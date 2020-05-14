Global Partners: High Leverage Points To Further Distribution Cuts

GLP's leverage at the end of 2019 was already high and this downturn has only made its situation worse, which significantly inhibits its ability to cover any future distributions with debt.

Whilst this was certainly painful for its unitholders, unfortunately, they still face the prospects of further reductions in the future.

This should not have been too surprising, as its distribution coverage entering this downturn was very low and thus required debt to fund the shortfall.

Global Partners reduced its distribution by 25% several weeks ago, which has become commonplace across the market with near countless peers taking this same action.

Introduction

Following the economic turmoil stemming from the coronavirus, it is becoming common to see distributions being reduced. Several weeks ago when Global Partners (GLP) announced its latest quarterly distribution, they reduced it by a painful 25%. This was clearly unwelcome news for GLP's unitholders and since its distribution yield is still firmly in the double-digit territory, many investors may feel that this presents an opportunity, but unfortunately, they still face the prospects of further reductions in the future.

Distribution Coverage

When assessing distribution coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since distributions are paid from cash and not from “earnings.” The graph included below summarizes GLP's cash flows from the last quarter and previous three years.

Image Source: Author.

Throughout the past three years, GLP's operating cash flow has deteriorated significantly, whilst its capital expenditure has steadily increased. This toxic combination resulted in the company's distribution coverage plummeting to only 14.20% in 2019, which indicates that heading into this downturn they were funding the majority of its distribution payments through debt. Even after reducing its distributions by 25%, GLP's coverage would still be far beneath 50% even if this downturn had not eventuated.

When analyzing GLP's results for the first quarter of 2020, it surprisingly appears on the surface that they are turning this undesirable situation around, with its operating cash flow surging higher year on year from negative $87m to $138m. Unfortunately, this was entirely due to favorable working capital movements and thus once these are eliminated, its operating cash flow actually plunged from $62m to negative $52m year on year. This further paints a poor picture for the company's ability to cover its distributions throughout this downturn, as favorable working capital movements cannot continue indefinitely.

Management has a preference to promote its distribution coverage using distributable free cash flow instead of free cash flow, similar to virtually all Master Limited Partnerships, with the former excluding its growth capital expenditure. Whilst this may be suitable during normal operating conditions, it becomes risky during downturns when both its earnings and access to debt markets is under significant pressure. When assessing the sustainability of a distribution, its ability to cover it with free cash flow is always more important than distributable cash flow.

When looking towards the future, there is significant uncertainty regarding GLP's future performance, which has led to management withdrawing its previous guidance for 2020. No one knows how the economy will recover from the lockdowns, or even if subsequent ones will be required due to further waves of coronavirus infections. The one aspect that seems almost certain is that sustaining its distributions will require further debt funding for the foreseeable future.

Financial Position

Given GLP's mixed historical distribution coverage and the uncertain future outlook stemming from this coronavirus recession, the future of its distributions will depend heavily upon its financial position. The three graphs included below summarize the company's financial position from the last quarter and previous three years.

Image Source: Author.

Upon reviewing GLP's financial metrics, it quickly becomes apparent that its leverage was already high even before this downturn and thus they have minimal ability to safely fund its distributions through debt for any worthwhile length of time. This was evident with the company's net debt-to-EBITDA being 4.84 at the end of 2019, which was also accompanied by interest coverage of only 1.54. These results clearly indicate that GLP's debt was already difficult and burdensome to repay and service.

It should come as no surprise that due to this downturn, these financial metrics have quickly worsened and thus, so has the company's ability to sustain even its reduced distributions. When this is combined with GLP's aforementioned poor distribution coverage, it significantly increases the probability that further distribution reductions are imminent.

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully, the company's liquidity is considerably better positioned than its leverage, with current and cash ratios of 1.84 and 0.15 respectively, which increases its ability to remain a going concern throughout this turmoil. Nevertheless, since they are almost certainly going to require additional debt funding, unitholders should monitor the remaining undrawn balance of their credit facilities. At the end of the first quarter of 2020, these totaled $806m, however, on the 7th May 2020 the company's borrowing base was reduced by $130m. This effectively wiped out 16.12% of GLP's remaining undrawn balance, bringing it down to $606m and naturally, they cannot safely plan to utilize the entire remaining balance.

During the first quarter of 2020, GLP's free cash flow excluding working capital movements was $63m, which if continued into the future will deplete more than 10% of this remaining undrawn balance per quarter, even if its distributions are completely suspended. Whether this is sufficient will depend on the timeline of any recovery, however, it further increases the probability that they reduce their distributions again in the short term.

Conclusion

Even if this downturn had not eventuated, the company's distributions were already quite risky, thanks to its poor coverage with free cash flow and critically, its high leverage. Even though GLP's distributions have already been reduced by 25%, it seems likely to see further significant reductions in the short term. Whilst the company's current high distribution yield seems enticing, it is very risky and thus I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Global Partners’ Q1 2020 10-Q, 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.