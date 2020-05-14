Another Cut By Saudi Arabia- Expect A Continuation Of Volatility In Crude Oil

Nearby NYMEX crude oil futures traded in a $29.39 range during March 2020, the widest trading band since October 2008, when the spread between the high and low was $41.54 per barrel. In April, the energy commodity broke all records when the difference between the peak and valley was an incredible $69.45. The range was wider than the high price for 2019 and 2020, which were $66.60 and $65.65 per barrel, respectively.

So far, in May, the nearby contract has been sitting between $18.05 and $26.74. The $8.69 band has been tame by comparison. After watching demand evaporate into thin air as Coronavirus spread around the globe like wildfire in late February, OPEC and Russia, in their infinite wisdom, decided to flood the world with crude oil. The absence of demand and a tidal wave of supplies sent the price to an all-time low, below zero, and to negative $40.32 per barrel in April. There was nowhere to store the energy commodity that became a bearish hot potato.

Even though the price action in May has been around eight times lower than in April, it is no time to get complacent about the price volatility in crude oil.

Trading crude oil in the futures market can be like riding a psychotic horse through a burning barn these days. For those that wish to mount the bucking bronco outside the futures arena, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) provide double leverage on the up and downside.

The 9.7 mbpd cut led to a negative price in April

In the aftermath of the most substantial production cut in history in April, the price of crude oil fell into negative territory. The reduction of 9.7 million barrels per day by OPEC, Russia, and other producers around the world on April 13 did nothing to stop that price of May crude oil from falling to a low of negative $40.32 per barrel on April 20. The June contract reached a low of $6.50 per barrel on the following day. Before April 2020, the lowest price for the energy commodity on the NYMEX futures market came in 1986 at $9.75 per barrel.

The reduction of just under ten mbpd fell far short of what was needed to balance the crude oil market as the global economy ground to a halt and demand for energy plunged in late February and March. OPEC’s decision to, at first, abandon production cuts in early March, hastened the price decline that led to a reduction in output that was almost five times the level earlier this year. The low price and wide contango, or forward premium, caused storage capacity to decline. With nowhere left to store the energy commodity, speculators with nowhere to put the oil had to sell it at any price.

The chart of the June 2021 minus June 2020 spread in NYMEX crude oil futures shows that contango climbed to a high of $18.78 on the one-year spread on April 21. The level of the forward curve allowed those well-capitalized market participants who could purchase nearby crude oil, store it, and sell it one year in the future to make a substantial return. However, after storage capacity ran out, there was nowhere to keep the nearby crude oil, and it became a bearish hot potato leading the price to fall below zero on April 20.

Since the April 21 high, the spread has moved from the $18.78 high to $7.25 per barrel as the price of crude oil recovered. June futures moved from $6.50 on April 21 to over the $25per barrel level on May 13, an impressive recovery in a little over three weeks.

The Saudis are acting again, and others are following

As parts of the economy in the US and Europe are slowly reopening, the demand for energy is rising. However, it is nowhere near what it would be at this time of the year if there were no global pandemic. On May 11, Saudi Arabia said it would up the ante on production cuts by reducing output by another one million bpd beginning on June 1. Total production from the Middle East’s leading producer will stand at 7.5 million bpd, down almost 40% from April. The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait committed to reducing another 180,000-bpd starting in June. Kazakhstan instructed producers in large and mid-sized oil fields to reduce output by 22% from May to June. The US was the world’s leading producer earlier this year, with daily output peaking at 13.1 mbpd, according to the EIA. Baker Hughes said that the number of oil rigs in operation had declined to 292 as of May 8, 513 below last year’s level at this time. US production is falling as the low price has caused the number of operating rigs to fall off the side of a cliff. On April 16, I wrote that crude oil would recover on any whiff of demand. The energy commodity hit bottom on April 20 and 21, and optimism over the reopening of parts of the economy provided somewhat of a whiff. At the same time, the rig count stood at 504 as of April 9 and was 212 lower one month later on May 8. Production is falling like a stone, but it has yet to reach a level that balances the fundamental equation for the energy commodity.

The market needed a far larger reduction to prevent the price carnage

The crude oil market needed a production reduction that was triple the level in mid-April to stabilize the price of the energy commodity. With over 30 million barrels per day of demand lost at the height of the global pandemic, the 9.7 million cut was not anywhere near enough to stabilize the price.

While Saudi Arabia’s production cost is the lowest in the world, the Kingdom would need a price of over $80 per barrel on the Brent crude oil benchmark to balance its budget. Russia needs the price above $40 per barrel, as 40% of its revenues come from oil and gas revenues. The price of July Brent futures was trading at around the $30 per barrel on May 12.

In the US, the decline in the rig count, price action in the shares of debt-laden oil companies that are sitting on the edge of bankruptcy even after the price of nearby NYMEX futures recovered to the $26 per barrel level. The bottom line is that even with further output cuts from the Saudis and others, and the natural decline in production in the US, the unexpected plunge in demand continues to create a glut in the oil market. The price is at a level where the global oil business is a loser for all producers. The longer it takes for demand to return to pre-COVID-19 levels, the more prolonged the oversupplies condition will exist.

Crude oil is a matter of national security for the US and Europe- The Middle East is as dangerous as ever

The US became the world’s leading producer because it was concerned over national security. Dependence on Middle Eastern oil has been a concern for the US for almost a century. In 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt met with Saudi King Abdul Aziz Ibn Saud on the USS Quincy. FDR and the King agreed to exchange US military protection for access to Saudi oil reserves. US troops in Saudi Arabia continue to protect oil exports today. The Saudis continue to rely on the US for protection against regional enemies, namely Iran.

