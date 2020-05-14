Retirement Strategy: The Insidious Dark Side Of This Market

Buying the dips works, but this pandemic is not going away.

Just when I thought it was safe to announce I was wrong, the market takes it all back.

Maybe, just maybe, there are other "evil intentions" of this market that keeps wobbling until we all fall down. Just a few days ago I wrote about how buying the dips has worked, and I had it wrong. Well, in the last few days, the market has now been spitting out some of those investors by taking another hit in just several sessions. Yes, I can say that if you just stay the course of adding when the prices are cheap, dividend growth investors will win the day.

Well now we have a situation that looks like the market is "sucking" regular folks in, and breaking their hearts as well as their spirit. To me this is the "dark side" of the market.

This pandemic is simply not going away

Now that we are seeing the easing of restrictions and the reopening of some businesses, we are also seeing the mixed messages that are crushing many stocks once again.

As noted in this article, the arguments for opening the economy are flawed, and actually may make investing even worse:

The economy is plummeting, and tens of millions of Americans need to get back to work. But at what cost? We know there are health consequences to keeping the economy closed, and some say thousands of Americans are at risk of "deaths of despair." But as states try to balance saving lives and saving livelihoods, experts say some arguments for reopening the economy now are short-sighted or flawed.

We have all heard the reasons why we should reopen the economy and let the chips fall as they may, right? Well let me just toss this out there for debate: What if the "dark side" of this market, that has been held up by throwing Fed cash into virtually everything, is giving dividend growth investors a false sense of security?

Quite frankly, I have been watching as businesses reopen and personally have not been impressed. This article shows me a taste of reality over the exultation of getting "back to work".

...the Book Dispensary in Columbia, S.C. reopened its doors on April 21 after being closed for weeks, it was met by an immediate swell of support. “A lot of regulars were like, ‘Yes, I need books!’ manager Patricia Spires tells TIME. “The first few days were really good. We thought, ‘We’re back.’” But since then, sales have slowed to a crawl. Foot traffic in Columbia is still minimal, with many preferring to either stay indoors or save their pocket money for essential spending during what could be the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. While Spires hoped Governor Henry McMaster’s decision to allow retail stores to open would propel her struggling business forward, it hasn’t made nearly the impact she hoped for: one day, she added just $6.80 to her cash register.

To me it looks like a sense of relief has been momentary and people are deciding for themselves to "brave" the new world while many just flaunt the lockdowns as overreactions.

A new study by Fivestars, a marketing platform for small businesses, found that while sales at small businesses in Georgia, Texas, Florida and California jumped 18% the weekend of May 7-10 compared to the weekend prior, they were down 63% compared to the same weekend last year.

If small business is beginning to flounder again, what does that say for the large public companies that we continue to buy and add to our exposure? Do you think airlines are suddenly filling up? Resorts are all of a sudden being swamped with exhausted vacationers? How about that mad rush to buy new cars?

“It seems like people have decided that while they have permission from the governor, they don’t have permission from the science.”

As we navigate the earnings season, which has been less that stellar, we have watched the stock market rise from the ashes, whispering to investors that it is "OK to throw more money in". Well, while this is happening, the markets are not just facing this pandemic; it is also becoming expensive.

Some experts are warning this euphoria could set the stage for a major setback in the stock market given the steep challenges that still exist. Even Goldman Sachs, which is bullish on stocks in the long run, is warning clients to brace for a bumpy ride this summer. The investment bank expects the S&P 500 will plunge back to 2,400 over the next three months, representing a potential decline of 18%. "Concerns exist that we believe, and our client discussions confirm, investors are dismissing," David Kostin, chief US equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a recent note to clients. He cited a laundry list of major risks that investors have largely shrugged off this spring, including rising tensions between the United States and China and "stretched" market valuations.

The biggest risk of them all is the pandemic. If people continue to get sick, and if people continue to die at alarmingly higher rates, then my fear is that we will have to go back to an economic shutdown. The disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street is nothing new, but this is not the usual "pullback" or "recession". This pandemic is throwing everything into disarray.

"There's been a disconnect between the stock market and the real economy for years. In the wake of the pandemic, it's become much more profound," said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM. Part of that chasm is because the S&P 500 is not really a reflection of the real economy. Its components, which include Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Chevron (CVX), are industry leaders that generally have the financial resources to ride out the storm. Some of them, like Amazon (AMZN), are even benefiting from the disruption caused by the crisis. But as part of its warning about what lies ahead, Goldman Sachs (also an S&P 500 stock) said restarting the economy will not be simple, especially if a second wave of infections emerges.

