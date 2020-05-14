Zimmer Biomet Holdings: 22% Upside Potential

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) has roughly 22% upside potential from current trading levels ($118.71). Based on “elective surgeries” being stalled at hospitals because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company’s stock has been hit hard due to market irrationality. During the market selloff, the stock was down nearly 46% before beginning to track back up again. Over the last 5 years, the largest selloffs the stock has seen is 15%-22% (these selloffs are over the course of 2-3 months, compared to the roughly 1-month selloff due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The selloff has created a buying opportunity for investors looking to get into the healthcare space. I have priced in 22% upside potential for ZBH, putting a price target at $145. I have also priced in about 13% downside risk, where the stock would be priced at $103.

Background

According to the company’s annual 10-K:

We design, manufacture and market orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products. We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues.

Company Overview

ZBH reports revenue to three distinct business segments, which include “Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific”. In each of the company’s three segments, they offer a vast array of products. Along with the three geographic segments, they report revenue according to the product which is sold as well. These additional product segments include Spine, Office-Based Technology, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic, and Dental. Below, I will explain more in-depth each of the previously listed segments.

Geographic Segments

According to the company’s 10-K:

The Americas geographic operating segment is our largest operating segment. The U.S. accounts for 94 percent of net sales in this region…Generally, we are designated as one of several preferred purchasing sources for specified products, although members are not obligated to purchase our products. Contracts with group purchasing organizations generally have a term of three years, with extensions as warranted"

In this segment, they offer knee, hip, and S.E.T. (surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products) products.

Technological advancements have led to an increase in the use of robotic assistance in surgical procedures. In 2019, ZBH entered this market with their ROSA Knee System and their plan moving forward is to find ways to integrate robotic assistance into their other product categories. When comparing the ROSA system to the other leading robotic assistance technology offered by Stryker (Mako system), it is important for investors of either company to realize competitive advantages in this space. Jack Carfagno wrote a great article explaining similarities, differences, and the competitive landscape moving forward for both of these robotic systems.

ZBH’s EMEA segment offers the same products as the Americas segment, but revenue is reported in a different geographic location. The company’s 10-K states:

The EMEA geographic operating segment is our second largest operating segment. France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom collectively account for 55 percent of net sales in the region. This segment also includes other key markets, including Switzerland, Benelux, Nordic, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The main difference in this category compared to the Americas segment is that in most European countries, healthcare spending is government-sponsored. This can lead to an increase or decrease in sales for the company. ZBH notes this concern in their 10-K by saying, “government budgets impact healthcare spending, which can affect our sales in this segment”.

Like the other geographic segments, the Asia-Pacific segment offers the same products as the others. The company’s 10-K states, “The Asia Pacific geographic operating segment includes key markets such as Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Japan is the largest market within this segment, accounting for 47 percent of the region’s sales”.

Product Segments

In the Spine segment, it is important to note that the revenue reported is from all geographic locations except Asia-Pacific. The US accounts for the majority of sales in this segment. According to the company’s 10-K, “Our spine products division designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices and surgical instruments to deliver comprehensive solutions for individuals with back or neck pain caused by degenerative conditions, deformities or traumatic injury of the spine”. They have extensive product lines, including Spinal Systems, Cervical Discs, bone stabilization products, and medical devices used to assist surgeons during surgery.

The Office-Based Technology segment only offers products in the US. Similar to the Americas segment, this segment offers the same products. The major difference here is that ZBH markets these products to doctors who have previously used the company’s products before. These products are prescribed by doctors and ZBH provides the patients with products. The patients are responsible for payment of the products either out-of-pocket or through insurance.

The Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (NYSEARCA:CMF) segment’s products assist in face/skull reconstruction and the US makes up the majority of sales in this segment. Additionally, revenue is reported to this segment from various products used to assist surgeons with open heart surgery or chest deformities.

Finally, the dental segment products include implants, prosthetics, and regenerative products. These products are sold directly to dentists or dental laboratories, on a by-need basis. One of their smaller product segments, it is still important for ZBH to be extremely diversified, which can help them in obtaining market share from smaller competitors.

Competition/Market Share

ZBH competes in an extremely highly competitive market. There are many large players in this space with diversified product lines and there are also smaller, niche companies, who focus solely on specific segments. Technological innovations can play a major part in the success/failure of companies in this space as well. Given the development of ZBH’s ROSA robotic system, an investor can see that the company is continually trying to innovate and make the lives of surgeons and patients better. Product development is also something that is extremely important in this industry. If companies do not innovate and come up with new products, they will be missing out on new segments of the market. The dental segment for ZBH is something I find interesting, specifically for this reason. I believe that ZBH realized the need in the marketplace for specific products but did not offer any at first. This segment only offers two significant products (Tapered Screw-Vent Implant System and 3i T3 Implants). Through development and innovation, ZBH was able to break into a new market segment they may have been missing out on. Finally, pricing and brand reputation can play a major role in the success of companies in this industry. It is vital for companies in this industry to provide safe, high-quality products, at a reasonable price. If this is not met, there are other companies that can offer similar products at a more cost-efficient price. Brand reputation in this industry can be a revenue driver for companies. Being a leader in this space means people trust the brand and the brand’s products. In the healthcare industry, this is extremely important because if there are issues with products or with the brand image, doctors and other healthcare workers will not purchase the products.

Valuation

I have created many different models and examined different metrics to try to value ZBH effectively. The models I have built include a Comps Analysis, a Ratio Analysis (used to analyze ROE, ROA, Payout Ratio, etc.), Full-Projection Model, DCF Model, Sensitivity Analysis, and a Beta Calculation of ZBH to GSPC. All of these models help me determine a fair intrinsic value for the company. Based on all of my models, I want to emphasize my bullish sentiment on ZBH with about 22% upside potential. Below are all of my models and analysis.