President Trump leaned on the Saudis in April to cut production with the survival of the US energy industry hanging in the balance. The economic damage to US oil-producing states transcended any benefits from plunging energy prices. The oil industry employs many in the US, and tax revenues fill government coffers. The strategic importance of the energy commodity shifted from the days of FDR. The Trump administration found itself in a position where cooperation with Russia and Saudi Arabia over production became a short-term imperative.

The crude oil market is a complex jigsaw puzzle. Supply and demand and geopolitics determine the price of the energy commodity. For the US and Europe, access to oil is a matter of national security. Oil production is an integral part of the economy when it comes to employment, corporate profits, and tax revenues. Therefore, the geopolitical balancing act at a time when demand evaporated created a need for unprecedented cooperation. All parties needed the price of oil to rise and stabilize at a higher level. US leverage is with the Saudis rather than Russia. The latest production cut last week is a sign that the US put pressure on its ally with a threat of ending the alliance since the days of FDR. The US message was it would not support Saudi Arabia and its oil business as it destroyed the US oil industry.

Production is not the only factor when it comes to the price of the energy commodity. Logistics can also cause problems. The ongoing hostilities between both the US and Saudis and Iran and its backer Russia, create the potential for issues when it comes to transporting crude oil from the Middle East to the rest of the world. The Middle East is home to over half the world’s oil reserves. The Strait of Hormuz is the chokepoint for crude oil. In 2018, around 21 million barrels of crude and refined oil, or one-third of seaborne crude, passed through the Strait each day. At its narrowest point, the Strait of Hormuz is only 32 miles wide, with Iran on one side. Any hostilities in the region would cause a logistical nightmare for crude oil, which could cause the price of the energy commodity to spike higher. The current ten-million-barrel production cut by OPEC, Russia, and other producers around the globe, the decline in US output, could create a shortage if any logistical issues suddenly appear on the scene. If the Strait became impassable, the current glut could quickly shift to a deficit in the oil market.

The weekly chart shows that in early January, hostilities between the US and Iran lifted the price of NYMEX crude oil to its highest price of the year at $65.65 per barrel.

At the same time, the concerns over supplies from the Middle East caused nearby Brent futures to rise to its peak for 2020 at $71.99 per barrel.

As of May 13, NYMEX futures were below $25.40 with Brent at just over the $29.50 per barrel level. The current low prices could mean that any surprises from Iran in the Middle East would cause a far more significant spike to the upside than we witnessed in early January 2020.

Lots of volatility on the horizon- The end of the virus is bullish, another setback is a problem

The path of least resistance in the Brent and WTI futures markets will be a function of how long it takes for the demand for energy to return. The longer it takes for economies to resume pre-Coronavirus activity, the more prolonged the pressure on crude oil. However, the pandemic is only one of the many factors facing the energy commodity. The political turbulence in the Middle East could cause a sudden move to the upside if supply concerns develop. At the same time, the US election in November 2020 will determine the path of US energy policy over the coming years. If President Trump wins the contest, the status quo will continue. However, if former Vice President Joe Biden unseats the incumbent and his administration embraces the Green New Deal, it could impact US oil production and the global supply and demand equation.

Another factor to consider is that the tidal wave of liquidity from central banks and stimulus programs from governments is far higher than in 2008 following the global financial crisis. The increase in the money supply in 2008, and the years that followed led to a substantial rally in the commodities asset classes that led to multiyear and record highs in 2011. The price of crude oil fell sharply during the financial crisis but was back over $100 per barrel in 2011.

The bottom line is that we should expect a continuation of price volatility in the crude oil market over the rest of 2020 and into 2021. The most direct route for a risk position in WTI crude oil is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) have provided an alternative for those wishing to participate in the volatile oil market without venturing into the futures arena. The fund summary and top holdings for UCO states:

UCO has net assets of $857.66 million, trades an average of over 17 million shares each day, and charges a 0.95% expense ratio. The fund summary and top holdings for the bearish SCO product include:

SCO has net assets of $173.69 million, trades an average of over 5.1 million shares each day, and charges the same 0.95% expense ratio.

The price of June NYMEX crude oil futures fell from $33.15 on April 9 to $6.50 per barrel on April 21 or 80.4%.

Over the same period, SCO rose from $18.77 to $65.87 per share or around 350% as the product delivered more than twice the percentage loss in the crude oil futures market.

June NYMEX futures then recovered from $6.50 on April 21 to a high of $26.74 on May 7 as the price moved over four times higher over the period. The UCO product failed over the period.

Over the period, UCO moved from $11.00 to $17.74 per share or 61.3% higher. The leveraged products had to alter their hedging activity when the price fell into negative territory, which impacted the performance of UCO as it failed to deliver as in the past. Since the products follow the “Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex SM,” changes in that index create distortions between the price action in the nearby futures contract on NYMEX and the UCO and SCO products. These changes are a warning to all market participants that employ leveraged products in all commodities markets as well as in other asset classes.

The Saudis cut oil production again last week, and they are looking to extend the current output reductions past June. Crude oil is a complex puzzle when it comes to the path of prices. Expect lots of two-way price variance in the energy commodity over the coming weeks and months. I am bullish on the prospects for the price of oil for the coming years, as falling output around the world could cause the current glut to shift to a deficit. However, I would use tight stops on all long and short positions as we need to continue to expect the unexpected in the current environment.

