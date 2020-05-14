Transocean Is An Asymmetric Opportunity

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Vittorio Fratta CFA as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

As most of you know, we do not consider ourselves simply “stock pickers.” Our process is much more rigorous and multi-layered than that. We begin our process from the top, constantly assessing and reassessing our macroeconomic view. We analyze trends among different asset classes such as interest rates, corporate bond spreads, commodities, and currencies. We are very cognizant of cycles within markets and work hard to identify potential inflection points. This analysis leads us down to the sector level within asset classes and informs our decision making as to how much to allocate among specific sectors, like healthcare versus technology for example. This process is in constant motion and guides us down to individual security selection. This progression guides not only our buy and sell decisions but also helps us to assign them precise weights with-in portfolios. We believe all these steps taken together lead to optimal outcomes.

In this writing however, we are doing something unusual for us, in that we are highlighting a specific holding within our portfolios. The company we are analyzing is Transocean (RIG). We believe Transocean provides an opportunity that is rare and offers what we call an asymmetric risk profile. In other words, non-linear or more specifically, considerably more upside potential than downside risk. At its current price, the market seems to be pricing this company not just for bankruptcy but for liquidation. We will attempt to reason why we think this market view is misplaced.

Based in Switzerland, Transocean Ltd. is the modern descendant of the world’s most innovative and successful deep-water drilling companies. The company provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It owns or partially owns a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units made up of 28 ultra-deep-water floaters, 14 harsh-environment floaters and 3 mid-water floaters. Transocean’s customers are mainly integrated oil companies, government-controlled oil companies, and independent oil companies.

Before we lay out our key takeaway points, we will provide a bit of context behind this investment idea.

With-in the framework of our process we become intrigued when a sector has been beaten up badly. It COULD be an indication that there is a value proposition somewhere within. No sector today is more hated than energy. When we look for historical context, which we always do, examples that come to mind are internet stocks in 2001 (Amazon -95%), bank stocks in 2009 (Morgan Stanley -88%), and gold miners in 2016 (Barrick Gold -88%). Since 2014 energy has been a troubled group. During that year, the price of crude oil reached a high of $105 per barrel. Performance of the S&P 500 Energy Sector Index peaked in 2014 and may have bottomed out this year, down -73% on March 23rd.

The price pressure on Transocean (RIG) has been even more dramatic. Since 2014, RIG has fallen from $40 per share down to an intra-day low of $0.77 on April 27 th, representing a decline of roughly 99%. Additionally, Transocean bonds have been hit as well. One specific issue paying a 5.8% coupon maturing on 10/15/2022 was trading at $995 per bond ($1000) par value in February of this year. By the end of April this bond traded as low as $310. The current price level for both Transocean stock and its bonds signals to us that the market has priced RIG for bankruptcy.

We do not believe Transocean will consider a strategic Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring for the following reasons.

The price of oil has always been geopolitical, it is not just about supply and demand. All one needs to do to grasp this concept is read Daniel Yergin’s Pulitzer Prize winning book “The Prize” (The Epic Quest for Oil, Money & Power). Read this comprehensive history of the oil industry and you will understand that ever since oil’s tremendous impact on the outcome of the Allied victory during World War I oil and the oil industry has been interwoven among national and corporate interests. Oil at today’s price does not help the United States, does not help Russia, and does not help Saudi Arabia. Expect the price of oil to head back to the $40 range relatively soon. OPEC+ and independent producers have already taken significant steps to curtail production levels.

With much of the world currently experiencing the coronavirus lockdown simultaneously, it is logical to assume that regardless of whether oil consumption stays slow it is likely to head higher from today’s level at some point.

Source: University of Oxford, Google, Apple, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

Transocean is best in class among its industry peers. Best in class companies very rarely go bankrupt. The company’s industry supremacy is exemplified by its $9.6 billion contract backlog, more than four times greater than its nearest competitor. Over that past four years it has averaged a cash conversion rate of 96%. During the company’s first quarter earnings call last week, the company was asked to discuss generally what the terms of cancellation for convenience looks like for most of their contracts. Transocean’s Senior VP of Marketing and Contracts Roddie Mackenzie had this to say,“so we have not seen the terminations that our competitors have seen and primarily that is due to stronger terms in the conditions. Now even the contracts that we signed during the downturn (2016), we’ve been pretty adamant that our customers cannot dissolve or get out of the contracts without some sort of compensation coming back to us. So where we’ve been I guess, particularly difficult on the terms and conditions is really to avoid the situations where we get spurious terminations that happen quickly. It makes the customers think twice about whether it is necessary to terminate.”

Transocean has significantly upgraded and modified its existing fleet. It is now much younger and more specialized. At the start of 2014 Transocean’s fleet averaged 21 years of age and consisted of 41 ultra-deep water and harsh environment floaters, 34 mid/deep water floaters and 15 high specification jack-ups. The current fleet is much leaner, younger and highly specialized with 44 ultra-deep water and harsh environment floaters, 3 deep/mid water floaters and no jack-ups. Transocean’s fleet also contains certain assets, such as Deepwater Titan that cannot be deployed by anyone else. This newbuild ship will be capable of drilling to a depth of 40,000 feet, a max water depth of 12,000 and will be the first ever equipped to drill 20,000-psi wells. The Deepwater Titan is slated for delivery this year and will be under contract with Chevron for five years beginning in 2021. It is expected to earn a day-rate of approximately $450,000.

