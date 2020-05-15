Peloton: I Wish I Could Invest But The Numbers Scare Me

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has created a revolutionary fitness company which could succeed where others have failed in the stay at home market. Unlike the once popular P90X system PTON has built a much better mousetrap that can evolve and branch out. PTON has capitalized on the widely popular spinning craze and built an interactive platform where the user can take a class from the comfort of their own home. COVID-19 has changed behaviors and are forcing us to rethink our interactions on a risk-based methodology. COVID-19 could be the event that pushes at home fitness to the forefront instead of going to the gym. I wish I could invest in PTON as it has tremendous potential but the valuation after the recent runup is too rich for my blood. After looking over the balance sheets and statements of operations I am waiting for a pullback before investing. I could be wrong and PTON could just keep going higher but with a $12 billion market cap and almost doubling since the IPO while the net loss widens it's just not investable for me.

(Source: Peloton website)

Getting into Peloton's numbers and why they are the deterrent for acquiring shares

PTON is trading at $47.40 and has a market cap that exceeds $12 billion. The balance sheet isn't horrible as the company has witnessed significant growth over the past nine months. Cash and cash equivalents increased by 214% while marketable securities increased by 328% and its total assets increased 197% from $864 million to just over $2.57 billion. PTON's total liabilities grew by $590 million to just over $1 billion with $497 million in long-term debt. The good thing on the balance sheet is that PTON's cash and cash equivalents plus its marketable securities exceed $1.4 billion which is more than enough to pay off its total current liabilities and long-term debt. The downside on the balance sheet for me is the market cap to stockholder equity. PTON has a market cap of more than $12 billion yet the stockholder equity is just over $1.5 billion. This is a 7.9x valuation on the actual equity in the company which for me is just too high.

The consolidated statements of operations is all I need to read to affirm my suspicions of the $12 billion market cap. There is significant growth as PTON's revenue over the past nine months grew by 76% increasing to $1.22 billion from $691 million. PTON could very well be at the beginning of a fitness revolution with years and years of impressive growth. The problem I have is PTON does not make money and its cost of revenue and operating expenses are growing quicker than the actual revenue it generates. For the last nine months which ending March 31st, 2020 PTON generated $1.22 billion in revenue. Its connected fitness products generated 71% more than the previous year with $958.9 billion in sales and its subscription business grew by 102% as it generated $242.5 million. PTON also generated $17.4 in other forms of revenue during the past nine months of operations.

There is an old saying "it takes money to make money" and in most cases revenue is not free. In PTON's case the cost of doing business comes in the form of the cost of revenue and its operating expenses. When I break down the revenue which PTON brings in and the cost to bring it in the margin is certainly respectable. Connected fitness products cost PTON $546.5 in the last nine months and it generated $958.9 million for a profit of $412.4 million. The profit margin of the cost is 75%. For the subscription side PTON generated $242 million and it cost them $103.3 million which is a better margin of 135% and other revenue ended up losing about $3.7 million which had a 118% margin. Overall the total cost of revenue was $670.9 million and it generated $1.29 billion giving PTON an 82% margin on its cost of revenue.

After the cost of revenue is subtracted out were left with $547.9 million to cover PTON's other expenses. PTON's operating expenses include $392.8 million for sales and marketing, $265.4 million for general and administrative and $60.6 for research and development. PTON's $718.8 million in operating expenses exceeds the remaining $547.9 million in revenue which results in a loss from operations of $170.8 million. Part of the genius with PTON is that the revenue cycle per customer doesn't stop when they purchase the product as PTON generates reoccurring revenue from the subscription business. The big problem for me is that PTON is growing at a rate where the expenses are outpacing its revenue generated creating a net loss.

