebound of only 10%.

One reason I have been high on the company has been their deep customer base they have built over the years. This has allowed the company to cross-sell the vast array of other products and services they offer, one being data centers.

Data centers are a growing trend around the world as more and more companies make the move to the cloud and digitize their business. Data centers continue to be a major growth story for the company and I believe they are still only in the early innings.

Good Start To The Year, Pre-COVID

Last week, IRM released their Q1 earnings and gave investors some insight as to the current COVID impact they are seeing. Revenues increased 3.2% on the year and continued to see strong growth from their Data Center.

Revenue from global records saw organic growth of 2.1% while data center saw an increase over 10% during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the cover increased roughly 14% year over year, which was largely driven by lower overhead costs.

Like many companies across the board, IRM management pulled their FY20 guidance previously issued. In terms of liquidity, the company is in a solid position with $153 million of cash on hand and $1.1 billion available under its revolving credit facility.

During the quarter, 96% of the company's Global Records and Information Management facilities remained open. Data Center demand rose during March when businesses were forced to go remote with the stay at home orders in place, which should start Q2 off nicely for the company.

Many parts of the business, such as service and shredding were negatively impacted during the quarter and into April due to the pandemic. Here is a snapshot from the company Q1 presentation showing the impact by business line through April 2020.

Source: Q1 IRM Presentation

Data Center Growth Continues To Impress

The company signed 6 megawatts of new and/or expansion leases during the quarter. As of the end of the March quarter, the company has now built out 120 megawatts of leasable capacity with 14.6 more under construction.

Source: Q1 IRM Presentation

In addition to the 14.6 megawatts under construction, the company has built up a strong pipeline of facilities that are being held for development. As of Q1, the company had 222 megawatts held for development around the globe that would bring the total portfolio capacity to nearly 360 megawatts, which is astounding. Once fully built out, IRM would stake a position as a serious data center REIT. Still, the company would not be the size of three of the largest data center REITs, Digital Realty Trust (DLR), Equinix, Inc. (EQIX), and CyrusOne Inc. (CONE), but they are certainly making noise in the space. For comparable purposes, IRM data center segment is half the size of CONE, but would be the fourth largest data center REIT.

Other Data Center REITs Have Seen Their Stock Price Catapult Higher

I understand IRM is not a pure-play data center REIT like the three names I mentioned above, DLR, EQIX, and CONE. However, given that the data center line of business is the fastest growing segment within the company, I figured it would be worthwhile to see how IRM has performed compared to the three largest data center REITs.

To begin, let's compare the fall for each REIT from February 21 highs to the March 23 lows.

Chart created by author

As you can see, IRM was severely punished during the 30% sell-off in the market, while the two largest data center REITs held up nicely.

Next, let's look at the recovery from March lows through today.

Chart created by author

Wow, quite a difference in performance. CoreSite Realty, which is a data center REIT that will be smaller than IRM, saw their stock rise roughly 30% from the March lows. Investors are not crediting IRM with the data center buildout nor are they pricing in the potential.

Given that these other data center REITs are priced at much higher valuations, as the IRM data center portfolio comes to fruition, I would expect the valuation they are receiving to expand as well. The potential is immense given the cross-selling they could do given their deep customer relationships built from their storage business.

Investor Takeaway.

Iron Mountain has continued to grow their data center sector at an impressive rate. The company has a ton of land already entitled for data centers, which will triple the current megawatts they have on the portfolio.

However, the company is not getting the credit they deserve for the transition to data centers they have been making and will be continuing to expand. Using 2021 estimates from FAST graphs, the four REITs are trading at forward P/FFO as follows.

Chart created by author

It is clear that IRM is undervalued and deserves a second look for long-term investors looking to expand their data center exposure.

