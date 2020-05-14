Going Concern Warnings: Should You Pay Attention?

But while such a warning should be an input to investment decisions, it’s not a deal-breaker.

• On May 11, 2020, Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) issued a warning: “Management has concluded that there is substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.” It further cautioned that the company doesn’t expect to be in compliance with financial covenants.

• May 6, 2020, Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) announced that there is “substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern, as the company doesn’t have sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations over the next 12 months…”

• May 5, 2020, Israel’s biggest energy company, Delek Group (OTCPK:DGRLY), included in its fourth-quarter report an auditor’s warning about the company’s questionable ability to continue operating as a going concern.

This is just the tip of an iceberg of “going concern” warnings expected to be shortly issued by public companies and their auditors. The warnings are indeed ominous — questioning the ability of the enterprise to survive during the next 12 months. Can there be worse news for shareholders?

Doubts, however, linger about these warnings, their accuracy, and timeliness: Is the bad news already known to investors and “baked in the stock price”? How accurate are such business failure predictions? And most important, should you pay attention to going concern warnings?

What are Going Concern Warnings?

Companies’ auditors are required (Auditing Standard #59) to include in their annual report a “going concern” qualification if they have substantial doubt about the entity’s ability to continue as a going concern over the next 12 months. In 2014, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) required managers to evaluate whether there is a substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue operating, and report such doubts to shareholders. There are thus two types of going concern warnings: those issued by managers (the first two of the opening examples) and warnings by auditors (the third example). The frequency of going concern warnings peaked during the 2017-2018 financial crisis, and declined continuously until 2020. These warnings are quite rare for large companies, yet more frequent among small ones, particularly young companies operating in volatile industries (high tech, healthcare).

Doubts about the accuracy and reliability of going-concern warnings have lingered for years. Indeed, a study submitted to the Sarbanes-Oxley committee in 2001 (Weiss Report) concluded that there was “A broad and massive failure by auditors to adequately detect and warn of accounting irregularities and bankruptcies.” To understand the going concern issue one has to distinguish between the statistical Type I and Type II errors. A Type I error means that the auditor issues a going concern (GC) warning but the company subsequently survives, while a Type II error occurs when the auditor doesn’t give a warning but the company fails thereafter. Both types of errors are very damaging to auditors: Type I, a warning to a solvent company, likely leads to the auditor losing the very unhappy client. Moreover, issuing a GC warnings can be a self-fulfilling prophecy, as concerned customers and creditors abandon the company. Type II error - no warning to a failing entity - almost surely leads to litigation against the auditors. The litigation and self-fulfilling-prophecy syndrome hold for managers’ GC warnings as well. A GC warning is, therefore, a wrenching decision for auditors and managers. But what are the implications for investors?

Research Findings

Extensive research on going concern warnings established the following:

• A GC warning is newsworthy. Both auditors’ and managers’ warnings trigger substantial stock price declines, indicating that at least some investors were surprised by the bad news.

• A quick reaction. If you plan to sell the stock after a GC warning was issued, it’s probably too late, since investors’ quick reaction to the warnings means that you will sell at a price that already reflects the bad news.

• Not very accurate. The research show that the frequency of both Type I and Type II errors is quite high, particularly the latter. In some cases, warnings are given to solvent companies, and many bankruptcies are not forewarned.

• No better than models. In fact, the accuracy of GC warnings isn’t significantly better than the prediction of simple models reflecting differences in profitability, cash flow, leverage, and liquidity between a given company and its peers.

• Self-fulfilling prophecy. Certain evidence supports the self-fulfilling premise. Subsequent to a going-concern warning bond raters downgrade their ratings, several financial analysts cease covering the warned company, and lenders react negatively to the warning. This partially explains why many bankruptcies were not forewarned.

So, What Should Investors Do?

A going-concern warning is, in fact, a prediction of future failure. All predictions are subject to uncertainty and error, particularly those made in the current environment. I doubt whether auditors know better than investors when and how fast will business return from the coronavirus lockdown to normal. I am told that Staples disposed of their 2020 planners for free, given the futility of current planning and forecasting.

Managers’ warnings should be taken more seriously than auditors’ since managers have inside information about such matters as negotiations with creditors, suppliers’ willingness to continue dealing with the company, government support, etc.

While a going-concern warning should be an input to investment decisions, it’s not a deal-breaker. Some warnings are defensive — protecting against potential litigation — and given to solvent entities. And unless you are able to predict a going-concern warning, acting upon it after it’s issued isn’t a winning proposition in the market. Tracking quarterly changes in a firm’s “cash from operations,” liquidity (current assets vs. current liabilities), leverage (debt-to-equity ratio), and compliance with loan covenant, and comparing those changes with a few peer companies, will give you a pretty good, and ongoing view about an entity’s going concern likelihood, irrespective of whether its managers or auditors warned you.

