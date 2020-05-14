Cisco: Q3 2020 Results, Dividends And Repurchases Were Strong, Stock Is Cheap

This stock is worthwhile considering, given that its trades for less than 14 times its 2020 free cash flow.

Cisco's non-GAAP gross margin expansion in the face of contracting revenues demonstrates just how strong its business model is.

Investment Thesis

Cisco (CSCO) delivered a mix report, where it guided that Q4 2020 should see its revenues compress at close to double digits year-over-year.

However, despite its disrupted supply chain, and its business-facing tough pressures, its profit margins not only continue to shine but actually expanded in the quarter.

Furthermore, Cisco has very strong returns of capital to shareholders, reaching 5.6% via dividends and repurchases. For now, investors are being asked to pay less than 14 times its 2020 free cash flow, which is very attractive for an asset-light, telecoms company.

(Source)

Reasonable Performance During a Challenging Environment

If you've read my work before, you'll know just how much I love being a value investor. When done right, even when the company's valuation compresses, its just a timing issue until the valuation bounces back again. The same here with Cisco.

For now, Cisco continues to be hit hard on its top-line and guides that into next quarter, at the mid-point, it expects its pace of revenue growth rate deceleration to pick up momentum and go from minus 8% in Q3 2020 compared with the same period a year ago, to where next quarter, Cisco is guiding for its top-line at the midpoint to fall 10% next quarter compared with Q4 2019.

If you follow the space, you will not be astonished to hear that supply chain and component constraints are playing a role in this subdued performance.

Indeed, this has been a recurring theme across many global enterprises, from Apple (AAPL) to some of the hardware segments of Microsoft (MSFT).

Put another way, this slow down is a widespread near-term problem for many companies, but are largely temporary.

Services are Transforming Cisco

Arguably, one of the biggest takeaways for me is that despite having less revenue to work with, Cisco's total gross margins continue to climb up. This was partially down its Services pathing the way, as Service's non-GAAP gross margins were 160 basis points higher compared with the same period a year ago, reaching non-GAAP gross margins of 68.9%.

On the other hand, Cisco's Product portfolio also supported higher margins and was up an impressive 210 basis points year-over-year to 65.8%.

Source: Investor Presentation

As you can spot above, Cisco's Service segment presently accounts for 28.3% of Cisco's total revenue. Indeed, it's on its way towards reaching 30% of Cisco's total revenue.

Furthermore, as discussed, this segment carries stronger profit margins when compared with Cisco's hardware operations, and continues to grow in the mid-single digits -- thus a very attractive opportunity for Cisco.

However, it should be noted that Cisco's Service segment lags its infrastructure segment's performance. In fact, Cisco's valued-added Services, such as advanced services, proactive services, and consulting will start to get pressured in Q4 2020.

Strong Stability Coming From Cisco's Move to SaaS

Cisco continues to plow ahead in getting more and more customers to adopt its subscription-based software.

As a reminder, this is very beneficial for Cisco, as it implies that Cisco doesn't have to be in a position to convince customers to make continual purchases -- its customer is already largely locked in.

Accordingly, this provides Cisco with a somewhat stable top-line and significantly better visibility than it would otherwise have. From the investors' perspective, the more stable and predictable Cisco's business model is, the more investors will be willing to pay for Cisco, with a higher multiple to its underlying operations.

Show of Resilience: Strong Repurchases

Given all the uncertainty in the market, and the challenging economic condition Cisco faces, not to mention, most of Cisco's business is a hardware business, which obviously struggles as networking industries are slowing down in the very near-term, I fully expected Cisco to stop its repurchases.

However, not only did Cisco repurchase just shy of $1 billion worth of stock in the quarter, but this means that together with its dividend, Cisco returned to shareholders approximately $2.5 billion over a 90 period.

One negative aspect that is worth considering is that Cisco's balance sheet is nowhere near as strong as it has been over the past few quarters. In fact, compared with Q2 last year, its balance sheet had a net cash position of approximately $17 billion versus $12 billion in this most recent quarter.

Put another way, the pace at which Cisco's balance sheet is becoming slightly restricted is worth bearing in mind.

Valuation -- Compelling Upside Potential

One aspect that I find particularly attractive about Cisco, is that despite its top-line compressing meaningfully compared with last year, its cash flows from operations were only down 2% year-over-year.

Looking back to its trailing nine months and Cisco's cash flows from operations are at $11.6 billion and essentially flat with the same period a year ago. Without much need for revenue growth in Cisco's upcoming Q4 2020, and Cisco should be able to generate approximately $14.8 billion in cash flows from operations for 2020.

Thus, assuming roughly $1 billion of capex for fiscal 2020, this would point towards Cisco's free cash flow hovering around $13 billion or slightly more for the year.

Moreover, given Cisco's reassurance that it's committed to returning 80% of its free cash flow via dividends and buybacks, this should imply that Cisco will return to shareholders close to $10 billion during 2020 -- which its most recent quarter echoing this thesis.

Consequently, at $177 billion market cap, investors are only being aspect to pay 14 times Cisco free cash flow, while at the same time getting 5.6% return via dividends and buybacks. As a reminder, investors value free cash flow significantly higher than earnings.

The Bottom Line

The best time to invest in a company is when others won't. However, as Warren Buffett noted in his 2020 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) meeting earlier in May, right now is the time to be selective when investing.

I believe that investing in a strong company such as Cisco, which generates solid free cash flow and has huge returns of capital to shareholders, makes for a rewarding investment opportunity.

Particularly, given that stock is being valued at less than 14 times its present free cash flow.

Strong Investment Potential: Investing is about growing our savings and avoiding risky investments. Investing is about being selective when choosing a diversified portfolio of opportunities. Are You Pressed For Time? I do the hard work of finding a select group of value stocks that grow your savings. Honest, helpful and reliable service.

Invest by avoiding losers.

I'm very hardworking and make balanced arguments for my stocks.

Help you consider the importance of a balanced portfolio



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.