Higher Lows Send A Signal For The Coffee Futures Market

Over the past fifteen years, the price of coffee has traded from a low of 84.45 cents to a high of $3.0625 per pound. At the $1.05 level on May 13, the price of the soft commodity is a lot closer to the low than the high. In 2019, coffee fell to 86.35 cents, just 1.90 cents above the decade and one-half bottom. Between 2007 and 2018, the price never moved below the $1 level.

Arabica coffee beans trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The world’s leading producer and exporter of the beans is Brazil. Like in all agricultural commodities, each year is always a new adventure when it comes to the path of least resistance of prices. The abundant supplies of the past years and high levels of inventories can become meaningless as the shelf life for the Arabica beans in not all that long. Coffee loses its potency and aroma over time. Who wants a cup of impotent coffee with lousy flavor, no one.

Meanwhile, the demand side of the fundamental equation continues to grow by leaps and bounds. One of the items people began hoarding over the past months aside from toilet paper was coffee. At just over $1 per pound, risk-reward continues to favor the upside in the soft commodity. On April 17 on Seeking Alpha, I suggested that there were three reasons why coffee should move higher. While the price moved lower since April 16 when it was trading around $1.19 per pound, the prospects for additional bullish percolation in the coffee futures market remains high. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) replicated the price action in the ICE coffee futures market.

Over one year of higher lows

After hitting a low of 86.35 cents per pound on the nearby ICE futures contract in April 2019, the price of Arabica coffee futures has made higher lows.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows the development of a bullish price pattern in the soft commodity over the past year. As of May 13, price momentum and relative strength indicators were both below neutral readings. The current level to watch on the downside on the medium-term chart is at the early February 2020 low of 97.4 cents per pound. Coffee futures need to remain above that level to keep the bullish trend intact.

The total number of open long and short positions in the coffee market fell from a high of 317,712 contracts on February 5 to a low of 222,200 on April 20, so far this year. At 238,441 contracts on May 12, the metric was not far off the low for 2020. At 40.64%, weekly historical volatility reflects the wide trading ranges in the coffee market over the past weeks.

Attempts to move to the upside

The weekly chart shows that the level of technical resistance stands at the late 2019 high of $1.3840 per pound. In 2020, coffee made a lower high of $1.3065 in late March. The pattern of higher lows and lower highs reflects the price consolidation in the coffee market.

While many commodity prices fell dramatically during the deflationary spiral on the back of Coronavirus, coffee held up quite well in late February through April, considering its price action in 2019.

From a fundamental perspective, the demand for coffee continues to rise as a function of increasing global population. During the period of hoarding at supermarkets in the US and around the world, it is likely that consumers purchases coffee supplies to last through lockdowns. However, social distancing and closures of restaurants and some coffee shops that did not offer drive-through service weighed on demand. When it comes to supplies, glut conditions over the past years that took the price of the soft commodity below $1 seem to have eased. However, the level of the Brazilian currency against the US dollar remains a bearish factor for the price of coffee.

Brazil continues to be a problem

The futures market for coffee uses the US dollar as its pricing mechanism. Meanwhile, Brazil’s position as the 800-pound gorilla when it comes to the production of Arabica beans makes local production costs highly sensitive to the value of the Brazilian real. New lows in the Brazilian currency against the US dollar is not supportive of the price of coffee futures as falling output costs allow Brazilian growers to sell at lower prices in dollar terms.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency pair fell to a new low of $0.16775 during the first week of May. In 2011, the real traded to a high of $0.65095, and at $0.16850 on May 12, it was 74.1% lower. At the same time, Arabica coffee futures reached a peak of $3.0625 in 2011. At the $1.05 level on 12, coffee was 65.7% lower. The decline in the value of Brazil’s currency means that in real terms, the price of coffee in the South American nation was 8.4% higher than it was in 2011 when it was over the $3 per pound level in US dollars. The fall in the value of the Brazilian currency continued to be a factor weighing on the price of coffee futures.

Currencies may be a blessing in disguise- A lesson from 2008

While the currency market has been the price of coffee’s worst enemy over the past years, it could turn out to be its best friend in the future.

The stimulus from central banks and governments that provided stability to markets during the 2008 global financial crisis created the conditions for a significant rally in commodity prices that reached highs in 2011. Stimulus increases the money supply, which weighs on the values of all fiat currencies.

Source: CQG

The price of nearby coffee futures fell to a low of $1.0170 in December 2008 and rose to a high of $3.0625 per pound in 2011. Coffee was one of a host of commodities that moved appreciably higher in the aftermath of the 2008 crisis.

From June through September 2008, the US Treasury borrowed a record $530 billion to fund the stimulus that stabilized the economy. COVID-19 has set new records for the tidal wave of accommodative policies from central banks and governments. In early May, the US Treasury told markets they would borrow $3 trillion. The longer it takes for the US and global economies to awaken from the self-induced coma, the more stimulus will be necessary. The increase in the money supply in the world is more significant in 2020 than it was in 2008.

When it comes to the value of the Brazilian currency, a rise in commodity prices as the money supply expands, and inflation rises could take the price of coffee far higher in US dollar terms over the coming months and years. Since Brazil is a leading producer of many commodities, a bull market in the asset class would likely be supportive of the nation’s currency.

While the weak real may have kept a cap on the price of coffee over the past years, the overall deterioration of currency values around the world could turn out to be highly bullish for the price of the soft commodity. At $1.05 per pound, coffee remains a lot closer to the bottom end of its pricing cycle than the top. If the price action in the commodities asset class in 2008 through 2011 is a guide for the coming years, coffee could offer spectacular returns on the upside for those trading or investing from the long side of the market.

JO is the only coffee game in town other than futures

The most direct route for a risk position in coffee is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. When it comes to the ETF and ETN products that replicate the price action in the futures arena, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) is the only liquid instrument.

The fund summary for JO states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

JO has net assets of $40.40 million, trades an average of 69,201 shares each day, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio. Buying coffee on price dips over the past year and taking profits on recoveries has been the optimal approach to the soft commodity.

The most recent rally in July coffee took the price from $1.038 on April 30 to a high of $1.1315 on May 8, a rise of 9%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the JO ETN rose from $32.70 to $35.48 per share or 8.5%.

If 2008 through 2011 is a blueprint for the commodities market, coffee could experience a substantial rally over the coming months and years. I favor trading coffee from the long side but would only make purchases during periods of price weakness. I would look to take profits on recoveries while holding a small core long position in case the price takes off on the upside.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.