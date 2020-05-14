Simon Property Is Rethinking Its Merger With Taubman, But Taubman Has The Upper Hand

In light of how silent SPG was about the pending Taubman deal in the most recent conference call, more than likely it is trying to renegotiate terms or back out.

Drama, and lots of it. Coronavirus has sent the world into a tailspin. Caught up in the cyclone is the pending acquisition of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO.PK) by Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG). Initially announced in February of this year, the terms were for an all-cash buyout of the TCO common at $52.50 plus accrued dividends and redemption of preferred at par value of $25, plus accrued dividends. Naturally this sent the common all the way up to the buyout price. Then Covid came in like a wrecking ball:

Data by YCharts

The pricing action seen is a result of two things: A) indiscriminate panic selling as the economy was shut down, and B) people doubting that the deal would go through under the initially announced terms, if at all.

A lot of details have come out recently about the negotiation between the two parties, how the economic shutdown is affecting mall operators and their tenants, and the specific wording of all the clauses, financial statements, and contracts entered into or proposed by both TCO and SPG. My intent with today's article is to go through all that to determine the likely outcome for the deal. Bottom line up front: Taubman holds all the cards here. If the terms of the deal changes, it will be because TCO extends an olive leaf.

The Agreement

Much has been said about the agreement itself, particularly the "Material Adverse Change" (MAC) clause that often accompanies deals like this. For those who aren't aware, a MAC clause allows a party to renege on their offer to buy another entity when something happens subsequent to the initial offer that drastically changes circumstances, a change in fact so severe that had it occurred beforehand, the buyout offer never would have occurred under the terms agreed, if at all. The specific MAC clause for the SPG TCO deal spells out in detail all the things that DO NOT count as a material adverse change. The more pertinent points are:

.... none of the following, and no effect, change, event or occurrence arising out of, or resulting from, the following, shall constitute or be taken into account, individually or in the aggregate, in determining whether a Material Adverse Effect has occurred or may occur: (i) changes generally affecting the economy, credit or financial or capital markets, in the United States or elsewhere in the world.... (vi) volcanoes, tsunamis, pandemics, earthquakes, floods, storms, hurricanes, tornados or other natural disasters.... .... provided further, however, that any effect, change, event or occurrence referred to in clauses (i), (ii), (iii), (v) and (vi) may be taken into account in determining whether or not there has been or may be a Material Adverse Effect to the extent such effect, change, event or occurrence has a disproportionate adverse effect on such Person and its Subsidiaries, taken as a whole, as compared to other participants in the industries in which such Person and its Subsidiaries operate.

Let me tease out some interesting bits from this.

1) Notice that pandemics is specified as a condition that cannot be considered in determining whether or not a material adverse change has occurred. Interestingly, when I poked through the merger agreements from a couple past REIT combinations, no such specification for pandemics is mentioned. I looked over the forms for the acquisition of GGP by Brookfield Property (NASDAQ:BPY) in 2018 and there is nothing about pandemics or disease. While not a mall REIT, I also looked through the W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) filings when it bought out CPA:17 global also in 2018. There too, nothing about pandemics. The fact that it showed up in this agreement is fascinating. It was clearly very deliberately included. It tells us that the parties knew about and were considering the effects of Covid as their negotiations were taking place.

The merger announcement came around Feb. 12th. By that time, the World Health Organization had already declared a global health emergency. The first U.S. case had popped up on January 21st. Clearly, both parties wanted a targeted parameter included in the MAC clause that prevented Covid from becoming a reason for the deal to be undone. I don't think either REIT anticipated the extent of shutdown and the damage to be done, but that's after the fact. The presence of the word pandemic in the clause, and its absence in other merger proposals, is powerful. With its inclusion, it will be very hard for SPG to back out. After all, it helped draft the deal and gave the okay on pandemics being part of things that CAN'T count as a MAC.