Transocean’s client base is rock solid. According to the company’s 10-K as of December 31, 2019, Royal Dutch Shell, Equinor and Chevron accounted for approximately 64% of Transocean’s consolidated operating revenues. These oil super-majors carry AA credit ratings. They typically stay steps ahead of their smaller competitors and are unlikely to cancel offshore drilling contracts which produce oil more cheaply and are much more difficult and costly to shut off and restart when compared to U.S. shale rigs. For example, on their most recent earnings call Chevron stated that 50% of its production cuts are from the U.S., with the bulk coming from the Permian Basin. Shale is the new swing producer. The fight that Russia and Saudi Arabia are waging is against SHALE, not offshore drilling. Besides taking rigs away from U.S. shale production, the majors cut CAPEX in shale exploration, cut dividends and stock buybacks.

Source: Transocean Ltd. 10-K filing Feb. 18, 2020

The market consensus seems to be that Transocean will have no choice but to restructure its debt through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding because its competitors may do so. The danger being that if Transocean does not take this action as well, their competitors will have lean balance sheets and the ability to outcompete Transocean for new business. This is an important point. Diamond Offshore Drilling filed Chapter 11 on April 27 with listed assets of $5.8 billion, $2.6 billion of debt, and $435 million of cash on hand. In comparison, Transocean in its 10-Q filing released on April 30 th listed $23.45 billion assets, $9.16 billion of debt, and $1.48 billion of cash on hand along with a $1.3 billion untapped credit facility. In contrast to Transocean’s AA rated and well capitalized majority client base that we mentioned earlier, Diamond Offshore client roster is primarily made up of below investment grade companies. Per Diamond’s most recent 10-K filing, Hess Corporation, Occidental, and Petrobras made up 69% of total revenues. All three companies are rated below investment grade by Moody’s. It is clear to us that Transocean operates in a different league compared to their competitors.

Source: Diamond Offshore Drilling 10-K filing Feb. 18, 2020

Here’s what Transocean CEO Jeremy Thigpen had to say on the company’s most recent earnings call in response to a question regarding competitors potential heading for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. “ Good Question and what I can tell you is that we’ve already been through this. I mean, we’ve had multiple competitors that have already gone through restructuring. One of them we acquired in Ocean Rig, but in Pacific Seadrill, Vantage, all went through it and what we saw in that experience is that our customers clearly demonstrated a favoritism if you will, a preference for more established drillers with more solid balance sheet and our thought is that they recognize that those companies had the cash to invest in the training of the people and the proper maintenance of the assets and they were a lower risk option than an otherwise risky venture. And so what we saw during that first phase of restructuring a couple of years ago was that we won a disproportionate number of contracts, and so my expectation would be that as our competitors go through that restructuring phase, that once again our customers will look to the low risk option, which is Transocean, both from an operational standpoint, but also from a balance sheet standpoint and so my expectation would be that we would be able to grow market share at premium day rates during that period of time.“ DOES THAT SOUND LIKE A CEO CONTEMPLATING CHAPTER 11? We think the answer is no. Offshore drilling is not an industry where companies want to simply go with the low-cost alternative because the risks to human lives and to the environment are substantial. As we pointed out earlier, Transocean is best in class and has the most specialized, technologically advanced fleet. They are the most experienced when it comes to operating in ultradeep water and harsh environments. As their CEO pointed out, competitors have executed strategic restructurings before but were not able to disrupt Transocean’s industry leading backlog. If anything, competitors restructuring now could help strengthen Transocean during this difficult downturn.

The final point we are making is critical. We are the first to admit that investors should not always take what company management says at face value. We like to do our own due diligence and rely on our own analysis. You can however, put some stock in what they do, their actions. Transocean has been actively buying back their near-term debt. Again, from their earnings call on April 30 th Transocean CFO Mark Mey had this to say,“As part of our long-term objective to optimize our balance sheet, we repurchased approximately $76 million of near-dated debt in the open market during the quarter at a cost of $55 million. This will also save us approximately $11 million in interest from maturity.” That is a commitment to survival and not a commitment to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Transocean is doing the prudent thing, buying back their bonds at a discount to par value in the open market. We expect to see more of this in the second quarter which will further our conviction that Transocean is not headed for bankruptcy. Mey went on to say later in the call,“And look, our bond complex is trading awfully low now as well. So as I said previously, we’ve been opportunistic in the past, we’ve been aggressive in the past and you can expect us to look at this and take this opportunity this time as well to do something with our debt stack.” We like Transocean bonds as an investment as much as we like the stock. The company has an issue due in 2038 with a 6.8% coupon, benchmark size ($1 billion outstanding), that traded last week just under $20 (80% discount to par). Time to work out a little math here. Say we purchase $100,000 face value at $20. Our initial investment is $20,000 plus accrued interest. We will be paid 6.8% on face value of $100,000, $3,400 every six months. It will take roughly 2 years for us to recoup 68% of our initial investment just from the interest payments alone. This bond traded as high as $74 in December of 2019 and we expect that as the market stabilizes and oil production cuts work their way through these bonds will head back towards par.

Conclusion

The market is pricing the securities of Transocean completely wrong. At $1.15 per equity share and bonds that trade at an 80% discount to par the market is pricing this company for bankruptcy. The history of the oil industry and oil prices is littered with giant swings up and down, boom and bust. Ever since the Great Depression major players have grasped the need to cut production, sometimes drastically, to keep the price of oil at a level where profits can be had. This time is no different. We have already seen massive cuts introduced by all the major players. Companies like Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Equinor, Rosneft, Gazprom, Saudi Aramco, Petrobras are much too important to their respective national governments. The technology does not yet exist to rely on alternative energy production methods particularly due to cost and storage capabilities. There have been too many nuclear accidents to fully embrace that option. Transocean is a critical cog in the wheels for Chevron, Royal Dutch and Equinor. We expect the impact on shale production to be the greatest. When all the dust settles from this current situation, we expect Transocean will come out stronger. We think that Transocean at its current price level represent a classic asymmetric risk/reward opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long equity and bonds