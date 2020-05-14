SkyWest: The Strongest Among Its Airline Peers

SkyWest at this point has enough resources to stay afloat until the end of the year if the situation is unchanged and a vast chunk of its fleet is grounded.

Like all the other airlines, SkyWest (SKYW) faces a tough reality. The global pandemic disrupted its operations and it will take at least a year or two before things go back to normal. However, by implementing a cost-cutting program and receiving aid from the government, SkyWest can weather this storm quite well. By having access to additional capital, the airline will prevent a liquidity crisis and be able to thrive once this is all over. We are pessimistic about the airline industry as a whole since nobody knows when the air traffic will return to its pre-COVID-19 levels. However, by looking at SkyWest's balance sheet, we concluded that it has more chances to rebound and create shareholder value in the long run in comparison to its larger peers. We will wait for Q2 numbers to come out in a few months, before deciding whether to acquire the company's shares or not. As for now, we have no position in SkyWest.

Weathering the Storm

SkyWest is not your traditional airline. The company works directly with large airlines like American (AAL), United (UAL) and Delta (DAL) and operates flights for them under its own brand name. It leaves ticketing and sales to larger carriers and doesn't offer any flights directly to consumers. This business model has been working quite well for the company, as it was able to focus on expanding its network without the need to invest in a traditional sales and marketing department.

As airlines continue to bleed and raise more debt to stay afloat, SkyWest quickly managed to get the situation under control. Under the CARES Act, it already received $219 million in grants and low-interest rate loan and it's about to receive the same amount by the end of July to cover its payroll expenses. At the end of March, it had $578 million in cash and currently it burns roughly $1 million a day because of a lower demand that is caused by the pandemic.

When last week SkyWest reported its Q1 earnings, it surprised many investors. Unlike many others, the company's revenue for the three months of $730 million was up nearly 1% Y/Y. At the same time, SkyWest made $30 million in profits during the quarter. On Friday, the stock rallied on this news, and only on Tuesday, as the whole market declined, the airline's stock started to depreciate too.

By taking ticketing and sales out of the picture, SkyWest can decrease its administrative expenses since it doesn't need to hire additional staff to deal with consumers directly. This helps the company to keep its margins high and drive growth. The table below shows that SkyWest's operating and net margins of 17.97% and 11.44% are above the industry's median.

While we believe that it's best to avoid the airline industry at this stage, SkyWest seems like a good company to own for those, who believe in the quick recovery of the industry. As it was mentioned above, SkyWest quickly got its house in order. In Q1, it decreased its debt burden by $100 million and now its outstanding debt is $2.9 billion. While its cash reserves of $578 million are not enough to cover all of its existing debt, the shareholders should not sound the alarm.

First of all, that debt is not due today. If needed, SkyWest will use an additional state aid in September in exchange for its warrants to cover its payroll expenses. It also has $75 million in credit facility and $1 billion worth of assets that could be sold at any time. Besides, its margins are one of the best in the industry and it was able to make a profit of $30 million in Q1, while everyone else was bleeding.

At the same time, the cash burn of only $1 million per day is not critical and SkyWest will not face a liquidity crisis. In 2020, it expects to get 25 used E175 planes from United and six new E175 from Delta. Used planes will be financed by United itself, while the down payment for the new ones has already been made last year to Delta, so SkyWest won't need to place an initial deposit for them anymore. All of this shows that SkyWest

At this stage, it's hard to predict the airline's fair value. It certainly is not going to go bust, even though the air traffic is down more than 90% right now and the company loses money daily. Q2 numbers should give us a better understanding of how dire the current situation is. Last week SkyWest decided not to issue any guidance for this year and we believe that that is the right call to make. Right now, there's too much uncertainty in the air and nobody knows how fast the airlines will be able to get to their pre-COVID-19 levels. We have a pessimistic view of the whole industry at this time, but we might change our thinking after airlines will start to report their Q2 earnings. For that reason, we decided not to acquire any of SkyWest shares until there's more clarity. Although, we believe that SkyWest has a decent chance to outperform its larger peers in the upcoming months.

Conclusion

The bottom line on SkyWest:

SkyWest, like any other airline, lost more than half of its value since March.

Nevertheless, the company quickly responded to the changing market environment and ensured that it will not face a liquidity crisis in the foreseeable future.

SkyWest at this point has enough resources to stay afloat until the end of the year if the situation is unchanged and a vast chunk of its fleet is grounded.

The numbers from Q2 will give us more clarity of when should we expect the recovery of the air industry.

We decided not to acquire SkyWest shares, even though we believe that it has a decent chance to outperform its larger peers in the upcoming months, as there's still too much uncertainty in the air.