2) Some have suggested that a skilled lawyer could fudge the wording of the MAC clause so that a division is drawn between the pandemic itself and the closing of malls and make them two distinct events, the former being excluded from being considered a MAC and the latter as a viable for a deal break. Here is a screenshot from Seeking Alpha user Lallemand:

Here is where that argument falls short. Right at the outset of the MAC clause, not only does it specify a bunch of stuff as not being eligible for MAC designation, but also makes clear that "no effect, change, event or occurrence arising out of, or resulting from, the following, shall constitute or be taken into account, individually or in the aggregate, in determining whether a Material Adverse Effect has occurred or may occur." In other words, not only can a pandemic NOT be considered a MAC, but anything negative arising from the pandemic, like the closure of malls, can be considered either.

3) The only, and I mean only viable route that SPG can take as it relates to the MAC clause is the last bit quoted above where it basically says that none of those things can count as a MAC unless it can be proven that such things had a particularly bad effect on the parties above and beyond what their peers experienced. That is going to be hard to prove. Here is a table comparing both TCO and SPG to peers in a number of metrics for the most recent quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

Class A Malls:

Q1 19':Q1 20': % change SPG TCO MAC Rent per square foot $54.34:$55.76: 2.6% $63.41:$62.12: -2% $60.74:$62.44: 2.8% Occupancy 95.1%, 94%: - 110 bps 92.2%, 90.9%: - 130 bps 94.7%, 93.1%: - 160 bps SSNOI % change 0% -1.5%** 1% Re-lease spread 4.6% 2.7% 6.5%

*Data compiled by author

**Were it not for the bankruptcy of Forever 21, which occurred in September of 2019, TCO's NOI would have been up. The Forever 21 bankruptcy preceded the first recorded case of coronavirus in China, and therefore the reported change in NOI that on paper is worse than peers cannot be attributable to the pandemic.

Class B Malls

Q1 19':Q2 20': % change WPG Rent per square foot $21.78:$21.35:-2% Occupancy 93.8%, 92.9%: - 90 bps SSNOI % change -3%

*Data compiled by author

** PEI and CBL, two other class B malls, have yet to report quarterly results.

As can be seen, there is no way to determine definitively that TCO is faring worse than others as a result of Covid, at least not worse than other mall REITs. We need another quarter's worth of results to get a better picture. But, as it stands now, SPG would be hard pressed to prove that the pandemic is having "a disproportionate adverse effect" on TCO beyond what peers are experiencing (again, so long as those peers are other mall REITs), and that so substantially as to warrant a deal break. The only other hang-up here was aptly summarized by Seeking Alpha user J.D.-Law commenting on some TCO news, having to do with who exactly TCO peers are:

It all depends on how lawyers are going to interpret who peers are. Yeah, if TCO and SPG are compared to data center or cell tower REITs, it's going to look like the pandemic is hitting them way harder. But are they really peers just because they are both REITs? It remains to be seen how loose or strictly "other industry participants" is going to be defined.

While I understand the points made and believe they are credible, I don't think folks should lose sight of the fact that SPG is the one that approached TCO with this offer. It wanted it. If we reduce the matter down to an individual level, the strength of the TCO position is underscored.

When any of us buy stock, we assume all risks associated with ownership. This includes both systematic and unsystematic risk, currency risk, legislative risk, business risk, commodity risk, interest rate risk, geopolitical risk, and so on. Even those risks that we do not know about and even in some instances can't know about are part of the package. If our investment goes down substantially from any cause, there is little recourse for the buyer. The buyer assumes the risk. To further explain, I will let the global law-firm Mayer Brown do the talking, and what it has to say relates specifically to MAC clauses:

... the risk allocation that the parties contemplated when drafting the MAC clause will be very relevant in determining whether a MAC clause has been breached. In Akorn, the court analyzed a MAC clause that included a general statement of what constitutes a MAC, with carve outs for certain types of events that otherwise could give rise to a MAC. One type of event the parties carved out was "pandemics, earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, tornados or other natural disasters, weather-related events, force majeure events or other comparable events." Importantly, the court observed that these events were typical "systematic risks," which, consistent with what the court perceived as contracting norms, were ordinarily allocated to the buyer. Thus, under Akorn, the risk that a public health crisis, including COVID-19, could cause harm to a contracting party's business would be borne by whichever party assumed the systematic, or general-market, risk when the contract was drafted. The language of the MAC will obviously be a key factor in this analysis.

