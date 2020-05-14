Kellogg: Defensive Income Name

Prepared by Stephanie of team BAD BEAT Investing

Kellogg (K) is a global food colossus, and because of the shift in trends to being at, working from, and eating mostly at home, the company has seen a boost. Why? Well, while the COVID-19 pandemic is effectively destroying the global economy, people still need to eat. That said, there have been perceived increases in key business lines based on what we are seeing in grocery stores around the United States. We believe shares in Kellogg are a buy any time shares dip to the low $60s, and especially under $60. This is a defensive play, as the stock has held up well during all of this turmoil, while offering shareholders a 3.6% dividend yield.

While some state economies are opening back up, we expect to see reduced consumer demand for away-from-home food in the near term impacting sales of food items for home consumption. At least for the next few months, we still see greater near-term demand for food at home and expect grocery stores are increasing their food orders from global food giants. While we assume this short-term stock-up demand will ebb in the coming months as we reopen, our expectation is that overall at-home food demand will remain elevated, while away-from-home exposure, such as sit-down-style restaurants, will still suffer. In short, it may be many months, if not years, before normal volumes return. Those who are trying to avoid illness or spreading it in their communities will continue to eat at home. With that said, we believe the overall impact of the virus will continue to lead to increased organic sales for Kellogg. That is a stark contrast to many companies globally, so this defensive stock seems like an opportunity to sit on a solid dividend yield and possibly some share appreciation.

In this column, we will discuss recent performance of the name, comment on our thoughts regarding Kellogg's present valuation, and offer our 2020 projections. Kellogg is a good, long-term hold for a dividend growth investor. The strength in sales from the pandemic makes this an ideal candidate to consider as a defensive source of income, and income that grows.

You have to love the dividend growth

As the stock pulls back, the yield gets higher. It would be amazing if the yield approached 4% or higher, but is still a great buy with a yield over 3.5%. A high yield is great when the dividend is safe, and this is one safe dividend. The higher the yield, the more downside protection you have generally, and the better you will be paid to wait for any kind of turnaround. The reason we like this name in a long-term account is that it is a dividend growth name. We love that the dividend continues to grow:

Source: Seeking Alpha Kellogg Dividend Page

As you can see, the dividend has been raised year after year. At an annualized dividend of $2.28, the current yield on the stock is 3.6% based on the current share price of $63.50. That is still attractive for any dividend investor, though a further pullback would be even better, of course. As you can see, the dividend continues to grow year after year. We also think that this dividend growth looks set to continue in the years ahead. To ensure that the dividend can continue to be paid, we have to ensure there are sufficient cash flows, which helps ensure the payout ratio is reasonable. Generally speaking, we consider a dividend payout ratio less than 80% as implying the dividend is more than secure, and even more secure at 70%. To see what the payout ratio looks like, we can look to cash flows relative to the dividends paid. Kellogg has seen its payout ratio rise of late. Although cash from activities should be around $1.0 billion this year, we need to keep an eye on this relative to dividend payments of about $770-780 million.

As far as cash goes, depending on the quarter, there is positive cash added to the balance or some cash burn. After the most recent quarter, the company had $397 million in cash on hand and $17.6 billion in current assets. Debt is reasonable, with long-term debt at $7.1 billion. We believe this is manageable. Assuming that the COVID-19 pandemic has a minimal impact on Q1 sales (and we believe it will be positive), let's check in on the latest performance figures.

Q1 revenues fell thanks to past divestitures

When Kellogg reported Q1 earnings, they were superior to what we expected. The company reported a top line revenue figure that surpassed our estimates but fell year over year:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Once again, sales fell because of divestitures, namely the Keebler brand. In Q1, sales came in at $3.4 billion. This surpassed our estimates by $60 million, while it surpassed the Street consensus by $20 million. The larger story is that as reported, revenues are down 3.1% from last year but better than most were expecting. Of course, in the quarter sales were hit by divestitures. Specifically, the absence of results in the quarter from the late July 2019 divestiture of the company's cookies, fruit snacks, pie crusts, and ice cream cones businesses pulled down net sales by over 9%, while adverse currency translation negatively impacted net sales by nearly 2%. Organically, net sales actually increased by 8%. How about earnings power?

Solid earnings

We were impressed with the organic sales growth. In addition, cost controls helped. Despite divestitures, operating profit was up 21% as reported from last year. Given cost controls and despite lower revenues, we were pleased to see earnings per share hold up well. Earnings per share were $0.99 on an adjusted basis, beating our expectations by $0.05:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

It is worth noting that the earnings were also above the Street consensus, but we think the best news here is that adjusted earnings per share were down just 2%, while high-single digit declines were expected because of divestitures. Future earnings are questionable, but we are operating under the assumption that COVID-19 will continue to have positive impacts on sales and earnings this year. That said, it has implications for valuation.

Valuation

Valuation is also important to look at in addition to sales and earnings, as well as the dividend. We want to remind you that a lot of defensive food giants struggled in 2017-2018. Back then, Kellogg stock had seen premium valuations in excess of 50 times trailing earnings assigned to the name as sales were decimated and earnings suffered. Investors paid up for the expected dividend growth and eventual turnaround. We should also point out that the per share earnings are up in part owing to big share repurchases over the years. Based on our current expectation for adjusted earnings per share being as high as $4.00 in 2020, the forward earnings multiple is just under 16x. Some may question the valuation based on 2020 expectations, but we think it is about fair. While we see the dividend as safe, before COVID-19 became a United States crisis, 2020 projections were below what most were looking for.

Looking ahead

As we weigh the impact of divestitures, the trajectory of key metrics, and currency issues, we believe COVID-19 will remain a positive force for Kellogg's sales. Products are flying off of the shelves, and volumes were notably higher. We think sales get a boost all year versus what we would have seen if this virus did not hit the globe like it did. For 2020, we still expect a flat top line to single-digit growth on an organic basis. On a currency-neutral basis, we are targeting sales that will be -2% to 2%. We expect organic sales growth, of course. We expected 2020 earnings per share could remain flat to within 2%. We are still looking for $3.70-$4.00 on a currency-neutral basis. However, keep in mind this might not exactly be like-for-like without divestitures. At the low end of this, $3.70, we are trading at 17.1X EPS, hardly overvalued in any capacity.

A defensive buy

This is a defensive income name with a safe and growing dividend. A buy in the low $60s or even under that would deliver the chance for possible capital gains. Rather than day trading or swing trading, which requires diligence and is not suitable for most investors, we believe Kellogg is an opportunity for a defensive investor that seeks some income, with limited downside. In the present market environment, having some dividend stocks on your shopping list is a wise idea. Dividend growth and a chance for share appreciation long term are the types of stocks we should look to invest in for our long-term accounts and recommend to our followers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long K. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.