Comps Analysis

For my Comps Analysis, I chose to compare ZBH to MDT and SYK. MDT is a much larger company in terms of market capitalization, but I felt it was important to compare ZBH to them because they provide similar products. Below is the model I built:

*Created by the author using data gathered from respective company’s 10-Q statements.

The above model can show that ZBH is trading at a better multiple compared to MDT and SYK. I do believe the P/E ratio for ZBH could be slightly higher, around 25, and this would be more representative of the growth perspectives I see for the company. I will discuss how a P/E of 25 would affect the company’s stock price later in this article.

Ratio Analysis

The Ratio Analysis model I built allows me to better understand trends the company may be seeing over the last few years. The specific numbers I want to analyze by building this model are ROS, ROE, ROA, Payout Ratio, and Dividend Yield. Below is my model:

*Created by the author using data obtained from 10-K statements.

This model is specifically built to analyze ZBH from 2017-2019. I use this model to look for patterns or trends in the company’s data. After analyzing the above metrics, I determined 2018 was an unusually difficult year for the company. They lost money and their ratios are all significantly lower or negative, compared to 2017 and 2019. I attribute this to a significant increase in asset impairment charges the company reported in their 10-K statement. This charge occurs to an asset when a company’s estimated future cash flows of that asset are less than the carrying value on the balance sheet.

After analyzing why this happened in 2018, I determined that this was due to litigation related charges as well. In 2018, the company recognized a charge of $168 million due to a patent infringement lawsuit brought on by Stryker, a corporation that I used in my Comps Analysis model. This lawsuit has been going on since 2010 and SYK stated certain Pulsavac brands infringed upon three SYK patents. After years of ongoing appeals and trials, ZBH stated in their 10-K, “in late March 2019, we paid the outstanding judgment of approximately $168 million”.

Full-Projection Model and DCF

For the projection model I built out, I project the company’s three financial statements for the next five years. This model allows me to have a better understanding of growth trends and margins moving forward. Below is my model:

*Created by the author using data obtained from company’s 10-K statements.

My projection model allows me to build out my DCF model. I use the projections in this model to build out the DCF model which leads me to an intrinsic value for the company. Below is the model I created:

*Created by the author using data gathered from Full-Projection Model.

Based on this model, the intrinsic value for ZBH is $107.81. At the current trading price of $118.71, this model signifies a 9% downside risk. My below Sensitivity Analysis model and final price target recommendation will begin to explain how I came to my price target of $145.

Sensitivity Analysis

*Created by author analyzing different growth rates and WACC’s from the DCF model.

In green highlighted boxes, I have determined these numbers to fall into a normal trading range for ZBH. I determined the average of these numbers to be $125.83. The red boxes indicate negative prices, which are not to be used in any future calculations because there cannot be negative stock prices. Below, my final price target recommendation analyzes different models and valuation techniques to determine a fair intrinsic value.

Final Price Target Recommendation

Using all of the data I have obtained and analyzed, below is my model for determining an intrinsic value for ZBH:

*Created by the author showing how final price recommendation was achieved.

The above chart pulls intrinsic values which I have calculated from my DCF model, an average of the Sensitivity Analysis model, and a fair P/E multiples value. I then give each value a respective weight that I believe is appropriate to take into account for the final price. These percentages are determined by examining how effective the model is at determining, what I believe to be, a fair value for the company.

For the P/E multiples model, I used a P/E of 25 to value ZBH. When compared to MDT and SYK, ZBH currently trades at a discount. After analyzing trends and historical data, I determined that a P/E of 25 is more appropriate for ZBH. I think this metric gives a good insight into the growth potential of company’s which is why I like to analyze it as an intrinsic value calculation.

Risks to Consider

When considering investments in a portfolio, it is always smart to analyze the risks associated with the investment. The main risk which I have determined in my analysis is that the company can be easily sued. As seen in my analysis of the SYK litigation, ZBH needs to be extremely careful moving forward, I think. If they are not and similar lawsuits occur, they will lose the faith of investors. Once a company loses an investor based on lawsuits or untruthfulness, it is extremely hard to bring them back. As an investor, we want companies to show they are the leader in their industry, and they do not need to undergo any lying/cheating to get ahead. Another risk I see is getting FDA approval for drugs and medical devices. The healthcare industry tends to be more volatile than the overall market because of the abundance of influence the FDA has on drug/device approval. If ZBH fails to get approval for new products or drugs, it could be detrimental to their stock.

To show how ZBH’s stock tends to move with the overall market, I have built a Beta model below. I use this model to analyze how risky and/or volatile ZBH is compared to the overall market.

*Both of the above charts were created by the author analyzing monthly returns for ZBH and GSPC.

The beta of the overall market is considered to be 1.00, so with ZBH having a beta of 1.34, they are considered more volatile than the overall market. I attribute this higher beta to the market recognizing the aforementioned risks I have stated for ZBH. ZBH also sees more volatile price swings during FDA approval processes, which is also a contributor to a higher beta.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I’d like to emphasize my bullish sentiment on ZBH. I believe the company is positioned well to outperform the market now that voluntary surgeries are coming back to hospitals. My price target is strong at $145, and I will put a downside risk at $103. These trading levels represent 22% to the upside and 13% to the downside. Based on the company’s current position in the market, I believe they are positioned well to outperform the overall market and their biggest competitors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.