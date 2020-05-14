Market Volatility Bulletin: Realized Volatility Kicks Back Up As SPX Rally Stalls Out

Front months on the VX futures have whipped around quite a bit over the last several sessions.

Europe's new case count is shrinking relative to the global total, even as South America picks up pace.

US stocks took a step back from their steady upward trajectory on both Tuesday and Wednesday (May 12-13); futures are down a touch as Thursday sets to open.

Market Intro

After a good run of returns on the S&P (SPY) dating back to May 4, gravity kicked in over the last two sessions, and futures on the index have fallen from 2940 to a current level of 2810 - down about 4.5% total.

Both Asian shares (AAXJ) and European equities (VGK, EWG, EWU) are down on today (Thursday's) trade. Oil is hanging in there - WTI front month is at around $26.50/barrel.

Spot VIX prints just under 36 as I post this.

Thoughts on Volatility

CNBC has a very interesting doughnut-style graph from Johns Hopkins University that can be toggled depending on whether you are interested in tracking total COVID cases, active cases, deaths, etc.

The interactive graphic came alongside discussion on Sweden and its upcoming efforts and funds to train healthcare workers into 2021. Sweden's approach of building herd immunity has been controversial and come at something of a cost: a higher deaths per 1MM population in relation to its Scandinavian neighbors.

RealClearPolitics

Even so, the nation's death's per million are considerably lower than in countries that imposed far firmer lockdown controls, and the northern nation claims that herd immunity may make it easier to resist later and perhaps deadlier strains of the virus.

Make what you will of the situation, but fiscal and monetary policy have come in heartily.

I tend to be more centrist politically with something of a conservative lean. I write this just because, try as I might, one can never truly rid themselves of their own biases, and it's fair for you to know where I rest on the spectrum.

In my opinion, one of the lessons of the last crisis was that the policy response, though vigorous, came too late and too little. As a result, unemployment benefits needed to be paid out longer, QE lasted well into 2014, and in some sense we never truly left the tampering of financial markets from well-meaning monetary policymakers.

A truly impactful, hard-hitting and coordinated policy response - followed up by a rapid return to normal - is in my view a better approach, as it offers maximum help when it is truly needed, and then afterwards leaves individuals and businesses to fend for themselves with minimal intervention.

Term Structure

At least over the last couple trading sessions, vol has gotten the wind set back in its sails. Let's take a look at the term structure.

Above is the VX term structure for various dates starting May 4th and ending with the May 13 close. While the May contract ("K") is now closer to expiry (May 19th is last full day), the basic shape is more or less identical.

I had a regular reader post me to catch up (thanks, Bob!) and to ask about the whippy activity in the Jan '21 contract. My hunch is that the back month is just illiquid right now and not sending much of a legitimate economic or trading signal, but I wanted to at least put it out there in case another reader had some insight as to why Jan '21 might have good reason to behave in a quirky fashion going forward.

M1 has ranged over the last eight sessions or so between below 28 and up to about 36 on a closing basis. That's eight vol points of range in eight days - and really double that when you consider the fact that we've basically round tripped.

Traders need to ask themselves whether VX futures are digging out a new range (mid twenties to mid thirties perhaps), or whether the current dip in equities has some legs to it.

My own take is that the bear market is closer to opening innings than in the rearview mirror, but knee-jerk optimism learned over the past decade will periodically reassert itself.

As for the roll decay, we've now seen a few instances of either no decay, or a rather small advantage for the short-vol position. Go back a week or so ago and confidence held sway, even with the worst jobs figure on record.

The overall shape of the VX futures curve here is about as flat as we've seen it going back to late January. I'd like to remind readers that flat vol structure lasted for a good long while in the aftermath of the VIXplosion - through a good portion of late February through early May of 2018.

Wrap-Up