The buyer bears the risk. Yeah, it sucks, but no one forced SPG to drum up this deal.

The Negotiation

When TCO published its proxy statement, it included a tremendous amount of detail regarding the negotiations between the two parties to arrive at a deal price. Among other things, various prices were discussed as the buyout offer. First $53 was floated. Then $63 came. Then $58. Then $60. Then it looked like $57 was going to be the agreement:

Mr. Simon communicated to Mr. R. Taubman that, in light of a variety of factors, including the deteriorating retail environment, the pending bankruptcy of Forever 21 and Simon's recent stock performance, the per share price of $57.00 represented Simon's best and final price and that, should the parties fail to agree on price and move forward with the transaction at that time, Simon would need to put the transaction on hold, for a period of four to six weeks, while it focused on a potential transaction involving Forever 21. Mr. R. Taubman also indicated that he was in favor of proceeding with the potential transaction on the basis of a per share price of $57.00 in cash.

So both parties started laying out terms. Then this happened:

On January 26, 2020, Mr. Simon contacted Mr. R. Taubman and communicated that while Simon was still interested in pursuing a transaction with Taubman, it would need to assess market conditions further and would not continue to engage in negotiations of the transaction agreements until Simon had made such an assessment.

You can bet they were looking at Covid at least in part.

Between the close of trading on January 23, 2020 and January 31, 2020, Taubman's stock price declined by 16.4% (from $31.59 to $26.42) and Simon's stock price declined by 9.6% (from $147.25 to $133.15). On February 5, 2020, Mr. Simon contacted Mr. R. Taubman and communicated that Simon was prepared to reengage in transaction discussions, but that Simon would not pay more than $52.00 per share. Following Mr. R. Taubman's objection to the revised proposal, Mr. Simon offered to increase the purchase price to $52.50 per share in cash (the "February 5 Proposal"), but stated that this was Simon's best and final offer.

After both parties considered the deal and legal help gave their stamp of approval, the agreement was executed on February 9 and announced the next morning.

Interestingly, through all the negotiations, Mr. Simon frequently proposed that the transaction occur in 75% and 25% stock. But cash was finally decided upon.

The Current Contest

I think we can assume with confidence that, given the economic environment, SPG is trying to renegotiate the deal. We don't have any hard evidence of that, but plenty has happened that would suggest as much. Of more importance than everything was Mr. Simon's remarks about the merger in the most recent conference call:

Let me turn to the Taubman transaction. As you know, we announced a transaction with Taubman on February 10, 2020 and we will not make any comments or provide any updates on this call about the status of the Taubman transaction. We will provide information as and when appropriate.

And that was it. He was prodded on the matter during the Q&A session, but he was curt in his reply: "I said what I have to say." If things were going swimmingly and SPG was going to roll forward with things, surely it would have said so. The absence of any further commentary makes it rather clear that it is trying to get back to the negotiating table, likely flanked by lawyers.

I feel that with all that has happened Covid related, Mr. Simon has a duty to his company and a duty to his shareholders to try and renegotiate better terms for the deal. If better terms can't be agreed upon, it should try to back out. Quite frankly, it would be hard to argue that TCO is worth as much now as it was before the pandemic now that it has devastated the retail environment. If TCO is worth less, as surely the value of all future cash flows has gone down, then SPG shouldn't pay as much. That being said, SPG is between a rock and a hard place. We have already covered many reasons why. TCO could argue that it already compromised in price. Remember how it discussed a buyout as high as $63?

Surely, it is a tense situation. In my opinion, TCO has all the ammunition it needs to hold SPG to the agreed upon terms. It would be an uphill battle for SPG to contend. And let's not forget the duty TCO management has towards its shareholders. Renegotiating lower terms would certainly slight the TCO shareholder base.

TCO has recently made a move that shows it intends on pursuing the original course for the buyout. On April 28th, it filed the proxy statement so that shareholders could vote on the merger, and the specifics were according to the original terms, the full $52.50 in cash per share. This sent a message to all parties concerned that they are not going to budge easily.

Where do we go from here?

Let's explore the range of possible outcomes. If SPG really wants to play hard-ball, it can simply engage in delay tactics. If the deal doesn't consummate before February 9 2021, SPG can just walk away. Now this might be harder in practice than in theory due to the following stipulation:

... the right to terminate this Agreement shall not be available to any Party whose failure to fulfill any obligation under this Agreement (which failure constitutes a breach by such Party of this Agreement) has been the primary cause of, or primarily resulted in, the failure of the Transactions to be consummated on or before such date.

Surely a lengthy legal battle would ensue where SPG would have to prove that all delays are legitimate and don't constitute a "failure to fulfill any obligation".

Apart from that, there are only two other things that can get in the way.

1) The deal can only be stopped if antitrust organizations step in and say that the merger would create monopolistic power. I find the chance of that extremely remote given how fragmented the space is.

2) Taubman shareholders vote no. This isn't going to happen. Apart from the fact that they are getting a sweet deal (the buyout price is double what TCO shares were trading for before the rumors of the merger started), the Taubman family has all agreed to vote yes and they control 30% of the votes.

The most likely outcome, in my opinion, is that TCO is going to make a few concessions to get the deal to proceed. It doesn't want the deal to fall through completely, and it doesn't want a legal battle. I don't think it is going to wiggle much on price, but I could see it agreeing to $49-$50 per share. Every dollar taken off the price per share saves SPG more than $60 million. The most likely thing on the table is for a part cash part stock deal instead of all cash. Remember, that is what Simon initially was proposing: 75% cash and 25% stock.

Additionally, another item on the table could be not redeeming the preferred stock of TCO. According to the agreement as it stands today, TCO will redeem both series of their preferred stock at par value of $25 before the merger finalizes. But SPG could just let that preferred stock continue to exist under the newly combined entity, netting it $362 million, and it can redeem it later once the economy has turned back on and things normalize a bit. The concessions made could end up being one of these things, all of these things, or none of these things. Who knows. But after surveying all relevant data, I believe that mostly likely the deal will go through at a slightly reduced price and paid for in part with SPG stock instead of all cash. SPG doesn't want to pay the full price now that the economy has been run into the ground, but its options for backing out are few and would take a skilled legal team to weave. TCO doesn't want to go to courts, as any delay threatens the deal. So what will likely happen? TCO makes concessions, but nothing extreme.

Conclusion

Please understand, I am not suggesting that anyone buy TCO common or preferred. I am no legal expert, and I could be dead wrong on some, most, or all of my points. So please don't let this article be a driver for decision making. Rather, I hope the article is a small part of a much more vast due diligence process to see if this arbitrage opportunity is worth it. Personally, I think it is. The evidence and the data appear to back up TCO. It seems to have the upper hand. Unless SPG takes this all the way to court AND it ends up with a judge who is favorable to its position, the deal is going to go through. Will it be modified? Probably, but only because TCO doesn't want to deal with the alternative of contesting.

Any change to terms however will not be so severe as to warrant a $38 stock price, which is where TCO closed on the 13th of May. While I usually avoid setting price targets or making other specific predictions, here I will venture. I believe that the terms of the deal will be modified to a buyout price of $49, paid for with 75% cash and 25% SPG stock. Preferreds will still be redeemed at par. Coming months will reveal how close I am to reality. In any case, I believe a strong arbitrage opportunity still exists here in spite of the market throwing serious shade, on either the preferreds or the common as both trade well under agreed upon prices.

Buying the TCO preferred right now at around $21 will get you a 17% return once the merger finalizes, before dividends, if the preferreds are in fact redeemed. If the preferreds continue to exist under the SPG banner, that is still a positive as SPG is in a better financial position to service the preferred dividend than TCO was (less debt, more diversification and scale, etc.). Buying the common will return 38% if the deal closes at $52.50. If the deal is drawn down to $49 according to my prediction, that is still an almost 30% return. That return will be had before February of 2021, so less than a year. That is a darn good return. In spite of all the unknowns, I think the risk/reward is skewed pretty heavily in favor of jumping on this merger arbitrage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCO, TCO.PJ, TCO.PK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.