At the end of the day PTON's net loss for the first nine months was $160.7 million. It's hard for me to justify a stock almost doubling in less than a year, having a $12 billion market cap when they don't make a single dollar. In addition to not making money the shareholder equity in the company is just over $1.5 billion. These numbers just don't add up and the valuation is simply too rich for my blood. There will come a time when PTON will see its sales decrease. That day may be years away but at some point the main driver of income will be the reoccurring subscription revenue and it is too early to tell if the business can sustain off of a fitness subscription business. PTON's products are also not cheap which also limits its customer acquisition rate. Even with a 0% financing rate many people can't justify spending $2,245 on the basic Peloton package.

(Source: Peloton 10-Q 3/31/30)

(Source: Peloton 10-Q 3/31/30)

Why I wish I could justify investing in Peloton

Peloton is the one fitness company that has cracked the code in my opinion. I believe the problem with doing cardio from home is that eventually it gets boring. PTON has cracked the code and created a much better mousetrap than the competition. Once the customer purchases a bike or treadmill from PTON that's the first transaction of many. PTON has a membership program that generates recurring revenue on a monthly basis so its customers become paying customers for the entire lifecycle of the product. When someone becomes a member of the community they get access to live weekly classes and an on-demand library of content which ranges from a 5 to 90-minute bike ride. The classes are diverse with different instructors so stale content is a thing of the past as PTON will probably continue to update its library.

Working out from home is simple and efficient. Going to the gym is a deterrent for some and a necessary evil for others. In both cases it takes time to either walk or drive to the gym, get your work out in then travel back home. At times cardio equipment can become scarce and the uncertainty of life can get in the way of getting to the gym. Going to the gym is an inefficient way to work out because of the time wasted traveling, waiting for equipment and everything in between. COVID-19 has also thrown another wrinkle into the mix as many gyms have temporarily closed and many people who have gym memberships are rethinking if they will go back to working out in public. PTON offers an efficient way to work out in the privacy of your home. For owners of a PTON machine and subscribers of the monthly membership the days of going to the gym are over. You can workout and take a class with your favorite instructor when time permits without worrying about actually getting to the gym and finding the piece of equipment you want to use.

PTON also has a lot of growth potential as it can capitalize on almost any market for fitness. Since the platform for interactive media is built PTON can move into other areas such as YOGA, free weights, boxing, etc. The membership platform is incredibly valuable because it works both ways. First, buyers of the Peloton or the Treadmill will likely sign up for a membership but as that media library expands people who own a punching bag, free weights or even a yoga mat may be tempted to sign up to the community to utilize PTON's library of classes. For each person who joins the PTON community without purchasing the physical equipment can become a possible target to sell a Peloton to. I love everything about the equipment and the platform. I think PTON has cracked the code and has serious long-term potential the valuation is just too high for me.

(Source: Peloton website)

Conclusion

I love everything about PTON as it solves multiple problems and is the best mouse trap for fitness which I can see getting more popular. Peloton brings highly sought-after classes to the comfort of your home with exceptional equipment while reducing the time someone must allocate to working out by eliminating traveling back and forth to the gym and waiting for equipment. It also reduces the risk of getting sick as your spin class is now conducted in your home instead of in a room full of people with equipment others have used throughout the day. The membership platform is really something I love because eventually sales will decrease but people will continue their memberships generating reoccurring revenue. PTON has a lot of things going right for them as with the COVID-19 pandemic they are at the right place at the right time.

The problem is people are looking to invest in companies that can work in the new normal and PTON certainly has developed a playbook for fitness in the new normal. The problem for me is the financials. I love what the company has done but the valuation is too rich for me to invest in. PTON is a spec at the moment with tremendous potential. I have PTON on my radar, but I can't invest in shares unless they retreat to the low twenties. At $23 a share PTON as a $6 billion market cap and that's the largest valuation I would be willing to give it with its numbers as of the last report. I may never see that share price again and that's ok but if it does come down to around $23 I will invest in PTON. If it continues to increase I would need to see stronger financials including much more profit generated from subscriptions as its products are bound to slow over the course of time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters.