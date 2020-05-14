Plug Power - Strategic Announcements And Improved Debt Terms Trump Mediocre Q1 Results

As alternative energy investors continue to value growth coupled with perceived strategic vision higher than short-term profits, expect Plug Power's management to follow this playbook and shares to remain in demand accordingly.

Company also looks to raise up to $230 million in a "green" convertible bond offering and another up to $75 million by selling more shares into the open market.

Announced its intent to acquire supplier United Hydrogen and a yet to be disclosed electrolyzer company.

Company reports mediocre Q1 numbers with top-line outperformance more than offset by severe, COVID-19-related service margin deterioration as well as record cash consumption.

Note: I have covered Plug Power (PLUG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, Plug Power reported Q1 results which easily surpassed top-line expectations but fell well short on the bottom line as COVID-19-related increases in equipment utilization at key customers, particularly Walmart (WMT) caused service costs to balloon:

Source: Company's SEC-Filings, Author's own work

The higher than expected loss, a massive increase in inventory and a surge in prepaid expenses caused negative free cash flow of $66.4 million thus consuming more than half of the proceeds just raised in a large secondary offering in December.

Given Plug Power's record-breaking cash consumption, investors should find some comfort in the company's progress with key lender Generate Capital LLC which agreed to provide up to $100 million in additional term loans while reducing the interest rate on all outstanding amounts from 12% to 9.5%:

On May 6, 2020, the Company and Generate amended the Loan Agreement to, among other things, (i) provide an incremental term loan facility in the amount of $50.0 million, which has been fully funded, (ii) provide for additional, incremental term loans in an aggregate amount not to exceed $50.0 million, which are available to the Company in Generate Capital’s sole discretion, (iii) reduce the interest rate on all loans to 9.50% from 12.00% per annum, and (iv) extend the maturity date to October 31, 2025 from October 6, 2022. Based on the current amortization schedule, the outstanding balance of $157.5 million under the Term Loan Facility will be fully paid by March 31, 2024.

Source: 10-Q Filing, Page 11

In addition, the company recently entered into a new "At Market Issuance Sales Agreement" or "ATM" with B. Riley FBR (RILY) for the sale of up to $75 million of new common stock into the open market. As of the date of the 10-Q filing last week, the company had not issued any shares pursuant to the ATM.

Moreover, on Wednesday the company disclosed its intent to raise up to $230 million in a convertible notes offering which the company advertised as "first ever convertible green bond offering in the US" despite a sizeable amount of the funds already being earmarked for the repurchase of some of Plug Power's existing convertible debt as well as to pay for capped call transactions designed to reduce or offset potential dilution from the bond offering:

Plug Power expects to use the remainder of the net proceeds of the offering of the notes to fund “eligible green projects,” designed to contribute to selected sustainable development goals as defined by the United Nations, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include potential acquisitions and strategic transactions.

Regarding the "potential acquisitions" noted in the bond offering, the company is currently in advanced negotiations to acquire United Hydrogen, a small producer and distributor of liquid hydrogen located at Olin Corporation's (OLN) chlorine manufacturing site in Charleston, Tennessee which sources the plant's by-product hydrogen:

Plug Power is in advanced negotiations to acquire United Hydrogen. Plug Power owns a convertible bond in United Hydrogen, which could represent over 30% equity ownership on a converted basis. United Hydrogen is the first independent company that brings a full suite of experience in production, distribution and logistics of liquid hydrogen, similar to industrial gas companies. If completed, the acquisition is expected to be accretive immediately and to have a meaningful positive impact on Plug Power’s cost of hydrogen, especially as the Company goes into 2021 and beyond.

Remember, Plug Power already signed a supply agreement with United Hydrogen in September 2019.

Photo: United Hydrogen trucks at the company's site in Charleston, Tennessee - Source: Company Website

The 10-Q provides additional information on the United Hydrogen topic:

On April 6, 2020, the Company purchased a convertible note in United Hydrogen Group (UHG), a supplier of hydrogen fuel of the Company, from AP Ventures for $8.0 million. The note is payable in the form of hydrogen fuel delivered, cash payments, or conversion to equity in UHG, or a combination thereof. The interest rate on the note is 7.0%. The purchase price was comprised of $1.0 million in cash and 1.8 million shares of the Company’s common stock.

With the note already representing "over 30% equity ownership on a converted basis", the total purchase price for United Hydrogen appears unlikely to exceed $30 million. The company's current production capacity of 6.4 tons per day equals 25% of Plug Power's daily hydrogen demand but given logistics issues, the hydrogen will likely only be distributed to customers within a certain range of the plant.

In addition, Plug Power is also pursuing the acquisition of an electrolyzer company:

If the acquisition is completed, this technology platform is expected to provide Plug Power access to a range of electrolyzer products from 100kW to 1MW+. In addition, Plug Power’s manufacturing scale and experience is expected to allow for rapid scaleup of this product line. Plug Power has a growing pipeline of opportunities with its customers where the value proposition works well with electrolyzer technology today. In addition, this technology is expected to allow for Plug Power to expand its addressable market opportunity into other industrial applications. Leveraging electrolyzer and low-cost renewable power is key to a green hydrogen economy and is in line with our stated goal of having over 50% of hydrogen to be green by 2024

On the conference call, management hinted to key customer Amazon (AMZN) having "encouraged" the company to head in this direction.

While the company did not provide further details on this second takeover target, judging by the description quoted above, the electrolyzer company is unlikely to be a material acquisition either.

Management also reiterated its outlook for $300 million in gross billings and $20 million in EBITDA this year.

Bottom Line:

Plug Power delivered a mediocre Q1 with meaningful top-line outperformance more than offset by severe, COVID-19-related service margin deterioration in the Walmart business. The cash flow picture remains a mess with the company consuming a record $66.4 million during the quarter.

That said, Plug Power has made good progress in addressing its ever increasing capital needs and bringing down borrowing costs as key lender Generate Capital agreed to provide $100 million in additional term loans while reducing the interest rate by 250 basis points.

In addition, the company will likely raise gross proceeds of more than $300 million from the recently entered $75 million ATM as well as the proposed $230 million convertible notes offering which Plug Power flamboyantly advertised as the "first ever convertible green bond offering in the US".

While management reiterated the company's top-line and EBITDA outlook for 2020, investors should prepare for further, material cash outflows over the course of the year mostly due to increased working capital requirements.

Thankfully, investors in the alternative energy space these days are mostly looking for vision coupled with growth and not necessarily for near-term profits as very much evidenced by the recent rally in VectoIQ Acquisition Corporation (VTIQ, VTIQW, VTIQU) which will soon merge with zero emission transportation start-up Nikola Corporation with commercial production of hydrogen-powered trucks not expected to start before Q1/2023 and billions of additional capital requirements.

Particularly in Europe there's an ongoing hype around fuel cell- and hydrogen-related stocks like NEL ASA (OTCPK:NLLSF) or PowerCell (OTC:PCELF) with valuations even higher than the most expensive US-exchange-listed company Ballard Power (BLDP).

Absent another sell-off in the broader market, I would expect Plug Power's shares to remain in demand as investors and analysts cheer the company's strategic expansion and vertical integration efforts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.