As I have said so often, about 70% of our economy relies on consumer spending and I have not seen one report where that is coming back, at all. Many regular folks received stimulus checks of up to $1,200 per person, but what was the money spent on? A month's rent? Groceries? The electric bill? Credit card debt?

Obviously it has not reflected major purchases, unless you regard a Peloton (PTON) as a usual expenditure. The reason PTON has caught on so well is that thousands of gyms are closed, and tens of thousands of their employees have lost their jobs! Many of these popular gyms will never reopen. Ergo, PTON has benefited from the larger issues at hand.

Factually, the biggest "spender" in the USA happens to be the Fed and our government! It seems to have temporarily replaced consumer spending. Meanwhile the Federal Reserve not only slashed interest rates to zero but also promised to buy an unlimited amount of bonds and rolled out a series of emergency lending programs for companies. The Fed is even, for the first time, directing the purchase of corporate bonds including junk bonds. A vehicle run by the US central bank began buying corporate bond ETFs on Tuesday. "The Fed gave up on bazookas, skipped helicopters and went straight for B-52 Stratofortress Bombers to carpet-bomb the financial markets with cash," Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, wrote in a note to clients last week. "The immediate reaction of the financial markets was: 'It's raining money! Hallelujah! It's raining money!'"

Now there is serious chatter about even more helicopter cash being dropped on the country!

Fed officials underlined the stakes Tuesday as they delivered warnings that the economy will suffer an even more severe hit if the pandemic shutdowns persist without additional help from Washington. “There may well need to be more fiscal stimulus in order to boost economic growth so that we can grind down that unemployment and get closer to full employment,” Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan told CNN International. He was one of several Fed policymakers to warn Tuesday that the country is in for a long, uneven slog toward economic recovery, with heavy downside risks remaining.

The Chairman of the Federal Reserve himself has directly commented on the economic deterioration itself:

The scope and speed of this downturn are without modern precedent, significantly worse than any recession since World War II. We are seeing a severe decline in economic activity and in employment, and already the job gains of the past decade have been erased. Since the pandemic arrived in force just two months ago, more than 20 million people have lost their jobs. A Fed survey being released tomorrow reflects findings similar to many others: Among people who were working in February, almost 40 percent of those in households making less than $40,000 a year had lost a job in March. This reversal of economic fortune has caused a level of pain that is hard to capture in words, as lives are upended amid great uncertainty about the future.

Taking these facts into consideration, I am not sure how long the government can keep supporting that 70% of consumer spending by simply printing money. That raises the question - "Who will be left holding the bag?"

Here are my recent stock picks and as of now, their recent dips:

Data by YCharts

Are you ready to buy more AT&T (T)? Got any spare cash left?

Data by YCharts

OK, how about Procter & Gamble (PG)? It's doing nicely but are you willing to keep picking away at it?

Data by YCharts

Exxon Mobil (XOM) has been bouncing around and the dividend yield is compelling enough right? Now the dip is upon us again. Are you ready to chase the yield on this one right now?

Data by YCharts

How about a Warren Buffet "staple"? Coca-Cola (KO) looks like it has "dipped" once again? Are you thirsty for more KO?

The question that I have is that even though April was a huge "winner" and "proved" me wrong at the time? Are you still willing to spend your cash while the only big spender are the Fed and the government? I mean, even Jim Cramer is screaming and yelling!

“Ideally, we’d keep everything closed until the federal government massively ramps up its testing and contact tracing capacity,” CNBC’s Jim Cramer said.

″[W]ithout more aggressive action from the federal government, we may have no choice but to reopen as the economy spirals into a depression,” the “Mad Money” host said.

“The whole point of the lockdown is to buy time for the federal government to build out testing and contact tracing, but if the government’s not doing that with alacrity, we’re buying time for nothing,” he said.

My Bottom Line

Maybe I was premature with my apology article. Or perhaps this is yet another opportunity to "buy the dip"? My feeling is that we are just moving the deck chairs around on the Titanic.

I could be wrong, but I cannot stop seeing the facts fly at me from an uninvested, unbiased way. How about you?

Are you seeing more opportunities or are you seeing what I see and are you waiting for the real bottom to drop out? Leave your comments, it should be interesting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.